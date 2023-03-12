Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Tark's Grill - Lutherville

4,279 Reviews

$$

2360 W Joppa Rd

Lutherville, MD 21093

Popular Items

Green Spring Burger & Fries
Legacy Salad
Caesar Salad

Takeaway Menu

Appetizers

Beets & Burrata

$18.00

whipped burrata, oranges, strawberries, toasted macadamia nuts, fig glaze (GF)

Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

asian glazed, togarashi aioli, pepper panko

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$17.00

caramelized onions, spicy ketchup

Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

$16.00

sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$19.00

choice of: lemon pepper parmesan, buffalo, or old bay served with blue cheese, celery

Falafel Bites

$13.00

tzatziki sauce, harissa pickled cucumbers

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

cocktail, old bay

Meatballs & Burrata

$19.00

homemade meatballs, tomato sauce, basil, prosciutto chips, grilled ciabatta bread

Steamed Edamame

$12.00

sea salt & lemon wedge

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

cucumbers, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, wasabi cream, sesame wontons

Soups

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

Vegetarian

Black Bean Soup

$12.00

Vegan

Cream Of Crab Soup

$15.00

jumbo lump, chives

Maryland Crab Soup

$15.00

jumbo lump, bacon, veggies

Quart of Butternut Squash Soup

$28.00

Vegetarian

Quart of Black Bean Soup

$28.00

Vegan

Quart of Cream of Crab Soup

$35.00

jumbo lump, chives

Quart of Maryland Crab Soup

$35.00

jumbo lump, bacon, veggies

Salads & Bowls

Arugula Salad

$15.00

honeycrisp apples, dried cherries, candied pecans, watermelon radish, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons. [protein add-ons available, click for selection]

Chicken Fun Salad

$20.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, oranges, peppers, chow mein, almonds, wasabi peas, potstickers, carrots, soy ginger vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken BLT Salad

$22.00

crispy boneless chicken, bacon, iceberg, tomato, radishes, cucumbers, pickled jalapenos, croutons, fried onion straws, parmesan, ranch, honey mustard

Harvest Quinoa Bowl

$21.00

grilled chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, golden raisins, apples, pumpkin seeds, quinoa, maple vinaigrette (gf)

Legacy Salad

$18.00

romaine, iceberg, bacon, cukes, slaw, tomatoes, pickles, jalapenos, onions, bleu cheese, parm, balsamic & bleu dressings. Omissions ok, no substitutions.

Mediterranean Salad

$19.00

warm roasted eggplant, spinach, romaine, roasted peppers, artichokes, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, cukumbers, red onion, olives, chickpease, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette

Seafood Cobb

$29.00

chilled shrimp, jumbo lump crab, bacon, red onion, bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, sliced avocado, old bay, ranch

Tuna Poke Bowl

$23.00

sesame seared tuna, edamame, brown rice, seaweed salad, red peppers, avocado, wasabi peas, scallions, pickled ginger, soy ginger vinaigrette

Sandwiches

French Dip Sandwich & Fries

$22.00

slow roasted prime rib, caramelized onions, provolone, toasted french roll, jus, tiger sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich & Fries

$38.00

6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tartar sauce, seeded bun

Green Spring Burger & Fries

$19.00

cheddar, swiss, provolone or bleu cheese +$2, applewood bacon +$3

Blackened Turkey Burger & Fries

$18.00

cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, chipotle mayo, jalapeno cheddar roll

Blackened Salmon B.A.L.T Sandwich & Fries

$24.00

pan seared salmon, roasted garlic aioli, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, potato toast

Crispy Fish Tacos

$20.00

fried cod, pickled cabbage slaw, pico, guacamole, sriracha lime cream, tortilla chips

Steak Tacos

$21.00

marinated skirt steak, pickled cabbage slaw, pico, guacamole, sriracha lime cream, tortilla chips

Shrimp Salad Wrap Sandwich & Fries

$20.00

shredded lettuce, tomato

Foodie Entrees

4oz Petite Filet

$30.00

grilled asparagus, roasted fingerlings, port demi, garlic butter

8oz Filet Mignon

$45.00

grilled asparagus, roasted fingerlings, port demi, garlic butter

12oz New York Strip

$42.00

grilled asparagus, roasted fingerlings, port demi, garlic butter

Steak Frites

$32.00

8 oz flat iron, truffle fries, grilled asparagus, port demi, garlic butter

Bbq'd Short Rib

$32.00

whipped potatoes, roasted baby carrots, hickory demi

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$30.00

edamame fried brown rice, sesame spinach

Blackened Rockfish

$36.00

pineapple and andouille sausage fried rice, roasted scallions, poblano cream, grilled lime, beurre blanc

Duck Breast

$30.00

parsnip puree, roasted brussels sprouts, apple cider cherry glaze

Grilled Bronzini

$38.00

whipped potatoes, spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, grilled lemon, buerre blanc (GF)

Icelandic Wild Cod

$32.00

topped with jumbo lump crab imperial & butter toasted cracker crumble, whipped potatoes, roasted asparagus, lemon beurre blanc.

Lamb Meatballs

$28.00

spaghetti squash, roasted tomatoes & eggplant, mint chimichurri, port demi

Large Sea Scallops

$36.00

cauliflower puree, bacon, roasted brussels sprouts, pomegranate beurre blanc

Maryland Crab Cake

$38.00

6 oz Maryland jumbo lump, hand-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Pan Seared Halibut

$38.00

butternut squash risotto, spinach, pear butter, roasted pumpkin seeds, beurre blanc

Pan Seared Salmon

$32.00

orange sesame glazed, coconut rice, spinach, grilled pineapple

Seafood Risotto

$36.00

scallops, jumbo lump crab, shrimp, lobster stock, parmesan cheese

Shrimp Piccata Linguini

$28.00

spinach, capers, garlic butter cream sauce. lemon, parmesan

"Something Vegan"

$25.00

sweet potato & chickpea curry, toasted farro, spinach, grilled naan, roasted pumpkin seeds

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

3 Pieces with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce, French Fries, Pickle

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Potato Bread with American Cheese, French Fries, Pickle

Pasta Noodles

$10.00

With Butter, Parmesan or Marinara

Sides a la carte

Broccolini

$11.00

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

*Hand Cut French Fries

$7.00

*Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Homemade Focaccia Bread

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Heath Bar Crunch Bread Pudding

$12.00

Chef James' specialty, caramel sauce

Six Layer Chocolate Cake

$12.00

chocolate fudge frosting

Four Layer Carrot Cake

$12.00

raisins, walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese icing

Cinnamon Hot Milk Cake

$11.00

by The Lovin' Oven Cake Company

Coconut Pound Cake

$11.00

by the Lovin' Oven Cake Company

Bottled Soft Drinks

Fiji Water Bottle

$2.50

500ml

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Sparkling Italian Mineral Water

Acqua Panna

$7.00

Italian Spring Water

Cocktails (16oz, add ice to serve)

Batched Cocktails

White Cosmo

$20.00

vodka, fresh lime, triple sec, white cranberry juice

New Fangled

$20.00

bourbon, cherry heering, dry curacao, house bitters

Classic Margarita

$20.00

silver tequila, triple, fresh lime, house sour

Raspberry Margarita

$20.00

silver tequila, raspberry syrup, triple, fresh lime, house sour

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2360 W Joppa Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093

Directions

Map
