Taranto's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

1282 E Powell Rd

Lewis Center, OH 43035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CYO & Party Pizza Menu

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza (Personal 7")

$7.75

Our Dough is our special recipe made fresh daily right here in our pizzeria. Choose between our traditional thin or hand tossed thick. For our gluten free friends, try out award winning gluten free crust. All our pizzas are made with a delicious mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.

Create Your Own Pizza (Small 10")

$9.99

Our Dough is our special recipe made fresh daily right here in our pizzeria. Choose between our traditional thin or hand tossed thick. For our gluten free friends, try out award winning gluten free crust. All our pizzas are made with a delicious mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.

Create Your Own Pizza (Medium 12")

$11.99

Our Dough is our special recipe made fresh daily right here in our pizzeria. Choose between our traditional thin or hand tossed thick. For our gluten free friends, try out award winning gluten free crust. All our pizzas are made with a delicious mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.

Create Your Own Pizza (Large 14")

$14.25

Our Dough is our special recipe made fresh daily right here in our pizzeria. Choose between our traditional thin or hand tossed thick. For our gluten free friends, try out award winning gluten free crust. All our pizzas are made with a delicious mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.

Tarantosaurus Party Pizza

Tarantosaurus Party Pizza

$55.00

Yes, we did it! Taranto's created a gigantic 29" pizza that will please any group. Our hand tossed thick crust with cheese or single topping. Serves approximately 15-20 people. Equivalent to 4 large pizzas. You may want to have this one delivered

Specialty Pizza Menu

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Personal 7"

$8.50

Pepperoni Small 10"

$11.74

Pepperoni Medium 12"

$13.99

Pepperoni Large 14"

$16.50

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Personal 7"

$7.75

Cheese Small 10"

$9.99

Cheese Medium 12"

$11.99

Cheese Large 14"

$14.25

5-Cheese Pizza

5-Cheese Personal 7"

$7.99

5-Cheese Small 10"

$10.75

5-Cheese Medium 12"

$12.75

5-Cheese Large 14"

$14.99

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken Personal 7"

$9.75

BBQ Chicken Small 10"

$13.75

BBQ Chicken Medium 12"

$17.75

BBQ Chicken Large 14"

$19.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Personal 7"

$9.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Small 10"

$13.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Medium 12"

$17.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Large 14"

$19.99

Meaty Works

Meaty Works Personal 7"

$9.75

Meaty Works Small 10"

$13.75

Meaty Works Medium 12"

$17.75

Meaty Works Large 14"

$19.99

Our Family Favorite

Our Family Favorite Personal 7"

$9.75

Our Family Favorite Small 10"

$13.75

Our Family Favorite Medium 12"

$17.75

Our Family Favorite Large 14"

$19.99

The Works

The Works Personal 7"

$9.75

The Works Small 10"

$13.75

The Works Medium 12"

$17.75

The Works Large 14"

$19.99

Ultimate Hawaiian

Ultimate Hawaiian Personal 7"

$9.75

Ultimate Hawaiian Small 10"

$13.75

Ultimate Hawaiian Medium 12"

$17.75

Ultimate Hawaiian Large 14"

$19.99

Vegetarian Works

Veggie Works Personal 7"

$9.75

Veggie Works Small 10"

$13.75

Veggie Works Medium 12"

$17.75

Veggie Works Large 14"

$19.99

White Pizza

White Pizza Personal 7"

$7.99

White Pizza Small 10"

$10.75

White Pizza Medium 12"

$12.75

White Pizza Large 14"

$14.99

Zesty Buffalo Chicken

Zesty Buffalo Chicken Personal 7"

$9.75

Zesty Buffalo Chicken Small 10"

$13.75

Zesty Buffalo Chicken Medium12"

$17.75

Zesty Buffalo Chicken Large 14"

$19.99

Main Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.50

A fresh baked loaf of bread, brushed with garlic butter, topped with cheese and sprinkled with Romano and oregano

Garlic Bread

$3.50

A fresh baked loaf of bread, brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with Romano and oregano

Breadsticks with Italian Sauce

$4.25

5 pieces. Fresh baked Italian bread-sticks topped with garlic butter, Romano cheese and oregano

Mozzarella Sticks with Italian Sauce

$6.00

6 pieces. Real, creamy mozzarella covered with a crunchy batter

Carfagna's Italian Wedding

$4.50

A light chicken broth with Italian meatballs, pastina and fresh spinach, drizzled with egg, just like the old-world

Zucchini Sticks

$6.00

Served with a side of ranch

Side - Really Good French Fries!

