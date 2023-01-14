Tarahumaras Mexican Grill 408 west avenue 8

A map showing the location of Tarahumaras Mexican Grill 408 west avenue 8View gallery

Popular Items

Pollo en salsa de queso
Mexican Coke Bottle
Quesabirria

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$23.99

Spinach dip, Chorizo dip, 4 chicken wings, grilled chicken quesadilla, steak quesadilla and celery

Quesadilla Grilled

$5.99

Grilled Chicken, Beef or Steak on a perfectly toasted tortilla with warm melted cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

Warm melted cheese folded between a perfectly toasted flour tortilla

Cheese Dip

$4.50

Melted in house with our signature blend of spices

Guacamole Dip

$4.50

Choriqueso

$6.99

Chorizo cooked and blended with our signature cheese dip

Spinach Dip

$6.25

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

12 bone-in wings glazed with Buffalo Sauce.

Nachos

$6.49

Cripsy tortilla chips smothered in cheese sacue

Nachos with Beans

$6.99

Nachos With Beef

$8.99

Nachos With Chicken

$8.99

Nachos supreme

$9.99

Nachos fajita

$10.99

Ensaladas

Taco Salad Fajitas

$10.99

A Crispy flour tortilla filled with Chicken or Steak, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Taco Salad

$9.49

Crispy flour tortilla filled with Chicken or Ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Ensalada Italiana

$11.49

Romaine Lettuce, Bell Peppers, Onion, Tomato and Shredded Cheese. Topped with Orange slices and Shrimp

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Grilled Chicken, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, green bell pepper, onion, carrots and cheese

Mazatlan Salad

$14.99

Chicken and shrimp, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, mango and strawberries

Tarahumara's Salad

$11.25

fresh greens topped with mango, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortilla chips. Add Chicken 1.00 Add Shrimp 2.00

Vegearian

Arroz con Vegetales

$8.99

Grilled bell peppers, zuchinni, yellow squash, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions. Servered over a bed of rice smothered in cheese sauce

Spinach Enchiladas

$9.99

Two Enchiladas filled with spinach and cheese, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans

Cocktel de Vegetales

$9.99

Cooked cactus, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, celery, in a lime and tomato juice

Calabacitas con Nopal

$9.99

sauteed zucchini and cactus topped with Chihuahua cheese and served with rice and beans

Tostadas de gucamole

$8.99

2 Tostadas topped with guacamole, lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Vegetable Wraps

$8.99

Made with romaine lettuce leafs stuffed with zuchinni, squash and cactus. Topped with pico de gallo, avocado and pineapple

Vegetarian Fajitas

$13.25

sauteed onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots

Street Tacos

Tacos De Carne Asada

$11.99

3 steak tacos served with rice and beans. Comes with a tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.99

3 chicken tacos served with rice and beans. Comes with a tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo.

Tacos de Alambre

$13.99

3 tacos with grilled chicken, chorizo, onions and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa

Tacos de Carnitas

$12.99

3 pork tacos served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and a tomatillo salsa

Tacos al Pastor

$13.99

3 marinated pork tacos, served with rice, beans, tomatillo salsa and pico de gallo

Quesabirria

$14.99

Steak

Steak Chihuahua

$23.99

12oz Ribeye Steak, served with anahiem roasted peppers, green onions, loaded potato, rice, beans and tortillas

Tarahumara Steak

$22.99

12 oz Strip Steak cooked to your specifications, topped with grilled onion, mushrooms and cactus. Served with zucchini, cheese, rice and beans

Steak Cuahutemoc

$21.99

12 oz Ribeye Steak topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and stuffed zucchini

Steak & Shrimp

$22.99

T-Bone or Ribeye Steak served with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and shrimp, served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$15.99

Juice tender asada steak topped with grilled onions, served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, one quesadilla and tortillas

Steak Mexicano

$19.99

T-Bone Steak topped with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Steak con papas

$21.99

T-Bone or Ribeye steak topped with grilled potatoes and Chihuahua cheese, served with steamed vegetables and your choice of rice or beans

Mazatlan Steak

$24.99

Strip Steak grilled to your specifications, topped with mango pico de gallo, ham, shrimp and 2 strips of bacon. Served with rice, sauteed vegetables, avocado, mango, lettuce, strawberries and olives

Cactus Steak

$21.99

Perfectly seasoned strips of Ribeye steak, grilled with jalapeno and cactus. Served with rice and beans

