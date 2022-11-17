Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taquizo

160 Reviews

$$$

1835 W North Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

ANTOJITOS

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

shrimp, cherry tomato, red onion, jalapeno, mango-lime, cucumber, cilantro

Asada Fries

$15.00

seasoned fries, grilled ribeye, pico de gallo, crema, avocado salsa verde

Queso

$13.00

queso (dip) chihuahua, jalapeno, epazote - Served with fresh made corn tortilla chips

Esquites

$12.00

roasted street style corn, off the cob, queso fresco, corn nut dust, chipotle emulsion,, aleppo pepper, cilantro

Quesadilla

$9.00

crisp flour tortilla, melted chihuahua cheese

Chips & Guac

$9.00

totopos, mashed hass avocado, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

totopos and choice of our home made salsa

3 TACOS

Yucatan style marinated pork, cilantro, onion, pickled red onion, salsa habanero, hand made tortilla

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.50

marinated grilled ribeye, cilantro, onion, avocado salsa verde

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$16.75

beer battered shrimp, chipotle aioli, apple-cabbage slaw

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.75Out of stock

chile adobo slow cooked brisket, cilantro, onion

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.75

spit roasted adobado marinated pork, pickled pineapple, cilantro, onion

Cochinita Pibil Tacos

$15.75

Yucatan style marinated pork, achiote adobo, habanero pickled onion

Chicken & Mole Tacos

$15.75

grilled chicken, oaxacan mole negro (NUT ALLERGY), sesame seeds, queso fresco

Hongos Tacos

$15.50

grilled portobello, poblano, pico de gallo, queso fresco, toasted pepitas

Black Bean Tacos

$15.50

chipotle black bean puree, avocado, queso fresco

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Chicken Enchiladas

$23.00

grilled chicken, guajillo, queso fresco, crema, white onion, hand made masa azul tortillas

BURRITOS

Carne Asada Burrito

$17.00

marinated grilled ribeye, cilantro rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion

Chicken Burrito

$17.00

marinated grilled chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion

Al Pastor Burrito

$17.00

spit roasted adobado marinated pork, cilantro rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion, grilled pineapple

Barbacoa Burrito

$17.00Out of stock

chile adobo slow cooked brisket, cilantro rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion

Black Bean Burrito

$15.75

black beans, roasted potato, cilantro rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, cilantro, onion

Cochinita Pibil Burrito

$17.00

yucatan style adobo marinated pork, cilantro rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, pickled red onion

BOWLS

Carne Asada Bowl

$17.95

marinated grilled ribeye, cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado puree

Pollo Asado Bowl

$16.95

marinated grilled chicken, cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado puree

Black Bean Bowl

$15.95

cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado puree

Cochinita Pibil Bowl

$16.95

yucatan style adobo marinated pork, cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado puree

Barbacoa Bowl

$16.95Out of stock

chile adobo slow cooked brisket, cilantro rice, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado puree

SIDES

Black Beans

$7.00

stewed black beans, chipotle, cilantro, queso fresco - (vegetarian)

Cilantro Rice

$7.00

jasmine rice, cilantro, lime zest

Side Guac

$3.95Out of stock

mashed hass avocado, tomato, red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro

Side Cheese

$2.50

shredded chihuahua

Side Crema

$2.00

Mexican style sour cream

Side Avocado

$3.00

sliced fresh avocado

Churros - Small

$10.00Out of stock

house made - tossed in cinnamon-sugar, served with mexican chocolate dipping sauce

Margaritas

Gallon Classic Lime Margarita

$85.00Out of stock

Makes approximately (16) 12oz. Margaritas - Juices and purees are made fresh in-house. Just pour over ice and let the party begin! **12-HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED**

Half Gallon Classic Lime Margarita

$49.00Out of stock

Makes approximately (8) 12oz. Margaritas - Juices and purees are made fresh in-house. Just pour over ice and let the party begin! **12-HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED**

Classic Margarita

$13.00

corazon blanco tequila, house made citrus cordial, fresh pressed lime juice

Pineapple-Guajillo Margarita

$15.00

el jimador reposado tequila, house made citrus cordial, pineapple puree, guajillo, fresh pressed lime juice, spicy citric salt rim

Mango Passion Margarita

$16.00

corazon blanco tequila, mango and passion purees, ancho reyes, agave, fresh pressed lime juice, spicy citric salt rim

Spicy Cucumber

$15.00Out of stock

corazon blanco tequila, house made spicy cucumber citrus cordial, agave, fresh pressed lime juice

Classic - Large

$20.00

corazon blanco tequila, house made citrus cordial, fresh pressed lime juice

Pineapple - Large

$23.00

el jimador reposado tequila, house made citrus cordial, pineapple puree, guajillo, fresh pressed lime juice, spicy citric salt rim

Mango - Large

$24.00

corazon blanco tequila, mango and passion purees, ancho reyes, agave, fresh pressed lime juice, spicy citric salt rim

Spicy Cucumber - Large

$23.00Out of stock

corazon blanco tequila, house made spicy cucumber citrus cordial, agave, fresh pressed lime juice

Cerveza

Tecate

$7.00

Mexican Lager - 12oz Can - ABV 4.5%

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Vienna Style Mexican Lager - 12oz Bottle - ABV 4.1%

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Mexican Lager - 16oz Can - ABV 4.4%

Corona Premier

$7.00

Mexican Lager - 16oz Can - ABV 4.1%

N/A Beverages

Jamaica Agua Fresca

$3.50

hibiscus tea, agave, fresh lime juice

Cucumber-Lime Agua Fresca

$3.50Out of stock

cucumber, ginger, fresh lime juice, agave

Horchata

$3.50

rice water, cinnamon, vanilla

Jarritos Soda

$3.50

Choose: lime, mandarin, pineapple

Mexican Sodas

$3.75

Choose: Mexican Coke, Topo-Chico Sparkling Water

Soda Cans

$2.75

Choose: coca-cola, diet coke, sprite, pepsi, diet pepsi, sierra mist

FOOD

CHIPS, SALSA, GUAC

$5.00

DRINKS

TAQUIZO BOMBA

$5.00

DULCE SHOT

$5.00

CLASSIC MARGARITA

$10.00

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$10.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$10.00

SEASONAL MARGARITA

$10.00

BEER&SHOT

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Taquizo is located in the heart of Wicker Park neighborhood. Our authentic street style menu is complemented with a modern approach to Mexican classics. At Taquizo, enjoy the best of both worlds, a quick service taqueria or the elevated dining experience of our seated dinner menu. Taquizo’s bar program celebrates the gift from the homeland, artisanal agave spirits with a focus on margaritas and creative cocktails - all crafted with fresh pressed juices and purées. Reserve Today - Be our Guest - Come Have Some Fun You Deserve This!

Website

Location

1835 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

