- Home
- /
- Rocky River
- /
- Tartine Bistro - 19110 Old Detroit Road
Tartine Bistro 19110 Old Detroit Road
156 Reviews
$$
19110 Old Detroit Road
Rocky River, OH 44116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
HORS D'OEUVRES
BISTRO BOARD
CHEF'S DAILY SELECTION OF MEAT AND CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUT, PEPPADEW JAM, PICKLED VEGETABLES
BREAD SERVICE
HOUSE BREAD, BUTTER, BLACK PEPPER OIL
FROMAGE BOARD
GRILLED PORK BELLY
BRAISED FIGS, ARUGULA, PEPITAS, BALSAMIC REDUCTION
HOUSE HUMMUS
ROASTED GARLIC, LEMON, CROSTINI, GRILLED FLATBREAD
MUSSELS
HARD CIDER, APPLE, SHALLOT, BROWN BUTTER
STUFFED SQUASH
SAUSAGE, MUSHROOM, KALE, CALABRIAN CHILE AIOLI
PAN ROASTED DATES
SPICED CHEVRE, CARAMELIZED APPLE, PORK BELLY, BURGUNDY REDUCTION
BAKED OYSTERS
SALAD / SOUP
KALE CAESAR
GARLIC & HERB CROUTONS, ANCHOVY, LEMON, SHAVED PARMESAN
BEET SALAD
APPLE, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, BLEU CHEESE, CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE
FRISEÉ SALAD
FRIED EGG, BACON, SHAVED PARMESAN, BRIOCHE, HOLLANDAISE VINAIGRETTE
MIXED GREENS
APPLE, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, BLEU CHEESE, CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE
STEAK SALAD
wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, mediterranean olives, roasted garlic dijon vinaigrette
FRENCH ONION SOUP
BEEF BOUILLON, AGED CHEDDAR CROUTON
ROOT VEGETABLE BISQUE
PEPITAS, CRÈME FRAICHE
TARTINES / PIZZAS
CHICKEN TARTINE
APPLE, CRANBERRY, GRUYERE, CRANBERRY AIOLI
CROQUE MONSIEUR
broiche, capicola, gruyere, béchamel, dijon
FRENCH DIP TARTINE
BLP
APPLEWOOD SMOKEN BACON, ARUGULA, PICKLED VEGETABLES, SUN DRIED TOMATO AIOLI
KIDS PIZZA
HOUSE MARINARA + CHEEEEESE!
PROSCUITTO PIZZA
BRIE COURONNE, APPLE, BALSAMIC REDUCTION
QUATRE FROMAGES PIZZA
mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan
WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA
CARMALEIZED ONION, LEEKS, CHEVRÉ, ROASTED GARLIC
SAUSAGE PIZZA
BECHAMEL, PICKLED VEGETABLES, ARUGULA
ENTREES
DUCK BREAST
CAULIFLOWER, TOASTED ALMOND, CHERRY, DEMI-GLACE
FILET AU POIVRE
ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BURGUNDY DEMI-GLACE
BUCCATINI
SHRIMP, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO, ROASTED SQUASH, SAGE & LEMON BROWN BUTTER
PAN SEARED SALMON
BROCCOLINI, ROASTED CELERY ROOT, DIJON BEURRE BLANC
PORK CHOP
PUMPKIN & GOAT CHEESE POLENTA, MAPLE APPLE DEMI GLACE
Vadouvan Curry
SIDES
VEGAN HORS D'OEUVRES
VEGAN BREAD SERVICE
VEGAN HUMMUS
ROASTED GARLIC, CROSTINI, FLATBREAD, EVOO
VEGAN ROASTED DATES
CARAMELIZED APPLE, TOASTED PECAN, BURGUNDY REDUCTION
VEGAN PICKLE PLATTER
DAILY VARIETY OF PICKLED VEGETABLES, FIG COMPOTE, PEPPADEW JAM, AND WHITE BEAN HUMMUS
VEGAN STUFFED SQUASH
QUINOA, MUSHROOM, SHALLOT, PEPITAS, ROOT VEGETABLE PUREE
VEGAN SALADS / SOUP
VEGAN KALE CAESAR
GARLIC & HERB CROUTONS, CAPERS, LEMON, "MOZZARELLA"
VEGAN BEET SALAD
BRAISED FIG, PEPITAS, APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE
VEGAN BISTRO SALAD
"MOZZARELLA", ALMOND, LEMON, OLIVE OIL
VEGAN GRILLED TOFU SALAD
WILD MUSHROOM, CARAMELIZED ONION, MEDITERRANEAN OLIVES, GARLIC DIJON VINAIGRETTE
VEGAN MIXED GREENS
APPLE, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE
VEGAN FRENCH ONION SOUP
WILD MUSHROOM, ROASTED GARLIC, CARAMELIZED ONION, "CHEDDAR"
VEGAN VEGETABLE BISQUE
PEPITAS, CREME FRAICHE
VEGAN TARTINES / PIZZAS
VEGAN SQUASH TARTINE
CELERY ROOT, APPLE, SHAVED BRUSSEL SPROUTS, BALSAMIC REDUCTION
VEGAN FRENCH DIP TARTINE
wild mushrooms, creamy French onion, roasted garlic, au jus
VEGAN MARINATED TOFU TARTINE
ARUGULA, "MOZZARELLA", PEPPADEW JAM
VEGAN QUINOA TARTINE
MUSHROOM, SHALLOT, KALE, PICKLED VEGETABLES
VEGAN CRUCIFEROUS PIZZA
PICKLED CABBAGE, BLACK BEAN, SWEET CORN, PEPPEDEW CREME FRAICHE
VEGAN ROASTED SQUASH PIZZA
TOMATO, "MOZZARELLA" BASIL AND SPRING ONION PESTO
VEGAN TOFU PIZZA
HOUSE HUMMUS, ZUCCHINI, PICKLED VEGETABLES, ARUGULA
VEGAN WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA
LEEKS, CARAMELIZED ONION, ROASTED GARLIC, FRESH OREGANO
