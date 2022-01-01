Tarry Lodge Westport

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Insalate & Antipasti

Insalate - Tarry Greens

Insalate - Tarry Greens

$13.00

Spring Mix with White Bean Vinaigrette

Insalate - Bibb Lettuce

Insalate - Bibb Lettuce

$15.00

Bibb Lettuce, Gorgonzola, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts.

Insalate - Salumi

Insalate - Salumi

$17.00

romaine , mortadella, salumi, artichokes, olives, & peppers

Insalate - Kale

Insalate - Kale

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Hazelnuts, Rainbow Carrots, Watermelon Raddish.

Insalate - Burrata

Insalate - Burrata

$18.00

Arugala, Tomato Raisins, Salsa Verde.

Insalate - Cesare

$13.00

Insalate - Beet Salad

$17.00
Antipasti - Meatballs

Antipasti - Meatballs

$14.00

served in marinara sauce with grated grana and parsley.

Antipasti - Octopus

Antipasti - Octopus

$19.00

Antipasti - Prosciutto

$13.00

Antipasti - Calamari Fritti

$18.00

Antipasti - Pork Belly

$18.00Out of stock

Asparagus Milanese

$15.00

Insalate- Watermelon Salad

$16.00

Pizza

Pizza - Burrata

Pizza - Burrata

$19.00

with pancetta & chili oil

Pizza - Clam

Pizza - Clam

$19.00
Pizza - Goat Cheese

Pizza - Goat Cheese

$24.00

Pistachios & Truffle Honey

Pizza - Guanciale

Pizza - Guanciale

$24.00

Black Truffle & Egg

Pizza - Margherita

Pizza - Margherita

$16.00

Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil

Pizza - Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

Pizza - Marinara

$11.00
Pizza - Meatball

Pizza - Meatball

$17.00

Jalapeno & Fontina

Pizza - Pepperoni

Pizza - Pepperoni

$17.00

Tomato & Mozzarella

Pizza - Mushroom

Pizza - Mushroom

$24.00
Pizza - Sausage

Pizza - Sausage

$18.00

Tomato, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella

Pizza - Dough

$5.00

Pizza - Kit

$35.00

4 uncooked pizza dough and 4 choices of toppings.

Vegetarian Pizza

$20.00

Pasta

Pasta - Black Fettucine

Pasta - Black Fettucine

$28.00

Shrimp & Chorizo

Pasta - Cavatelli

Pasta - Cavatelli

$22.00

Hot Sausage, Roasted Tomato & Rapini

Pasta - Garganelli

Pasta - Garganelli

$24.00

Funghi Trifolati

Pasta - Linguine

Pasta - Linguine

$23.00

Clams, Panchetta & Cherry Tomato

Pasta - Side

$10.00
Pasta - Spaghetti Carbonara

Pasta - Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Pancetta & Black Pepper

Pasta - Tagliatelle Bolognese

Pasta - Tagliatelle Bolognese

$23.00
Pasta - Cacio e Pepe

Pasta - Cacio e Pepe

$18.00

Bucatini with cheese & pepper

Pasta - Spaghetti&Meatballs

$20.00

Pasta - Gnocchi

$22.00

Pasta- Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Contorni

Contorni - Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Contorni - Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

With Pancetta

Contorni - Risotto

$9.00

Contorni - Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Contorni - Spinach

$9.00

Contorni Misti 3

$18.00

Contorni Misti 5

$35.00

Secondi

Secondi - Salmon

Secondi - Salmon

$28.00

Rapini & Roasted Tomato

Secondi - Branzino

Secondi - Branzino

$32.00

Branzino Filet with sauteed fennel, garlic, shallots, charred lemon & salsa verde

Secondi - Lasgna Bolonese

$24.00Out of stock

Secondi - Pork Chop

$34.00Out of stock

Family Packages

Family Pizza Package

Family Pizza Package

$80.00

Choose any 2 of our salads and any 4 of our pizzas.

Family Pasta Package

$90.00

Select Any 2 Salads and Any 4 Pastas.

Dessert

Dolce - Soft Serve Chocolate

$9.00

Dolce - Soft Serve Vanilla

$9.00

Dolce - Soft Serve Twist

$9.00

Dolce - Tiramisu

$10.00

Dolce - Cheesecake

$10.00

BTL Wine

BTL Verdicchio

$22.50

BTL Lavis Chardonnay '18

$22.50

BTL Pighin Sauvignon Blanc '20

$24.00

BTL Broglia Gavi '19

$29.00

BTL Gavi di Gavi '19

$31.00

BTL Bastianich Friulano '18

$35.00

BTL Meroi Sauvignon Blanc '15

$39.00

BTL Chardonnay Bidis Terre '16

$40.00

BTL Meroi Friulano '15

$45.00

BTL Vespa Bianco '15

$57.50

BTL Custoza Vaona '16

$40.00

BTL Feudi di S. Gregorio Fiano '16

$80.00

BTL Ravello Costa d'Amalfi

$90.00

BTL Cortese

$50.00

BTL La Luciana

$50.00

BTL La Lugana

$70.00

BTL Aranum Il Fauno '13

$37.50

BTL Bastianich Vespa Rosso '13

$66.00

BTL La Mozza Sangiovese '16

$22.50

BTL Villa Santera

$75.00

BTL Pecchenino

$65.00

BTL Guastaferro Memini Aglianico 13

$80.00

BTL Vino Noble Villa D'Angelo '16

$35.00

BTL Gironia Riserva Montepulciano '11

$85.00

BTL Tenuta Terraviva Montepulciano '10

$90.00

BTL Montepulciano Cataldi Madonna '18

$92.00

BTL Cumaro Conero Riserva Montepulciano '12

$125.00

BTL Rosso di Montalcino di Sopra 18'

$90.00

BTL Fumin Chateu Feuillet '17

$95.00

BTL Il Falcone Nero '10

$130.00

BTL il Poggione Super Tuscan '18

$45.00

BTL Les Cretes Pinot Nero

$55.00Out of stock

*BTL Villa Pozzi Cabernet

$48.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon Frescobaldi '19

$82.00

BTL San Polo Rosso Di Montalcino '18

$105.00

BTL Roso di Montalcino Canaliccio '18

$100.00

BTL Bruni Poggio d' Elsa

$90.00

BTL Castellani Chianti Classico '16

$70.00

BTL Nipozzano Chianti Riserva '17

$48.00

BTL La Kiuva Nebbiolo '19

$105.00

BTL Giacomo Vico Nebbiolo '18

$65.00

Btl Cannonau Di Sardegna '19

$42.50

BTL Pinot Nero Castelfeder '18

$85.00

BTL Primitivo Monacello '14

$100.00

BTL Valpolicella Palazzo Maffei '16

$120.00

BTL Barbaresco Pelissero '12

$150.00Out of stock

BTL Gravello Gaglioppo 14'

$120.00

BTL Super Tuscan DiCeppaiano 16"

$85.00

BTL Langhe Giovanni Rosso

$100.00

BTL Renato Ratti Nebbiolo '18

$55.00

BTL Super Tuscan Supremus '16

$65.00

BTL Super Tuscan Crognolo '16

$75.00

BTL Corkage Fee

$35.00

BTL Barolo Batasiolo '16

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Massimo Rattalino, Ventisette27

$120.00

BTL Barberra La Miraja

$45.00

*BTL Villa Pozzi Nero d'Avola (Copy)

$48.00

BTL Bastianich Refosco '17

$22.50

BTL Zeni Pinot Grigio "Ramato" '15

$28.50

BTL Anonna 2016

$33.50

BTL Rose Five Roses '18

$28.50

BTL Fattoria Sardi

$38.50

*BTL Flor Prosecco

$22.50

*BTL Flor Rose Prosecco

$22.50

*BTL Bils Champagne

$47.50

BTL Barbaresco Pelissero '12

$150.00Out of stock

BTL Barolo Tenuta Cucco '13

$160.00Out of stock

BTL Super Tuscan il Borro '14

$175.00Out of stock

BTL Barbaresco Castello Di Nieve '09

$210.00

BTL Barolo Rocche Cascina Chicco '10

$230.00

BTL Super Tuscan Guado al Tasso '16

$250.00Out of stock

BTL Amarone Classico Brigaldara '13

$250.00

BTL Barolo Bruno Giacosa Falleto '15

$300.00

BTL Super Tuscan Monteverro '11

$320.00

BTL Barbaresco Pelissero '03

$400.00

BTL Sangiovese Solaia '15

$450.00Out of stock

BTL Super Tuscan Flaccianello della Pieve

$320.00

BTL Barbaresco Pelissero '09

$350.00

BTL Tasca d'Almerita Chardonnay '11

$100.00

BTL Basti Vespa Bianco '15

$115.00

BTL I Pentri Aglianico '14

$125.00

BTL Italo Cescon Bianco '14

$130.00

BTL Terlano Vorberg Pinto Blanc '13

$135.00

BTL Jermann Vintage Tunina '12

$175.00Out of stock

*Glass Wine

GL Flor Prosecco

$13.00

GL Flor Prosecco Rose

$13.00

GL Saracco Moscato

$13.00

GL Bastianich Rose

$13.00

GL Annona Rose

$17.00Out of stock

GL Villa Sparina Rose

$16.00

GL La Mozza Sangiovese

$13.00

GL LaMiraja Barbera

$13.00

GL Vespa Rosso

$22.00

GL Super Tuscan '18

$13.00

GL Montepulciano

$13.00

GL Villa Pozzi

$13.00

GL Chianti '17

$13.00

GL Villa Pozzi Nero d'Avola

$13.00

GL Les Crete's pinot nero

$13.00

GL Villa Santera

$14.00

GL Pecchenino

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails

Charles St. Manhattan

$13.00

Italian Margarita

$13.00

Saugatuck Succo

$13.00

Tarry Smash

$13.00

Pomegrante Paloma

$13.00

Rosemary Collins

$13.00

Peach Basil Mule

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Spring Fling

$13.00

Beer

Becks NA

$8.00

2 Roads Road 2 Ruin IPA

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

2 Roads Lil Heaven IPA

$8.00

2 Roads Honeyspot

$8.00

Beverages

NA Bevs

$3.50
Foxon Park

Foxon Park

$3.50

*Kitchen Soda

$0.94

Pellegrino

$7.95

Evian

$7.50

Liquor

Sono1420

$13.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$13.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$16.00Out of stock

