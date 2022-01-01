Tartine 253 west 11 street

Restaurant info

Tartine is a West Village institution. French Chef Thierry Rochard created this French Cafe over 25 years ago serving simple and tasty dishes in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. Whether you want coffee or quick healthy lunch or a cozy dinner, Tartine offers 3 different menus. Don’t miss the fabulous brunch that made its own reputation with our loyal customers lining up in the street for delicious Tartine’s unique and scrumptious fare. Always welcome, Tartine thrives on love – we invite you to take a quick trip to French Brittany in the heart of the West Village.