  • Home
  • /
  • Joliet
  • /
  • Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet - 500 E CASS ST
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet 500 E CASS ST

review star

No reviews yet

500 E CASS ST

JOLIET, IL 60432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos

Taco Al Pastor

Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

Comes with only Red Salsa Solo Salsa Roja

Taco Steak / Carne Asada

Taco Steak / Carne Asada

$4.00

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Chicken / Pollo

Taco Chicken / Pollo

$3.75

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Atotonilco (Steak Taco with tomato and Sour Cream)

Taco Atotonilco (Steak Taco with tomato and Sour Cream)

$4.25

Steak Taco With Sour Cream and Tomato Taco de Asada Con Crema y Tomate

Taco Fish / Pescado (2 tacos in Order)

Taco Fish / Pescado (2 tacos in Order)

$9.00
Taco Mex Sausage / Chorizo

Taco Mex Sausage / Chorizo

$3.75

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Avocado / Aguacate

Taco Avocado / Aguacate

$4.00

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Beans / Frijoles

Taco Beans / Frijoles

$3.00

Only Lettuce and Tomato Solo Lechuga y Tomate

Taco Boiled Beef / Barbacoa

Taco Boiled Beef / Barbacoa

$4.00

Only Onion and Cilantro Solo Cebolla y Cilantro

Taco Beef Tongue / Lengua

Taco Beef Tongue / Lengua

$4.90

Taco de Lengua served with Cilantro and Onions

Taco Braised Beef / Birria

Taco Braised Beef / Birria

$4.00

Comes with Onion, Cilantro and Red Salsa

Tortas

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate
Torta Milanesa

Torta Milanesa

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Al Pastor

Torta Al Pastor

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Carne Asada

Torta Carne Asada

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Chorizo

Torta Chorizo

$8.00

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Barbacoa

Torta Barbacoa

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Lengua

Torta Lengua

$9.25

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Birria

Torta Birria

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Pollo

Torta Pollo

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Aguacate

Torta Aguacate

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Torta Frijoles

Torta Frijoles

$8.75

All Tortas come with Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream and Avocado. Tortas van con Lechuga, Tomate, Crema y Aguacate

Burritos

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema
Burrito Steak / Carne Asada

Burrito Steak / Carne Asada

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Burrito Al Pastor

Burrito Al Pastor

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Burrito Chicken / Pollo

Burrito Chicken / Pollo

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Burrito Avocado / Aguacate

Burrito Avocado / Aguacate

$10.50

Burritos come with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Sour Cream. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Frijoles, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso y Crema

Taco Salad

$12.00

Burritos come with Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Burros estan acompanados de Arroz, Lechuga, Tomate, Queso, Crema y Guacamole

Platillos

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$2.25

Tortilla with Cheese

Quesadilla with Meat

Quesadilla with Meat

$4.50

Quesadilla with your choice of Meat

Side Orders

Ord Queso

Ord Queso

$2.50
Ord Guacamole

Ord Guacamole

$6.99
Ord Crema

Ord Crema

$2.50
Chips

Chips

$1.99
Ord Rice

Ord Rice

$2.50
Ord Beans

Ord Beans

$2.50
Grilled Onions

Grilled Onions

$3.00
Grilled Pepper

Grilled Pepper

$3.00
Bag of carrots

Bag of carrots

$0.50
Extra Salsa

Extra Salsa

$0.25
Order of Limes

Order of Limes

$0.50

Bebidas

Coke

Coke

$1.35
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.35
Sprite

Sprite

$1.35
Squirt

Squirt

$1.35
Mex Coke

Mex Coke

$3.00
Sidral

Sidral

$3.00
Sangria

Sangria

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00
Horchata

Horchata

$2.75
Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.75
Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$2.75
Limonada

Limonada

$2.75
Botella de Agua

Botella de Agua

$2.50

Lic Fresa

$4.00

Lic Platano

$4.00

Lic Choco

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food!

Website

Location

500 E CASS ST, JOLIET, IL 60432

Directions

Gallery
Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet image
Taquerias Atotonilco - Joliet image

Similar restaurants in your area

Puerto Escondido - 509 N Chicago St
orange starNo Reviews
509 N Chicago St Joliet, IL 60432
View restaurantnext
Milano Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
433 S Chicago St Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurantnext
Home Cut Donuts - E. Washington
orange star4.6 • 92
1317 E Washington St. Joliet, IL 60433
View restaurantnext
Ta Canijo - Joliet - 328 McDonough Street
orange starNo Reviews
328 McDonough Street Joliet, IL 60436
View restaurantnext
Home Cut Donuts - 815 W. Jefferson St.
orange starNo Reviews
815 West Jefferson Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Louis' Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,058
1001 West Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in JOLIET

El Burrito Loco - Joliet
orange star4.4 • 4,649
1509 W Jefferson St Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Louis' Family Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,058
1001 West Jefferson Street Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Metro Grill - Joliet
orange star4.6 • 2,004
2019 Essington Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Som Za Thai Cuisine
orange star4.7 • 1,902
2781 Black Rd Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Catrinas Mex - 20 W. Jackson st.
orange star4.4 • 645
20 West Jackson Street Joliet, IL 60432
View restaurantnext
Maurie's Table
orange star4.3 • 561
2360 Glenwood Ave. Joliet, IL 60435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near JOLIET
Crest Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
New Lenox
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lemont
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Mokena
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston