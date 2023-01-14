Tarahumaras Mexican Grill 408 west avenue 8
408 west avenue 8
Cimarron, KS 67835
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Spinach dip, Chorizo dip, 4 chicken wings, grilled chicken quesadilla, steak quesadilla and celery
Quesadilla Grilled
Grilled Chicken, Beef or Steak on a perfectly toasted tortilla with warm melted cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Warm melted cheese folded between a perfectly toasted flour tortilla
Cheese Dip
Melted in house with our signature blend of spices
Guacamole Dip
Choriqueso
Chorizo cooked and blended with our signature cheese dip
Spinach Dip
Buffalo Wings
12 bone-in wings glazed with Buffalo Sauce.
Nachos
Cripsy tortilla chips smothered in cheese sacue
Nachos with Beans
Nachos With Beef
Nachos With Chicken
Nachos supreme
Nachos fajita
Ensaladas
Taco Salad Fajitas
A Crispy flour tortilla filled with Chicken or Steak, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with Chicken or Ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
Ensalada Italiana
Romaine Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Onion, Tomato and Shredded Cheese. Topped with Orange slices and Shrimp
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, green bell pepper, onion, carrots and cheese
Mazatlan Salad
Chicken and shrimp, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, mango and strawberries
Tarahumara's Salad
fresh greens topped with mango, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortilla chips. Add Chicken 1.00 Add Shrimp 2.00
Vegearian
Arroz con Vegetales
Grilled bell peppers, zuchinni, yellow squash, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions. Servered over a bed of rice smothered in cheese sauce
Spinach Enchiladas
Two Enchiladas filled with spinach and cheese, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Cocktel de Vegetales
Cooked cactus, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, celery, in a lime and tomato juice
Calabacitas con Nopal
sauteed zucchini and cactus topped with Chihuahua cheese and served with rice and beans
Tostadas de gucamole
2 Tostadas topped with guacamole, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Vegetable Wraps
Made with romaine lettuce leafs stuffed with zuchinni, squash and cactus. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado and pineapple
Vegetarian Fajitas
sauteed onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots
Street Tacos
Tacos De Carne Asada
3 steak tacos served with rice and beans. Comes with a tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo
Grilled Chicken Tacos
3 chicken tacos served with rice and beans. Comes with a tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo.
Tacos de Alambre
3 tacos with grilled chicken, chorizo, onions and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
Tacos de Carnitas
3 pork tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and a tomatillo salsa
Tacos al Pastor
3 marinated pork tacos, served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo
Quesabirria
Steak
Steak Chihuahua
12oz Ribeye Steak, served with anahiem roasted peppers, green onions, loaded potato, rice, beans and tortillas
Tarahumara Steak
12 oz Strip Steak cooked to your specifications, topped with grilled onion, mushrooms and cactus. Served with zucchini, cheese, rice and beans
Steak Cuahutemoc
12 oz Ribeye Steak topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and stuffed zucchini
Steak & Shrimp
T-Bone or Ribeye Steak served with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and shrimp, served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Juice tender asada steak topped with grilled onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, one quesadilla and tortillas
Steak Mexicano
T-Bone Steak topped with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Steak con papas
T-Bone or Ribeye steak topped with grilled potatoes and Chihuahua cheese, served with steamed vegetables and your choice of rice or beans
Mazatlan Steak
Strip Steak grilled to your specifications, topped with mango pico de gallo, ham, shrimp and 2 strips of bacon. Served with rice, sauteed vegetables, avocado, mango, lettuce, strawberries and olives
Cactus Steak
Perfectly seasoned strips of Ribeye steak, grilled with jalapeno and cactus. Served with rice and beans
New York Alambres
Sliced strip steak grilled with onion and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese and served with a chile relleno, rice and beans
Pork Steak
12 oz Pork chop served with grilled onions, peppers and tomato. Comes with rice and beans
Steak Tapatio
Ribeye or T-Bone Steak topped with tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans
Steak Michoacano
12 oz Ribeye Steak , topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with Bell Pepper stuffed with chorizo and choice of rice or beans
Fajitas
Fajitas Mexicanos
Chicken, Beef, Chorizo
Beef Fajita
Beef grilled to perfection with peppers and onions
Chicken Fajita
Chicken grilled to perfection with peppers and onions
Fajitas Mixed
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp
Cimarron Fajitas
Steak, Chicken, Chorizo and Shrimp
Pork Fajitas
Carnitas marinated and grilled with peppers and onions
Fajita Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with sauteed vegetables
Fish Fajitas
tilapia filet, steamed vegetables and served with a fajita salad
Fajita Hawaiana
Chicken, Beef, Chorizo, ham, bacon and pineapple
Fajita Carnaval
Grilled shrimp, steak and chicken cooked with veggies
Baked Potato Fajita
Baked potato topped with chicken or beef, melted cheese and served with stuffed zucchini and rice
Parrillada
Feeds 2 people. Tender steak slices, chicken, shrimp, pork carnitas and chorizo in a big skillet. Two salads.
Molcajete
Steaks, Chicken, Pork, Chorizo served in a bed of vegetables and topped with grilled cactus and green onions. Served with a mexican salad
Pina Loca
Pineapple cut in half, stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon grilled veggies and pineapple. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Pine Azteca
Pineapple cut in half, stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, cactus, zucchini, yellow squash and jalapenos. Topped with green onion and Chihuahua cheese served with sauteed veggies and rice
Vulcano Molcajete
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Fajita
Beef or Chicken cooked with veggies, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cooked with shrimp, served with rice and a guacamole salad
Mushroom Quesadilla
Stuffed with mushrooms and cheese, served with guacamole salad
Quesadilla Especial
Stuffed with chorizo and cheese. Served with guacamole salad
Quesadilla Hawaii
Chicken, steak, ham, bacon, pineapple, served with rice and guacamole salad
Crab Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with crab meat, Served with rice and a salad
Sincronizada xtra large
Quesadilla fajita shrimp
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Supremas
One chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, cooked with tomato, onion, peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Yolandas
Three Enchiladas with chicken topped with red sauce and served rice and salad
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three Enchiladas with shrimp, served with stuffed zucchini and rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three Enchiladas choice of chicken or beef, smothered in our green enchilada sauce, onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Mixtas
1 chicken enchilada somthered in green sauce, 1 cheese enchilada smothered in cheese sauce and one beef enchilada smothered in red sauce, served with rice.
Enchiladas Tarahumara
Three Enchiladas with Chorizo, ham and bacon topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Combos
One Item
Choose from: Enchilada, Taco, Chalupa, Burrito, Tamal, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Quesadilla, Tostaguac
Two Items
Choose from: Enchilada, Taco, Chalupa, Burrito, Tamal, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Quesadilla, Tostaguac
Three Items
Choose from: Enchilada, Taco, Chalupa, Burrito, Tamal, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Quesadilla, Tostaguac
Especialidades
Special Dinner
Burrito, Chalupa, Chile Relleno, Beef Taco, Enchilada, Tamale, Rice and Beans
Carnitas
Pork tips, topped with fried onion. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
Chile Colorado
Diced pork or beef with a red chile sauce. Served with rice and beans
Tampiquena
Grilled skirt steak and cheese enchilada. Topped with red chile sauce served with beans and gucasalad
Papas Locas
A bed of fries topped with sliced steak, lettuce, sour cream, gucamole, cheese, chorizo and pico de gallo
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla, deep fried and filled with chicken served with rice, beans and guacsalad. Add shrimp for 1.50
Fajita Chimichanga
Two chimichangas, choice of beef or chicken, Topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce and fruit
Brochetas Mixta
2 brochetas with steak, chicken and Italian sausage, served with rice and sauteed veggies
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four deep fried rolled taquitos, two chicken, two shreded beef served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
Cazuelita
Chile relleno chimichanga and enchilada
Hamburguesa de la Sierra
beef patty, bacon, ham, cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, onion and served with fries. Add hot links 1.00
Hamburguesa Hawaiana
Burger topped with pineapple, cheese, lettuce and tomato, served with fries and salchi pilpos
Hamburguesa Loca
double beef patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, onion and served with fries and 3 wings
Milanesa
Beef or chicken breaded, seasoned and deep fried, served with rice and guacamole salad
Flamingo
Shrimp and pork sausage in cheese sauce and some mexican salad on the side
Seafood
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp Marinated in citrus fruit juices, mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapenos and avocados
Camarones Valentinos
Pound of shrimp marinated in citrus juices, sauteed with a nice selection of dry spice peppers
Torre Mariscos
A layer of shrimp stacked on top a layer of octopus, cucumber and onion, shrimp ceviche and crab in a big seafood tower
Aguachile rojo o verde
Cook Shrimp in lime juice, mixed with cucumber, chile de arbol or serrano pepper and red onion
Ensalada de mariscos
Octopus, crab, ceviche, shrimp in a bed of lettuce, red onion and cucumber with lime, green sauce and seafood sauce
Tilapia
Tilapia filet topped with chipotle cream and served with stuffed bell pepper and fries.
