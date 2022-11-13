Tarantino's Restaurant imageView gallery

Tarantino's Restaurant Lincoln Park

review star

No reviews yet

1112 W Armitage

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni
Fusilli
Arugula Salad

SPECIALS

Corn Fried Oysters

$15.00

$15.00

pico de gallo, chipotle mayo

Salmon Vesuvio

$26.00

potato wedges, peas, oregano lemon sauce

Spaghetti Meatballs

$24.00

$24.00

marinara, parmesan

1/2 Spaghetti Meatball

$16.00
Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.00

$24.00

pancetta, eggs, cream, parmesan, parsley

1/2 Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.00

pancetta, eggs, cream, parmesan, parsley

Orecchiette

$24.00

$24.00

chicken sausage, bell peppers, spinach, jalapeños

1/2 Orchiette

$16.00

Filet Mignon

$61.00

10oz. filet, mushrooms, green beans, red wine reduction, truffle butter

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

$26.00

boneless chicken breast, pappardelle, mushrooms, onions

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

$26.00

boneless chicken breasts, spaghetti lemon caper sauce

Mushroom Risotto

$23.00

Asparagus Risotto

$28.00

APPETIZER

Fried Calamari

$15.00

$15.00

roasted tomato, olive relish

Mussels

$20.00

$20.00

pancetta, garlic, white wine, fresh tomato

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00

$13.00

mozzarella, marinara

Grilled Polenta

$14.00

$14.00

Italian sausage, bell peppers, oregano

Meatballs

$12.00

$12.00

marinara, parmesan

Sautéed Shrimp

$15.00

$15.00

white beans, peperoncini, tomato, oregano

SALAD

Garlic Bread

$5.00

$5.00
Crab Cakes

$15.00

$15.00

mixed green, lemon mayo

Burrata

$16.00

$16.00

arugula, prosciutto di parma, balsamic vinaigrette

Mixed Heirloom Tomato

$15.00

$15.00

red onion, basil, fresh mozzarella

Arugula Salad

$15.00

$15.00

risotto balls, parmesan

Ceasar Salad

$15.00

$15.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan

Hearts Of Palm

$15.00

$15.00

boston lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes

Beet Salad

$15.00

$15.00

mixed greens, apple, beet, candied walnuts, gorgonzola

1/2 Heart Of Palm Salad

$8.00

boston lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes

1/2 Mixed Heirloom Salad

$8.00

red onion, basil, fresh mozzarella

1/2 Ceasar

$8.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan

1/2 Arugula

$8.00

risotto balls, parmesan

1/2 Beet Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, apple, beet, candied walnuts, gorgonzola

PIZZA

MOZZARELLA PIZZA

$13.00

$13.00

tomato, basil

TWO SAUSAGE PIZZA

$14.00

$14.00

tomato, fontina

PROSCIUTTO AND PEPERONCINI PIZZA

$14.00

$14.00

arugula, mozzarella

MAIN

Mustard Crusted Salmon

$28.00

$28.00

sauteed spinach, roasted potatoes

Cowboy Steak

$61.00

$61.00

16 oz. bone-in rib eye, butter and red wine reduction, truffle fries

Chicken Parmesan

$29.00

$29.00

mozzarella, penne, marinara

Chicken Breast

$26.00

$26.00

boneless, spinach, lemon caper sauce

Pork Chop

$37.00

$37.00

11 oz. chop, grape chutney, rosemary whipped potatoes, napa cabbage

Apricot Rack Of Lamb

$48.00

$48.00

mashed sweet potatoes, pancetta brussel sprouts

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$26.00

$26.00

mozzarella, penne, marinara

1/2 Roasted Chicken Vesuvio

$28.00

$28.00

potato wedges, peas, oregano lemon sauce

PASTA

Farfalle

$25.00

$25.00

smoked chicken, tomato, spinach, garlic, olive oil

Rigatoni

$26.00

$26.00

mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan

Fusilli

$26.00

$26.00

sausage, spicy tomato cream

Black Linguini

$29.00

$29.00

shrimp, mussels, kalamata olives, spicy marinara

Penne W Eggplant

$24.00

eggplant, oregano, red onion, fresh mozzarella, marinara

Pappardelle

$26.00

$26.00

bolognese

Pappardelle Alfreado With Shrimp

$28.00

$28.00

cream, parmesan

1/2 Penne

$16.00

eggplant, oregano, red onion, fresh mozzarella, marinara

1/2 Farfalle

$16.00

smoked chicken, tomato, spinach, garlic, olive oil

1/2 Fusilli

$16.00

sausage, spicy tomato cream

1/2 Black Linguini

$18.00

shrimp, mussels, kalamata olives, spicy marinara

1/2 Rigatoni

$16.00

mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, prosciutto, peas, cream, parmesan

1/2 Pappardelle

$16.00

bolognese

Pasta with Sauce

$15.00

Pasta with Butter

$12.00

choice of pasta : fusilli , penne, rigatoni

SIDE

Side - Spinach

$9.00

$9.00

sautéed, shallots, olive oil

Side - Mushrooms

$9.00

$9.00

sautéed, shallots, olive oil

Side - Rosemary Whipped Potatoes

$9.00

$9.00

mashed, butter, cream, garlic, rosemary

Side - Sweet Mashed Pot

$9.00

$9.00
Side - Green Beans

$9.00

$9.00

sautéed, shallots, olive oil

Side - Roasted Potatoes

$9.00
Side - Pancetta Brussel

$9.00

$9.00

sautéed, shallots, olive oil

Side - Polenta Fries

$9.00

$9.00

parmesan, marinara

Side - Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

$9.00

Side - Truffle Fries

$9.00

$9.00

carrots, parsley, truffle oil

Side - Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

$9.00

spicy honey, lime

Side - Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Side - Tomato Cream Sauce

$6.00

Side - Bolognese Sauce

$12.00

Ground pork & beef, onions, carrots

Chicken Fingers with fries

$9.00

$9.00

DESSERT

Cannoli

$7.50

$7.50

3 pieces, ricotta mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts

Ricotta Cheesecake

$14.00

whipped cream, mixed berries

Chocolate Ganache

$9.00
Tiramisu

$10.00

$10.00

ladyfingers soaked in espresso with mascarpone

Beverages Togo

Coke

$3.00

$3.00

12 Fl. Oz. Can

Diet Coke

$3.00

$3.00

12 Fl. Oz. Can

Small Pellegrino

$3.00

$3.00

500 ml

Large Pellegrino

$6.00

$6.00

1 lit

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.50

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Carry Out - Wines Togo

Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

2018 New Zealand

Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio

$25.00

2019 Trentino

La Scolca Gavi

$25.00

2019 Piedmont

Cosentino “The Chard” Chardonnay

$25.00

2016 Lodi

Landmark Pinot Noir

$30.00

2018 Monterey

Poggio Civetta Chianti Classico

$30.00

2017 Tuscany

Vigneti del Sole Montepulciano

$30.00

2019 Verona

J Willkes Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00

2019 North Coast

Salentrin Killka Malbec

$30.00

2018 Argentina

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tarantino's is a warm, family-owned restaurant on Armitage in Chicago; a Lincoln Park favorite since 1995. Come with a date, a big group, or dine solo at our bar. Our elegant yet comfortable ambiance features seasonal arrangements of contemporary American and Italian inspired cuisine. Many of our dishes are family recipes. Summer brings a delightful setting in our sidewalk patio.

Website

Location

1112 W Armitage, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Tarantino's Restaurant image

