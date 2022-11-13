A map showing the location of Taqueria Porfis 3553 S 12th Ave #117View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Taqueria Porfis 3553 S 12th Ave #117

No reviews yet

3553 S 12th Ave #117

Tucson, AZ 85713

Order Again

tacos

Al Vapor

$2.53

Chimichanga

$2.53

Dorado

$2.53

Taco de Chicharron

$2.77

Taco de Cabeza

$2.77

taco de tinga

$2.30

Combo

$7.59

Combo Doble

$15.18

16 oz de salsa

$7.00

quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.20

Quesadilla Grande

$5.00

Torta

Torta

$6.40

Aguas Frescas

Aguas Frescas

$2.76

bebidas Mexicana

SodaBote

$1.30

Soda Mexicana

$2.76

bebidas

Cafe

$2.30

postre

Cheese Cake

$2.00

Weekend

Menudo

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Location

3553 S 12th Ave #117, Tucson, AZ 85713

Directions

Gallery