VEGAN ENTREES
VEGAN SIDES
COCKTAILS
BEER
TRIPPING AN NO HEADACHE
aged red ale, 11.2%
BAVARIAN STATE BREWERY “WEINHENSTEPHANER”
heffe weissbier, 5.4%
BITBURGER DRIVE NA
KRIEK BOON
DUVEL
belgium golden, 8.5%
GRAFT CIDER "FARM FLOR"
IMMIGRANT SON IPA
IMMIGRANT SON PILS
IMMIGRANT SON COMMON ALE
MIGHTY SWELL SELTZER
NARRAGANSETT LAGER
OMMEGANG "SOLERA"
ROMILY NORMANDY CIDRE
SCRIMSHAW PILSNER
UNBROUE "LA FIN DU MONDE"
scottish ale, 5.2%
WELLBEING IPA N/A
Brewed with Citra & Mosaic Hops less than 0.5% alcohol
WATERMELON GOSE
NA BEVERAGES
SODA POP
BOOCHY MAMA KOMBUCHA
CAPPUCCINO
COFFEE
COFFEE DECAF
ESPRESSO
GINGER BEER
GUARDIAN COLD BREW
HOT CHOCOLATE
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
LATTE
LEMONADE
MILK
MOCKTAIL
MOOD 33: WELL BEING
NA BRUT FRE
ORANGE JUICE
POM JUICE
SAN PELIGRINO
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
SPARKLING CBD H2O
TONIC
TEPACHE
RED GLASS POURS
Michel Sarazin Givry
Benmarco MB
Blaignan BDX
Broadbent BL
Emilio Moro Finca TM
Jovino PN
Lava Cap CB
L'orangeraie BL
Madone Beaujolais
Masseria Li Veli PR
Moinho Do Gato BL
Pey la Tour BDX
San Palo Rubio BL
Zuccardi BL
Monthly Wine Flight
Monthly Wine Flight - Vegan
Moinho Do Gato
Argiolas Cannonau
Villa Ile Dolcetto
Alois Lag Sciava
Pays D'or PN
WHITE GLASS POURS
Andre Neveau Sancerre SB
Bouchard CH
Coelho PG
Deux Roches CH
Duquesa Verdejo
Jadix P
Lucien Al GEWURZ
Maddalena CH
Marcel Deiss Complant BL
McBride Sisters SB
Pierre Martin Sancerre SB
Sandhi CH
Strappelli Pecorino
Taylor-Barthez BDX
Monthly Wine Flight
Monthly Wine Flight - Vegan
Dashwood Sauv Blanc
ROSÉ GLASS POURS
CIDER
Sparkling
Albert Mann Cremant d’Alsace Extra Brut, 2018
Alsace, France
Argyle Vintage Brut Growers Series Willamette Valley, 2016
Ayala Brut Majeur NV
Champagne, France
Barons de Rothschild Champagne Brut, NV
champagne, france
Bollinger Grande Annee 2433
Bollinger R.D. 2004
champagne, france
Bollinger Special Cuvee NV
Champagne, France
Bründlmayer Brut Rosé, NV
kamptal, austria
Canard-Duchene Brut Half Bottle NV
Champagne, France
Canard-Duchene Brut 750 NV
Casteller Cava NV
Penedes, Spain
Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Amabile, NV
emilia-romagna, italy
Champagne Collet Blanc de Blanc
Champagne, France
Champagne Collet Rose
Champagne, France
Chandon Blanc de Noir
Carneros, California
Chapillon Secret Cava NV
Aragón, Spain
Dom Perignon NV
Champagne, France
Drappier Brut Nature Pinot Noir Zero Dosage, NV
Egly-Ouriet "Les Premices" NV
ambonnay, champagne, france
Egly-Ouriet Millesime 2012 Grand Cru
ambonnay, champagne, france
Faire la Fete Brut Rose, NV
cremant de limoux, france
Ferghettina Franciacorta Brut, NV
Gerard Bertrand Cremant de Limoux Brut NV
Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France
G.H. Mumm Brut Cordon NV
Champagne, France
Henriot "Brut Souverain," NV
Champagne, France
Hubert Clavelin Brut-Comté Crémant du Jura, NV
Jura, France
JCB no 21 Brut, NV
J. Charpentier 1er Cru Champagne Brut, NV
champagne, france
Kobal Bajta Muscat Pet Nat
slovenia
Champagne Laherte Frères 'Les Longues Voyes’
champage 1er cru, france
Laurent-P Gran C
Le Rocher des Violettes Montlouis-sur-loire 2017
loire valley, france
Louis Roederer Brut Premier, NV
MAN Family Wines Cap Classique Brut NV
South Africa
Marie Pierre Cremant NV
Burgundy, France
Mas de Serral Clos del Serral, 2010
catalonia, spain
Nomine Renard Brut NV
Champagne, France
Pierre Sparr Cremant d'Alsace Brut NV
Alsace, France
Ridgeview Estate Brut NV
Bloomsbury, England
Roederer Estate Winery L’Ermitage Brut, 2013
Ruinart Blanc de Blanc NV
Champagne, France
Ruinart Brut Rosé (1.5L) NV
Sea Smoke 'Sea Spray,' NV
Santa Rita Hills, Central Coast, California
Sokol Blosser Bluebird Cuvee, NV
Chateau Thienot Brut, NV
Reims, Champagne, France
Toad Hollow Cremant de Limoux Brut Amplexus NV
Limoux, Languedoc, South of France, France
Veuve Clicquot 'La Grande Dame' 2012
Champagne, France
Veuve 'La Grande Dame' Yayoi Kusama, 2012
Veuve Clicquot Half Bottle, NV
Champagne, France
