Taqueria Santa Lucia

North Hwy 27th/441

Lady Lake, FL 32159

Order Again

Tacos

Taco De Asada

Taco De Asada

$2.49

Steak Taco

Taco De Pollo

Taco De Pollo

$2.49

Chicken Taco

Taco De Pastor

Taco De Pastor

$2.49

Split Grill Pork Taco With Chunks of Grilled Pineapple

Taco De Charizo

Taco De Charizo

$2.49

Spicy Pork Taco

Taco De Chicharron

Taco De Chicharron

$2.49

Mexican pork rind tacos

Taco De Birria

Taco De Birria

$2.99

Birria tacos feature tortillas filled with the stew's tender, juicy Lamb meat

Taco De Barbacoa

Taco De Barbacoa

$2.99

Slow Roasted Beef Toco

Taco De Lengua

Taco De Lengua

$2.99

Taco filled Beef tongue which has been braised with garlic and onions, finely chopped, and served with salsa verde

Taco De Tripa

Taco De Tripa

$2.99

Special Beef Taco

Burritos

Burritos

Burritos

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Rolled With filling Beans, Rice, Onions & Cilantro, Cheese, And Choice of Meat.

Tortas

Tortas

Tortas

$9.99

A Torta is a Mexican sandwich. It's a fluffy bun spread with butter and topped with Cheese, Onion & Cilantro, Choice of Meat.

Qusesadilla

Quesadillas ConCarne

Quesadillas ConCarne

$9.99

Tortilla filled with Cheese, and Choice of Meat

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Tortilla filled with cheese.

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$4.99

Small Cheese Quesadilla

Soup

Menudo

Menudo

$11.99

Traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base. Hominy, lime, onions, and oregano are used to season the broth.

Drinks

Can Drinks

Can Drinks

$1.49
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.99
Aquas Frescas

Aquas Frescas

$3.99

Mexican Drink Made With Fresh Fruits, & Water.

Bottle Of Water

Bottle Of Water

$1.49

Dasani

Jugo Jumex

Jugo Jumex

$1.99
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican Soda

Café Instantaneo

Café Instantaneo

$2.99

Instant Coffee

Extra

Extra

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Taco Food Truck.. It stationary for now at 201N hwy 441, Lady lake, fl 32159

Location

North Hwy 27th/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159

Directions

