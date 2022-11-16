Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tarpon Point Grill & Marina

No reviews yet

121 Playmore Drive

Venice, FL 34293

Order Again

Popular Items

Firecracker Tacos

APPETIZERS

Oysters Rockfeller

$17.50

Spinach and flavorful seasoning on top of baked oysters

Gator Bites

$16.00

Breaded Florida gator, fried and served with our house made remoulade

5 Original Grilled Wings

$10.00

Island spiced grilled wings with your choice of sauce

10 Original Grilled Wings

$18.00

Island spiced grilled wings with your choice of sauce

Calamari

$17.00

A mound of tender calamari, fried to perfection. Served with marinara

Quesadilla

$10.50

Grilled flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Nachos

$16.50

Grilled chicken layered with tortilla chips, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso, jalapenos and chipotle aioli

Fresh Catch Nuggets

$15.00

Deep fried served with spicy molten sauce

Fish Spread

$13.00Out of stock

Local mahi served with tortilla chips

Pina Colada Shrimp

$15.00

Six large coconut battered shrimp served over pineapple habanero marmalade

Little Neck Clams

$15.50

Sauteed in a white wine sauce

1/2 lb Peel N Eat Shrimp

$14.00

Served hot with drawn butter or cold with cocktail sauce

1 lb Peel N Eat Shrimp

$23.00

Served hot with drawn butter or cold with cocktail sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.50

Tangy dill pickles hand breaded and fried until crispy golden brown. Served with a side of horsey sauce

Potstickers

$11.50

Six potstickers fried or steamed

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

BURGERS

All American Burger

$14.50

8oz beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, American cheese and mayo on a brioche bun

Avocado Bacon Burger

$15.00

8oz beef patty topped with avocado, bacon, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese

Bacon Burger

$15.00

8oz beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and crispy onion straws on a brioche bun

Firehouse 94

$15.00

8oz beef patty topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, and spicy mayo

Hawaiian Burger

$15.00

8oz beef patty topped with Teriyaki sauce, cheddar cheese, griiled onions andpineapple marmalade

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

8oz Beef patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, blue cheese, horsey sauce and onion straws.

Pita burger

$15.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Key Lime Pie Slice

$7.50

A house made Florida favorite

Key Lime Whole Pie

$25.00

Churro Sundae

$7.50

Crunchy cinnamon churros with vanilla icecream, caramel sauce, and whipped cream

Molton Lava Cake

$8.00

Warm chocolate cake hot fudge in the center topped with vanilla ice cream

Olive oil citrus cake

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Pineapple upside down Cake

$8.00Out of stock

HANDHELDS

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.50+

Crispy Walleye tossed in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli and shredded cabbage. Served with a side of rice and black beans

Calypso Chicken

$13.50

Island grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon and mayo on a brioche bun

Firecracker Tacos

$13.50+

Crispy shrimp tossed in our molten sauce in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli and lettuce. Served with a side of rice and black beans

Fresh Catch Rueben

$18.50Out of stock

A classic with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on marble rye

Fresh Catch Sandwich

$18.50

Fried, grilled or blackened fish with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tarter on a brioche bun

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.50

Crispy shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles and remoulade in a hoagie roll

Stacked Club

$13.50

Triple stacked oven- roasted turkey, ham, bacon, swiss chesse, lettuce, tomato and mayo on marble rye

Walleye Po' Boy

$16.50

Crispy Walleye, lettuce, tomato, pickles,and dill tarter in a hoagie roll

Grouper sandwich

$25.00

Fried, grilled or blackened gulf black grouper with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tarter sauce on a brioche bun.

Grouper Rueben

$25.00

A classic with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand on marble rye.

KIDS

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

N/A BEVS

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Water Bottle

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

PASTA

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$19.00Out of stock

Sliced jerk chicken breast and broccoli tossed in a parmesan cream sauce with bow-tie pasta

Jerk Shrimp Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Jerk-seasoned shrimp and broccoli tossed in a parmesan cream sauce with bow-tie pasta

Seafood Risotto

$26.00

Clams, scallops, shrimp and Today's Fresh Catch in a red sauce risotto

Shrimp Linguine

$24.00Out of stock

Tuscan Fettuccine Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

SALAD & SOUP

Caesar Salad

$7.50+

Creamy garlic dressing, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, avocado, blue cheese crumbles and a hard boiled egg

Florida Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, green apple, red onions, grilled chicken and served with a side of balsamic dressing

House Salad

$7.50+

Artisan lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and croutons

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$16.00

Seasoned shrimp, mixed greens, avocado, pico de gallo, cucumbers, and a hard boiled egg, served with a side of ranch

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, fried onion straws, blue cheese dressing and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Clam Chowder

$4.00+

Ask your server for todays's selection

Seafood Gumbo

$4.00+

Argentine Shrimp Salad

$18.00

SIDES

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Island Slaw

$4.00

Vegetable Of The Day

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Onion Straws

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

VEGAN

Plant Based Wrap

$15.00

Plant based patty, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, pickles, fresh avocado, and vegan mayonnaise served on a flour tortilla

Plant Based Burger

$15.00

Plant based patty topped with lettuce, tomato,pickles, red onion and vegan mayonnaise served on a vegan bun

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come by boat, kayak or jet ski - all are welcome! Our outside seating is ideal for any group size with plenty of shade and a memorable sunset view over Myakka River. Our goal. Locally sourced, fresh ingredients delivered daily for a fresh experience. Sit back and relax under one of our waterfront tiki huts. You can take-in the waterfront view while you enjoy your favorite beverage, one of our signature dishes, and our fun live entertainment or pick up your order to enjoy at home!

Website

Location

121 Playmore Drive, Venice, FL 34293

Directions