Veuve Clicquot Magnum, NV
Champagne, France
Veuve Clicquot, NV
Champagne, France
Pinot Gris, Riesling
Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio, 2021
Alto Adige, Italy
C.E. Rüdesheimer Berg Roseneck Riesling Trocken, 2019
Rüdesheim, Rheingau, Germany
Dr. Loosen "Erdener Treppchen" Riesling Spätlese, 2019
Mosel, Germany
Empire Estate Dry Riesling, 2018
Finger Lakes, New York
Famille Hugel Riesling Jubilee, 2009
Alsace, France
Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali del Friuli 2017
Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Pierre Sparr Pinot Gris, 2019
alsace, france
Weingut Max Ferd. Richter Mülheimer Sonnenlay Riesling Spätlese trocken, 2007
Mosel, Germany
Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Interesting Whites
Abbazia di Novacella Kerner 2020
Alto Adige, Italy
Alexakis Assyrtiko, 2020
Crete, Greece
Areyna Torrontes, 2018
Valle de Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
Domaine du Bagnol Cassis Blanc, 2019
Domaine des Baumard Savennières 2019
Anjou, Loire, France
BIGI EST! EST!! EST!!! Di Montefiascone Secco, 2017
Lazio, Italy
Bodega Bouza Albariño 2017
Montevideo, Uruguay
Cloudy Bay "Te Koko" Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Marlborough, New Zealand
Blackbird "Dissonance" Sauvignon Blanc, 2018
Napa Valley, California
Weingut Carl Ehrhard Blanc de Noirs Trocken, 2020
Rheingau, Germany
Domaine de Chavelier Pessac-Leognan Grand Cru Clase de Graves Blanc 2015
bordeaux, france
Bonny Doon "Le Cigare Blanc," 2020
Santa Cruz, California
Comtesse de Malet Roquefort Bordeaux Blanc, 2020
bordeaux, france
DeLille Cellars “Chaleur Estate” Blanc 2019
Columbia Valley, Washington
E Guigal Cotes Du Rhone, 2020
Emilio Moro Polvorette Bierzo, 2020
Errazuriz MAX Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, 2019
aconcagua, chile
Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo 2019
Avellino, Italy
Frederic Brouca Champs-Petrus, 2020
Vielles Vignes, France
Gamble Family Sauvignon Blanc 2020
Yountville, Napa Valley, California
Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, 2020
Marlborough, New Zealand
d'Arenberg "The Hermit Crab" Rhone Blend 2021
McLaren Vale, Australia
Philippe & Vincent Jaboulet Ermitage Blanc, 2012
Crozes-Hermitage, Rhone, France
Juliette Avril Chateauneuf-du-pape 2019
chateauneuf-du-pape, france
Koyle Sauvignon Blanc Costa La Flor 2019
Coalchagua Valley, Rapel Valley, Chile
Kloof Street Old Vine Chenin, 2020
swartland, south africa
Olivier Leflaive Burgundy Aligoté 2018
Burgundy, France
La Clarte de Haut-Brion Blanc, 2018
pessac-leognan, bordeaux, france
Malartic-Lagraviere GCC, 2017
Grand Cru Classe de Graves Blanc, Bordeaux, France
Royal Tokaji "The Oddity" Dry Tokaji, 2016
Tokaj, Hungary
Palazzo Cuvée Blanc, 2017
Napa Valley, California
Domaine de la Pepiere Clos Des Briords Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine, 2020
Muscadet Sèvre-et-Main, Loire, France
Pfaffl Vom Haus Gruner Veltliner, 2020
niederösterreich, austria
Pieropan Soave Classico, 2019
Soave, Veneto, Italy
Raul Perez Bierzo Claudina Ultreia 2020
Castilla y León, Spain
Rottensteimer Muller-Thurgau, 2018
alto adige, italy
Santiago Ruiz Albariño 2020
rias baixas, spain
Trimbach Gewürztraminer 2017
Alsace, France
Trinchero Marys Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, 2021
Vorberg Riserva Pinot Bianco 2017
Terlano, Italy
Chardonnay
Bernard Defaix 1er Cote De Lechet, 2019
Chanson Père & Fils Chassagne-Montrachet, 2019
Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy, France
Domaine Tariquet Chardonnay, 2018
Cotes de Gascogne, France
Far Niente Chardonnay, 2020
Napa Valley, California
Flowers Chardonnay, 2021
Sonoma County, California
J.J. Vincent "Marie-Antoinette" Pouilly-Fuisse, 2020
JK Carriere "Lucidite" Chardonnay, 2012
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Paul Hobbs "Ross Station Estate" Chardonnay, 2014
Sonoma County, California
Hyde de Villaine Chardonnay, 2013
Carneros, California
Louis Latour White Burg 2020
