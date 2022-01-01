Tarry Lodge Westport
All hours
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tarry Lodge is Italian style, with subtle yet distinct tributes to Westport. A black and white oyster tile floor is punctuated by a custom inlayed mosaic design. Tarry Lodge offers an impressive wine list and menu that includes house-made pasta, fritti and meats cooked over a grill. The restaurant’s pizza bar is wrapped around an oven crafted by Valoriani, the storied family operation that has constructed ovens outside of Florence since 1890. Whether enjoying a lively dinner with friends, having a bite between classes, or celebrating a special occasion, Tarry Lodge has you covered.
Location
30 Charles Street, Westport, CT 06880
