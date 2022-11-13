Tarantino's Restaurant Lincoln Park
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tarantino's is a warm, family-owned restaurant on Armitage in Chicago; a Lincoln Park favorite since 1995. Come with a date, a big group, or dine solo at our bar. Our elegant yet comfortable ambiance features seasonal arrangements of contemporary American and Italian inspired cuisine. Many of our dishes are family recipes. Summer brings a delightful setting in our sidewalk patio.
1112 W Armitage, Chicago, IL 60614