Marie-Pierre Manciat Macon 'Les Morizettes' White Burgundy, 2020
Burgundy, France
Mayacamas Chardonnay, 2020
Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, California
Mt. Eden "Wolff Vineyard" Chardonnay, 2019
Edna Valley, Central Coast, California
Neyers "304" Chardonnay, 2019
Sonoma County, California
Domaine du Pavillon Meursault, 2020
burgundy, france
Rombauer Chardonnay, 2020
Carneros, California
Sandhi Chardonnay, 2019
central coast, california
Slo Down "Broken Dreams" Chardonnay, 2020
Napa Valley, California
Domaine Thomas Morey Bourgogne 2018
Cote d'or, Burgundy, France
William Fevre Chablis Champs Royaux 2019
Chablis, Burgundy, France
Rose, Orange
Chateau d’Aqueria Tavel Rose, 2021
Tavel, Rhone, France
Clarendelle, 2020
Chateau D'esclans Rock Angel, 2020
Field Recordings Skins, 2021
Central Coast, California
Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé, 2020
stellenbosch, south africa
Chateau Musar Jeune Rosé, 2019
lebanon
Pax Trousseau Gris, 2021
Sonoma County, California
Gerard Bertrand Orange Gold, 2020
france
Ulacia Txacolina, 2020
Mundobriga, Spain
Pinot Noir, Gamay
Albert Bichon Hospices de Beaune, 2018
beune, burgundy, france
Amisfield Pinot Noir, 2006
Central Otago, New Zealand
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone, 2007
Santa Maria Valley, Santa Barbara County, California
Annie et Bernard Longefay Brouilly, 2015
Brouilly, Beaujolais, France
Bertagna Vougeot Clos de la Perriere 1er Cru Monopole 2016
Vougeot, Cote de Nuits, Burgundy, France
Bethel Heights Estate Pinot Noir, 2021
Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon
Calera Pinot Noir, 2019
Central Coast, California
Carl Ehrhard Spätburgunder, 2019
Rheingau, Germany
Domaine de Fa Saint-Amour, 2019
beaujolais, burgundy, france
Emeritus "Hallberg Ranch" Pinot Noir, 2018
Russian River Valley, California
Flowers Pinot Noir, 2018
Sonoma County, California
Chateau des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent, 2019
Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais, France
JC Boisset Vosnee Romanee Jacquines, 2015
Jean-Paul Thevenet Morgon Vielles Vignes 2019
Beaujolais, Burgundy, France
JK Carriere "St Dolores Estate" Pinot Noir, 2015
Willamette Valley, Oregon
JK Carriere "St Dolores Estate" Pinot Noir, 2016
Kaltern Saltner Sudtirol Riserva Pinot Nero, 2018
Alto Adige, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy
Louis Latour Bourgogne, 2021
burgundy, france
Domaine Marcel Deiss, 2020
alsace, france
Masút Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2015
Mendocino County, California
Domaine Des Marrans Morgon Corclette, 2019
Beaujolais, Burgundy, France
Peter Yealands Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2013
Marlborough, New Zealand
Pascal Aux Pierres Chenas, 2018
Pierre-Marie Chermette Fleurie, 2021
fleurie, beaujolais, france
Roco "The Stalker" Pinot Noir, 2021
willamette valley, oregon
Charly Thevenet Grain & Granite, 2020
Chateau Thivin Cote de Brouilly, 2020
Cote de Brouilly, Beaujolais, Burgundy, France
Adventurous Reds
Aalto Tempranillo Ribera Del Duero, 2016
Ribera Del Duero, Spain
Argiolas Cannonaou Costera, 2020
Anne-Sophie Pic et Michel Chapoutier Côtes-du-Rhône, 2019
Côtes-du-Rhône, France
Domaine Antoine Sanzay Saumur Champigny 'La Paterne,' 2020
loire valley, france
Apaltagua Gran Reserva Envero Carmenere, 2019
Colchagua Valley, Rapel Valley, Chile
Avignonesi "Griffi" Toscana, 2018
tuscany, italy
Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico Riserva 2017
Chianti Classico, Chianti, Tuscany, Italy
Bernard Baudry Chinon Les Grezeaux 2019
Chinon, Touraine, Loire, France
Bonny Doon "Le Cigare Volant," 2020
Santa Cruz Mountains, Central Coast, California
Camigliano Brunello di Montalcino DOCG, 2016
Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy
Casadei Sogno Mediterraneo Super Tuscan, 2019
Tuscany, Italy
Castello del Terriccio Tassinaia
tuscany, italy
Castro Candaz Ribeira Sacra, 2019
Galicia, Spain
Catena "La Consulta" Malbec, 2019