Salmon
salmon fillet grilled and topped with mayo pico de gallo and served with sauteed veggies and rice
Tuna Steak
AAA grade yellow fin tuna season with sesame and with special chipotle sauce and served with zucchini, squash and cactus grilled with Chihuahua cheese rice and beans
Seafood Tacos
3 tacos, choice of tilapia or shrimps served with cabbage, special sauce, cilantro and served with rice and sauteed veggies.
Lobster Tarahumara's
Lobster tail cooked and topped with special sauce. Butter, parsely served with four stuffed shrimp, breaded shrimp, rice and a bell pepper shrimp
Camarones Rellenos
6 large shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped with bacon in a bed of rice served with rice and salad
Butter Lobster
Lobster cooked with lime butter and seasoned perfectly. Served with tilapia fillet, fries and a side salad
Valentinos Tuna Steak
Tuna Steak grilled and seasoned Valentino style served with grilled zucchini, squash, cactus topped with cheese and rice
Tarahumara's Salmon
Grilled salmon filet seasoned with sesante and cajun style seasoning, served with stuffed zucchini, rice and sautedd veggies
Grilled Shrimp
12 shrimp grilled at the butter and lime style served with rice and sauteed veggies
Shrimp Coctel
cooked shrimp chilled in a spicy tomato juice, blended with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro and served with saltine crackers
Campechana
Mixed of cooked shrimp and octopus chilled in a spicy tomato juice, served with chopped tomato, onion, jalapeno and cilantro
Breaded Shrimp
14 breaded shrimp, served with french fries and garden salad
Mango Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp cooked in mango sauce with onions, tomato, pepper and served with rice and sauteed veggies. You can sub Mango habanero for extra spice
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp breaded in coconut and served with rice and sauteed veggies
Shrimp Brochetas
2 brochetas made with grilled shrimp and served with rice and sauteed veggies
Tamarindo Chipotle Shrimp
Grilled and Seasoned Shrimp in Tamarind chipotle sauce and served with sauteed veggies and rice
Lobster and Steak Platter
T-Bone Steak and Lobster Tail served with 5 stuffed shrimp a loaded baked potato, sauteed veggies and avocado
Shrimp Soup
Shrimp cooked in a broth with onion tomato, cilantro, potato, zucchini and spices. Served with Tortillas
Caldo de Pescado
Tilapia cooked with carrots, potatoes, zucchini, squash and spices served with tortillas
7 Mares
Mix of clams, shrimp, octopus, crab legs, scallops, imitation crab, mussells cooked together with special seasoning served with tortilla or toasted bread
Hawaian Shrimp
Shrimp, ham, bacon, and pineapple served in half a pinapple topped with melted cheese and served with sauteed bell pepper, rice and salad
Michelada Supreme
Shrimp ceviche and valentinos shrimp with chips and fresh michelada in center
Optimus Michelada
Seafood salad served with chips at Tarahumaras style and a Michelada in center
Mojarra
Whole mojarra served with rice, beans and salad
Shrimp a la Diabla
Made in a spicy sauce served with rice and a salad
Shrimp Al Ajillo
Made in a garlic sauce served with rice and a salad
Chipotile Shrimp
Made in a chipotle sauce served with rice and a salad
Veracruzana
Made with onions, olives, and a wine sauce
Chicken
Cream Chipotle Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast topped with chipotle cream sauce and served with rice and beans
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast in a tomato chipotle sauce and served with beans and salad
Pollo a la Parrilla
Chicken breast grilled and topped with sauteed onion and mushrooms, smothered in a garlic butter seasoning and served with rice and broccoli
Pollo a la soya
Sliced grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, ham, sauteed mushrooms, onions and special soy sauce. Served with rice and beans
Tarahumara's Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast rolled and stuffed with spinach and goat cheese. Topped with secret creamy sauce, corn and anahiem pepper served with stuffed zucchini
Pollo Cimarron
