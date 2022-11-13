  • Home
Tarahumara Mexican Food 1495 George Dieter Suite 201

7 Reviews

$

1495 George Dieter Suite 201

El Paso, TX 79936

Popular Items

#28 B. PAPAS CON CHORIZO
#32 B. MILANESA
#25 B. HUEVO CON SAUSAGE

Breakfast Plates

#1 MIGAS

$7.75

two scrambled eggs with tortilla, chorizo, tomato, jalapeno, onions,

#2 HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$6.20

mexican sausage served with hashbrownsd and refried beans

#3 HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA

$7.20

scrambled eggs with tomato, jalapeno, onions, served with refried beans and hashbrowns

#4 HUEVOS CON TOCINO O JAMON

$7.50

two over easy any style eggs with bacon or ham, served with refried beans and hashbrowns

#5 HUEVOS CON SAUSAGE

$7.20

two over easy any style eggs with sausage, served with refried beans and hashbrowns

#6 HUEVOS CON CHICHARON

$7.50

two over easy any style eggs with chicharron, served with refried beans

#7 HUEVOS CON ASADO

$8.50

two over easy any style eggs with asado, served with refried beans

#8 HUEVOS CON CHILE VERDE O ROJO

$7.75

two over easy any style eggs with chile verde, served with refried beans

#9 HUEVOS CON PICADILLO

$9.50

combination of ground beef with diced tomatoes, jalapeno, onions,

#10 HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$8.20

two eggs served over corn tortilla, topped with chile cheese sauce,

#11 ENCHILADAS MONTADAS

$10.50

three cheese enchiladas with two eggs on top, served with rice and refried beans

#12 STEAK CON HUEVOS

$10.75

small strips of stake combined with jalapenos, onions, and tomato,

#13 MACHACA A LA MEXICANA

$10.75

combination with shreeded beef, diced tomatoes, jalapeno, onions

#14 CHILAQUILES VERDES O ROJOS

$10.00

topped with two eggs and refried beans

#15 MOLLETES

$7.20

toasted bread with butter, refried beans and cheddar cheese

#16 TARAHUMARA'S OMELET

$8.50

omelette with tomato, jalapenos, onions, ham, bacon,

#17 OMELETE

$8.25

two eggs with potatoes, bell pepper, cheese, served with refried beans and hashbrowns

#18 PANCAKES

$5.50

two pancakes served with two slices of bacon

#19 AVENA CON PAN TOSTADO

$6.50

oatmeal with toasted bread, butter, and jelly

Breakfast Burritos

#20 B. TARAHUMARA

$4.25

#21 B. HUEVO CON CHORIZO

$3.95

#22 B. HUEVO CON TOCINO

$3.95

#23 B. HUEVO CON PAPA

$3.95

#24 B. HUEVO CON JAMON

$3.95

#25 B. HUEVO CON SAUSAGE

$3.95

#26 B. HUEVO A LA MEXICANA

$3.95

#27 B. SPECIAL

$4.25

#28 B. PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$3.95

#29 B. FRIJOLES CON CHORIZO

$3.95

#30 B. MACHACA

$4.25

B. BEAN AND CHEESE

$3.95

Extra Guacamole on your Burrito

$1.00

Extra Bacon, Ham, Chorizo or Sausage

$1.00

Extra Tortilla

$1.50

Breakfast Special

Breakfast Special

$5.50

Lunch Plates

#46 ENCHILADAS DE QUESO ROJAS

$9.40

three cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans

#47 ENCHILADAS DE POLLO VERDES

$9.50

three chicken enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans

#48 ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$9.50

three chicken enchiladas with special sauce, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans

#49 ENMOLADAS DE POLLO

$9.50

three chicken enchiladas with mole, served with rice and refried beans

#50 ENTOMATADAS DE QUESO

$8.20

three cheese enchiladas with tomato suace, served with rice and refried beans

Lunch Burritos

#31 B. BARBACOA

$4.25

#32 B. MILANESA

$4.25

#33 B. CARNITAS

$4.15

#34 B. RELLENO

$4.25

#35 B. ROJO

$4.15

#36 B. VERDE

$4.15

#37 B. DESEBRADA EN ROJO

$4.25

#38 B. DESEBRADA A LA MEXICANA

$4.25

#39 B. PICADILLO

$4.15

#40 B. CHICHARRON

$4.15

#41 B. STEAK

$4.25

#42 B. ASADO DE PUERCO

$4.15

#43 B. POLLO A LA MEXICANA

$4.15

#44 B. MOLE

$4.15

#45 B. RAJAS CON QUEZO

$4.15

Mexican Plates

#51 TARAHUMARA PLATE

$10.75

one beef taco, one chille relleno, one bean tostada, two cheese enchiladas,

#52 MEXICAN PLATE

$10.25

one beef taco, one chille relleno, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans

#53 SPECIAL MEXICAN PLATE

$10.25

one beef taco, one beef flauta, two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and refried beans

#54 PLATO DE CHILE ROJO CON CARNE

$8.20

beef stew with potatoes in red sauce, served with rice and refried beans

#55 PLATO DE CHILE VERDE CON CARNE

$8.20

beef stew with potatoes in green sauce, served with rice and refried beans

#56 ASADO PLATE

$10.20

pork meant with red sauce, served with rice and refried beans

#57 MOLE PLATE

$9.20

chicken mole, served with rice and refried beans

#58 CHILLES RELLENOS PLATE

$9.75

two chille rellenos with mild sauce, served with rice and refried beans

FILETE DE PESCADO

$12.75

Steak Plates

#59 TARAHUMARA STEAK

$13.20

8oz ribeye steak with grilled long green chile, asadero, cheese on top,

#60 CHULETA A LA MEXICANA

$12.75

t-bone steak with grilled tomato, jalapeno, onions on top

#61 TEJANO STEAK

$10.00

ground beef stake with grilled tomato, long green chile, onions, and chesse on top

#62 RIBEYE STEAK

$13.20

8oz ribeye steak served with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and french fries

#63 HAMBURGER STEAK

$10.00

ground beef stake with cheese/creamy green sauce on top

#64 TAMPIQUENA

$13.20

8oz ribeye steak with grilled long green chile, onions, tomato, and cheese on top,

#65 STEAK RANCHERO

$13.00

small strips of steak with mixed grilled jalapeno, onions, tomato

#66 MILANESA STEAK PLATE

$11.50

thin breaded steak served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

# 67 CALDILLO NORTENO

$11.20

juicy green dices of steak with long green chile, onions, tomato and melted cheese on top

#68 BEEF FAJITAS

$12.50

strips of steak with grilled bell pepper, onions,

Caldos

#69 CALDO DE POLLO

$6.70+

#70 CALDO DE RES

$7.75+

#71 MENUDO

$7.70+
CALDO DE PESCADO

CALDO DE PESCADO

$10.75

CALDO DE CAMARON

$12.75

COCTEL DE CAMARONES

$12.75

Quezadillas

#72 SINCRONIZADAS

$8.00

two flour tortillas with ham, asadero, and strips of long green chile

#73 CHEESE QUEZADILLA

$7.25

two flour tortillas with melted cheese, served with refried beans, and guacamole

Flauta Plates

#74 FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$7.50

four shredded chicken flautas with guacamole, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans

#75 FLAUTAS DE RES

$7.50

four shredded beef flautas with guacamole, sour cream, served with rice and refried beans

Chimichangas

#76 CHIMICHANGAS

$8.50

chicken or beef served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, and tomato

Hamburgers

#77 TARAHUMARA HAMBURGER

$8.00

patty meat, chile california, white cheese, avocato, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

#78 CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

patty meat, yellow cheese, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes

Tortas

#79 TARAHUMARA TORTA

$7.75

milanesa, ham, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheese,

#80 MILANESA TORTA

$7.75

milanesa, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheese,

#81 CHILE RELLENO TORTA

$7.75

chile relleno, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheese,

#82 STEAK TORTA

$7.75

steak lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheese,

#83 CARNITAS TORTA

$7.75

carnitas, onions, cilantro, avocado, white cheese,

#84 DESEBRADA TORTA

$7.25

desebrada, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheese,

#85 BARBACOA TORTA

$7.25

barbacoa, onions, cilantro, avocado, white cheese,

#86 HAMON CON QUESO TORTA

$7.25

ham, lettuce, tomato, avocado, white cheese,

Tacos Plate

#87 TACOS DE BARBACOA

$9.50

three barbacoa tacos with onions, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans

#88 TACOS DE CARNITAS DE PUERCO

$9.20

Three carnitas tacos with onions, cilantro, guacamole, served with refried beans

#89 TACOS DE POLLO

$8.00

three chicken tacos, served with rice and refried beans

#90 TACOS DE DESEBRADA

$8.50

three desebrada tacos, served with rice and refried beans

#91 STEAK TACOS

$11.00

four steak tacos with onions, cilantro, guacamole, served with rice and refried beans

#92 BEEF TACOS

$8.00

three beef tacos, served with rice and beans

Kids Menu

#93 BEEF TAQUITO KIDS

$5.00

#94 ENTOMATADA PLATE KIDS

$5.00

#95 FLAUTA PLATE KIDS

$5.00

#96 KIDS PATTY MEAL

$5.00

Appetizers

#97 QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.20

with chorizo or rajas

#98 NACHOS TARAHUMARA

$7.20

with chicken or beef served with sour cream, guacamole

#99 GUACAMOLE

$6.20

served with tostada chips

Desserts

#100 PAN DULCE

#100 PAN DULCE

$2.00

#101 CHEESECAKE

$4.00

#102 FLAN

$4.00
Mazapan

Mazapan

$0.75
CAPIROTADA

CAPIROTADA

$4.00

GARAMPIÑADOS

$1.25
Bubulubu

Bubulubu

$1.00
Paleta Payaso

Paleta Payaso

$2.00
Chocolate Carlos V

Chocolate Carlos V

$0.75

Extra Items

#103 THREE BACON

$2.50

#104 ONE SLICE OF HAM

$2.50

#105 TWO PATTY SAUSAGE

$2.00

#106 HASWBROWNS

$2.00

#107 ONE EGG

$2.00

#108 FRIES

$2.00

#109 SOUR CREAM

$2.00

#110 TOAST BREAD

$2.00

#111 CHILAQUILES SIDE ORDER

$4.50

#112 REFRIED BEANS SIDE ORDER

$2.25+

#113 RICE SIDE ORDER

$2.25+

CHILE CON QUESO

$3.50

SIDE ORDER

$2.25

EXTRA TACO

$2.25

Chips & Salsa

$2.75

Salsa Ranchera

$2.75

Salsa Verde o Roja

$4.75+

Tostadas De Ceviche

Camaron

$12.00

Pescado

$11.00

Beverages

MILK

$1.75

COFFEE

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.60

ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.75+

ORCHATA

$2.75+

JAMAICA

$2.75+

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$1.60

REFILL

$1.00

PEPINO

$2.75+

Soft Drinks

COKE

$2.25+

DIET COKE

$2.25+

DR PEPPER

$2.25+

SPRITE

$2.25+

Can Drinks

COKE- CAN

$2.00

DIET COKE- CAN

$2.00

SPRITE- CAN

$2.00

DR PEPPER - CAN

$2.00

Bottle Drinks

COCA- BTL

$3.00

Mexican bottle drinks

MANZANITA- BTL

$3.00

Mexican bottle drinks

SANGRIA- BTL

$3.00

Mexican bottle drinks

WATER

$2.00

Comida Corrida

COMIDA CORRIDA

$10.00

Father's Day Special

Father's Day Special

$11.20
Sunday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 5:00 pm
