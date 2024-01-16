This restaurant does not have any images
Taqueria Vargas Inc 1607 Holland Ave
1607 Holland Ave
Houston, TX 77029
Lonche
Tostadas
Tacos
Crispy Tacos
Quesadillas
Sincronizadas
Gorditas
Burritos
Tortas
Nachos
Lb. Barbacoa
Queso Flameado
Desayunos
Desayunos/ Breakfast
- Breakfast Taquitos$2.15
- Breakfast Burrito$5.99
- Breakfast Gordita$4.99
- Breakfast Torta$5.99
- Platillos De Desayuno
Served with beans, potatoes, and tortillas. Servido con frijoles, papas y tortillas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness specially if you have certain medical conditions$6.99
- T-Bone Steak
Served with two eggs of your choice with ranchera sauce and hash brown. Servido con dos huevos al gusto con salsa ranchera, y papa rallada. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness spec$12.50
- Machacado Con Huevo
Dried beef mixed with eggs, served with tomato, onions, beans, and potatoes. Carne seca revuelto con huevo, servido con tomate, cebolla, frijoles y papas$8.99
- Chilaquiles
Served with raw onions, sour cream, potatoes, and beans. Servido con cebolla, crema, papas y frijoles$8.99
- Migas
Diced corn tortillas, mixed with eggs, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with beans and potatoes. Trocitos de tortilla revuelto con huevo, cebolla, tomate y cilantro. Servido con frijoles y papas$6.99
- Huevo Rancheros$6.99
- Desayuno Atleta
Two eggs of your choice, served with bread, bacon, sausage, hash brown and beans. Dos huevos al gusto, servido con pan, tocino, sausage, papa rallada y frijoles$7.99
- Especial De La Casa
Served with pork chops, two eggs with ranchera sauce, potatoes, and beans. Servido con chuletas, dos huevos con salsa ranchera, papas y frijoles. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illnes$8.99
- Jalisco Omelette
Three eggs mixed over grill and stuffed with cheese, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with a side of beans and potatoes. Tres huevos en torta con queso, cebolla, tomate y cilantro. Servido con frijoles y papas$7.99
- Desayuno Especial
Two eggs of your choice, two pancakes, bacon, sausage, and beans. Dos huevos al gusto, dos pancakes, tocino, sausage y frijoles$7.99
- Orden de pancakes$3.50
- Pancake solo$1.75
Bebidas
- CAFE$2.75
- CHOCOLATE CALIENTE$2.75
- JUGO DE MANZANA / APPLE JUICE$1.99
- NESQUIK/ LECHE DE CHOCOLATE$1.99
- MONSTER$2.75
- TUMMY YUMMY$1.00
- BODY ARMOR$2.75
- BOTELLA AGUA/ WATER BOTTLE$1.00
- ICE TEA$3.99
- SODAS DE LATA( CAN SODAS )$1.99
- SODAS MEXICANAS / MEXICAN BOTTLED SODAS$3.25
- TOPOCHICO$2.75
- JARRITOS$2.75
- DOMESTIC BEER$4.25
- IMPORTED BEER$4.75
- MICHELADA$5.75
- AGUA FRESCAS$2.99
- AGUA FRUTAS$2.99
- LICUADOS/MILKSHAKES$4.99
- JUGOS NATURALES/JUICE$7.99
- SANGRIA$2.75
- COCA PLASTICO / PLASTIC COKE$2.75
Seafood
- #16. Camarones a La Plancha
Served with rice, salad, and french fries. Servido con arroz, ensalada y papas fritas. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness specially if you have certain medical conditions$14.99
- #18.Camarones rancheros
Shrimp sautéed in ranchera sauce, served with rice, salad, and french fries. Servido con arroz, ensalada y papas fritas$14.99
- #19.Shrimp Cocktail / Coctel De Camarones$11.99
- #20.Mojarra Frita
Served with rice, french fries, avocado, and salad. Servido con arroz, papas fritas, aguacate y ensalada$13.99
- #33.Camarones Empanizados
Served with rice, salad, and french fries. Servido con arroz, ensalada y papas fritas$14.99
- #35.Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp cooked in hot mild sauce, served with rice, salad, and french fries. Servido con arroz, ensalada y papas fritas$14.99
Plato de niños
- #36.Carne guisada
With rice and beans$7.99
- #37.Enchilada de queso
With rice and beans$7.99
- #38.Enchilada de carne
With rice and beans$7.99
- #39.Taco
With rice, beans, and salad$7.99
- #40.Hamburger
With french fries$7.99
- #41.Cheeseburger
With french fries$7.99
- #42.Chicken Nuggets
With french fries and rice$7.99
- #43.Quesadilla Al Gusto
With rice and beans$7.99
Side orders
- Elotes (Corn in a cup)
Served with butter, cheese, and mayonnaise. Servido con mantequilla, queso y mayonesa$2.99
- Guacamole$4.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Frijoles Charros$3.50
- Arroz$3.50
- Frijoles Refritos$3.50
- Orden De Tortillas$1.99
- Papas Fritas/French Fries$2.99
- Nopales$3.50
- Chips$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Queso de chips$1.00
- Crema$1.99
- Side de queso blanco$1.99
- Side de queso amarillo$1.99
- Side de queso fresco$1.99
- Tocino$1.99
- Papas Almuerzo$1.99
- Sausage$0.50
Platillos
- #1.Fajita Plate / Los Charros Especial
