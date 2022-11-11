A map showing the location of Tarantino’s Vegan 7960 S Rainbow BlvdView gallery

Tarantino's Vegan

7960 S Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Popular Items

BYO Pasta
Lasagna
Chick'n Parmesan

Appetizers

Garlic Bread Sticks

$7.95

Bread Sticks | Garlic Butter | Parmesan | Marinara| Alfredo

Zuchinni Sticks

$8.95

Panko Breaded Zucchini | Herbs | Marinara

Sampler

$16.95

Stuffed Portabella | Zucchini Sticks | Meatballs | Bruschetta

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Crisp Romaine | Garlic Croutons Parmesan | Caesar Dressing

Spinach Salad

$5.95+

Baby Spinach | Red Onion | Cherry Tomatoes | White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Minestrone

$5.95

Tomato Broth | Fresh Vegetables|| Cannellini Beans | Kidney Beans| Pasta (optional)

Entrees

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.95

Pan-Fried Eggplant | Parmesan | Mozzarella | Marinara | Basil |Angel Hair Pasta

Chick'n Parmesan

$18.95

Pan-Fried Chick'n | Parmesan | Mozzarella Marinara | Basil | Angel Hair Pasta

Mannicotti

$17.95

3 Stuffed Pasta Shells | Cashew Ricotta | Mozzarella | Parmesan | Choice of Sauce

Lasagna

$18.95

Sheets of Pasta| Sausage Crumbles | Cashew Ricotta Spinach | Marinara | Basil | Parmesan

Papa Steve Special

$15.55

Bowtie | Alfredo | Baby Spinach | Sun Dried Tomatoes | Mushrooms

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls GF

$18.00

Zucchini Strips| Home made Cashew ricotta | Bolognese | Alfredo | Basil Oil | Balsamic

BYO Pasta

Build Your own Pasta with choice of Pasta, Sauce, One Protein and Enhancements
BYO Pasta

$16.95

Sandwiches

Meatball on a Ciabatta

$13.95

Meatballs | Mozzarella | Basil | Parmesan | Marinara

Chick'n Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Fried Chik'n | Mozzarella | Parmesan | Marinara | Basil

Chick'n Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Grilled Chick'n | Crisp Romaine | Home-Made Caesar | Cherry Tomatoes | Parmesan

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Eggplant | Mozzarella | Parmesan Marinara | Basil

Flat Breads

Individual 10 inch pizza with choice of sauce, 2 proteins and unlimited toppings
Regular Flatbread

$8.00

Cauliflower Flatbread

$15.95

Little Vegans

Classic Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Bowtie Pasta | Homemade Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Parmesan

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.95

Spaghetti | 2 Meatballs | Marinara | Parmesan

Family Meal

Choose 5 entrees, Spinach or Caesar Salad and Choice of Pasta with Sauce

Family Meal

$80.00

Desserts

All desserts contain soy/nuts/coconut or were produced at a facility that uses these ingredients
Tiramisu

$8.95Out of stock

Sponge Cake | Vanilla Cream | Coffee | Cocoa

Napoleon

$8.95

Flaky Puff Pastry | Cashew Coconut Cream | Vanilla Bean | Pistachio

Berry Tart

$8.95

Mixed Berry Mousse | Almond Cookie Crust | Pistachio | Raspberry Garnish

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Moist Chocolate Sponge Cake | Chocolate Mousse | Gold Flakes

Cheesecake

$9.95

Cashew Based homemade cheesecakes

Cannoli

$6.95

Fried Pastry Dough Tube | Almond Cream Filling | Cocoa | Orange Zest

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$7.95

Flaky Puff Pastry | Almonds Slices | Cream Filling | Dark Chocolate | Powdered Sugar

Pistachio Gelato

$5.95

Salted Carmel Gelato

$5.95

Sides

2 oz Pesto Mayo

$1.60

2 oz Pesto Sauce

$1.05

4 oz Sauce

$1.50
Fresh Cut Fries

$4.15

2 oz Dressing

$1.05

4 oz Dressing

$1.60

Crostini

$1.05

Gilled Chick'n

$6.20

Sweet n Spicy Italian Sausage

$6.20

Meatballs

$6.20

Gluten Free Sausage

$6.20

Shrimp

$6.20

4 oz Enhancement Sides

$1.49

4 Oz Ranch

$1.50

2 Oz Ranch

$0.75

Dressing & Sauces

12oz Caesar Dressing

$10.50

Desserts

Whole Cheescake 10"

$65.00

Whole Cheesecake 8"

$55.00

Souvenir Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

7960 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89139

Directions

