Taquitos Tacos & Drinks 335 N. Randall Road

review star

No reviews yet

335 N. Randall Road

LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL 60156

Popular Items

Taco Asada / Steak
Taco Pastor / Pork
Mini elote on a stick

TACOS

Taco Asada / Steak

$3.50

Taco Pastor / Pork

$3.50

Taco Pollo / Chicken

$3.50

Taco Pescado / Fish

$3.50

Taco Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$3.50

Taco Camaron / Shrimp

$4.50

Taco Vegetariano/Veggie

$2.50

Taco/Ground beef

$1.75

Hard shell taco

$3.50

Soda

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Jarrito de Guayaba

$3.50

Jarrito de Mandarina

$3.50

Jarrito de Limon

$3.50

Sideral

$3.50

Sprite

$2.75

Coca cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Jarrito de Pina

$3.50

Jarrito de Fruit Punch

$3.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Fresh Fruit Water

Horchata

$4.00+

Sandia

$4.00+

Pina

$4.00+Out of stock

Pepino

$4.00+

Limonada

$4.00+Out of stock

Tamarindo

$4.00+Out of stock

Mango

$4.00+

Sides

Arroz/Rice

$3.50

Frijoles/Beans

$3.50

Guacamole and Chips

$11.00

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Chips and salsa

$4.75

Mini elote on a stick

$3.99

Chicharrones

$3.99

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Burritos

Burrito Asada / Steak

$9.50

Burrito Pastor / Pork

$9.50

Burrito Pollo / Chicken

$9.50

Burrito Pescado / Fish

$9.50

Burrito Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$9.50

Burrito Camaron / Shrimp

$11.00

Burrito Vegetariano/Veggie

$8.00

Burrito/Ground beef

$8.50

Tortas

Torta Asada / Steak

$9.50

Torta Pollo / Chicken

$9.50

Torta Pescado / Fish

$9.50

Torta Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$9.50

Torta Vegetariano/Veggie

$8.00

Torta Pastor / Pork

$9.50

Torta/Ground beef

$9.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Asada / Steak

$9.50

Quesadilla Pastor / Pork

$9.50

Quesadilla Pollo / Chicken

$9.50

Quesadilla Pescado / Fish

$9.50

Quesadilla Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$9.50

Quesadilla Camaron / Shrimp

$11.00

Quesadilla Vegetariano/Veggie

$9.00

Quesadilla/Ground beef

$8.50

Taco Dinner

Tacos Dinner Asada / Steak

$14.99

Tacos Dinner Pastor / Pork

$14.99

Tacos Dinner Pollo / Chicken

$13.99

Tacos Dinner Pescado / Fish

$14.99

Tacos Dinner Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$13.99

Tacos Dinner Camaron / Shrimp

$19.99

Tacos Dinner Vegetariano/Veggie

$14.99

Dinner 3 Tacos Mixed

$14.99

Hard shell taco

$14.99

Burritos Dinner

Burrito Dinner Asada / Steak

$14.25

Burrito Dinner Pastor / Pork

$14.25

Burrito Dinner Pollo / Chicken

$14.25

Burrito Dinner Pescado / Fish

$14.99

Burrito Dinner Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$14.25

Burrito Dinner Camaron / Shrimp

$19.99

Burrito Dinner Vegetariano/Veggie

$11.00

Tortas Dinner

Tortas Dinner Asada / Steak

$14.99

Tortas Dinner Pastor / Pork

$14.99

Tortas Dinner Pollo / Chicken

$14.99

Tortas Dinner Pescado / Fish

$14.99

Tortas Dinner Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$14.99

Tortas Dinner Vegetariano/Veggie

$12.00

Quesadillas Dinner

Quesadilla Dinner Asada / Steak

$13.99

Quesadilla Dinner Pastor / Pork

$12.99

Quesadilla Dinner Pollo / Chicken

$12.99

Quesadilla Dinner Pescado / Fish

$13.99

Quesadilla Dinner Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$12.99

Quesadilla Dinner Camaron / Shrimp

$18.99

Quesadilla Dinner Vegetariano/Veggie

$11.99

Quesabirria Dinner

Quesabirria

$17.99

Bowl Dinner

Bowl Dinner Asada / Steak

$14.99

Bowl Dinner Pastor / Pork

$14.99

Bowl Dinner Pollo / Chicken

$14.99

Bowl Dinner Pescado / Fish

$14.99

BowlChorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$14.99

Bowl Dinner Camaron / Shrimp

$14.99

Taquitos Dinner

Taquitos Dinner Pollo

$13.99

Taquitos Dinner Papa

$13.99

Enchilada Dinner

Green Sauce

$15.99

Red Sauce

$15.99

Mole

$16.99

Suizas

$15.99

Half Pan

Half Pan Arroz

$55.00

Half pan of Arroz, servings for 20-25 people.

Half Pan Beans

$55.00

Feeds 20-25 people

Half Pan Guacamole & Chips

$95.00

Feeds 20-25 people

Half Pan Chips & Salsa

$44.99

Half Pan Churros

$69.99

Serving 20 Churros

Half Pan Mini elote on a stick

$69.99

20 servings

Half Pan Chicharron

$34.99

Pork Rinds with Salsa Valentina on the side

Full Pan

Full Pan Arroz

$95.00

Feeds 40-45 people

Full Pan Beans

$95.00

Feeds 40-45 people

Full Pan Guacamole & Chips

$175.00

Feeds 40-45 people

Full Pan Chips & Salsa

$89.99

Servings 40-50 poeple

Full Pan Churros

$139.99

Serving 40 churros

Full Pan Mini elote on a stick

$139.99

40 Servings

Full PanChicharron

$69.99

Pork Rinds with Salsa Valentina on the side

Platter of 20 Tacos with choice of meats

Platter of 20 Tacos Asada/Steak

$64.99

Platter of 20 Tacos Pastor/Pork

$64.99

Platter of 20 Tacos Pollo/Chicken

$64.99

Platter of 20 Tacos Chorrizo/Mexican Sausage

$64.99

Platter of 20 Tacos Pescado/Fish

$64.99

Platter of 20 Tacos Camaron/Shrimp

$84.99

Meal option

Kids Meal 1 Taco

$8.00

Kids Meal 1 Quesadilla

$8.00

1 Quesadilla Kids

$3.00

Bowls

Bowl Asada / Steak

$9.50

Bowl Pastor / Pork

$9.50

Bowl Pollo / Chicken

$9.50

Bowl Pescado / Fish

$9.50

Bowl Chorizo / Mexican Sasauge

$9.50

Bowl Vegetariano/Veggie

$8.00

Appetizers

Queso fundido

$11.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Churro

Churro

$4.00

3 leches cake

Cake 3 leches

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken

Chicken

$11.00

Potatoes

Potatoes

$11.00

Nachos

Nachos Asada/ Steak

$12.99

Nachos Pastor/ Pork

$12.00

Nachos Pollo/ Chicken

$12.99

Nachos Pescado/ Fish

Nachos Chorizo/ Mexican Sasauge

Nachos Camaron/ Shrimp

Nachos/ Ground beef

Nachos Vegetariano/ Veggie

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving the best Mexican Food & Drinks.

335 N. Randall Road, LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL 60156

