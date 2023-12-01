Restaurant info

Welcome to Taques Bar & Grill. Situated in the heart of Farmington Michigan, our restaurant offers a contemporary and stylish setting that perfectly complements our authentic Mexican flavors. Step into our sleek and inviting space, where vibrant accents and a blend of modern and traditional artwork create an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and inviting. Our menu is a culinary journey that pays homage to Mexico's rich gastronomic heritage while embracing innovative techniques and flavors. With more than 20 years of experience, our talented chef Antonio Velazquez expertly blends traditional recipes with innovative presentations, resulting in dishes that are both visually stunning and bursting with taste. To complement your meal, our bar offers an extensive selection of signature cocktails. Sip on a refreshing mezcal-infused margarita or explore our curated tequila collection. Join us and discover a new dimension of Mexican cuisine in the heart of Farmington. ¡Buen provecho