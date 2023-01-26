Taquiero Taco Patio
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Popular Items
Tacos - Made on hand-made tortillas with 100% NON-GMO corn, boiled and milled in house.
Carne Asada Taco
Marinated flame grilled steak, onions, cilantro, guacamole and salsa.
Carnitas Taco
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Al Pastor Taco
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Chorizo Taco
Cochinita Pibil Taco
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
Pollo Al Pastor Taco
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
Pollo Asado Taco
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Vegan Taco
Marinated mushroom, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles Creamy Chipotle
Our best seller! Chilaquiles with creamy chipotle. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro and cotija cheese. We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .
Chilaquiles Verde
Chilaquiles with Salsa Verde. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro and cotija cheese. We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .
Chilaquiles Rojos
Chilaquiles with Salsa Roja. All chilaquiles include sour cream, onions, cilantro, and cotija cheese. We recommend chilaquiles to be served deconstructed for better crunchiness and freshness. Please follow the link for instructions .
Quesadillas -Taco with melted cheese (not an American Quesadilla).
Carnitas Quesadilla - Limited Time Only
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Rotisserie marinated pork, pineapple, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, salsa.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Cohinita Pibil Quesadilla
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
Pollo Al Pastor Quesadilla
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa
Pollo Asado Quesadilla
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Veggie Quesadilla
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Cheese Quesadilla
Plain cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla.
American Style Quesadillas - On 14" flour tortilla
Carnitas American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Carne Asada American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Al Pastor American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Chorizo American Quesadilla
Cochinita Pibil American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated slow roasted Yucatan-style pork, pickled onions. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Pollo Al Pastor American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Pollo Asado American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Veggie American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla, cheese, marinated sliced mushrooms, onions & cilantro. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Cheese American Quesadilla
12" Flour Tortilla and loaded with cheese. Comes with side of sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Mulitas
Carnitas Mulita - Limited Time Only
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Carne Asada Mulita
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Al Pastor Mulita
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, salsa.
Chorizo Mulita
Cochinita Pibil Mulita
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
Pollo Al Pastor Mulita
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
Pollo Asado Mulita
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Veggie Mulita
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Burritos
Carnitas Burrito
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro, jalapeño cilantro sauce and chipotle cream.
Carne Asada Burrito
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Al Pastor Burrito
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, avocado sauce, jalapeño cilantro salsa and chipotle cream.
Chorizo Burrito
Cochinita Pibil Burrito
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions and chipotle cream.
Pollo Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream, sour cream.
Pollo Asado Burrito
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa, jalapeño cilantro salsa, chipotle cream and sour cream.
Veggie Burrito
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, rice, beans, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans and Cheese. Add rice for free. Guacamole is optional for additional charge.
Breakfast Burritos
Famous Fries
Carnitas Fries - Limited Time Only
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions, cilantro, cheese, avocado sauce and sour cream. Recipe by Chef Orlando.
Carne Asada Fries
Flame grilled steak, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Al Pastor Fries
Rotisserie marinated pork, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Chorizo Fries
Chorizo, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Cochinita Pibil Fries
Yucatán-style pulled pork, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Pollo Al Pastor Fries
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Pollo Asado Fries
Flame grilled chicken, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Veggie Fries
Marinated mushroom, cheese, sour cream, avocado cream.
Nachos
Carnitas Nachos *New Ingredients*
Marinated slow roasted pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Carne Asada Nachos *New Ingredients*
Flame grilled steak, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*
Rotisserie marinated pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Chorizo Nachos *New Ingredients*
Cochinita Pibil Nachos *New Ingredients*
Yucatán-style pulled pork, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Pollo Al Pastor Nachos *New Ingredients*
Marinated flame grilled chicken, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Pollo Asado Nachos *New Ingredients*
Flame grilled chicken, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Veggie Nachos *New Ingredients*
Marinated Mushroom, spicy queso, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, guacamole.
Tostadas
Carnitas Tostada - Limited Time Only
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Carne Asada Tostada
Flame grilled steak, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Chorizo Tostada
Al Pastor Tostada
Rotisserie marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pineapple, avocado sauce, salsa.
Cochinita Pibil Tostada
Yucatán-style pulled pork, pickled onions.
Pollo Al Pastor Tostada
Marinated flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa.
Pollo Asado Tostado
Flame grilled chicken, cilantro, onions, guacamole, salsa.
Vegan Tostada
Marinated mushroom, cilantro, onions, cilantro-jalapeño salsa, guacamole.
Family Packs
Carnitas Family Pack - Limited Time Only
Marinated slow roasted pork, onions and cilantro. Recipe by Chef Orlando. *Limited Time Only*
Carne Asada Family Pack
Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.
Al Pastor Family Pack
Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.
Chorizo Family Pack
Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.
Cohinita Pibil Family Pack
Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.
Pollo Al Pastor Family Pack
Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.
Pollo Asado Family Pack
Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.
Veggie Familty Pack
Build you own taco bar for 3-4 people. Includes hand-made tortillas, meat of your choosing for 12+ tacos, chips & guacamole, beans, rice, onions & cilantro and salsa.
Dessert
Sides
Chips & Salsa
Chips and Guacamole
Side of Rice
Mexican Rice
Side of Beans
Pinto Beans
Rice AND Beans
Plain Fries
Hand made tortillas (dozen)
Hand made tortillas (6)
Side of guac
Side of Spicy Queso
Chips and Spicy Queso
Catering Pick Up
Catering On Site
Aguas Frescas
Bottled Sodas
BOTTLED MEXICAN COKE
Bottled Diet Coke (7.5 oz)
Bottled Jarritos Naranja
Bottled Jarritos Piña
Bottled Sidral Manzana
Bottled Jarritos Sangria
Bottled Topochico Sparkling Water
Bottled Water
Bottled Mexican Sprite
Bottled Jarritos Tamarindo
Bottle Coke
Bottle Sprite
Bottle Orange
Bottle Tamarindo
Bottle Piña
Bottle Diet Coke
Bottled Water
Bottle Topochico
Margaritas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
1501 West MacArthur Boulevard Suite A, Santa Ana, CA 92704