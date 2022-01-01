Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Tartine 253 west 11 street

review star

No reviews yet

253 west 11 street

NEW YORK, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Escargot

$14.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

House Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Tuscan Kale Salad

$18.00

Fennel Avocado

$18.00

Mussels Half Portion

$13.00

Risotto Half Portion

$13.00

Spicy Crab Cake

$18.00

ENTREES

Paillard

$25.00

Spicy Chicken

$25.00

Sauteed Chicken

$25.00

Risotto

$26.00

Veal

$28.00

Sirloin Steak

$39.00

Poivre

$39.00

Tartine Burger

$22.00

PEI Mussels

$25.00

Salmon

$34.00

SIDES

Sauteed Baby Spinach

$8.00

Herbed Mash Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$8.00

Avocado Half Sliced

$6.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Poivre Sauce

$4.00

1/2 Mussels

$13.00

Side Of Bacon

$6.00

SPECIALS

Burrata w/ Prosciutto

$19.00

Braised Short Ribs

$35.00

Hanger Steak

$36.00

Duck Magret

$38.00

Beef Mignonette

$38.00

Duck Confit LUNCH

$17.00

SM Gnocchi

$18.00

Lg Gnocchi

$27.00

Tagliatelle

$27.00

Seafood Pasta

$28.00

Mussels. Lunch

$24.00

Corn Soup

$13.00

Eggplant Soup

$12.00

Butternut Squash Soup

$13.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

DESSERTS

APPLE TART TATIN

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00

WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

ONE SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00

TWO SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$6.00

Apple Galette

$10.00

Plate Fee

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:15 pm, 4:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tartine is a West Village institution. French Chef Thierry Rochard created this French Cafe over 25 years ago serving simple and tasty dishes in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. Whether you want coffee or quick healthy lunch or a cozy dinner, Tartine offers 3 different menus. Don’t miss the fabulous brunch that made its own reputation with our loyal customers lining up in the street for delicious Tartine’s unique and scrumptious fare. Always welcome, Tartine thrives on love – we invite you to take a quick trip to French Brittany in the heart of the West Village.

Location

253 west 11 street, NEW YORK, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Tartine image
Tartine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon New York
orange starNo Reviews
85 Tenth Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
L'Express
orange star3.8 • 1,474
249 Park Ave S New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Claudette
orange star4.5 • 4,089
24 5th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Wayan
orange star4.1 • 443
20 Spring St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Catering
orange starNo Reviews
790 9th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in NEW YORK

Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Little Owl
orange star4.5 • 5,569
90 Bedford Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Taim - West Village
orange star4.5 • 4,991
222 Waverly Place New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
L'Artusi
orange star4.8 • 3,729
228 West 10th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NEW YORK
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Nolita
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Flatiron
review star
Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)
Morningside Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston