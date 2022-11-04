A map showing the location of Taqueria El PatronView gallery

Taqueria El Patron

review star

No reviews yet

9700 Fort Meade Rd

Laurel, MD 20707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos Dorados
Tacos Especial
4-Tacos de Birria

Bebidas

Mangonada

$5.00

A frozen mango-based treat with bold flavors. Made with a mango puree, tajin, chamoy and served with a tajin straw.

Cafe

$2.00

Agua/Water

$1.25

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

A sweet, cinnamony Mexican drink made from rice.

Tamarindo

$4.00

Agua de tamarindo is a Mexican drink made from tamarind.

Jamaica

$4.00

Agua de jamaica is made from dried hibiscus flowers.

Marañon

$4.00

Jugo de marañon is made from cashew juice.

Cebada

$4.00Out of stock

Licuados

Licuado (Banana)

$4.50

Licuado (Fresa)

$4.50

Licuado (Banana y Fresa)

$4.50

Licuado (Chocolate)

$4.50

Sodas (Vidrio)

Jarritos

$3.50

Coca (Botella)

$3.50

Sangria

$3.50

Mundet

$3.50

Sodas (Plastico)

Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cola Champagne

$2.50

Soda (Lata)

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Monster

$3.25

Jugos Pequeños para Niños

Jugo de Pera/ Pear Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Jugo de Manzana/ Apple Juice

$1.50

Jugo de bote

$1.75

Platillos

Salad Bowl

$11.00

Chicken salad served in a fried tortilla bowl. Includes a side of ranch.

Parillada

$20.00

A signature dish consisting of marinated steak, chicken, chorizo, nopal, jalepeño, and cheese. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, a side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Fajita Mixta

$19.00

Grilled chicken, marinated steak, and shrimp over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Mole Poblano

$13.00

Grilled chicken covered in a rich, savory-sweet mole sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Enchiladas de Mole

$12.00

Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a savory-sweet mole sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.

Alambre

$12.00

A dish consisting of your choice of meat, hotdog, bell peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with four tortillas.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00

Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a green sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.

Enfrijolada

$12.00

Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in refried pinto beans topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.

Bistec a la Mexicana

$14.50

A dish consisting of our delicious marinated steak covered in a ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Bistec Encebollado

$14.50

Marinated steak cooked with onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Chicharron Preparado

$6.50

A large rectangular chicharrón de harina, topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream, and cueritos (pickled pork rind slices).

Carne Asada

$14.00

A dish consisting of our delicious marinated steak. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, onions, and two homemade tortillas.

Pechuga Asada

$13.00

Grilled chicken served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Milanesa de Res

$13.00

Fried breaded steak served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Milanesa de Pollo

$13.00

Fried breaded chicken served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Camarones a la Mexicana

$13.00

Grilled shrimp covered in our ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Fajita Pollo

$15.00

Grilled chicken served over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Fajita Asada

$15.00

Marinated steak over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Fajita Camaron

$17.00

Grilled shrimp over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Enchiladas rojas

$12.00

Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a spicy red sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.

Tacos

Taco Pollo

$2.75

Taco Res

$2.75

Taco Carnitas

$2.75

Taco Chorizo

$2.75

Taco Surtida

$2.75

Taco which consists of chicken, steak, al pastor, and chorizo.

Taco Tripa

$3.00

Taco Cabeza

$3.00

Taco Lengua

$4.00

Tacos All Pastor

$2.75

Tacos Camarones

$3.00

Tacos Dorados

$11.00

Five fried chicken tacos topped off with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado. Served with a side of rice, and refried pinto beans.

Tacos Especial

$10.00

Four corn tacos, up to two meats. Topped with cilantro and onions.

Taco Barbocoa

$4.00

Sopas

Sopa de Menudo

$13.50

Pozole de Puerco

$13.50

Caldo de Pollo

$12.50

Caldo de Res

$13.50

Caldo de Camarón

$13.50

Tortas

Cubana

Cubana

$12.50

A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milensa de res, two fried eggs, ham, hotdogs, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.

