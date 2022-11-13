Tarahumara Mexican Food 1495 George Dieter Suite 201
7 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1495 George Dieter Suite 201, El Paso, TX 79936
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Muchacho Alegre - 1452 N Zaragoza Rd
No Reviews
1452 N Zaragoza Rd El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurant