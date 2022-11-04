Taqueria El Patron
9700 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Popular Items
Bebidas
Aguas Frescas
Licuados
Sodas (Vidrio)
Sodas (Plastico)
Soda (Lata)
Jugos Pequeños para Niños
Platillos
Salad Bowl
Chicken salad served in a fried tortilla bowl. Includes a side of ranch.
Parillada
A signature dish consisting of marinated steak, chicken, chorizo, nopal, jalepeño, and cheese. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, a side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Fajita Mixta
Grilled chicken, marinated steak, and shrimp over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken covered in a rich, savory-sweet mole sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Enchiladas de Mole
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a savory-sweet mole sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.
Alambre
A dish consisting of your choice of meat, hotdog, bell peppers, onions, and cheese. Served with four tortillas.
Enchiladas Verdes
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a green sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.
Enfrijolada
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in refried pinto beans topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.
Bistec a la Mexicana
A dish consisting of our delicious marinated steak covered in a ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Bistec Encebollado
Marinated steak cooked with onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Chicharron Preparado
A large rectangular chicharrón de harina, topped with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream, and cueritos (pickled pork rind slices).
Carne Asada
A dish consisting of our delicious marinated steak. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, onions, and two homemade tortillas.
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Milanesa de Res
Fried breaded steak served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Milanesa de Pollo
Fried breaded chicken served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Camarones a la Mexicana
Grilled shrimp covered in our ranchero sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Fajita Pollo
Grilled chicken served over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Fajita Asada
Marinated steak over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Fajita Camaron
Grilled shrimp over bell peppers and onions. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, side salad, and two homemade tortillas.
Enchiladas rojas
Four chicken and cheese enchiladas covered in a spicy red sauce. Served with a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and side salad.
Tacos
Taco Pollo
Taco Res
Taco Carnitas
Taco Chorizo
Taco Surtida
Taco which consists of chicken, steak, al pastor, and chorizo.
Taco Tripa
Taco Cabeza
Taco Lengua
Tacos All Pastor
Tacos Camarones
Tacos Dorados
Five fried chicken tacos topped off with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado. Served with a side of rice, and refried pinto beans.
Tacos Especial
Four corn tacos, up to two meats. Topped with cilantro and onions.
Taco Barbocoa
Sopas
Tortas
Cubana
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milensa de res, two fried eggs, ham, hotdogs, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.
Perrona
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milensa de res, milensa de pollo, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.
Chorreada
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, carne asada, french fries, chorizo, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.
Pambazo
A sandwich that consists of chorizo, potato, queso fresco, sour cream, lettuce, jalepeños, and tomatos. The bread is soaked in chile guajillo
Torta Pollo
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, pollo, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.
Torta Res
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, steak, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.
Torta Milensa de Pollo
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milanesa de pollo, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.
Torta Milensa de Res
A sandwich that consists of refried pinto beans, milanesa de res, lettuce, tomatoes, Oaxaca cheese, jalapeños, and mayonnaise.
Del Mar
Desayunos
Desayuno Tipico
Plantains, refried pinto beans, eggs, and two tortillas.
Patron (Pollo)
Consist of chicken, eggs, rice, refried pinto beans, and two homemade tortillas.
Huevos al Gusto
Consist of eggs, rice, a side of beans, and two tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Two crispy tortillas topped off with fried eggs and salsa ranchera. Served with a side of refried pinto beans and rice.
Breakfast Burrito
A burrito stuffed with potato, chorizo, eggs, cheese, Mexican crema, and avocado.
Chilaquiles Rojos
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Patron (Asada)
A dish served with eggs, a side of rice, refried pinto beans, marinated steak, and two homemade tortillas.
Patron (Chorizo)
A dish that consists of chorizo, eggs, a side of rice, refried pinto beans, and two homemade tortillas.
Chilaq Verdes (Pollo)
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with chicken, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Chilaq Verdes (Res)
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with steak, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Chilaq Verdes (Chorizo)
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with chorizo, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Chilaq Rojo (Res)
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with steak, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Chilaq Rojo (Pollo)
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with chicken, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Chilaq Rojo (Chorizo)
Chips cooked in a spicy red sauce topped off with chorizo, two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Chips cooked in a green sauce topped off with two fried eggs. Served with a side of rice and refried pinto beans.
Acompanamientos
Snacks & Kids
Hot Dog Preparado
A hot dog topped off with bell peppers, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Served with a side of french fries
Hamburguesa Mexicana
A beef hamburger topped off with lettuce, tomato, onions, ham, hotdogs, ketchup, mustard, mayo, and cheese. Served with a side of french fries.
Hot Dog
Elote Loco
Crazy corn covered in mayo, ketchup, mustard, queso cotija, and tajin.
Chicken Nuggets
Chicken Tenders
Papas Locas
Crazy fries topped with ketchup, mayo, mustard, chopped ham, and queso fresco.
Nachos Pollo
Nacho chips topped off with refried pinto beans, cheese, chicken, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Nachos Res
Nacho chips topped off with refried pinto beans, cheese, steak, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Papas Normales
Chichara
Chips Y Salsa
Postres
Picadita
Picadita Pollo
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, chicken, and queso fresco.
Picadita Res
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, steak, and queso fresco.
Picadita Legua
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, lengua, and queso fresco.
Picadita Tripa
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped with green and red sauce, tripa and queso fresco.
Sopes
Sopes Pollo
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with chicken and various toppings.
Sopes asada
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with steak and various toppings.
Sopes pastor
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with al pastor and various toppings.
Sopes carnitas
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with carnitas and various toppings.
Sopes Lengua
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with lengua and various toppings.
Sopes Chorizo
A small fried tortilla shell topped off with chorizo and various toppings.
Gorditas
Tostada
Burrito
Burrito Pollo
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Burrito asada
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Burrito pastor
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, al pastor, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Burrito carnitas
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, carnitas, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Burrito Lengua
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, lengua, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Burrito Chorizo
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, chorizo, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Burrito Tripa
A burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cheese, tripa, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Quesadilla
Huarache
Huarache Pollo
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped off with refried pinto beans, chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.
Huarache asada
A fried oval-shaped tortilla topped off with refried pinto beans, steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado.
Pupusas
Birria
3-Tacos de Birria
Three tacos filled with juicy tender beef, which are topped off with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of yummy stew.
4-Tacos de Birria
Three tacos filled with juicy tender beef, which are topped off with cilantro and onions. Served with a side of yummy stew.
Quesa-birria
A quesadilla stuffed with cheese, juicy beef, onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of yummy stew.
Sopa de Birria
Separar
Un restaurante familiar que sirve deliciosa comida Mexicana auténtica. ¡Entra y disfruta! A family-owned restaurant serving delicious authentic Mexican food. Come in and enjoy!