Perrona

$12.50

A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milensa de res, milensa de pollo, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.

Chorreada

$12.50

A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, carne asada, french fries, chorizo, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.

Pambazo

$11.00

A sandwich that consists of chorizo, potato, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, jalepeños, and tomatos. The bread is soaked in chile guajillo

Torta Pollo

$11.00

A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, pollo, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.

Torta Res

$11.00

A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, steak, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.

Torta Milensa de Pollo

$11.00

A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milanesa de pollo, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.

Torta Milensa de Res

$11.00

A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milanesa de res, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.

Del Mar

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00

A shrimp ceviche served with a side of chips.

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$15.00

A fried fish served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, a side salad, and two homemade tortillas.

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

$12.00

A shrimp cocktail served with saltine crackers.

Desayunos

Desayuno Tipico

$10.00

Plantains, refried pinto beans, eggs, and two tortillas.

Patron (Pollo)

$12.00

Consist of chicken, eggs, rice, refried pinto beans, and two homemade tortillas.

Huevos al Gusto

$10.00

Consist of eggs, rice, a side of beans, and two tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Two crispy tortillas topped off with fried eggs and salsa ranchera. Served with a side of refried pinto beans and rice.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with potato, chorizo, eggs, cheese, Mexican crema, and avocado.

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.00

Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Patron (Asada)

$12.00

A dish served with eggs, a side of rice, refried pinto beans, marinated steak, and two homemade tortillas.

Patron (Chorizo)

$12.00

A dish that consists of chorizo, eggs, a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and two homemade tortillas.

Chilaq Verdes (Pollo)

$12.00

Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with chicken, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Chilaq Verdes (Res)

$12.00

Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with steak, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Chilaq Verdes (Chorizo)

$12.00

Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with chorizo, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Chilaq Rojo (Res)

$12.00

Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with steak, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Chilaq Rojo (Pollo)

$12.00

Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with chicken, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Chilaq Rojo (Chorizo)

$12.00

Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with chorizo, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.00

Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.

Acompanamientos

Side de Crema

$0.50

Side de Frijoles

$3.00

Side de Platano Frito

$5.00

Toreados

$0.50

Side de Arroz

$3.00
Orden de Nopales

Orden de Nopales

$5.00

Tamales de Elote

$2.00

Tortilla

$0.50

Snacks & Kids

Hot Dog Preparado

$9.00

A hot dog topped off with bell peppers, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Served with a side of french fries

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$11.50

A beef hamburger topped off with lettuce, tomato, onions, ham, hotdogs, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and cheese. Served with a side of french fries.

Hot Dog

$7.00

Elote Loco

$3.00

Crazy corn covered in mayo, ketchup, mustard, queso cotija, and tajin.

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Papas Locas

$7.00

Crazy fries topped with ketchup, mayo, mustard, chopped ham, and queso fresco.

Nachos Pollo

$11.00

Nacho chips topped off with refried pinto beans, cheese, chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Nachos Res

$11.00

Nacho chips topped off with refried pinto beans, cheese, steak, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Papas Normales

$4.00

Chichara

$3.00

Chips Y Salsa

$3.00

Postres

Chocoflan

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Flan Casero

$4.00

Pastel 3 Leches

$5.00

Pan

$2.50

Paletas

$2.50

Churros

$5.25

Picadita

Picadita Pollo

$10.00

A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, chicken, and queso fresco.

Picadita Res

$10.00

A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, steak, and queso fresco.

Picadita Legua

$10.50

A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, lengua, and queso fresco.

Picadita Tripa

$10.50

A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, tripa and queso fresco.

Sopes

Sopes Pollo

$11.00

A small fried tortilla shell topped off with chicken and various toppings.

