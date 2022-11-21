Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Tarantella Ristorante

2,273 Reviews

$$

1755 Bell Tower Ln

Weston, FL 33326

Popular Items

Chicken Parm
Bolognese Baked Ziti
Rigatoni alla Vodka

Cold Antipasti

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Homemade italian bread topped with a chopped medley of italian herbs, tomatoes, garlic & olive oil

Antipasto Tarantella

Antipasto Tarantella

$17.00

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, marinated mushrooms, red beans, sicilian caponata and piece of caprese

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh picked basil, drizzled extra virgin olive oil & garnished with roasted peppers

Burrata Buffala Mozzarella

Burrata Buffala Mozzarella

$16.00

Fresh burrata cheese and sliced tomatoes decorated arugula with roasted peppers

Anitpasto Classico

Anitpasto Classico

$16.00

Traditional italian antipasto of meats, cheeses and giardiniere

Filet Carpaccio

Filet Carpaccio

$16.00

Delicate thinly sliced filet mignon marinated in lemon & olive oil topped with capers, onions & parmesan cheese served over mixed greens

Black Truffle Burrata

$18.00Out of stock

Hot Antipasti

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$17.00

Mussels sautéed in marinara sauce with fresh picked basil

Mama’s Meatballs

$14.00

Homemade meat balls in pomodoro sauce topped with ricotta cheese

Shrimp alla Tarantella

Shrimp alla Tarantella

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with garlic & tomatoes and served over crostini

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Fresh calamari lightly floured & fried served with lemon & marinara sauce

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$19.00

Calamari, shrimp, zucchini & asiago gnocchi served with marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella sticks

Fried Zucchini

$15.00

Fried Zucchini

CHICKEN MEAT BALLS

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy caesar dressing and homemade croutons

Insalatta Mista

Insalatta Mista

$9.50

Italian spring mix with our house balsamic dressing

Insalata di Paese

Insalata di Paese

$14.00

Mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized walnuts & berries served with a citrus vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, roasted peppers, artichokes, marinated mushrooms & feta cheese with our signature balsamic house dressing

Arugula & Parmigiano

Arugula & Parmigiano

$14.00

Baby arugula & grape tomatoes in virgin olive oil, fresh squeezed lemon & shaved parmesan

Deliziosa Pizza Salad

Deliziosa Pizza Salad

$16.00

Focaccia pizza with our house salad on top

Soups

Minestrone

$10.00

Italian vegetable medley soup

Pasta Fagioli

$10.00

Traditional tuscan white bean soup

Italian Wedding

$10.00

Traditional Italian soup with spinach and meatballs

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$8.50

Sautéed Spinach

$8.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.50

Broccoli di Rabe

$10.00Out of stock

Pasta

Asiago Gnocchi

Asiago Gnocchi

$23.00

Cheese gnocchi sautéed with peas, shiitake mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes in a cream sauce

Bolognese Baked Ziti

Bolognese Baked Ziti

$22.00

Ziti pasta in our bolognese meat sauce topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese then baked in our brick oven

Farfalle Piedmontese

Farfalle Piedmontese

$22.00

Bow tie pasta sautéed with peas, ham, mushrooms & shallots in a cream sauce

Fiocchi alla Pera

$25.00

Pasta purses filled with sliced pears & an array of italian cheeses in our creamy alfredo sauce

Spaghetti Meat Balls

$21.00

Spaghetti with tomato sauce and meatballs

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.00

Fettucine pasta sautéed in our creamy alfredo sauce

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$22.00

Homemade gnocchi pasta with your choice of sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$22.00

Traditional northern italian lasagna made with bolognese and bechamel

Linguini alle Vongole

Linguini alle Vongole

$25.00

Linguine pasta sautéed with clams served in white wine or fresh tomato sauce

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$20.00

Rigatoni pasta in cream pink sauce with shallots & touch of vodka

Four Cheese Ravioli

Four Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Four cheese ravioli in a four cheese cream sauce

Pesto Penne

$22.00

Penne pasta sautéed in a creamy pesto sauce

Penne Rustico

Penne Rustico

$22.00

Penne with eggplant and fresh mozzarella in a fresh tomato sauce

BAKED ZITI TRADITIONAL ( NO MEAT)

$20.00

Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$22.00

Italian arborio rice simmered with wild mushrooms for a creamy risotto

Citrus Shrimp Risotto

$26.00

Fresh orange and lemon zest risotto sautéed with baby shrimp

Seafood Risotto

$34.00

Traditional risotto with clams, mussels, shrimp, bay scallops & calamari with a touch of tomato

Healthy Eats

Pollo Primavera

$23.00

Grilled chicken sautéed with spinach, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots (no extra side)

Tuscan Salmon

Tuscan Salmon

$27.00

Italian herb rubbed salmon grilled & served with sautéed broccoli

Grilled Veggie Platter

$20.00

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, portobello, onions, yellow squash, and tomatoes

Zuppa di Pesce

Zuppa di Pesce

$34.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, bay scallops & calamari sautéed with fresh tomatoes served over linguine

Entrees

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$24.00

Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Chicken breast dipped in egg and sautéed in lemon and butter

Chicken Roma

Chicken Roma

$25.00

Sautéed chicken breast topped w/sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, goat cheese in lemon basil sauce

Pollo Zingara

Pollo Zingara

$23.00

Chicken breast sautéed with tri-color peppers, mushrooms & fresh tomato

Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00

Half chicken on the bone with garlic, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoncino & black olives spicy

Chicken Funghi

Chicken Funghi

$23.00

Chicken breast sautéed in white wine with garlic and mixed mushrooms

Chicken Mediterraneo

$29.00

Eggplant Parm

$24.00

Eggplant breaded and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Tarantella

$25.00

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta & spinach topped with pomodoro sauce & mozzarella

Veal Piccata

$34.00

Veal scallopine sautéed with capers in white wine, lemon and olive oil

Veal Saltimbocca

Veal Saltimbocca

$36.00

Veal scallopini layered with prosciutto, spinach and mozzarella cheese in demi glace

Veal Siciliano

$35.00

Breaded veal scallopine topped with eggplant, pomodoro sauce & mozzarella

Osso Bucco

Osso Bucco

$52.00

Braised veal shank served aside fettuccine in a rich tomato demi glace ragu

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$33.00

5 jumbo shrimp sautéed in lemon, white wine, garlic and butter

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$32.00

5 jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy tomato sauce

Pollo Saltimboca

$29.00

Veal Parmagiana

$35.00

Steaks & Chops

Fillet Mignon

Fillet Mignon

$48.00

Served in a creamy peppercorn sauce served with mashed potatoes

Veal Chop

Veal Chop

$48.00

14 oz veal chop with sautéed shiitake & porcini mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce served w/ penne in same sauce

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$48.00

Roasted rack of lamb brushed with dijon mustard rub and lightly breaded served with mashed potatoes

Desserts

Cannoli Siciliano

$10.00

Traditional sicilian cannoli

Tiramisu

$10.00

Lady fingers dipped in espresso layered with marscapone cream and cocoa

Strawberry Tarantella

Strawberry Tarantella

$10.00

Puffed pastry filled with fresh strawberries and cream topped with powered sugar

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Rich chocolate cake

Flan

Flan

$10.00

Baked caramel custard

Nutella Pizza

$16.00

Sugar crusted pizza topped with nutella, bananas, and/or strawberries

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