New York Alambres

$20.99

Sliced strip steak grilled with onion and tomatoes, topped with chihuahua cheese and served with a chile relleno, rice and beans

Pork Steak

$17.99

12 oz Pork chop served with grilled onions, peppers and tomato. Comes with rice and beans

Steak Tapatio

$20.99

Ribeye or T-Bone Steak topped with tomatillo sauce, served with rice and beans

Steak Michoacano

$21.99

12 oz Ribeye Steak , topped with chorizo and cheese sauce. Served with Bell Pepper stuffed with chorizo and choice of rice or beans

Fajitas

Fajitas Mexicanos

$14.99

Chicken, Beef, Chorizo

Beef Fajita

$13.99

Beef grilled to perfection with peppers and onions

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Chicken grilled to perfection with peppers and onions

Fajitas Mixed

$15.99

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp

Cimarron Fajitas

$16.25

Steak, Chicken, Chorizo and Shrimp

Pork Fajitas

$15.99

Carnitas marinated and grilled with peppers and onions

Fajita Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled shrimp with sauteed vegetables

Fish Fajitas

$15.49

tilapia filet, steamed vegetables and served with a fajita salad

Fajita Hawaiana

$16.99

Chicken, Beef, Chorizo, ham, bacon and pineapple

Fajita Carnaval

$16.99

Grilled shrimp, steak and chicken cooked with veggies

Baked Potato Fajita

$15.99

Baked potato topped with chicken or beef, melted cheese and served with stuffed zucchini and rice

Parrillada

$42.99

Feeds 2 people. Tender steak slices, chicken, shrimp, pork carnitas and chorizo in a big skillet. Two salads.

Molcajete

$18.49

Steaks, Chicken, Pork, Chorizo served in a bed of vegetables and topped with grilled cactus and green onions. Served with a mexican salad

Pina Loca

$19.99

Pineapple cut in half, stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, bacon grilled veggies and pineapple. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

Pine Azteca

$19.99

Pineapple cut in half, stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, cactus, zucchini, yellow squash and jalapenos. Topped with green onion and Chihuahua cheese served with sauteed veggies and rice

Vulcano Molcajete

$24.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Fajita

$11.99

Beef or Chicken cooked with veggies, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Cooked with shrimp, served with rice and a guacamole salad

Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.99

Stuffed with mushrooms and cheese, served with guacamole salad

Quesadilla Especial

$11.25

Stuffed with chorizo and cheese. Served with guacamole salad

Quesadilla Hawaii

$13.99

Chicken, steak, ham, bacon, pineapple, served with rice and guacamole salad

Crab Quesadilla

$13.99

Quesadilla stuffed with crab meat, Served with rice and a salad

Sincronizada xtra large

$18.99

Quesadilla fajita shrimp

$13.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Supremas

$11.99

One chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean enchilada topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, cooked with tomato, onion, peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Yolandas

$12.25

Three Enchiladas with chicken topped with red sauce and served rice and salad

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99

Three Enchiladas with shrimp, served with stuffed zucchini and rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.99

Three Enchiladas choice of chicken or beef, smothered in our green enchilada sauce, onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Mixtas

$12.25

1 chicken enchilada somthered in green sauce, 1 cheese enchilada smothered in cheese sauce and one beef enchilada smothered in red sauce, served with rice.

Enchiladas Tarahumara

$12.25

Three Enchiladas with Chorizo, ham and bacon topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans

Combos

One Item

$7.99

Choose from: Enchilada, Taco, Chalupa, Burrito, Tamal, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Quesadilla, Tostaguac

Two Items

$9.99

Choose from: Enchilada, Taco, Chalupa, Burrito, Tamal, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Quesadilla, Tostaguac

Three Items

$11.99

Choose from: Enchilada, Taco, Chalupa, Burrito, Tamal, Chile Relleno, Tostada, Quesadilla, Tostaguac

Especialidades

Special Dinner

$18.25

Burrito, Chalupa, Chile Relleno, Beef Taco, Enchilada, Tamale, Rice and Beans

Carnitas

$14.49

Pork tips, topped with fried onion. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

Chile Colorado

$14.25

Diced pork or beef with a red chile sauce. Served with rice and beans

Tampiquena

$15.99

Grilled skirt steak and cheese enchilada. Topped with red chile sauce served with beans and gucasalad

Papas Locas

$14.99

A bed of fries topped with sliced steak, lettuce, sour cream, gucamole, cheese, chorizo and pico de gallo

Chimichanga

$12.49

A flour tortilla, deep fried and filled with chicken served with rice, beans and guacsalad. Add shrimp for 1.50

Fajita Chimichanga

$14.99

Two chimichangas, choice of beef or chicken, Topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce and fruit

Brochetas Mixta

$15.99

2 brochetas with steak, chicken and Italian sausage, served with rice and sauteed veggies

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.00

Four deep fried rolled taquitos, two chicken, two shreded beef served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

Cazuelita

$11.99

Chile relleno chimichanga and enchilada

Hamburguesa de la Sierra

$11.99

beef patty, bacon, ham, cheese, jalapeno, lettuce, onion and served with fries. Add hot links 1.00

Hamburguesa Hawaiana

$11.99

Burger topped with pineapple, cheese, lettuce and tomato, served with fries and salchi pilpos

Hamburguesa Loca

$12.25

double beef patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, onion and served with fries and 3 wings

Milanesa

$13.49

Beef or chicken breaded, seasoned and deep fried, served with rice and guacamole salad

Flamingo

$13.99

Shrimp and pork sausage in cheese sauce and some mexican salad on the side

Seafood

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.49

Shrimp Marinated in citrus fruit juices, mixed with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapenos and avocados

Camarones Valentinos

$20.49

Pound of shrimp marinated in citrus juices, sauteed with a nice selection of dry spice peppers

Torre Mariscos

$20.99

A layer of shrimp stacked on top a layer of octopus, cucumber and onion, shrimp ceviche and crab in a big seafood tower

Aguachile rojo o verde

$18.49

Cook Shrimp in lime juice, mixed with cucumber, chile de arbol or serrano pepper and red onion

Ensalada de mariscos

$25.99

Octopus, crab, ceviche, shrimp in a bed of lettuce, red onion and cucumber with lime, green sauce and seafood sauce

Tilapia

$14.99

Tilapia filet topped with chipotle cream and served with stuffed bell pepper and fries.

Salmon

$16.49

salmon fillet grilled and topped with mayo pico de gallo and served with sauteed veggies and rice

Tuna Steak

$19.99

AAA grade yellow fin tuna season with sesame and with special chipotle sauce and served with zucchini, squash and cactus grilled with Chihuahua cheese rice and beans

Seafood Tacos

$16.99

3 tacos, choice of tilapia or shrimps served with cabbage, special sauce, cilantro and served with rice and sauteed veggies.

Lobster Tarahumara's

$33.99

Lobster tail cooked and topped with special sauce. Butter, parsely served with four stuffed shrimp, breaded shrimp, rice and a bell pepper shrimp

Camarones Rellenos

$18.99

6 large shrimp stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped with bacon in a bed of rice served with rice and salad

Butter Lobster

$28.99

Lobster cooked with lime butter and seasoned perfectly. Served with tilapia fillet, fries and a side salad

Valentinos Tuna Steak

$19.99

Tuna Steak grilled and seasoned Valentino style served with grilled zucchini, squash, cactus topped with cheese and rice

Tarahumara's Salmon

$19.99

Grilled salmon filet seasoned with sesante and cajun style seasoning, served with stuffed zucchini, rice and sautedd veggies

Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

12 shrimp grilled at the butter and lime style served with rice and sauteed veggies

Shrimp Coctel

$17.99

cooked shrimp chilled in a spicy tomato juice, blended with pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro and served with saltine crackers

Campechana

$19.99

Mixed of cooked shrimp and octopus chilled in a spicy tomato juice, served with chopped tomato, onion, jalapeno and cilantro

Breaded Shrimp

$17.99

14 breaded shrimp, served with french fries and garden salad

Mango Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled Shrimp cooked in mango sauce with onions, tomato, pepper and served with rice and sauteed veggies. You can sub Mango habanero for extra spice

Coconut Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp breaded in coconut and served with rice and sauteed veggies

Shrimp Brochetas

$17.99

2 brochetas made with grilled shrimp and served with rice and sauteed veggies

Tamarindo Chipotle Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled and Seasoned Shrimp in Tamarind chipotle sauce and served with sauteed veggies and rice

Lobster and Steak Platter

$38.99

T-Bone Steak and Lobster Tail served with 5 stuffed shrimp a loaded baked potato, sauteed veggies and avocado

Shrimp Soup

$19.49

Shrimp cooked in a broth with onion tomato, cilantro, potato, zucchini and spices. Served with Tortillas

Caldo de Pescado

$17.49

Tilapia cooked with carrots, potatoes, zucchini, squash and spices served with tortillas