House Vodka

$11.00

Fourth & Pride

$14.00

St. George Green Chili

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

TUCK

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Mt. Gay

$12.00

Meyer's

$12.00

The Real McCoy

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Anejo

$14.00

Siempre Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Cincoro 23

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Tequila House

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

Espolon 2oz.

$9.00

Esoplon Anejo 2oz

$11.00

1800 Resposado 2oz.

$11.00

Gracias a Dios 2oz.

$12.00

Espolon 3oz.

$11.00

Espolon Anejo 3oz

$14.00

1800 Resposado 3oz.

$14.00

Gracias a Dios 3oz.

$14.00

Jameson's

$12.00

Michter's 95

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Teeling's

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$16.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Hudson Rye

$13.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Johnnie Walker

$12.00

Balveine Doublewood

$16.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18 Yr

$18.00

Laphroaig 10 Yr

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$13.00

Dewars 2oz.

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black 2oz.

$14.00

Glendronach 12 2oz.

$18.00

Glenglassaugh 2oz.

$18.00

Laphroaig 10yr 2oz.

$18.00

Macallan 12yr 2oz.

$17.00

Oban 14 2oz.

$17.00

Auchentoshan 2oz.

$14.00

Bunnahabhain 18yr 2oz.

$40.00

Talisker Storm 2oz.

$12.00

Glenfiddich XX

$18.00

Dewars 3oz.

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black 3oz.

$17.00

Glendronach 12 3oz.

$22.00

Glenglassaugh 3oz.

$22.00

Glenfiddich 15yr 3oz.

$24.00

Laphroaig 10yr 3oz.

$22.00

Macallan 12yr 3oz.

$22.00

Oban 14 3oz.

$22.00

Auchentoshan 3oz.

$18.50

Bunnahabhain 18yr 3oz.

$27.00

Talisker Storm 3oz.

$18.00

Glenfiddich XX

$25.00

FERNET BRANCA

$9.00

MELLETI AMARO

$9.00

MONTENEGRO

$9.00

CARPANO ANTICA

$10.00

AVERNA

$9.00

SIBIONA AMARO

$11.00

Damilano Chinato

$28.00

NUCILLO

$28.00

JACOPO ELEGANTE

$11.00

Jacopo Morbida

$15.00

JACOPO ARZENTE

$22.00

Nardini Mistra

$10.00

Nardini Cedra

$11.00

Torre Di Luna

$11.00

Elisi Grappa

$18.00

BAILEYS

$12.00

Combier

$9.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

KAHLUA

$9.00

LAZZARONI MARASCHINO

$9.00

LAZZARONI AMARETTO

$9.00

LUXARDO APRICOT

$9.00

MELETTI SAMBUCA

$9.00

MELETTI ANISETTE

$9.00

ST GEORGE COFFEE LIQ

$9.00

BRUTO AMERICANO

$9.00

ST GERMAIN

$9.00

Lazzaroni Sweet Marsala

$8.00

Lazzaroni Dry Marsala

$8.00

Cynar

$9.00

Hardy

$16.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Hennessey VS

$15.00

Limoncello

$10.00

FONSECA

$9.00

Grahams Ruby Six Grapes

$10.00

Maynards Tawny

$14.00

Grahams 20

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Redemption

$16.00

Basel Hayden's

$15.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Bulliet 2oz.

$10.00

Rowans Creek Bourbon 2oz.

$11.00

Woodford Reserve 2oz.

$12.00

Michtor's Bourbon 2 OZ.

$11.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$16.00

Blanton's 2oz.

$17.00

Bulliet 3oz.

$12.00

Rowans Creek Bourbon 3oz.

$13.00

Woodford Reserve 3oz.

$17.00

Michter's Bourbon 3 OZ.

$15.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

Blanton's 3oz.

$23.00
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tarry Lodge is Italian style, with subtle yet distinct tributes to Westport. A black and white oyster tile floor is punctuated by a custom inlayed mosaic design. Tarry Lodge offers an impressive wine list and menu that includes house-made pasta, fritti and meats cooked over a grill. The restaurant’s pizza bar is wrapped around an oven crafted by Valoriani, the storied family operation that has constructed ovens outside of Florence since 1890. Whether enjoying a lively dinner with friends, having a bite between classes, or celebrating a special occasion, Tarry Lodge has you covered.

Website

Location

30 Charles Street, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

Gallery
Tarry Lodge image
Tarry Lodge image
Tarry Lodge image