mendoza, argentina
Clos Troteligotte Cahors K-Or 2017
Cahors, Southwest France, France
CVNE Rioja Gran Reserva, 2015
rioja, spain
Orin Swift D66 "Others" Grenache, 2017
Maury, Rousillon, France
Daou "The Pessimist" Red Blend, 2019
Paso Robles, California
E. Guigal "Saintes Pierres de Nalys" Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2017
Southern Rhone Valley, France
Enzo Boglietti 'Case Nere' Barolo, 2008
Feudi Di San Gregorio Aglianico Rubrato 2017
Ferraton Pere & Fils "La Tournée" Rouge, 2017
Rhone Valley, France
Domaine de Fontsainte Corbieres Rouge, 2019
Corbieres, Languedoc, South of France, France
Four Vines "The Biker" Zinfandel, 2019
Paso Robles, California
GB Crane Vineyard "Disciples" Zinfandel, 2018
Napa Valley, California
Gerard Bertrand Grand Terroir Tautavel, 2019
Côtes du Roussillon Villages, France
Hermanos Senorio De. P. Pecina Crianza, 2015
Rioja, Spain
Jean Lepetit "La Guarde du Pape" Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2014
Southern Rhone Valley, France
La Sorte Ripasso Valpolicella Classico Superiore, 2014
Valpolicella Ripasso, Vento, Italy
Juan Gil Silver Label Monastrel, 2019
Jumilla, Spain
Lamole di Lamole Chianti, 2017
tuscany, italy
Laroque Cabernet Franc, 2019
Le Rocher des Violettes Cot, 2019
vieilles vignes, loire valley, france
Mas De Gourgonnier Les-Baux-de-provence, 2020
Methode Sauvage Tierra Extrana, 2019
north coast, california
Hewitson "Miss Harry" Harriet's Blend, 2016
Barossa Valley, Australia
Matias Riccitelli "Tinto de la Casa" Malbec, 2018
Mendoza, Argentina
Nicolas Gonin Mondeuse, 2018
Savoy, France
Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Riserva, 2018
Tuscany, Italy
Pago de Carraovejas Rioja Crianza, 2002
rioja, spain
Pecchenino Le Coste di Montforte Barolo, 2016
Barolo, Piedmont, Italy
Domaine du Pegau Châteauneuf-du-Pape Cuvee Reservee, 2017
Southern Rhone Valley, France
Planeta Cerasuolo Di Vittoria 2015
Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily, Italy
Provolo Amarone della Valpolicella, 2013
Psagot Peak Red Blend 2014
Judean Hills, Jerusalem, Israel
Quinta de la Rosa Estate Red, 2017
Douro, Portugal
Rivetti Massimo Barbaresco Riserva "Serraboella" DOCG, 2006
Neive, Piedmont, Italy
Rivetti Massimo Vigna Serraboella Barbera d'Alba Superiore, 2015
Barbera d'Alba, Italy
Rodney Strong Upshot Red Blend, 2019
San Felice "Bell'Aja," 2018
Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy
Seghesio Zinfandel, 2020
sonoma county, california
Serio e Batista 'Truffle Hunters' Nebbiolo d'Alva, 2018
piedmont, italy
Skouras Nemea Grande Cuvee, 2014
peloponese, greece
Slo Down "Sexual Chocolate" Red Blend, 2019
Napa Valley, California
Sori della Sorba Langhe Nebbiolo, 2019
Piedmont, Italy
Sottimano Barbera d'Alba Pairolero, 2019
Piedmont, Italy
Susana Balbo Malbec, 2019
Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina
Tenuta Vitanza Rosso di Montalcino, 2005
Tuscany, Italy
Tercos Sangiovese, 2018
Mendoza, Argentina
Domaine Du Terme Gigondas, 2019
Southern Rhone Valley, France
Terra D'Oro Deaver Zinfandel, 2020
Amador, Sierra Foothills, California
Tinazzi Ca de Rocchi Valpolicello Ripasso, 2019
Tormaresca Massena Maime Negroamaro 2013
Salento, Italy
Torre Raone Lucanto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, 2019
abruzzo, italy
Vaona Valpolicella Classico, 2017
Valpolicello Classico, Italy
Vega Sindoa "El Chaparral" Old Vines Garnacha, 2018
Navarra, Spain
Villa Ile Dolcetto D’Alba, 2003
Piedmont, Italy
Vina 1924 de Angeles Gran Malbec, 2013
mendoza, argentina
Yves Leccia Patrimonio E Croce Rouge, 2017
Corsica, France
Merlot, Cabernet, Syrah, Bordeaux
Alain Chateau Saint-Emilion Les Roches de Yon-Figeau, 2012
saint-emilion, bordeaux, france
Alexis Soyer Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017
Oakville, Napa Valley, California
Anderson's Conn Valley "Right Bank," 2016
Napa Valley, California
Anderson's Conn Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017
Napa Valley, California
Ao Yun Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014
Yunnan, China
Areyna Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
mendoza, argentina
Chateau Angelus, 2016
Avignonesi "Desiderio" Merlot, 2013
Cortona, Tuscany, Italy
Barons EB Rothschild Chateau Clarke, 2012
listrac-medoc
Bennett Lane "Maximus" Red Feasting Wine, 2016
Napa Valley, California
Bennett Lane Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2010
Napa Valley, California
Blackbird "Arise" Proprietary Red Wine, 2017
Napa Valley, California
Chateau La Bonnelle, 2018
Saint-Emilion, bordeaux, france
Bouza Tannat Reserva, 2018
Montevideo, Uruguay
Chateau Brane Cantenac, 2010
Buehler Estate Cabernet, 2019
napa valley, california
Chateau Canon 1982
Cape Mentelle Shiraz/Cabernet 2018
Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia
Chateau Cap de Faugeres 2016
Cotes de Castillon, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Le Carmes Haut-Brion, 2010
pessac-leognan, bordeaux, france
Chateau Cheval Blanc, 2012
1er Grand Cru Classé
Chateau de Carles 2016
Fronsac, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Clos Manou Petit Manou, 2012
Château Coutet Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Bordeaux, 2019
St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France
Château d'Arcins Haut-Médoc, 2016
Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France
d'Arenberg "The Dead Arm" Shiraz, 2014
McLaren Vale, Australia
Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
Paso Robles, California
Decero ‘Remonlinos' Petit Verdot, 2015
Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina
Domaine de Chevalier, 2016
Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Duhart-Milon 'Moulin de Duhart,' 2017
pauillac, bordeaux, france
Chateau Qvintvs “Le Dragon de Qvintvs" 2018
saint-emilion, bordeaux, france
Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013
Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, California
Errazuriz Don Maximiano Founder's Reserva, 2017
Aconcagua Valley, Chile
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon, 2005
Napa Valley, California
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
La Fleur de Bouard Lalande de Pomerol, 2016
Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
Frog's Leap Rutherford Merlot, 2018
Rutherford, Napa Valley, California
Chateau La Gaffeliere 1989
St. Emilion Grand Cru Classe B, France
GB Crane Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014
Napa Valley, California
GB Crane Vineyard "El Coco," 2017
Napa Valley, California
Chateau Gloria Saint Julien, 2018
Saint-Julien, Bordeaux, France
Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
St. Helena, Napa Valley, California
Harlan Estate 'The Maiden,' 2013
Oakville, Napa Valley, California
Harlan Estate Proprietary Red, 2009
Oakville, Napa Valley, CA
Chateau Haut Brion 2016
Chateau Haut Brion, 2018
1er cru, bordeaux, france
Hecht & Banner Bandol Rouge 2012
Bandol, Provence, South of France, France
Hedges Familly Estate Red Blend, 2019
red mountain, columbia valley, washington
Heitz Cellars Trailside Cabernet Sauvignon, 1993
Napa Valley, California
Justin "Isosceles" Bordeaux Blend, 2018
Paso Robles, California
Kenefick Ranch Chris's Cuvee, 2018
calistoga, napa valley, california
Chateau Latour 1966
Chateau Latour 1978
Chateau Latour 1979
Chateau La Tour de By Heritage Medoc, 2016
Médoc, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1978
Bordeaux First Growth, France
Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1979
Bordeaux First Growth, France
Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Syrah Apalta Vineyard, 2009
Valle del Colchagua, Chile
L'Ecole 41 Seven Hills Vineyard Perigee Bourdeaux Blend, 2017
Walla Walla Valley, Washington
Chateau l'Eglise Clinet 2014
Chateau Leoville Las Casas 1982
Château Lynch Bages Grand Cru, 1996
Pauillac, Bordeaux, France
Château Lynch Bages Grand Cru, 2011
Pauillac, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Margaux 1978
Chateau Margaux 1979
Chateaux Margaux 1983