$3.79

Basket - Really Good French Fries!

$4.99

Side - Cajun Buffalo Chips

$4.99

Crispy fresh cut potato slices coated in a hot and spicy Cajun seasoning with a side of ranch. Delicious topped with cheddar jack cheese (add $1.00)

Basket - Cajun Buffalo Chips

$6.99

Crispy fresh cut potato slices coated in a hot and spicy Cajun seasoning with a side of ranch. Delicious topped with cheddar jack cheese (add $1.00)

7pc Boneless Wings

$7.25

Boneless chicken wings, plain, or sauce. Sauce choices: garlic parmesan, BBQ or zesty buffalo

12pc Boneless Wings

$11.25

Boneless chicken wings, plain, or sauce. Sauce choices: garlic parmesan, BBQ or zesty buffalo

Regular Sub

The Best Italian Sub You've Ever Had!

$7.99

Ham, hard salami, capacolla ham, provolone / Mozzarella cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers and Italian dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham covered with provolone/mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and italian dressing

Veggie Sub

$7.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and provolone/ mozzarella cheese

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Served open faced with pizza sauce, provolone/ mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Delicious meatballs topped with Italian sauce and provolone / mozzarella cheese

Chicken Sub

$8.75

Sliced chicken breasts with provolone and mozzarella cheese, lettuce and buttermilk ranch dressing

Deluxe Sub

$8.75

Our delicious Italian sub with Italian sausage added to it

Salads

Taranto's Cobb Salad

$7.25

Fresh salad mix, cheese, bacon, grilled chicken, tomato, hard-boiled egg, and sliced red onion

Antipasto

$7.25

Fresh salad mix, surrounded by assorted meats, cheese, black olives, pepperoni and hot peppers

Small Tossed Italian Salad

$4.25

Fresh salad mix, with cheese, pepperoni and tomato

Large Tossed Italian Salad

$6.25

Fresh salad mix, with cheese, pepperoni and tomato

Deluxe Salad

$6.50

Fresh salad mix, surrounded by tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, onions, hot peppers, pepperoni and cheese

Spinach Salad

$7.25

Spinach, bacon, hard boiled egg, red onion and cheese with delicious raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

A full plate of spaghetti with taranto's Italian sauce and two delicious meatballs. Includes half loaf of garlic bread. For extra deliciousness add cheese to your garlic bread

Our Famous Stomboli

Small Stromboli

$9.25

A rolled baked pastry with a mozzarella / provolone cheese blend and up to 4 of your favorite pizza toppings. Baked to a golden brown with marinara sauce on the side. Please allow for longer bake time

Medium Stromboli

$12.50

A rolled baked pastry with a mozzarella / provolone cheese blend and up to 4 of your favorite pizza toppings. Baked to a golden brown with marinara sauce on the side. Please allow for longer bake time

Large Stromboli

$15.50

A rolled baked pastry with a mozzarella / provolone cheese blend and up to 4 of your favorite pizza toppings. Baked to a golden brown with marinara sauce on the side. Please allow for longer bake time

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.50

A tradition Italian dessert consisting of mascarpone cheese filling and lady fingers that have been soaked in espresso with a touch of liqueur. Bon appetit!

Cannoli

$3.50

Large cannoli pastry filled with a ricotta cheese cream filling and chocolate chips

Kids Menu

7" One Topping Pizza

$6.50

Available in traditional or three fun shapes: heart, clover, or football

Spaghetti

$7.00

With butter or marinara sauce, meatball, and a breadstick

Kids Build Your Own

$7.00

Drink Menu

N/A Bevs

20 oz Coke

$2.75

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.75

20 oz Coke Zero

$2.75

20 oz Sprite

$2.75

20 oz Sprite Zero

$2.75

20 oz Root Beer

$2.75

Poweraid

$2.75Out of stock

Dasani Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Tummy Yummy

$1.75

2L Coke

$3.75

2L Diet Coke

$3.75

2L Sprite

$3.75

Catering

Catering Salads

Large Catering Salad

$40.00

Small Catering Salad

$25.00

Catering Pizzas

Catering Stromboli

$100.00

Extras

Side Sauces

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Barbeque

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Dough Ball

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Your local hometown pizzeria where you get made from scratch pizza and delicious salads.

