Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

review star

No reviews yet

534 E Oltorf St

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

34.Gyro Wrap
23.Gyro Plate
20.Chicken Shawarma Plate

Appetizers

1. Hummus

$7.49

A smooth blend of chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini (sesame sauce), and garlic. Served with pita bread.

2. Baba Ghannouj

$8.49

A blend of broiled eggplant, garlic, tahini (sesame sauce), and lemon juice. Served with pita bread.

3.Dolma

$5.99

Two grape leaves stuffed with vegetables and rice. Tzatziki available upon request.

4.Falafel

$9.49

Six fried patties made with fava beans and chickpeas, served with tomatoes and tahini (sesame sauce).

5. Tarbouch Potatoes

$8.49

Potatoes sautéed with cilantro, garlic and lemon juice.

6. Laban-Wi-Khiyar

$7.99

A mix made with cucumber, yogurt, garlic, and a hint of mint. Served with pita bread.

7. Green Beans

$7.99

Blended with parsley, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. Served cold.

Large Garlic

$9.49

Half Order Of Falafel

$5.49

Extra Pita

$1.00

Veggies

$2.00

Entrees

ALL ENTREES COME WITH HUMMUS as well as EITHER RICE OR HOUSE SALAD. PLEASE ONLY CHOOSE OPTIONS FOR SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WISH TO SUB ONE OF THE SIDES--OTHERWISE LEAVE IT AS IS. THANK YOU

18.Tarbouch Chicken Plate

$16.49

Two skewers of chicken breast marinated in our secret spicy recipe and grilled over an open flame. Served with HUMMUS & RICE PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS

20.Chicken Shawarma Plate

$15.99

A generous serving of thinly sliced chicken breast marinated with shawarma spices, served with garlic sauce, and a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS

21.Chicken Kabob Plate

$16.49

Chicken breast marinated in onion, saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil; cooked over an open flame, served with garlic sauce, and a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS

22.Chicken Sheesh Tawook Plate

$15.99

A generous amount of grilled chicken breast marinated with lemon juice, garlic, and special spices. Served with garlic, a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS

23.Gyro Plate

$16.49

A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted on a vertical pit, thinly sliced and served over a bed of onions. Served with tzatziki, a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS

24.Beef Shawarma Plate

$17.49

A generous serving of thinly sliced beef steak marinated with shawarma spices and served over a bed of onions. Served with garlic sauce, a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS

25.Kafta Kabob Plate

$18.49

wo skewers of kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) grilled over an open flame and served over a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS

26.Beef Kabob Plate

$18.49

Two skewers of marinated beef chunks, grilled over an open flame and served over a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS

27.Lamb Kabob Plate

$18.49

Two skewers of marinated lamb chunks grilled over an open flame and served over a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS

28.Lamb And Kafta Kabob Combo

$18.49

One skewer of lamb and one skewer of kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) grilled over an open flame and served on a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS

29.Vegetarian Plate

$16.49

Your choice of 5 items: Hummus, Baba Ghannouj (egg plant dip), Dolma (grape leaves), Falafel vegetable patties, Tabboulleh Salad, Laban-Wi-Khiyar (yogurt and cucumber dip), House Salad, Tarbouch Potatoes, or Rice. Sorry, no doubling.

50.Hummus and Shawarma-Chicken

$12.99

A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.

50.Hummus and shawarma- Beef

$14.99

A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.

Wraps

19.Tarbouch Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Chef’s secret recipe chicken breast grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.

30.Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.49

Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices, wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.

31.Chicken Kabob Wrap

$12.49

Chicken breast marinated in saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.

33.Chicken Sheesh Tawook Wrap

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast marinated with garlic, lemon juice, and special spices; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.

34.Gyro Wrap

$12.49

A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted over a vertical pit and thinly sliced; wrapped in thick Greek pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.

32.Beef Shawarma Wrap

$13.49

Thinly sliced grilled beef steak marinated in shawarma spices; wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, hummus, and tahini (sesame) sauce.

35.Kafta Kabob Wrap

$13.49

One skewer of kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and hummus.