Marques de Griñon Dominio de Valdepusa, 2013
Spain
Chateau Marsau 2017
Cotes de Francs, Bordeaux, France
Matchbook Arsonist Red Blend, 2018
Mayacamas Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014
Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, California
Mayu Carmenere Syrah, 2017
Valle de Elqui, Chile
Chateau La Mondotte, 2005
St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France
Château Mongravey Bordeaux, 2018
Margaux, Bordeaux, France
Château Montrose 'La Dame de Montrose' Saint-Estèphe Bordeaux, 2016
Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1975
Bordeaux First Growth, France
Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1978
Bordeaux First Growth, France
Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1979
Bordeaux First Growth, France
Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982
Bordeaux First Growth, France
Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1983
Bordeaux First Growth, France
Nugan's Estate "Scruffy's" Shiraz, 2017
Riverina, Australia
Obsidian Ridge "Half Mile 2640" Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015
Red Hills Lake County, California
Obsidian Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
Lake County, North Coast, California
Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2005
Napa Valley, California
Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2013
Napa Valley, California
Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2014
Napa Valley, California
Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2015
Napa Valley, California
Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2016
Napa Valley, California
Opus One Bordeaux Blend 2018
napa valley, california
Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2019
Chateau Les Ormes de Pez, 2016
St. Estephe, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Pavie "Espirit de Pavie,” 2015
Bordeaux, France
Chateau Petit-Freylon Cuvee Sarah, 2018
bordeaux superior, france
Chateau Petrus 1978
Château Peybonhomme-Les Tours L'Atypic, 2019
bordeaux, france
Chateau Pey La Tour Reserve Bordeaux Superior, 2017
Bordeaux Superior, France
Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Reserve de Comtesse 2018
Pauillac, Bordeaux, France
Château Picque Caillou Bordeaux, 2019
Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France
Chateau La Prade, 2016
Bordeaux, France
Quinta de la Rosa Estate Red, 2017
Douro, Portugal
Quintessa Proprietary Red, 2014
Rutherford, Napa Valley, California
Quintessa Proprietary Red, 2015
Rutherford, Napa Valley, California
Quintessa Proprietary Red, 2017
rutherford, napa valley, california
Round Pond Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Rutherford, Napa Valley, California
Rowen Red Blend, 2016
Sonoma County, California
Saint Emilion de Qvintvs 2018
saint-emilion, bordeaux, france
San Simeon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah, 2019
paso robles, california
Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Rutherford, Napa Valley, California
Chateau Smith Haut Lafite 2017
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 1995
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 1996
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 1998
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2001
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2005
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2008
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2009
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2010
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2015
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017
Alexander Valley, Napa Valley, California
St. Andre Corbin Bordeaux, 2019
St. Georges-St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France
St-Andre Corbin 2020 BDX 19
Stags' Leap "The Investor" Red Blend, 2019
Napa Valley, California
Stark-Conde Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Stellenbosch, South Africa
Torbreck "Woodcutter's" Shiraz, 2020
