Taquito Lindo - Lewiston

Appetizers

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

$6.00

Honey Chipotle Chicken Flautas

$8.00

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Food

Tacos

1 Taco

$6.00

3 Tacos

$17.00

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$17.00

Alcohol

Bottled Beer

Blackbird Cider

$5.00

Blue

$4.00

Blue Light

$4.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

EBC Blueberry

$7.00

Hayburner

$7.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Moonlight Fog

$9.00

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Pancho's

$5.14

Resurgence Bridge Pilsner

$7.00

Resurgence Citmo IPA

$9.00

Southern Tier IPA

$7.00

Stella

$5.00

XX

$5.00

XX Amber

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Seltzer

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

NTRL Lemonade

$6.00

NTRL Watermelon

$6.00

NTRL Pineapple

$6.00

NTRL Cranberry Orange

$6.00

NTRL Cranberry Apple

$6.00

NTRL Cranberry

$6.00

NTRL Cran Grapefruit

$6.00

Cocktails

Acapulco Nights

$10.00

1oz lime juice 2oz silver tequila 2oz aperol Top with prosecco and squirt

Banderita

Carajillo

$10.00

Double shot espresso Shot of liquor 43 Shake profusely over ice Serve over ice in a brandy glass Garnish with cinnamon stick

Cosmopolitano

$10.00

Martini glass 2oz vodka 1oz lime juice 1oz cranberry juice Shake well Top with prosecco

Hibiscus Marg

$12.00

Margarita (regular)

$9.00

Margarita pitcher

$45.00

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Brandy glass 2oz silver tequila 2oz jalapeño syrup 2oz lime juice Shake well Serve on ice, fill with ginger beer

My Oaxacan Roots

$12.00

Muddle 3 lime wedges and 5 basil leaves 2oz mezcal 2oz lime juice 2oz agave syrup Salt rim and garnish w basil & lime

Not Your Basic Margarita

$10.00

Salt rim 2oz lime juice 1oz cointreau or triple sec 2oz simple syrup Top with prosecco

Premium Margarita

$13.00

Sweet Home Malixaca

$12.00

Martini glass 2oz jalapeño infused pineapple juice 1oz mezcal 1/2oz coconut rum 1/2 oz lime juice Top with prosecco until full

The Hangover Cure

$12.00

Martini glass sugar rim 1/2oz lemon juice 1/2oz lime juice 2oz blended whiskey 1oz mezcal 1oz honey ginger syrup

The Happy Gringo

$12.00

Liquor

Bourbon

$4.00

Canadian Whiskey

$6.00

Cordials

$6.00

Gin

$4.00

Mezcal

Rum

$4.00

Scotch

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Vodka

$4.00

Red Wine

5oz

$9.00

9oz

$14.00

White Wine

5oz

$9.00

9oz

$14.00

NA Drinks

Pop

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Carne Asada

$7.00

Desserts

Dessert

Churros

$5.00

Churros w/Ice Cream

$6.00

Cheesecake Changa

$8.00

Special

$10.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

810 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092