7 Mares

$20.99

Mix of clams, shrimp, octopus, crab legs, scallops, imitation crab, mussells cooked together with special seasoning served with tortilla or toasted bread

Hawaian Shrimp

$21.99

Shrimp, ham, bacon, and pineapple served in half a pinapple topped with melted cheese and served with sauteed bell pepper, rice and salad

Michelada Supreme

$28.99

Shrimp ceviche and valentinos shrimp with chips and fresh michelada in center

Optimus Michelada

$29.99

Seafood salad served with chips at Tarahumaras style and a Michelada in center

Mojarra

$18.99

Whole mojarra served with rice, beans and salad

Shrimp a la Diabla

$16.99

Made in a spicy sauce served with rice and a salad

Shrimp Al Ajillo

$16.99

Made in a garlic sauce served with rice and a salad

Chipotile Shrimp

$16.99

Made in a chipotle sauce served with rice and a salad

Veracruzana

$16.99

Made with onions, olives, and a wine sauce

Chicken

Cream Chipotle Chicken

$15.49

Grilled Chicken breast topped with chipotle cream sauce and served with rice and beans

Chicken Chipotle

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast in a tomato chipotle sauce and served with beans and salad

Pollo a la Parrilla

$15.49

Chicken breast grilled and topped with sauteed onion and mushrooms, smothered in a garlic butter seasoning and served with rice and broccoli

Pollo a la soya

$15.49

Sliced grilled chicken breast with crispy bacon, ham, sauteed mushrooms, onions and special soy sauce. Served with rice and beans

Tarahumara's Chicken

$18.99

Grilled Chicken breast rolled and stuffed with spinach and goat cheese. Topped with secret creamy sauce, corn and anahiem pepper served with stuffed zucchini

Pollo Cimarron

$20.49

grilled chicken breast topped with mango pico de gallo, bacon, ham, shrimp and cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and fruit salad

Pollo Michoacano

$15.49

Grilled Chicken breast topped with chorizo, cheese sauce and served with rice and salad

Pollo Hawaii

$15.49

Grilled chicken breast, ham and bacon cooked with pineapple and melted cheese. Served with rice and sauteed veggies

Pollo en salsa de queso

$14.49

sliced grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce and served with rice and beans

Chicken and Shrimp

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, onions, tomato, bell pepper. Served with rice and beans

Pechuga Rellena

$19.99

Chicken breast stuffed with shrimp and veggies, topped with chipotle cream sauce and served with rice and stuffed zucchini

Burrito

Pork Burrito

$11.49

Carnitas, onion, tomato and peppers. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice and salad

Burrito Deluxe

$10.99

One Chicken, one beef burrito topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and red sauce

Burrito Fajita

$12.99

Steak or Chicken, with sauteed onion, peppers. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole salad

Burrito Roqueta

$15.49

Steak or Chicken, in a large tortilla topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

Burrito Bandera

$14.49

Large burrito stuffed with steak, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and topped with green sauce, red sauce and white cheese sauce served with rice

Burrito Mojados

$14.99

Bean and cheese burrito topped with pork in green chili sauce, cheese, lettuce and tomato

Crab Burrito

$14.99

Burrito stuffed with grilled crab topped with secret creamy sauce and served with rice, beans and salad

Tarahumara's Burrito

$15.49

Stuffed with chicken, spinach and goat cheese. Topped with secret creamy sauce and served with rice, beans and salad

Pinche Burrote

$19.99

Extra Large tortilla with choice of steak or chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, fries, chorizo and rice. Somthered in cheese sauce

Burrito California

$14.49

Large tortilla with choice of steak or chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, fries and chorizo smothered in cheese sauce and served with rice

Kids Menu

KIDS Fish n Chips

$7.99

Breaded fish and french fries

KIDS Carne Asada

$7.99

thinly sliced steak served with fries

KIDS Quesadilla

$5.99

Served with rice and beans

KIDS Taco

$5.99

Served with rice and beans

KIDS Bean Burrito

$5.99

Served with rice and beans

KIDS Chimichanga

$5.99

Served with rice and beans

KIDS Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Served with fries

KIDS Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Served with fries

KIDS Cheesburger

$5.99

Served with fries

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Served with fries

KIDS Hot Dog

$5.99

Served with fries

KIDS Corn Dog

$5.99

Served with fries

KIDS Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Served with fries

KIDS Small Taco Salad

$5.99

Chicken or Beef

Desserts

Citrus Blonde

$6.99

Blonde topped with vanilla ice cream and strawberries, chocolate and whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Cheesecake topped with strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate

Fried ice Cream

$4.99

Sopapillas

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Ice Cream Sopapillas

$4.99

Chocolate Chimichanga

$5.99

Xango Chimicheese Cake

$5.99

Lunch Menu

Lunch Taco

$7.49

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Enchilada

$7.49

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Tamale

$7.49

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Tostada

$7.49

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Chalupa

$7.49

Served with rice and beans

Lunch Tostaguac

$8.99

Served with rice and beans

Speedy Gonzalez

$9.49

One taco, one enchilada, rice and beans

Huevos Rancheros

$10.49

Ranch style eggs. Topped with sauce, rice, beans and served with tortilla

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.49

Two eggs topped with chorizo served with rice and beans

Lunch Taco Salad

$8.99

a crisp flour tortilla with melted cheese. Topped with seasoned beef or shredded chicken. Filled with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.99

Two Corn tortillas rolled with beef or chicken. Deep Fried to a golden brown and topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Grilled chicken breast

$8.99

Boneless chicken breast, rice or beans, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, onion and jalapeno

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.49

Three scrambled eggs cooked with onion, tomato and jalapeno, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Lunch Chilakiles

$8.99

Tortilla chips, smothered in our homemade sauce and topped with eggs, beans and rice

Lunch Burrito Supreme

$7.49

Order of one chicken or beef and bean burrito, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and red sauce

Lunch Carne Asada

$11.49

thinly sliced steak topped with onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tortilla and one quesadilla

Lunch Burrito Verde

$9.99

One Beef or chicken burrito with green sauce, topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Enchiladas Verdes

$8.49

Three beef or chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce, lettuce and sour cream

Lunch Burrito Special

$9.99

Burrito filled with ground beed or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Fajitas

$10.49

Steak or Chicken fajitas cooked with sauteed tomatoes, onions and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Comes with tortilla

Lunch Chimichanga

$10.49

Deep Fried burrito filled with your choice of beef, steak, or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans

Lunch Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

with sausage, pico de gallo, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.49

With pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Lunch Fajitas Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak, chicken or mix of both. Served with rice, beans and fajita salad

Lunch Special #1

$8.49

Chile Relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad

Lunch Special #2

$7.49

Burrito, rice and beans

Lunch Special #3

$7.49

Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and rice

Lunch Special #4

$7.99

Beef Burrito, Taco and rice or beans

Lunch Special #5

$7.49

Beef quesadilla, rice and beans

Huevos Divorciados

$9.99

2 eggs topped with green sauce, one red sauce in a corn tortilla and served with rice and beans

Tortilla Egg

$9.99

two eggs in a tortilla and fried. Topped with tomatillo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with rice and beans

Lunch steak ranchero

$11.49

sliced steak cooked with tomato, onion and jalapeno pepper. Served with chilakilies, rice and beans

Lunch Camarones rancheros

$12.49

cooked with tomato, onion and jalapeno pepper and served with rice and beans

Chile pasado con puerco

$10.99

pork cooked with dry pepper and served with rice and beans

Machaca

$10.99

Shredded Beef cooked with egg and vegetables served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Montadas

$9.99

4 tortilla in red sauce toped with an egg, onion and chihuahua cheese served with lettuce and fries

Huevos Tarahumara

$11.99

2 eggs in sliced ham, bacon and served with fries and rice

Coke Products

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Drink

$2.99

Ice tea

$2.99

Bottled

Jarritos

$3.99

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.99

Tamarindo

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Pineapple

$3.99

Milk

Leche

$3.99

Orange juice

$3.99

Juice

$3.99

ALCOHOL

ABC.

