Taqueria Z 109 E Park St

review star

No reviews yet

109 E Park St

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CHACOS
TACOS
QUESADILLAS

TACOS CHACOS QUESADILLAS

TACOS

$3.00

CHACOS

$3.50

QUESADILLAS

$7.50

PLAIN QUESADILLA

$4.00

APPS AND SIDES

ROOSTER BEAK

$8.50

CHUNKY AVOCADO GUACAMOLE

CHORIQUESO

$7.50

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

RICE AND BEANS

$3.00

TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.00

CUP OF SALSA

$5.00

EXTRAS

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.50

DESSERTS

PALETAS

$4.25

NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

SODA

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

MERCHANDISE

SHIRT

$25.00

GLASS

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for stopping in! Like our food? Let us know! Head to Facebook and leave a review

Location

109 E Park St, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