36.Beef Kabob Wrap

$13.49

One skewer of marinated beef kabob chunks grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and hummus.

37.Lamb Kabob Wrap

$14.49

One skewer of marinated lamb kabob chunks grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and hummus.

38.Vegetarian Wrap

$11.49

Tabboulleh, hummus, pickles, onions, and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread.

39.Falafel Wrap

Fried vegetable patties (chickpeas & fava beans) wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, hummus and parsley.

51.Kafta Arayes

$14.49

Kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) spread over pita bread. Available in spicy. Salad not included

Salads

Tabboulleh- Large

$12.99

A mixture of fresh parsley, tomato, cracked wheat, chopped onions, mint, lemon juice & olive oil.

Tabboulleh-Small

$7.99

A mixture of fresh parsley, tomato, cracked wheat, chopped onions, mint, lemon juice & olive oil.

House Salad- Large

$10.99

A mix of spinach, cabbage, carrots, spring mix topped with feta cheese and black olives finished with a tangy vinaigrette

House Salad Small

$7.99

A mix of spinach, cabbage, carrots, spring mix topped with feta cheese and black olives finished with a tangy vinaigrette

12. Chicken Shawarma Salad

$13.49

Our house salad topped with thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of garlic sauce.

13. Beef Shawarma Salad

$14.49

Our house salad topped with thinly sliced grilled beef steak marinated in shawarma spices; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of tahini (sesame) sauce.

14.Gyro Salad

$13.49

Our house salad topped with thinly sliced gyro meat- a combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted over a vertical pit; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of tzatziki sauce.

15.Fattouch Salad

$11.99

A mixture of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, crispy pita chips and olive oil.

Sides

Basmati Rice - Small

$7.99

Basmati Rice -Large

$10.99

French Fries - Small

$5.99

French Fries - Large

$7.99

Extra Pita

$1.00

Skewers

Chicken Shawarma Side

$5.99

Chicken Kabob Side

$5.99

Chicken Sheesh Tawook Side

$5.99

Gyro Side

$5.99

Kafta Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Lamb Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Beef Kabob Skewer

$6.99

Beef Shawarma Side

$6.99

Tarbouch Chicken Skewer

$5.99

Desserts

Baklava

$2.59

Namura

$2.59

Extra Sauces

Extra Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Extra Hummus

$1.00

Extra Tzatziki Sauce

$1.00

Extra Baba Ghannouj

$1.00

Side of Baba Ghannouj

$2.00

Side of Hummus

$2.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kids Kafta Plate

$7.99

Kids Chicken Shawarma Plate

$7.99

Kids Chicken Shwarma Plate

$6.99

Beverages

Fresh Mint Lemonade

$2.99

Tarbouch Iced Tea

$1.99

Topo Chico

$1.99

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Mexican Soda

$2.59

IBC Root Beer

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coffee and Tea

Lebanese Coffee

$1.99

Hot Black Tea

$1.99

Beer

Almaza

$6.00

Fix- Hellas

$6.00

1092 Pale Ale

$5.00

Hopadillo

$6.00

Texas Lager- Community

$5.00

Blur- Circle

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Lonestar

$4.00

Modelo Negra

$6.50

Strongbow Cider

$6.00

Cranberry Cider

$4.00

Octoberfest

$5.00

Power & Light

$6.00

Modelo

$4.00

Cocktails

~Beirut-Lebanese Moscow Mule ~Ananaas- Pineapple Rum Daiquiri ~Tripoli OF- Bourbon Old fashion ~Sidon Rickey- Vodka Grapefruit rose, Gren,Lime,Soda ~Byblos Sparkler- Fig, Arak, Champ ~Lebanese Sunrise- Tequila, Pom, OJ ~Spicy Watermelon Marg

Togo Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

Togo Cocktail

$10.00

Martini/L.I.T

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

WIne Bottles

Les Breteches- Lebanese White- Bottle

$27.00

:es Breteches- Lebanese Red- Bottle

$31.00

Les Breteches- Lebanese Rose- Bottle

$27.00

Region 1- Argentinian Malbec

$25.00

Metoxi- Greek White

$27.00