grilled chicken breast topped with mango pico de gallo, bacon, ham, shrimp and cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and fruit salad
Pollo Michoacano
Grilled Chicken breast topped with chorizo, cheese sauce and served with rice and salad
Pollo Hawaii
Grilled chicken breast, ham and bacon cooked with pineapple and melted cheese. Served with rice and sauteed veggies
Pollo en salsa de queso
sliced grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans
Chicken and Shrimp
Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, onions, tomato, bell pepper. Served with rice and beans
Pechuga Rellena
Chicken breast stuffed with shrimp and veggies, topped with chipotle cream sauce and served with rice and stuffed zucchini
Burrito
Pork Burrito
Carnitas, onion, tomato and peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and salad
Burrito Deluxe
One Chicken, one beef burrito topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and red sauce
Burrito Fajita
Steak or Chicken, with sauteed onion, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad
Burrito Roqueta
Steak or Chicken, in a large tortilla topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
Burrito Bandera
Large burrito stuffed with steak, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and topped with green sauce, red sauce and white cheese sauce served with rice
Burrito Mojados
Bean and cheese burrito topped with pork in green chili sauce, cheese, lettuce and tomato
Crab Burrito
Burrito stuffed with grilled crab topped with secret creamy sauce and served with rice, beans and salad
Tarahumara's Burrito
Stuffed with chicken, spinach and goat cheese. Topped with secret creamy sauce and served with rice, beans and salad
Pinche Burrote
Extra Large tortilla with choice of steak or chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, fries, chorizo and rice. Somthered in cheese sauce
Burrito California
Large tortilla with choice of steak or chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, fries and chorizo smothered in cheese sauce and served with rice
Kids Menu
KIDS Fish n Chips
Breaded fish and french fries
KIDS Carne Asada
thinly sliced steak served with fries
KIDS Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans
KIDS Taco
Served with rice and beans
KIDS Bean Burrito
Served with rice and beans
KIDS Chimichanga
Served with rice and beans
KIDS Grilled Chicken
Served with fries
KIDS Cheese Pizza
Served with fries
KIDS Cheesburger
Served with fries
KIDS Chicken Fingers
Served with fries
KIDS Hot Dog
Served with fries
KIDS Corn Dog
Served with fries
KIDS Macaroni & Cheese
Served with fries
KIDS Small Taco Salad
Chicken or Beef
Desserts
Citrus Blonde
Blonde topped with vanilla ice cream and strawberries, chocolate and whipped cream
Strawberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake topped with strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate
Fried ice Cream
Sopapillas
Flan
Churros
Ice Cream Sopapillas
Chocolate Chimichanga
Xango Chimicheese Cake
Lunch Menu
Lunch Taco
Served with rice and beans
Lunch Enchilada
Served with rice and beans
Lunch Tamale
Served with rice and beans
Lunch Tostada
Served with rice and beans
Lunch Chalupa
Served with rice and beans
Lunch Tostaguac
Served with rice and beans
Speedy Gonzalez
One taco, one enchilada, rice and beans
Huevos Rancheros
Ranch style eggs. Topped with sauce, rice, beans and served with tortilla
Huevos con Chorizo
Two eggs topped with chorizo served with rice and beans
Lunch Taco Salad
a crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese. Topped with seasoned beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos
Two Corn tortillas rolled with beef or chicken. Deep Fried to a golden brown and topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Grilled chicken breast
Boneless chicken breast, rice or beans, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, onion and jalapeno
Huevos a la Mexicana
Three scrambled eggs cooked with onion, tomato and jalapeno, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Lunch Chilakiles
Tortilla chips, smothered in our homemade sauce and topped with eggs, beans and rice
Lunch Burrito Supreme
Order of one chicken or beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and red sauce
Lunch Carne Asada
thinly sliced steak topped with onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tortilla and one quesadilla
Lunch Burrito Verde
One Beef or chicken burrito with green sauce, topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Enchiladas Verdes
Three beef or chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce and sour cream
Lunch Burrito Special
Burrito filled with ground beed or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Fajitas
Steak or Chicken fajitas cooked with sauteed tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Comes with tortilla
Lunch Chimichanga
Deep Fried burrito filled with your choice of beef, steak, or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
Lunch Shrimp Quesadilla
with sausage, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Mushroom Quesadilla
With pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Lunch Fajitas Quesadilla
Steak, chicken or mix of both. Served with rice, beans and fajita salad
Lunch Special #1
Chile Relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad
Lunch Special #2
Burrito, rice and beans
Lunch Special #3
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and rice
Lunch Special #4
Beef Burrito, Taco and rice or beans
Lunch Special #5
Beef quesadilla, rice and beans
Huevos Divorciados
2 eggs topped with green sauce, one red sauce in a corn tortilla and served with rice and beans
Tortilla Egg
two eggs in a tortilla and fried. Topped with tomatillo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with rice and beans
Lunch steak ranchero
sliced steak cooked with tomato, onion and jalapeno pepper. Served with chilakilies, rice and beans
Lunch Camarones rancheros
cooked with tomato, onion and jalapeno pepper and served with rice and beans
Chile pasado con puerco
pork cooked with dry pepper and served with rice and beans
Machaca
Shredded Beef cooked with egg and vegetables served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Montadas
4 tortilla in red sauce toped with an egg, onion and chihuahua cheese served with lettuce and fries
Huevos Tarahumara
2 eggs in sliced ham, bacon and served with fries and rice
Coke Products
ALCOHOL
ABC.
ADIOS
ARTER FIVE
ALMOND SUNRISE
AMARETTO SOUR
BAHAMA MAMA
BLOODY MARY
BLUE LAGOON
BULL DOG
CANTARITO
CARIBEAN BLUE
COLOMBIANA
DIABLO MARGARITA
FLAMINGO
GRANDMA,S CHOCOLATE
GREEN TRACTOR
HAWAIIAN
IGUANA
ITALIAN MARGARITA
JACKARITA
LAVA FLOW
LIQUID MARIJUANA
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA
MAI TAI
MANDARIN SPRITE
MANDARIN SUNRISE
MANGO MINT
MEXICAN RUM CHATA
MIDORI MARGARITA
MIDORI SOUR ULTRA
MISS V
MOJITO
OZONE
PAJARITO
PALIMA
PAMELA
PAPA SMURF
PINA COLADA
PINK PANTHER
PITUFO
POMEGRANATE MARGARITA
PRESIDENTE MARGARITA
PURPLE RAIN
RAINBOW
RAMONA
RHINO 13.99
RUM RUNNER
SANGRIA
SCREWDRIVER
SEX ON THE BEACH
SEXY TEQUILA
TSUNAMI
VAMPIRO
WASHINGTON APPLE
WHITE RUSSIAN
ZERO SEVEN
DONATELLO
FRENCH 75
ULTIMATE CANTARITO
VIKINGO
THE BEST MIMOSA
PINA CARIBENA
CUCUMBER SHOT
TRASH CAN
MEXICAN CANDY
HAWAIAN HAMMER
ELECTRIC WATERMELON
TIMPSY MARMAID
SEX ON THE DRIVEWAY
ULTIMATE MOJITO
COSMOPOLITAN
PAIN KILLER
RANGO MARGARITA
SHOT
DOBLE SHOT
TOP SHOT
TOP SHOT DOBLE
Virgen Daiquiri
MIX DRINK
A LA CARTA
SIDE RICE
SIDE BEANS
SIDE HARD TACO
2 HARD TACOS
3 HARD TACOS
SOUR CREAM
SIDE GUACAMOLE
SIDE CHEESE DIP
SIDE ENCHILADA
3 ENCHILADAS
SIDE BURRITO
SIDE TOSTADA
SIDE TOSTAGUAC
SIDE SHERDDED CHEESE
SIDE OF LETTUCE
SIDE TOREADOS
SIDE GREEN ONION
SIDE FRIES
SALSA PICOSA
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE OF SAUTEED VEGGIES
SIDE CALIFORNIA VEGETABLES
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE TAMALE
3 TAMALES
CNILE RELLENO
SIDE STEAK TACO
SIDE PASTOR TACO
SIDE 1 STREET TACO
SIDE 6 SHRIMP
SIDE 12 SHRIMP
SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS
SIDE CORN TORTILLAS
Side de pick de gallo
Medium guacamole
Large guacamole
Side rice and beans
Small sauce
Medium sauce
Large sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