Barossa Valley, Australia
Château Tournefeuille Lalande de Pomerol, 2019
Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Oak Knoll, Napa Valley, California
Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019
1
Trefethen Dragon's Tooth, 2018
Oak Knoll, Napa Valley, California
Chateau Les Trois Croix Fronsac 2015
Fronsac, Bordeaux, France
Trianon de Larigaudiére Margaux, 2013
Médoc, Bordeaux, France
Trinchero "BRV" Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013
Napa Valley, California
Château Vielle Forge Lalande-de-Pomerol, 2018
Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux, France
Woodward Canyon 'Artist Series' Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018
Columbia Valley, Washington
Woodward Canyon Estate Bordeaux Blend, 2012
Walla Walla Valley, Washington
Chateau Ausone, 2018
Chateau Lafite Rothschild, 1970
Small, Large Format Bottles
Couly-Dutheil Chinon Baronnie Madelaine, 1995 (1.5L)
Chinon, Loire Valley, France
Château d'Arcins Haut-Médoc (1.5L) 2016
Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France
Chateau Ferrande Graves (1.5L) 2016
Graves, Bordeaux, France
Franco Conterno Barolo Riserva Bussia “Munie” (1.5L), 1999
Barolo, Piedmont, Italy
Franco Conterno Barolo Riserva Bussia “Munie” (1.5L), 2001
Barolo, Piedmont, Italy
Domaine De Fontsainte Corbieres (1.5L), 2017
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Chateau Genins (3L) 2014
Bordeaux, France
Chateau Grand Bateau Bordeaux (1.5L) 2010
Bordeaux, France
La Mannella Brunello di Montalcino (1.5L) 2010
Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy
L'Ecole Merlot 375mL
columbia valley, washington
Les Griffons de Pichon Baron Pauillac (1.5L) 2016
Pauillac, Bordeaux, France
Mouton-Cadet (5L) 1981
Bordeaux, France
Prisoner 1.5L, 2019
Barolo, Piedmont, Italy
Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte (1.5L) 2008
Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France
Chateau d'Issan (1.5L) 2010
Margaux, Bordeaux, France
Château Quintus Le Dragon de Quintus Saint Émilion Grand Cru (3L) 2014
St. Émilion, Bordeaux, France
Gerard Bertrand Rosé Cote des Roses (1.5L) 2017
Languedoc, Southern France
Ruinart Brut Rosé (1.5L) NV
Servin Les Pargues Chablis 375mL
Elio Perrone Sourgal Moscato 375mL 2021
Chateau Pichon-Longueville Comtesse de Lalande (1.5L) 2004
pauillac, bordeaux, france
Chateau Pontet-Canet (1.5L) 2005
pauillac, bordeaux, france
Chateau Leoville Las Cases (1.5L) 2000
st-julien, bordeaux, france
Dessert & Fortified Wines
Glass - Vintage 2017 Graham's
Gaia, Portugal
Glass - Castello Vin Santo del Chianti, 2019
Montespertoli, IT
Bottle - Castello Vin Santo del Chianti, 2003
Montespertoli, IT
Glass - Chateau Roumieu Sauternes
Sauternes, France
Bottle - Chateau Roumieu Sauternes
Sauternes, France
Glass - Cypres de Climens Barsac, 2016
Barsac, Sauternes, France
Glass - Domaine des Barraubio Muscat de Saint-Jean-de-Minervois, 2017
Glass - Dolce Late Harvest Chardonnay
Bottle - Dom des Barraubio Muscat SJM
Glass - Late Harvest Tokaji
Tokaj, Hungary
Bottle - Late Harvest Tokaji
Tokaj, Hungary
Glass - Lustau Manzanilla Sanlucar de Barrameda Papirusa Sherry
Glass - Lustau PX Solera Reserva San Emilio Sherry
Glass - Quinta do Noval 10 Yr Tawny
Gaia, Portugal
Glass - Toro Albala PX Cream Sherry
Montilla-Moriles, Spain
Glass - Warres Ruby Port
Gaia, Portugal
Bottle - Warres Ruby Port
Gaia, Portugal
Glass - Warres Tawny Port
Gaia, Portugal
Bottle - Warres Tawny Port
Gaia, Portugal
Glass - Alvear Olo Sherry
Gls 1997 Primo Palatum
Gls 2003 Guiraud
Glass - Pian dei Sogni Brochette Passito
Glass - Caratello Vin Santo, 2009
Bottle - Caratello Vin Santo, 2009
Bottle - d'Yquem, 1995
Bottle - d'Yquem, 2002
Bottle - d'Yquem, 2013
DESSERT
BLONDIE
MAPLE BUTTER CREAM, CANDIED WALNUTS
CHOCOLATE CAKE
TOASTED COCONUT, GANACHE, MINT
French Vanilla Crème Brûlée
CHEESECAKE PARFAIT
GRAHAM CRACKER, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, MAPLE WHIPPED CREAM
VEGAN Crème Brûlée
VEGAN BLONDIE
MAPLE, CANDIED WALNUTS