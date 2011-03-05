  • Home
Taqueria Puebla 11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406

No reviews yet

11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Popular Items

Taco Asada
Taco Al pastor
Chips&Guacamole

Taco

Taco Asada

$3.25

Corn tortilla, beef steak, onions and Cilantro

Taco Carnitas

$2.75

Corn tortilla, pork belly and shoulder, onions and cilantro

Taco Al pastor

$3.50

Corn tortilla, marinated pork shoulder, onions and Cilantro

Taco Tinga

$2.65

Corn tortilla, marinated chicken, onions and cilantro

Taco Lengua

$3.75

Corn tortilla, beef tongue, onions and cilantro

Camaron Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla, Cabbage and Pico de Gallo

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Corn tortilla, beans, zucchini blossoms, jalapenos, onions, cabbage and Pico de Gallo

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Burrito

Big Flour tortilla, filled with rice, beans sour cream, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, onions, cilantro and guacamole.

Signature Burrito Asada (2)

$12.00

Two small flour tortillas filled with rice, beans, crema, mozzarella cheese and Asada(beef)

Signature Burrito Carnitas (2)

$12.00

Two small flour tortillas filled with rice, beans, crema, mozzarella cheese and Carnitas (pork belly & shoulder)

Signature Burrito Al pastor (2)

$12.00

Two small flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, crema, mozzarella cheese and Al pastor (marinated pork)

Signature Burrito Tinga (2)

$12.00

Two small flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, crema, mozzarella cheese and Tinga (marinated chicken)

Signature Burrito Lengua (2)

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, crema, mozzarella cheese and Lengua (beef tongue)

Veggie Burrito (2)

$8.00

Two small flour tortillas filled with rice, beans, crema, mozzarella cheese lettuce, Pico de Gallo and guacamole

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Single Burrito Asada

$6.00

Single Burrito Carnitas

$6.00

Single Burrito Tinga

$6.00

Single Burrito Lengua

$7.00

Single Burrito al Pastor

$6.00

Single Veggie Burrito

$4.00

Single Bean & Cheese Burrito

$2.50

Classic Burrito Asada

$14.50

Big flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, onions, crema, cilantro and Asada (Beef)

Classic Burriro Tinga

$14.50

Big flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese onions, crema, cilantro and Tinga (Chicken)

Classic Burrito Al Pastor

$14.50

Big flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese onions, crema, cilantro and Al Pastor (marinated pork)

Classic Burrito Carnitas

$14.50

Big flour tortilla filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, mozzarella cheese onions, crema, cilantro and Carnitas (pork belly & shoulder)

Classic Veggie Burrito

$12.00

Sopes

Sope Asada

$4.25

Beans, lettuce, crema, queso fresco

Sope Carnitas

$4.25

Beans,lettuce,crema,queso fresco

Sope Al Pastor

$4.25

Beans,lettuce,crema,queso fresco

Sope Tinga

$4.25

Beans,lettuce,crema,queso fresco

Sope Lengua

$4.75

Beans,lettuce,crema,queso fresco

Flautas (3)

$12.00

Fried taquitos filled with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, pickled onions, queso fresco, crema and salsa

Vegie Sope

$3.00

House Specialties

Mole Poblano

$16.00

chicken,rice,beans

Carne Asada Plate

$23.00

Rice, beans,pico de gallo,guacamole, homemade corn tortilla

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Rice, beans, homemeade corn tortilla

Quesadilla Flor de calabaza

$15.00

Cheese, zucchini blossoms,jalapenos,onions

Chile relleno (1)

$7.50

Mole Enchiladas (3)

$16.00

Homemade tortillas, chicken, crema, queso fresco and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Red Enchildas (3)

$15.00

Homemade tortillas, chicken, crema, queso fresco and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Green Enchiladas (3)

$15.00

Homemade tortillas, chicken, crema, queso fresco and onions. Served with rice and beans.

Kids Meal

Kids Meal Quesadilla

$7.00

cheese, rice,beans

kids Meal Carnitas Tacos

$7.00

meat,rice,beans

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.00

Kids Meal Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Side

Rice&Beans

$3.00

Beans

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.50

Chips

$2.25

Tortillas

$2.50

Chips&Guacamole

$4.00

Rice

$1.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Fanta

$3.75

diet Coke

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.75

Coca Cola 1/2

$3.75Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Domestic Bottled Soda

$3.50

Beverage

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Salsas

Salsa Verde 16oz

$12.00

Salsa Roja 16oz

$12.00

Salsa Chile Negro 16oz

$12.00

Salsa Tomatillo 16oz

$16.00

Salsa Tomate 16oz

$16.00

Salsa Poblana 16oz

$16.00

Negative Balance Due

Open Item

$40.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic homemade Mexican food

Location

11700 Mukilteo Speedway Suite 406, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Directions

Taqueria Puebla image