Served with charro beans, pico de gallo, salad, and tender cactus. Servido con frijoles charros, pico de gallo, ensalada y nopales. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness specially if$14.99
- #2.Beef and Gravy / Carne Guisada
Served with rice, beans, and salad. Servido con arroz, frijoles y ensalada$12.99
- #3.Mexican Plate / Plato Mexicano
Served with 2 enchiladas, taco, rice, and beans. Servido con 2 enchiladas, un taco, arroz, frijoles y ensalada$12.99
- #4.Combination Plate
Served with a tostada, a taco, rice, and beans. Servido con una tostada, un taco, arroz y frijoles$12.99
- #5 Enchiladas
Served with rice and beans. Servido con un taco, arroz y frijoles$12.99
- #7.T-Bone Steak Tampico Style / Carne Tampiquena
Served with one cheese enchiladas, rice, beans and guacamole. Servido con una enchilada de queso, arroz, frijoles y guacamole. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness specially if you$14.99
- #8 Cheese Enchiladas/ Enchiladas de queso$11.99
- #10.Grilled Chicken Fajita / Pollo a La Plancha
Served with bell pepper, grilled onions, salad, rice, beans, and guacamole. Servido con Chile morron, cebolla asada, ensalada, arroz, frijol y guacamole$14.99
- #11.Flautas
Served with three chicken flautas, rice, beans, guacamole, salad, cheese, and sour cream. Servido con tres flautas de pollo, arroz, frijol, guacamole, ensalada, queso y crema$13.99
- #12.Pork and Beef / Carne Al Pastor
Served with charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and salad. Servido con frijoles charros, guacamole y pico de gallo$13.99
- #13.Texas Plate
Served with 2 cheese enchiladas, beef stew, rice, beans and guacamole. Servido con dos enchiladas de queso, carne guisada, arroz, frijol y guacamole$13.99
- #14.Fajitas Rancheras
Beef / fajita o chicken / pollo sautéed in our special ranchera sauce, served with rice, beans and guacamole. Tiras de fajita con cebolla asada y chile morron servido con arroz,frijoles y guacamole$14.99
- #15.Jalisco Plate / Charro Plate
Beef and chicken fajitas served with rice, beans and guacamole, salad and tender cactus. Fajita de res y pollo servido con arroz, frijoles y guacamole, ensalada y nopales$14.99
- #17.Quesadilla Plate
Three quesadillas with your choice of meat served with rice, beans, and guacamole. Tres quesadillas al gusto servido con arroz, frijol y guacamole$13.99
- #28.Jalisco Burrito
Large flour tortilla with your choice of meat served with rice, beans, guacamole, and salad. Servido con arroz, frijol, guacamole y ensalada$12.99
- #29.Beef Liver/ Higado Encebollado
Sautéed in onions, served with rice, beans, guacamole, and salad. Servido con arroz, frijol, guacamole y ensalada$12.99
- #31.Breaded Steak/Milanesa res
Beef/res. Served with rice, french fries, and salad. Servido con arroz, papas fritas y ensalada$13.99
- #33.Poblano Pepper / Chile Relleno
Served with rice, beans, salad, and ranchera sauce. Servido con arroz, frijol, ensalada y salsa ranchera$12.99
- #34.Enchiladas Suizas
Three enchiladas covered with green sauce and white cheese served with rice, and beans. Tres enchiladas cubiertas en salsa verde y queso blanco servido con arroz y frijol$12.99
- #44.Tacos Al Carbon
Three tacos (beef or chicken fajita) served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and charro beans. Tres tacos (fajita de res y pollo) servido con guacamole, pico de gallo, arroz y frijoles charros$14.99
- #45.Breaded Milanesa pollo
Chicken/pollo. Served with rice, french fries and salad. Servido con arroz, papas fritas y ensalada$13.99
- #47.Tacos Crispy
Three crispy tacos served with rice, beans, salad, and yellow cheese. Tres crispy tacos servido con arroz, frijol, ensalada y queso amarillo$11.99
- #49.Taquitos Estilo Mexico
Four mini tacos with your choice of meat served with grilled onions, cilantro and charro beans. Cuatro mini tacos con carne al gusto servido con cebolla asada, cilantro y frijoles charros$9.50
Parilladas
- #21.Parillada Acapulco
20 shrimps. Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. Servido con arroz, frijoles charros, guacamole y pico de gallo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness special$13.99
- #25.Parillada Mixta$14.99
- #26. Parillada Huasteca
Served with charro beans, guacamole and pico de gallo. T-Bone steak y camarones. Servido con frijoles charros, guacamole y pico de gallo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness specia$14.99
- #27.Parillada Nuevo Leon
Served with charro beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Fajita de res y camarones servido con frijoles charros, guacamole y pico de gallo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness speci$14.99
Especiales
Small restaurant, family friendly and delicious food.
