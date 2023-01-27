Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taquito 116 Clifton ave

review star

No reviews yet

116 Clifton ave

lakewood, NJ 08701

Popular Items

Burrito
Chicharron Pollo
Short Rib Birria Taco

Apps

Beef Empanada

$14.00Out of stock

Short Rib Chili

$18.00

A Short Rib Chili con carne Served with fresh Chips.

Braised Ribs

$22.00

Soft melt in your mouth short rib served over Spanish rice.

Chicharron Pollo

$15.00

Crispy savory fried chicken bites. With homemade chipotle mayo on the side.

Guac & Chips

$12.00

Guacamole served with Chips.

Dorado

$18.00

Nachos

$15.00

Wings De Arbol

$16.00

Tacos

Smoked Lamb Barbacoa Taco

$21.00

3 Soft shell tacos filled with Pulled Smoked Lamb and topped with Fresh Cilantro & onion!!

Chipotle Chicken Taco

$19.00

3 Soft shell tacos filled with Pulled Chipotle Chicken and topped with a fresh Curtido Slaw!!

Short Rib Birria Taco

$21.00

3 Soft shell tacos filled with Pulled short rib birria, and topped with Cilantro and fresh onion!!

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$22.00

3 Soft shell tacos filled with skirt steak and topped with a fresh mango Salsa!!

1 Of Each Taco

$28.00

Taquitos

Chipotle Chicken Taquito

$17.00

3 Tacos rolled up, filled with pulled Chicken and then deep fried.

Short Rib Birria Taquito

$17.00Out of stock

Chili Taquito

$17.00Out of stock

Sides

Beans

$8.00

Rice

$8.00

Pico

$8.00

Slaw & Spice

$8.00

Jicama Lime Sticks

$8.00

Mango Salsa

$8.00

Guac

$10.00

Chips

$5.00

Soups

Mexican Chicken Soup

$10.00

Papas

Chili Lime Fries

$8.00

Papas Original

$8.00

Desserts

Churros

$15.00

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

Out of stock

Burrito

$23.00

Burritos are made of flour tortillas filled with a protein such as Meat or chicken, rice, beans, or whatever you choose.

Burrito Bowl

$23.00Out of stock

Water

Saratoga Still

$7.00

Poland Spring

$2.50

Seltzer

S.Pellegrino Essenza

$2.50

Le Croix

$2.50

Perrier Original

$2.50

Soda

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Reed's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Kosher Mexican cuisine!

Location

116 Clifton ave, lakewood, NJ 08701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

