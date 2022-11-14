- Home
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
No reviews yet
534 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
Popular Items
Appetizers
1. Hummus
A smooth blend of chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini (sesame sauce), and garlic. Served with pita bread.
2. Baba Ghannouj
A blend of broiled eggplant, garlic, tahini (sesame sauce), and lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
3.Dolma
Two grape leaves stuffed with vegetables and rice. Tzatziki available upon request.
4.Falafel
Six fried patties made with fava beans and chickpeas, served with tomatoes and tahini (sesame sauce).
5. Tarbouch Potatoes
Potatoes sautéed with cilantro, garlic and lemon juice.
6. Laban-Wi-Khiyar
A mix made with cucumber, yogurt, garlic, and a hint of mint. Served with pita bread.
7. Green Beans
Blended with parsley, garlic, lemon juice and olive oil. Served cold.
Large Garlic
Half Order Of Falafel
Extra Pita
Veggies
Entrees
18.Tarbouch Chicken Plate
Two skewers of chicken breast marinated in our secret spicy recipe and grilled over an open flame. Served with HUMMUS & RICE PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
20.Chicken Shawarma Plate
A generous serving of thinly sliced chicken breast marinated with shawarma spices, served with garlic sauce, and a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS
21.Chicken Kabob Plate
Chicken breast marinated in onion, saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil; cooked over an open flame, served with garlic sauce, and a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
22.Chicken Sheesh Tawook Plate
A generous amount of grilled chicken breast marinated with lemon juice, garlic, and special spices. Served with garlic, a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS
23.Gyro Plate
A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted on a vertical pit, thinly sliced and served over a bed of onions. Served with tzatziki, a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS
24.Beef Shawarma Plate
A generous serving of thinly sliced beef steak marinated with shawarma spices and served over a bed of onions. Served with garlic sauce, a side of hummus and a house salad. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE HOUSE SALAD OR THE HUMMUS
25.Kafta Kabob Plate
wo skewers of kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) grilled over an open flame and served over a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
26.Beef Kabob Plate
Two skewers of marinated beef chunks, grilled over an open flame and served over a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
27.Lamb Kabob Plate
Two skewers of marinated lamb chunks grilled over an open flame and served over a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice. PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
28.Lamb And Kafta Kabob Combo
One skewer of lamb and one skewer of kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) grilled over an open flame and served on a bed of onions. Served with a side of hummus and rice PLEASE ONLY SELECT SIDE SUBSTITUTIONS IF YOU WANT TO SUB OUT THE RICE OR THE HUMMUS
29.Vegetarian Plate
Your choice of 5 items: Hummus, Baba Ghannouj (egg plant dip), Dolma (grape leaves), Falafel vegetable patties, Tabboulleh Salad, Laban-Wi-Khiyar (yogurt and cucumber dip), House Salad, Tarbouch Potatoes, or Rice. Sorry, no doubling.
50.Hummus and Shawarma-Chicken
A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.
50.Hummus and shawarma- Beef
A generous amount of chicken or beef layered on top of a bed of hummus, parsley, and olive oil. Served with pita bread or cucumbers. Also can be made spicy.
Wraps
19.Tarbouch Chicken Wrap
Chef’s secret recipe chicken breast grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
30.Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices, wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
31.Chicken Kabob Wrap
Chicken breast marinated in saffron, lemon juice, and olive oil; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
33.Chicken Sheesh Tawook Wrap
Grilled chicken breast marinated with garlic, lemon juice, and special spices; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and garlic sauce.
34.Gyro Wrap
A combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted over a vertical pit and thinly sliced; wrapped in thick Greek pita bread with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki sauce.
32.Beef Shawarma Wrap
Thinly sliced grilled beef steak marinated in shawarma spices; wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes, onions, parsley, pickles, hummus, and tahini (sesame) sauce.
35.Kafta Kabob Wrap
One skewer of kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and hummus.
36.Beef Kabob Wrap
One skewer of marinated beef kabob chunks grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and hummus.
37.Lamb Kabob Wrap
One skewer of marinated lamb kabob chunks grilled over an open flame; wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and hummus.
38.Vegetarian Wrap
Tabboulleh, hummus, pickles, onions, and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread.
39.Falafel Wrap
Fried vegetable patties (chickpeas & fava beans) wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, hummus and parsley.
51.Kafta Arayes
Kafta (ground beef, parsley, and onion) spread over pita bread. Available in spicy. Salad not included
Salads
Tabboulleh- Large
A mixture of fresh parsley, tomato, cracked wheat, chopped onions, mint, lemon juice & olive oil.
Tabboulleh-Small
A mixture of fresh parsley, tomato, cracked wheat, chopped onions, mint, lemon juice & olive oil.
House Salad- Large
A mix of spinach, cabbage, carrots, spring mix topped with feta cheese and black olives finished with a tangy vinaigrette
House Salad Small
A mix of spinach, cabbage, carrots, spring mix topped with feta cheese and black olives finished with a tangy vinaigrette
12. Chicken Shawarma Salad
Our house salad topped with thinly sliced grilled chicken breast marinated in shawarma spices; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of garlic sauce.
13. Beef Shawarma Salad
Our house salad topped with thinly sliced grilled beef steak marinated in shawarma spices; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of tahini (sesame) sauce.
14.Gyro Salad
Our house salad topped with thinly sliced gyro meat- a combination of ground beef and lamb slowly roasted over a vertical pit; topped with our house dressing and served with a side of tzatziki sauce.
15.Fattouch Salad
A mixture of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, crispy pita chips and olive oil.
Sides
Skewers
Desserts
Extra Sauces
Kids Menu
Beer
Cocktails
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
534 E Oltorf St, Austin, TX 78704