$8.99

ADIOS

$8.99

ARTER FIVE

$7.99

ALMOND SUNRISE

$8.99

AMARETTO SOUR

$8.99

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.99

BLOODY MARY

$8.99

BLUE LAGOON

$8.99

BULL DOG

$16.99

CANTARITO

$8.99

CARIBEAN BLUE

$8.99

COLOMBIANA

$8.99

DIABLO MARGARITA

$8.99

FLAMINGO

$17.99

GRANDMA,S CHOCOLATE

$8.99

GREEN TRACTOR

$8.99

HAWAIIAN

$8.99

IGUANA

$8.99

ITALIAN MARGARITA

$8.99

JACKARITA

$8.99

LAVA FLOW

$8.99

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$8.99

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$8.99

MAI TAI

$8.99

MANDARIN SPRITE

$8.99

MANDARIN SUNRISE

$8.99

MANGO MINT

$8.99

MEXICAN RUM CHATA

$8.99

MIDORI MARGARITA

$8.99

MIDORI SOUR ULTRA

$8.99

MISS V

$8.99

MOJITO

$8.99

OZONE

$8.99

PAJARITO

$8.99

PALIMA

$8.99

PAMELA

$8.99

PAPA SMURF

$8.99

PINA COLADA

$8.99

PINK PANTHER

$8.99

PITUFO

$8.99

POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

$10.99

PRESIDENTE MARGARITA

$10.99

PURPLE RAIN

$8.99

RAINBOW

$8.99

RAMONA

$8.99

RHINO 13.99

$13.99

RUM RUNNER

$8.99

SANGRIA

$10.99

SCREWDRIVER

$8.99

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.99

SEXY TEQUILA

$8.99

TSUNAMI

$8.99

VAMPIRO

$8.99

WASHINGTON APPLE

$8.99

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.99

ZERO SEVEN

$8.99

DONATELLO

$8.99

FRENCH 75

$8.99

ULTIMATE CANTARITO

$11.99

VIKINGO

$10.99

THE BEST MIMOSA

$10.99

PINA CARIBENA

$17.99

CUCUMBER SHOT

$10.99

TRASH CAN

$10.99

MEXICAN CANDY

$8.99

HAWAIAN HAMMER

$8.99

ELECTRIC WATERMELON

$8.99

TIMPSY MARMAID

$8.99

SEX ON THE DRIVEWAY

$8.99

ULTIMATE MOJITO

$10.99

COSMOPOLITAN

$8.99

PAIN KILLER

$8.99

RANGO MARGARITA

$10.99

SHOT

$8.99

DOBLE SHOT

$12.99

TOP SHOT

$10.99

TOP SHOT DOBLE

$17.99

Virgen Daiquiri

$6.99

MIX DRINK

$8.99

MARGARITAS

SMALL MARGARITA

$4.25

JUMBO MARGARITA

$8.99

MONSTER MARGARITA

$14.99

PITCHER MARGARITA

$17.99

PITCHER FLAVOR MARGARITA

$18.99

SMALL FLAVOR MARGARITA

$5.25

JUMBO FLAVOR MARGARITA

$9.99

MONSTER FLAVOR MARGARITA

$15.99

WINE

GLASS OF WINE

$4.25

BEER

DOMESTIC BOTTLE BEER

$2.79

IMPORTED BOTTLE BEER

$3.99

DRAFT SMALL DOMESTIC BEER

$2.79

DRAFT SMALL IMPORTED BEER

$3.99

DRAFT MEDIUM DOMESTIC BEER

$5.25

DRAFT MEDIUM IMPRTED BEER

$6.25

DRAFT LARGE DOMESTIC BEER

$7.99

DRAFT LARGE IMPRTED BEER

$8.99

Michelada regular

$9.99

A LA CARTA

SIDE RICE

$3.50

SIDE BEANS

$3.50

SIDE HARD TACO

$2.99

2 HARD TACOS

$5.50

3 HARD TACOS

$7.99

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$4.50

SIDE CHEESE DIP

$4.50

SIDE ENCHILADA

$2.99

3 ENCHILADAS

$7.99

SIDE BURRITO

$4.99

SIDE TOSTADA

$4.99

SIDE TOSTAGUAC

$5.25

SIDE SHERDDED CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE OF LETTUCE

$1.50

SIDE TOREADOS

$2.50

SIDE GREEN ONION

$2.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

SALSA PICOSA

$1.25

SIDE FRUIT

$4.50

SIDE OF SAUTEED VEGGIES

$4.99

SIDE CALIFORNIA VEGETABLES

$4.99

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.99

SIDE TAMALE

$2.99

3 TAMALES

$8.99

CNILE RELLENO

$4.25

SIDE STEAK TACO

$3.99

SIDE PASTOR TACO

$3.99

SIDE 1 STREET TACO

$3.99

SIDE 6 SHRIMP

$5.99

SIDE 12 SHRIMP

$9.99

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.25

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS

$1.25

Side de pick de gallo

$1.50

Medium guacamole

$7.99

Large guacamole

$9.99

Side rice and beans

$4.99

Small sauce

$199.00

Medium sauce

$2.99

Large sauce

$3.99

Cheese dip

Small cheese dip

$4.50

Medium cheese dip

$7.99

Lg cheese dip

$9.99
