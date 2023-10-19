Burritos

Burritos
Burritos
$12.50

Mexican inspired burritos cooked with authentic meats and topped with traditional fresh ingredients.

Tortas

Tortas
Tortas
$12.50

Mexican inspired tortas cooked with authentic meats and topped with Traditional fresh ingredients.

Taquitos

Taquitos
Taquitos
$12.50

Fried corn tacos mixed with Mexican flavored chiles and spices. All options are non-spicy. Each order comes with four tacos.

Bowls

Bowls
Bowls
$12.50

Bowls come with pico de gallo, corn, guacamole, cheese, and cebolla-cilantro mix

Gourmet Tacos

Gourmet Tacos
Gourmet Tacos
$5.00

6” Flour or corn tortilla, your choice of meat, toppings, and sauce

Enchiladas

3 Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas
$14.00

Traditional Mexican enchiladas made from scratch, with flavorful sauces and savory toppings.

Mexican Dishes

Shrimp Enchilado (Super Spicy Shrimp)
Shrimp Enchilado (Super Spicy Shrimp)
$14.50

Succulent shrimp simmered in our spicy house sauce made from Mexican Chiles.

Carne Asada Steak Plate
Carne Asada Steak Plate
$14.00

Steak marinated in our authentic Mexican secret recipe- grilled to perfection.

Chile Relleno
Chile Relleno
$14.50

Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and coated with egg.

Grilled shrimp Plate
Grilled shrimp Plate
$14.50

Shrimps breaded in tempura and fried to perfection.

Fajitas
Fajitas
$14.50

Your choice of chicken or steak grilled to perfection then tossed with grilled bell peppers and onions

Shrimp in Garlic Butter Sauce (Mojo de Ajo)
Shrimp in Garlic Butter Sauce (Mojo de Ajo)
$14.50

Shrimp sautéed and grilled in our traditional garlic butter sauce- accompanied with sides of your choosing.

Fish Tacos

2 Fried Tempura Fish Tacos
2 Fried Tempura Fish Tacos
$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

2 Fried Tempura Shrimp Tacos
2 Fried Tempura Shrimp Tacos
$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

2 Grilled Fish Tacos
2 Grilled Fish Tacos
$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos
2 Grilled Shrimp Tacos
$12.00

Served with pico de gallo and chipotle mayo coleslaw

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos
Loaded Nachos
$12.50

In-house made tortilla chips, topped with your choice of rice, beans, toppings, meat, and our delicious in-house melted mix cheese.

Queso Tacos

Queso Tacos
Queso Tacos
$12.50

Accompanied with birria broth, our queso tacos are filled with cheese, your choice of meat, and your selection of our fresh toppings.

Breakfast

Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles
$14.50

Toasted corn tortilla chips accompanied with steak and a fried egg. Drenched in red or green Mexican sauce toped with sour cream and cheese

Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Rancheros
$14.50

Toasted tortilla base topped with fresh egg, meat, fried potato crips, traditional Mexican salsa, queso fresco, and guacamole.

Tlayuda

Tlayuda
Tlayuda
$14.50

Crispy and crunchy oaxacan style pizza.

Agua Fresca

Pineapple
Pineapple
$3.00
Jamaica
Jamaica
$3.00
Watermelon
Watermelon
$3.00
Mandarin Jarritos
Mandarin Jarritos
$3.50
Tamarind Jarritos
Tamarind Jarritos
$3.50
Lime Jarritos
Lime Jarritos
$3.50
Mango Jarritos
Mango Jarritos
$3.50

Desserts

Tres Leches
Tres Leches
$4.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke
$3.50
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Sprite
$3.50
Diet Coke
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sangria
Sangria
$3.50
Pineapple Fanta
Pineapple Fanta
$3.50