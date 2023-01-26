Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taquiero Taco Patio

review star

No reviews yet

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Order Again

Popular Items

Al Pastor Taco
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada Taco

Tacos - Made on hand-made tortillas with 100% NON-GMO corn, boiled and milled in house.

Made on hand-made tortillas with 100% NON-GMO corn, boiled and milled in house. Cheese Tortilla (keto-friendly) available on request ($1)
Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$3.89

Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.89

Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.89

Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.

Chorizo Taco

$3.89
Cochinita Pibil Taco

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$3.89

Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.

Pollo Al Pastor Taco

Pollo Al Pastor Taco

$3.89

Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.

Pollo Asado Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

$3.89

Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.

Vegan Taco

Vegan Taco

$3.89

Marinated mushroom, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Creamy Chipotle

Chilaquiles Creamy Chipotle

$13.99

Our best seller! Chilaquiles with creamy chipotle. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro and cotija cheese. We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .

Chilaquiles Verde

Chilaquiles Verde

$13.99

Chilaquiles with Salsa Verde. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro and cotija cheese. We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .

Chilaquiles Rojos

Chilaquiles Rojos

$13.99

Chilaquiles with Salsa Roja. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro, and cotija cheese. We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .

Quesadillas -Taco with melted cheese (not an American Quesadilla).

Taco with melted cheese. NOT an American-style quesadilla.
Carnitas Quesadilla - Limited Time Only

Carnitas Quesadilla - Limited Time Only

$4.89

Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*

Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$4.89

Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$4.89

Rotisserie marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, salsa.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$4.89
Cohinita Pibil Quesadilla

Cohinita Pibil Quesadilla

$4.89

Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.

Pollo Al Pastor Quesadilla

Pollo Al Pastor Quesadilla

$4.89

Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$4.89

Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$4.89

Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.19

Plain cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla.

American Style Quesadillas - On 14" flour tortilla

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Carnitas American Quesadilla

Carnitas American Quesadilla

$12.89

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Carne Asada American Quesadilla

Carne Asada American Quesadilla

$12.89

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Al Pastor American Quesadilla

Al Pastor American Quesadilla

$12.89

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Chorizo American Quesadilla

$12.89
Cochinita Pibil American Quesadilla

Cochinita Pibil American Quesadilla

$12.89

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated slow roasted Yucatan-style pork, pickled onions. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Pollo Al Pastor American Quesadilla

Pollo Al Pastor American Quesadilla

$12.89

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Pollo Asado American Quesadilla

Pollo Asado American Quesadilla

$12.89

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Veggie American Quesadilla

Veggie American Quesadilla

$12.89

12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated sliced mushrooms, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Cheese American Quesadilla

Cheese American Quesadilla

$5.99

12" Flour Tortilla and loaded with cheese. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

Mulitas

Carnitas Mulita - Limited Time Only

Carnitas Mulita - Limited Time Only

$7.99

Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*

Carne Asada Mulita

Carne Asada Mulita

$7.99

Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.

Al Pastor Mulita

Al Pastor Mulita

$7.99

Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, salsa.

Chorizo Mulita

$7.99
Cochinita Pibil Mulita

Cochinita Pibil Mulita

$7.99

Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.

Pollo Al Pastor Mulita

Pollo Al Pastor Mulita

$7.99

Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.

Pollo Asado Mulita

Pollo Asado Mulita

$7.99

Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.

Veggie Mulita

Veggie Mulita

$7.99

Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.

Burritos

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$12.99

Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro, jalapeño cilantro sauce and chipotle cream.

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.99

Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.99

Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, jalapeño cilantro salsa and chipotle cream.

Chorizo Burrito

$12.99
Cochinita Pibil Burrito

Cochinita Pibil Burrito

$12.99

Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions and chipotle cream.

Pollo Al Pastor Burrito

Pollo Al Pastor Burrito

$12.99

Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$12.99

Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream and sour cream.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$12.99

Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.49

Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.

Breakfast Burritos

Egg Cheese Potato Breakfast Burrito

Egg Cheese Potato Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Eggs, Cheese, Fries

Breakfast Burrito (Choose Meat)

Breakfast Burrito (Choose Meat)

$11.99

Eggs, Cheese, Fries, your choice of meat. Chorizo is our best seller and carnitas is very good too!

Famous Fries

Carnitas Fries - Limited Time Only

Carnitas Fries - Limited Time Only

$13.49

Marinated slow roasted pork, onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado sauce and sour cream. Recipe by Chef Orlando.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$13.49

Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.

Al Pastor Fries

Al Pastor Fries

$13.49

Rotisserie marinated pork, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.

Chorizo Fries

$13.49

Chorizo, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.

Cochinita Pibil Fries

Cochinita Pibil Fries

$13.49

Yucatán-style pulled pork, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.

Pollo Al Pastor Fries

Pollo Al Pastor Fries

$13.49

Marinated flame grilled chicken, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.

Pollo Asado Fries

Pollo Asado Fries

$13.49

Flame grilled chicken, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.

Veggie Fries

Veggie Fries

$13.49

Marinated mushroom, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.

Nachos

Carnitas Nachos *New Ingredients*

Carnitas Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49

Marinated slow roasted pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.

Carne Asada Nachos *New Ingredients*

Carne Asada Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49

Flame grilled steak, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.

Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*

Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49

Rotisserie marinated pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.

Chorizo Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49
Cochinita Pibil Nachos *New Ingredients*

Cochinita Pibil Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49

Yucatán-style pulled pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.

Pollo Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*

Pollo Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49

Marinated flame grilled chicken, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.

Pollo Asado Nachos *New Ingredients*

Pollo Asado Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49

Flame grilled chicken, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.

Veggie Nachos *New Ingredients*

Veggie Nachos *New Ingredients*

$13.49

Marinated Mushroom, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.

Tostadas

Carnitas Tostada - Limited Time Only

Carnitas Tostada - Limited Time Only

$3.89

Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*

Carne Asada Tostada

Carne Asada Tostada

$3.89

Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.

Chorizo Tostada

$3.89
Al Pastor Tostada

Al Pastor Tostada

$3.89

Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.

Cochinita Pibil Tostada

Cochinita Pibil Tostada

$3.89

Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.

Pollo Al Pastor Tostada

Pollo Al Pastor Tostada

$3.89

Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.

Pollo Asado Tostado

Pollo Asado Tostado

$3.89

Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.

Vegan Tostada

Vegan Tostada

$3.89

Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.

Family Packs

Carnitas Family Pack - Limited Time Only

Carnitas Family Pack - Limited Time Only

$54.99

Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*

Carne Asada Family Pack

Carne Asada Family Pack

$54.99

Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.

Al Pastor Family Pack

Al Pastor Family Pack

$54.99

Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.

Chorizo Family Pack

$54.99

Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.

Cohinita Pibil Family Pack

Cohinita Pibil Family Pack

$54.99

Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.

Pollo Al Pastor Family Pack

Pollo Al Pastor Family Pack

$54.99

Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.

Pollo Asado Family Pack

Pollo Asado Family Pack

$54.99

Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.

Veggie Familty Pack

$54.99

Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$5.89

Mexican Churros

Sides

4 oz of homemade guac
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.25

Chips and Guacamole

$5.99
Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$3.69

Mexican Rice

Side of Beans

Side of Beans

$3.69

Pinto Beans

Rice AND Beans

$5.99
Plain Fries

Plain Fries

$3.89

Hand made tortillas (dozen)

$5.79

Hand made tortillas (6)

$3.29

Side of guac

$2.89

Side of Spicy Queso

$2.50

Chips and Spicy Queso

$5.99

Catering Pick Up

$14.99

Catering On Site

$19.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

Horchata

$3.25

Jamaica

$3.25

Bottled Sodas

BOTTLED MEXICAN COKE

BOTTLED MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

Bottled Diet Coke (7.5 oz)

$3.00

Bottled Jarritos Naranja

$3.25

Bottled Jarritos Piña

$3.25

Bottled Sidral Manzana

$3.25

Bottled Jarritos Sangria

$3.25

Bottled Topochico Sparkling Water

$3.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

Bottled Mexican Sprite

$3.25

Bottled Jarritos Tamarindo

$3.25

Bottle Coke

$3.25

Bottle Sprite

$3.25

Bottle Orange

$3.25

Bottle Tamarindo

$3.25

Bottle Piña

$3.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.75

Bottle Topochico

$3.25

Margaritas

Margarita

$6.50

Cantarito

$6.50

Bottled Beer

Corona

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Loba Clandestina

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Cubeta Beer (6)

$25.00

Cubeta Beer (12)

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Directions

Taquiero Taco Patio-South Coast image