Sopes asada

$11.00

A small fried tortilla shell topped off with steak and various toppings.

Sopes pastor

$11.00

A small fried tortilla shell topped off with al pastor and various toppings.

Sopes carnitas

$11.00

A small fried tortilla shell topped off with carnitas and various toppings.

Sopes Lengua

$12.00

A small fried tortilla shell topped off with lengua and various toppings.

Sopes Chorizo

$12.00

A small fried tortilla shell topped off with chorizo and various toppings.

Gorditas

Gordita Pollo

$3.75

A fried tortilla stuffed with chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.

Gordita Asada

$3.75

A fried tortilla stuffed with steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.

Tostada

Tostada Pollo

$3.50

A crispy fried tortilla spread with refried beans, chicken, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and a slice of tomato.

Tostada asada

$3.50

A crispy fried tortilla spread with refried beans, steak, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and a slice of tomato.

Burrito

Burrito Pollo

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Burrito asada

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Burrito pastor

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, al pastor, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Burrito carnitas

$10.00

A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, carnitas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Burrito Lengua

$11.50

A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, lengua, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Burrito Chorizo

$11.50

A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Burrito Tripa

$11.50

A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, tripa, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla de Ninos

$7.00

Cheese quesadilla served with a side of french fries.

Quesadilla Pollo

$10.00

Quesadilla Res

$10.00

Quesadilla Carnitas

$10.00

Quesadilla Pastor

$10.00

Quesadilla Lengua

$12.00

Huarache

Huarache Pollo

Huarache Pollo

$11.50

A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped off with refried pinto beans, chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.

Huarache asada

$11.50

A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped off with refried pinto beans, steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.

Pupusas

Pupusa Revulta

Pupusa Revulta

$2.50

Pupusa stuffed with cheese and chicharron.

Pupusa Queso

$2.50

Pupusa Queso y Frijole

$2.50

Pupusa Queso con Loroco

$2.50

Birria

3-Tacos de Birria

$12.00

Three tacos filled with juicy tender beef, which are topped off with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of yummy stew.

4-Tacos de Birria

$14.00

Three tacos filled with juicy tender beef, which are topped off with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of yummy stew.

Quesa-birria

$13.00

A quesadilla stuffed with cheese, juicy beef, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of yummy stew.

Sopa de Birria

$14.50

Separar

----------------

Combos

Combo #1

$11.00

Three corn tortillas. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Combo #3

$12.00

Consist of one sope, one gordita, and two tacos.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Un restaurante familiar que sirve deliciosa comida Mexicana auténtica. ¡Entra y disfruta! A family-owned restaurant serving delicious authentic Mexican food. Come in and enjoy!

Location

9700 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD 20707

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mad Cow Grill - Laurel
orange starNo Reviews
310 Domer Avenue Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
Negril Eatery - Laurel
orange star4.6 • 6,412
331 Montrose Ave Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
More Than Java Café - Laurel
orange star4.4 • 1,582
358 Main St Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
The Hunger Tamer
orange star4.6 • 1,048
8730 Cherry Lane Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
14605 Baltimore Ave Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
Red Crab House
orange star4.3 • 1,593
14707 Baltimore Ave Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laurel

Negril Eatery - Laurel
orange star4.6 • 6,412
331 Montrose Ave Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
Red Crab House
orange star4.3 • 1,593
14707 Baltimore Ave Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
More Than Java Café - Laurel
orange star4.4 • 1,582
358 Main St Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
The Hunger Tamer
orange star4.6 • 1,048
8730 Cherry Lane Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
&pizza - Maryland City
orange star4.4 • 870
3353 Corridor Marketplace Laurel, MD 20724
View restaurantnext
CHIDO'S TEX MEX GRILL - 14600 Laurel Pl
orange star4.4 • 723
14600 Laurel Pl Laurel, MD 20707
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laurel
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Lanham
review star
No reviews yet
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston