Tartine Bistro 19110 Old Detroit Road

156 Reviews

$$

19110 Old Detroit Road

Rocky River, OH 44116

Popular Items

CHICKEN TARTINE
BISTRO BOARD
PORK CHOP

HORS D'OEUVRES

BISTRO BOARD

$27.00

CHEF'S DAILY SELECTION OF MEAT AND CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUT, PEPPADEW JAM, PICKLED VEGETABLES

BREAD SERVICE

$6.00

HOUSE BREAD, BUTTER, BLACK PEPPER OIL

FROMAGE BOARD

$19.00

GRILLED PORK BELLY

$15.00

BRAISED FIGS, ARUGULA, PEPITAS, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

HOUSE HUMMUS

$10.00

ROASTED GARLIC, LEMON, CROSTINI, GRILLED FLATBREAD

MUSSELS

$16.00

HARD CIDER, APPLE, SHALLOT, BROWN BUTTER

STUFFED SQUASH

$14.00

SAUSAGE, MUSHROOM, KALE, CALABRIAN CHILE AIOLI

PAN ROASTED DATES

$12.00

SPICED CHEVRE, CARAMELIZED APPLE, PORK BELLY, BURGUNDY REDUCTION

BAKED OYSTERS

$20.00

SALAD / SOUP

KALE CAESAR

$12.00

GARLIC & HERB CROUTONS, ANCHOVY, LEMON, SHAVED PARMESAN

BEET SALAD

$12.00

APPLE, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, BLEU CHEESE, CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE

FRISEÉ SALAD

$15.00

FRIED EGG, BACON, SHAVED PARMESAN, BRIOCHE, HOLLANDAISE VINAIGRETTE

MIXED GREENS

$12.00

APPLE, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, BLEU CHEESE, CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE

STEAK SALAD

$22.00

wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, mediterranean olives, roasted garlic dijon vinaigrette

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$10.00

BEEF BOUILLON, AGED CHEDDAR CROUTON

ROOT VEGETABLE BISQUE

$10.00

PEPITAS, CRÈME FRAICHE

TARTINES / PIZZAS

CHICKEN TARTINE

$22.00

APPLE, CRANBERRY, GRUYERE, CRANBERRY AIOLI

CROQUE MONSIEUR

$22.00

broiche, capicola, gruyere, béchamel, dijon

FRENCH DIP TARTINE

$22.00

BLP

$22.00

APPLEWOOD SMOKEN BACON, ARUGULA, PICKLED VEGETABLES, SUN DRIED TOMATO AIOLI

KIDS PIZZA

$13.00

HOUSE MARINARA + CHEEEEESE!

PROSCUITTO PIZZA

$22.00

BRIE COURONNE, APPLE, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

QUATRE FROMAGES PIZZA

$20.00

mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, parmesan

WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$21.00

CARMALEIZED ONION, LEEKS, CHEVRÉ, ROASTED GARLIC

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$22.00

BECHAMEL, PICKLED VEGETABLES, ARUGULA

ENTREES

DUCK BREAST

$31.00

CAULIFLOWER, TOASTED ALMOND, CHERRY, DEMI-GLACE

FILET AU POIVRE

$48.00

ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BURGUNDY DEMI-GLACE

BUCCATINI

$32.00

SHRIMP, CRISPY PROSCIUTTO, ROASTED SQUASH, SAGE & LEMON BROWN BUTTER

PAN SEARED SALMON

$29.00

BROCCOLINI, ROASTED CELERY ROOT, DIJON BEURRE BLANC

PORK CHOP

$33.00

PUMPKIN & GOAT CHEESE POLENTA, MAPLE APPLE DEMI GLACE

Vadouvan Curry

$33.00

SIDES

CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

EVOO, FLEUR DE SEL, HERBS DE PROVENCE, PANKO

SAUTEED BROCCOLINI

$11.00

OLIVE OIL, SHAVED PARMESAN

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

PORK BELLY, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

PUMPKIN & GOAT CHEESE POLENTA

$11.00

PEPITAS, MICROGREENS

VEGAN HORS D'OEUVRES

VEGAN BREAD SERVICE

$6.00

VEGAN HUMMUS

$10.00

ROASTED GARLIC, CROSTINI, FLATBREAD, EVOO

VEGAN ROASTED DATES

$12.00

CARAMELIZED APPLE, TOASTED PECAN, BURGUNDY REDUCTION

VEGAN PICKLE PLATTER

$11.00

DAILY VARIETY OF PICKLED VEGETABLES, FIG COMPOTE, PEPPADEW JAM, AND WHITE BEAN HUMMUS

VEGAN STUFFED SQUASH

$14.00

QUINOA, MUSHROOM, SHALLOT, PEPITAS, ROOT VEGETABLE PUREE

VEGAN SALADS / SOUP

VEGAN KALE CAESAR

$12.00

GARLIC & HERB CROUTONS, CAPERS, LEMON, "MOZZARELLA"

VEGAN BEET SALAD

$11.00

BRAISED FIG, PEPITAS, APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE

VEGAN BISTRO SALAD

$10.00

"MOZZARELLA", ALMOND, LEMON, OLIVE OIL

VEGAN GRILLED TOFU SALAD

$18.00

WILD MUSHROOM, CARAMELIZED ONION, MEDITERRANEAN OLIVES, GARLIC DIJON VINAIGRETTE

VEGAN MIXED GREENS

$11.00

APPLE, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, CRANBERRY VINAIGRETTE

VEGAN FRENCH ONION SOUP

$10.00

WILD MUSHROOM, ROASTED GARLIC, CARAMELIZED ONION, "CHEDDAR"

VEGAN VEGETABLE BISQUE

$10.00

PEPITAS, CREME FRAICHE

VEGAN TARTINES / PIZZAS

VEGAN SQUASH TARTINE

$21.00

CELERY ROOT, APPLE, SHAVED BRUSSEL SPROUTS, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

VEGAN FRENCH DIP TARTINE

$23.00

wild mushrooms, creamy French onion, roasted garlic, au jus

VEGAN MARINATED TOFU TARTINE

$21.00

ARUGULA, "MOZZARELLA", PEPPADEW JAM

VEGAN QUINOA TARTINE

$20.00

MUSHROOM, SHALLOT, KALE, PICKLED VEGETABLES

VEGAN CRUCIFEROUS PIZZA

$21.00

PICKLED CABBAGE, BLACK BEAN, SWEET CORN, PEPPEDEW CREME FRAICHE

VEGAN ROASTED SQUASH PIZZA

$21.00

TOMATO, "MOZZARELLA" BASIL AND SPRING ONION PESTO

VEGAN TOFU PIZZA

$21.00

HOUSE HUMMUS, ZUCCHINI, PICKLED VEGETABLES, ARUGULA

VEGAN WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$21.00

LEEKS, CARAMELIZED ONION, ROASTED GARLIC, FRESH OREGANO

VEGAN ENTREES

VEGAN BUCCATINI

$26.00

CAPER, SUNDRIED TOMATO, MEDITERRANEAN OLIVE, PEPPADEWS, LEMON BUTTER

TOFU ENTREE

$25.00

BROCCOLINI, CELERY ROOT, BALSALMIC REDUCTION

VEGAN QUINOA CAKE

$22.00

BROCCOLINI, CELERY ROOT, BALSALMIC REDUCTION

VEGAN CAULIFLOWER STEAK

$23.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS, ROASTED SQUASH, APPLE

VEGAN SIDES

VEGAN BROCCOLINI

$11.00

OLIVE OIL, FLEUR DE SEL

VEGAN CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

PANKO, HERBES DE PROVENCE, FLEUR DE SEL, OLIVE OIL

VEGAN BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.00

TOASTED PECAN, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

VEGAN BUCCATINI SIDE

$11.00

LEMON, GARLIC

COCKTAILS

Belle Epoque

$14.00

Josephine

$13.00

Le Polidor

$12.00+

Monet's Garden

$13.00+

Place Dauphine

$14.00

A Starry Midnight

$14.00

Zelda

$14.00

N/A Mimosa

$7.00

Lil Spooky

$15.00

N/A BLOODY MARY

$8.00

Smoked Option

$3.00

BEER

TRIPPING AN NO HEADACHE

$7.00

aged red ale, 11.2%

BAVARIAN STATE BREWERY “WEINHENSTEPHANER”

$6.00

heffe weissbier, 5.4%

BITBURGER DRIVE NA

$6.00

KRIEK BOON

$8.00

DUVEL

$8.00

belgium golden, 8.5%

GRAFT CIDER "FARM FLOR"

$7.00

IMMIGRANT SON IPA

$7.00

IMMIGRANT SON PILS

$7.00

IMMIGRANT SON COMMON ALE

$6.00

MIGHTY SWELL SELTZER

$6.00

NARRAGANSETT LAGER

$5.00

OMMEGANG "SOLERA"

$9.00

ROMILY NORMANDY CIDRE

$19.00

SCRIMSHAW PILSNER

$6.00

UNBROUE "LA FIN DU MONDE"

$9.00

scottish ale, 5.2%

WELLBEING IPA N/A

$6.00

Brewed with Citra & Mosaic Hops less than 0.5% alcohol

WATERMELON GOSE

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

SODA POP

$4.00

BOOCHY MAMA KOMBUCHA

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.00

COFFEE DECAF

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$4.50

GINGER BEER

$4.00

GUARDIAN COLD BREW

$4.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.50

ICED TEA

$4.25

LATTE

$5.50

LEMONADE

$4.50

MILK

$4.50

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

MOOD 33: WELL BEING

$7.00

NA BRUT FRE

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

POM JUICE

$4.00

SAN PELIGRINO

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

SPARKLING CBD H2O

$7.00

TONIC

$3.00

TEPACHE

$6.00

RED GLASS POURS

Michel Sarazin Givry

$20.00

Benmarco MB

$12.00

Blaignan BDX

$13.00

Broadbent BL

$8.00

Emilio Moro Finca TM

$12.00

Jovino PN

$11.00

Lava Cap CB

$14.00

L'orangeraie BL

$11.00

Madone Beaujolais

$10.00

Masseria Li Veli PR

$10.00

Moinho Do Gato BL

$11.00

Pey la Tour BDX

$12.00

San Palo Rubio BL

$10.00

Zuccardi BL

$14.00

Monthly Wine Flight

$25.00

Monthly Wine Flight - Vegan

$25.00

Moinho Do Gato

$11.00

Argiolas Cannonau

$13.00

Villa Ile Dolcetto

$13.00

Alois Lag Sciava

$12.00

Pays D'or PN

$9.00

WHITE GLASS POURS

Andre Neveau Sancerre SB

$14.00

Bouchard CH

$13.00

Coelho PG

$10.00

Deux Roches CH

$14.00Out of stock

Duquesa Verdejo

$8.00

Jadix P

$8.00

Lucien Al GEWURZ

$13.00

Maddalena CH

$12.00

Marcel Deiss Complant BL

$14.00

McBride Sisters SB

$11.00

Pierre Martin Sancerre SB

$14.00

Sandhi CH

$12.00

Strappelli Pecorino

$13.00

Taylor-Barthez BDX

$10.00

Monthly Wine Flight

$25.00

Monthly Wine Flight - Vegan

$25.00

Dashwood Sauv Blanc

$9.00

ROSÉ GLASS POURS

BROADBENT VINHO VERDE RO

$11.00

LA BERNARDE COTES DE PROV

$13.00

MULDERBOSCH CAB SAUV RO

$11.00

MAISON LENVOYE

$11.00

CIDER

Romilly Rosè

$18.00

Romilly Half Dry

$18.00

Romilly Dry

$18.00

Romilly Extra Dry

$18.00

Romilly Sweet

$18.00

Etienne Dupont

$15.00

Sparkling

Albert Mann Cremant d’Alsace Extra Brut, 2018

$60.00

Alsace, France

Argyle Vintage Brut Growers Series Willamette Valley, 2016

$51.00

Ayala Brut Majeur NV

$92.00

Champagne, France

Barons de Rothschild Champagne Brut, NV

$165.00

champagne, france

Bollinger Grande Annee 2433

$295.00Out of stock

Bollinger R.D. 2004

$532.00Out of stock

champagne, france

Bollinger Special Cuvee NV

$147.00

Champagne, France

Bründlmayer Brut Rosé, NV

$80.00

kamptal, austria

Canard-Duchene Brut Half Bottle NV

$46.00

Champagne, France

Canard-Duchene Brut 750 NV

$90.00

Casteller Cava NV

$21.00

Penedes, Spain

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco Grasparossa di Castelvetro Amabile, NV

$31.00

emilia-romagna, italy

Champagne Collet Blanc de Blanc

$110.00

Champagne, France

Champagne Collet Rose

$92.00

Champagne, France

Chandon Blanc de Noir

$37.00

Carneros, California

Chapillon Secret Cava NV

$37.00

Aragón, Spain

Dom Perignon NV

$340.00

Champagne, France

Drappier Brut Nature Pinot Noir Zero Dosage, NV

$128.00

Egly-Ouriet "Les Premices" NV

$138.00

ambonnay, champagne, france

Egly-Ouriet Millesime 2012 Grand Cru

$450.00

ambonnay, champagne, france

Faire la Fete Brut Rose, NV

$45.00

cremant de limoux, france

Ferghettina Franciacorta Brut, NV

$82.00

Gerard Bertrand Cremant de Limoux Brut NV

$46.00

Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

G.H. Mumm Brut Cordon NV

$110.00

Champagne, France

Henriot "Brut Souverain," NV

$114.00

Champagne, France

Hubert Clavelin Brut-Comté Crémant du Jura, NV

$44.00

Jura, France

JCB no 21 Brut, NV

$48.00

J. Charpentier 1er Cru Champagne Brut, NV

$150.00

champagne, france

Kobal Bajta Muscat Pet Nat

$42.00

slovenia

Champagne Laherte Frères 'Les Longues Voyes’

$174.00

champage 1er cru, france

Laurent-P Gran C

$250.00Out of stock

Le Rocher des Violettes Montlouis-sur-loire 2017

$42.00

loire valley, france

Louis Roederer Brut Premier, NV

$100.00Out of stock

MAN Family Wines Cap Classique Brut NV

$46.00

South Africa

Marie Pierre Cremant NV

$53.00

Burgundy, France

Mas de Serral Clos del Serral, 2010

$290.00

catalonia, spain

Nomine Renard Brut NV

$99.00

Champagne, France

Pierre Sparr Cremant d'Alsace Brut NV

$34.00

Alsace, France

Ridgeview Estate Brut NV

$87.00

Bloomsbury, England

Roederer Estate Winery L’Ermitage Brut, 2013

$114.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blanc NV

$190.00

Champagne, France

Ruinart Brut Rosé (1.5L) NV

$454.00

Sea Smoke 'Sea Spray,' NV

$174.00

Santa Rita Hills, Central Coast, California

Sokol Blosser Bluebird Cuvee, NV

$64.00

Chateau Thienot Brut, NV

$135.00Out of stock

Reims, Champagne, France

Toad Hollow Cremant de Limoux Brut Amplexus NV

$37.00

Limoux, Languedoc, South of France, France

Veuve Clicquot 'La Grande Dame' 2012

$290.00

Champagne, France

Veuve 'La Grande Dame' Yayoi Kusama, 2012

$320.00

Veuve Clicquot Half Bottle, NV

$75.00

Champagne, France

Veuve Clicquot Magnum, NV

$305.00

Champagne, France

Veuve Clicquot, NV

$125.00

Champagne, France

Pinot Gris, Riesling

Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio, 2021

$40.00Out of stock

Alto Adige, Italy

C.E. Rüdesheimer Berg Roseneck Riesling Trocken, 2019

$37.00

Rüdesheim, Rheingau, Germany

Dr. Loosen "Erdener Treppchen" Riesling Spätlese, 2019

$55.00

Mosel, Germany

Empire Estate Dry Riesling, 2018

$46.00

Finger Lakes, New York

Famille Hugel Riesling Jubilee, 2009

$150.00

Alsace, France

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio Colli Orientali del Friuli 2017

$55.00

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

Pierre Sparr Pinot Gris, 2019

$44.00

alsace, france

Weingut Max Ferd. Richter Mülheimer Sonnenlay Riesling Spätlese trocken, 2007

$50.00

Mosel, Germany

Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Interesting Whites

Abbazia di Novacella Kerner 2020

$37.00

Alto Adige, Italy

Alexakis Assyrtiko, 2020

$30.00

Crete, Greece

Areyna Torrontes, 2018

$26.00

Valle de Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Domaine du Bagnol Cassis Blanc, 2019

$58.00

Domaine des Baumard Savennières 2019

$73.00

Anjou, Loire, France

BIGI EST! EST!! EST!!! Di Montefiascone Secco, 2017

$24.00

Lazio, Italy

Bodega Bouza Albariño 2017

$46.00

Montevideo, Uruguay

Cloudy Bay "Te Koko" Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$95.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Blackbird "Dissonance" Sauvignon Blanc, 2018

$55.00Out of stock

Napa Valley, California

Weingut Carl Ehrhard Blanc de Noirs Trocken, 2020

$29.00

Rheingau, Germany

Domaine de Chavelier Pessac-Leognan Grand Cru Clase de Graves Blanc 2015

$280.00

bordeaux, france

Bonny Doon "Le Cigare Blanc," 2020

$37.00

Santa Cruz, California

Comtesse de Malet Roquefort Bordeaux Blanc, 2020

$60.00

bordeaux, france

DeLille Cellars “Chaleur Estate” Blanc 2019

$73.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

E Guigal Cotes Du Rhone, 2020

$36.00

Emilio Moro Polvorette Bierzo, 2020

$37.00

Errazuriz MAX Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, 2019

$35.00Out of stock

aconcagua, chile

Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo 2019

$53.00

Avellino, Italy

Frederic Brouca Champs-Petrus, 2020

$37.00

Vielles Vignes, France

Gamble Family Sauvignon Blanc 2020

$68.00

Yountville, Napa Valley, California

Greywacke Sauvignon Blanc, 2020

$50.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

d'Arenberg "The Hermit Crab" Rhone Blend 2021

$35.00

McLaren Vale, Australia

Philippe & Vincent Jaboulet Ermitage Blanc, 2012

$158.00

Crozes-Hermitage, Rhone, France

Juliette Avril Chateauneuf-du-pape 2019

$67.00

chateauneuf-du-pape, france

Koyle Sauvignon Blanc Costa La Flor 2019

$30.00

Coalchagua Valley, Rapel Valley, Chile

Kloof Street Old Vine Chenin, 2020

$37.00

swartland, south africa

Olivier Leflaive Burgundy Aligoté 2018

$48.00

Burgundy, France

La Clarte de Haut-Brion Blanc, 2018

$258.00

pessac-leognan, bordeaux, france

Malartic-Lagraviere GCC, 2017

$147.00

Grand Cru Classe de Graves Blanc, Bordeaux, France

Royal Tokaji "The Oddity" Dry Tokaji, 2016

$32.00

Tokaj, Hungary

Palazzo Cuvée Blanc, 2017

$120.00

Napa Valley, California

Domaine de la Pepiere Clos Des Briords Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine, 2020

$37.00

Muscadet Sèvre-et-Main, Loire, France

Pfaffl Vom Haus Gruner Veltliner, 2020

$36.00

niederösterreich, austria

Pieropan Soave Classico, 2019

$37.00

Soave, Veneto, Italy

Raul Perez Bierzo Claudina Ultreia 2020

$125.00

Castilla y León, Spain

Rottensteimer Muller-Thurgau, 2018

$38.00

alto adige, italy

Santiago Ruiz Albariño 2020

$40.00

rias baixas, spain

Trimbach Gewürztraminer 2017

$55.00

Alsace, France

Trinchero Marys Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc, 2021

$64.00

Vorberg Riserva Pinot Bianco 2017

$81.00

Terlano, Italy

Chardonnay

Bernard Defaix 1er Cote De Lechet, 2019

$92.00

Chanson Père & Fils Chassagne-Montrachet, 2019

$147.00

Puligny-Montrachet, Burgundy, France

Domaine Tariquet Chardonnay, 2018

$32.00Out of stock

Cotes de Gascogne, France

Far Niente Chardonnay, 2020

$118.00

Napa Valley, California

Flowers Chardonnay, 2021

$83.00

Sonoma County, California

J.J. Vincent "Marie-Antoinette" Pouilly-Fuisse, 2020

$53.00

JK Carriere "Lucidite" Chardonnay, 2012

$68.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Paul Hobbs "Ross Station Estate" Chardonnay, 2014

$170.00

Sonoma County, California

Hyde de Villaine Chardonnay, 2013

$138.00

Carneros, California

Louis Latour White Burg 2020

$58.00

Marie-Pierre Manciat Macon 'Les Morizettes' White Burgundy, 2020

$32.00Out of stock

Burgundy, France

Mayacamas Chardonnay, 2020

$92.00

Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, California

Mt. Eden "Wolff Vineyard" Chardonnay, 2019

$53.00

Edna Valley, Central Coast, California

Neyers "304" Chardonnay, 2019

$73.00

Sonoma County, California

Domaine du Pavillon Meursault, 2020

$215.00

burgundy, france

Rombauer Chardonnay, 2020

$92.00

Carneros, California

Sandhi Chardonnay, 2019

$40.00

central coast, california

Slo Down "Broken Dreams" Chardonnay, 2020

$37.00Out of stock

Napa Valley, California

Domaine Thomas Morey Bourgogne 2018

$83.00

Cote d'or, Burgundy, France

William Fevre Chablis Champs Royaux 2019

$55.00

Chablis, Burgundy, France

Rose, Orange

Chateau d’Aqueria Tavel Rose, 2021

$37.00

Tavel, Rhone, France

Clarendelle, 2020

$48.00

Chateau D'esclans Rock Angel, 2020

$73.00

Field Recordings Skins, 2021

$35.00

Central Coast, California

Mulderbosch Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé, 2020

$33.00

stellenbosch, south africa

Chateau Musar Jeune Rosé, 2019

$50.00

lebanon

Pax Trousseau Gris, 2021

$61.00

Sonoma County, California

Gerard Bertrand Orange Gold, 2020

$42.00

france

Ulacia Txacolina, 2020

$38.00

Mundobriga, Spain

Pinot Noir, Gamay

Albert Bichon Hospices de Beaune, 2018

$130.00

beune, burgundy, france

Amisfield Pinot Noir, 2006

$102.00

Central Otago, New Zealand

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone, 2007

$115.00

Santa Maria Valley, Santa Barbara County, California

Annie et Bernard Longefay Brouilly, 2015

$46.00Out of stock

Brouilly, Beaujolais, France

Bertagna Vougeot Clos de la Perriere 1er Cru Monopole 2016

$187.00

Vougeot, Cote de Nuits, Burgundy, France

Bethel Heights Estate Pinot Noir, 2021

$64.00Out of stock

Eola-Amity Hills, Oregon

Calera Pinot Noir, 2019

$50.00Out of stock

Central Coast, California

Carl Ehrhard Spätburgunder, 2019

$40.00

Rheingau, Germany

Domaine de Fa Saint-Amour, 2019

$72.00

beaujolais, burgundy, france

Emeritus "Hallberg Ranch" Pinot Noir, 2018

$84.00

Russian River Valley, California

Flowers Pinot Noir, 2018

$128.00

Sonoma County, California

Chateau des Jacques Moulin-à-Vent, 2019

$48.00Out of stock

Moulin-à-Vent, Beaujolais, France

JC Boisset Vosnee Romanee Jacquines, 2015

$210.00

Jean-Paul Thevenet Morgon Vielles Vignes 2019

$62.00Out of stock

Beaujolais, Burgundy, France

JK Carriere "St Dolores Estate" Pinot Noir, 2015

$118.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

JK Carriere "St Dolores Estate" Pinot Noir, 2016

$118.00

Kaltern Saltner Sudtirol Riserva Pinot Nero, 2018

$33.00

Alto Adige, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy

Louis Latour Bourgogne, 2021

$51.00

burgundy, france

Domaine Marcel Deiss, 2020

$53.00

alsace, france

Masút Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2015

$74.00

Mendocino County, California

Domaine Des Marrans Morgon Corclette, 2019

$46.00Out of stock

Beaujolais, Burgundy, France

Peter Yealands Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, 2013

$44.00

Marlborough, New Zealand

Pascal Aux Pierres Chenas, 2018

$50.00Out of stock

Pierre-Marie Chermette Fleurie, 2021

$55.00

fleurie, beaujolais, france

Roco "The Stalker" Pinot Noir, 2021

$84.00

willamette valley, oregon

Charly Thevenet Grain & Granite, 2020

$83.00

Chateau Thivin Cote de Brouilly, 2020

$61.00Out of stock

Cote de Brouilly, Beaujolais, Burgundy, France

Adventurous Reds

Aalto Tempranillo Ribera Del Duero, 2016

$96.00

Ribera Del Duero, Spain

Argiolas Cannonaou Costera, 2020

$37.00

Anne-Sophie Pic et Michel Chapoutier Côtes-du-Rhône, 2019

$33.00

Côtes-du-Rhône, France

Domaine Antoine Sanzay Saumur Champigny 'La Paterne,' 2020

$79.00

loire valley, france

Apaltagua Gran Reserva Envero Carmenere, 2019

$31.00

Colchagua Valley, Rapel Valley, Chile

Avignonesi "Griffi" Toscana, 2018

$92.00

tuscany, italy

Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico Riserva 2017

$64.00

Chianti Classico, Chianti, Tuscany, Italy

Bernard Baudry Chinon Les Grezeaux 2019

$70.00Out of stock

Chinon, Touraine, Loire, France

Bonny Doon "Le Cigare Volant," 2020

$37.00

Santa Cruz Mountains, Central Coast, California

Camigliano Brunello di Montalcino DOCG, 2016

$119.00

Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy

Casadei Sogno Mediterraneo Super Tuscan, 2019

$46.00

Tuscany, Italy

Castello del Terriccio Tassinaia

$95.00

tuscany, italy

Castro Candaz Ribeira Sacra, 2019

$48.00

Galicia, Spain

Catena "La Consulta" Malbec, 2019

$59.00

mendoza, argentina

Clos Troteligotte Cahors K-Or 2017

$40.00

Cahors, Southwest France, France

CVNE Rioja Gran Reserva, 2015

$73.00

rioja, spain

Orin Swift D66 "Others" Grenache, 2017

$51.00Out of stock

Maury, Rousillon, France

Daou "The Pessimist" Red Blend, 2019

$55.00

Paso Robles, California

E. Guigal "Saintes Pierres de Nalys" Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2017

$115.00

Southern Rhone Valley, France

Enzo Boglietti 'Case Nere' Barolo, 2008

$183.00

Feudi Di San Gregorio Aglianico Rubrato 2017

$39.00

Ferraton Pere & Fils "La Tournée" Rouge, 2017

$29.00

Rhone Valley, France

Domaine de Fontsainte Corbieres Rouge, 2019

$32.00

Corbieres, Languedoc, South of France, France

Four Vines "The Biker" Zinfandel, 2019

$37.00

Paso Robles, California

GB Crane Vineyard "Disciples" Zinfandel, 2018

$88.00

Napa Valley, California

Gerard Bertrand Grand Terroir Tautavel, 2019

$55.00

Côtes du Roussillon Villages, France

Hermanos Senorio De. P. Pecina Crianza, 2015

$44.00

Rioja, Spain

Jean Lepetit "La Guarde du Pape" Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2014

$73.00

Southern Rhone Valley, France

La Sorte Ripasso Valpolicella Classico Superiore, 2014

$42.00

Valpolicella Ripasso, Vento, Italy

Juan Gil Silver Label Monastrel, 2019

$35.00

Jumilla, Spain

Lamole di Lamole Chianti, 2017

$35.00

tuscany, italy

Laroque Cabernet Franc, 2019

$28.00Out of stock

Le Rocher des Violettes Cot, 2019

$42.00

vieilles vignes, loire valley, france

Mas De Gourgonnier Les-Baux-de-provence, 2020

$36.00

Methode Sauvage Tierra Extrana, 2019

$55.00

north coast, california

Hewitson "Miss Harry" Harriet's Blend, 2016

$46.00

Barossa Valley, Australia

Matias Riccitelli "Tinto de la Casa" Malbec, 2018

$61.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Nicolas Gonin Mondeuse, 2018

$46.00

Savoy, France

Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Riserva, 2018

$55.00

Tuscany, Italy

Pago de Carraovejas Rioja Crianza, 2002

$86.00

rioja, spain

Pecchenino Le Coste di Montforte Barolo, 2016

$165.00

Barolo, Piedmont, Italy

Domaine du Pegau Châteauneuf-du-Pape Cuvee Reservee, 2017

$200.00

Southern Rhone Valley, France

Planeta Cerasuolo Di Vittoria 2015

$28.00

Cerasuolo di Vittoria, Sicily, Italy

Provolo Amarone della Valpolicella, 2013

$147.00

Psagot Peak Red Blend 2014

$99.00

Judean Hills, Jerusalem, Israel

Quinta de la Rosa Estate Red, 2017

$37.00

Douro, Portugal

Rivetti Massimo Barbaresco Riserva "Serraboella" DOCG, 2006

$110.00

Neive, Piedmont, Italy

Rivetti Massimo Vigna Serraboella Barbera d'Alba Superiore, 2015

$46.00

Barbera d'Alba, Italy

Rodney Strong Upshot Red Blend, 2019

$48.00

San Felice "Bell'Aja," 2018

$55.00

Bolgheri, Tuscany, Italy

Seghesio Zinfandel, 2020

$55.00

sonoma county, california

Serio e Batista 'Truffle Hunters' Nebbiolo d'Alva, 2018

$40.00

piedmont, italy

Skouras Nemea Grande Cuvee, 2014

$60.00

peloponese, greece

Slo Down "Sexual Chocolate" Red Blend, 2019

$50.00

Napa Valley, California

Sori della Sorba Langhe Nebbiolo, 2019

$95.00

Piedmont, Italy

Sottimano Barbera d'Alba Pairolero, 2019

$46.00Out of stock

Piedmont, Italy

Susana Balbo Malbec, 2019

$48.00

Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina

Tenuta Vitanza Rosso di Montalcino, 2005

$69.00

Tuscany, Italy

Tercos Sangiovese, 2018

$36.00

Mendoza, Argentina

Domaine Du Terme Gigondas, 2019

$55.00

Southern Rhone Valley, France

Terra D'Oro Deaver Zinfandel, 2020

$92.00

Amador, Sierra Foothills, California

Tinazzi Ca de Rocchi Valpolicello Ripasso, 2019

$47.00

Tormaresca Massena Maime Negroamaro 2013

$72.00

Salento, Italy

Torre Raone Lucanto Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, 2019

$36.00

abruzzo, italy

Vaona Valpolicella Classico, 2017

$28.00

Valpolicello Classico, Italy

Vega Sindoa "El Chaparral" Old Vines Garnacha, 2018

$29.00Out of stock

Navarra, Spain

Villa Ile Dolcetto D’Alba, 2003

$40.00

Piedmont, Italy

Vina 1924 de Angeles Gran Malbec, 2013

$98.00

mendoza, argentina

Yves Leccia Patrimonio E Croce Rouge, 2017

$73.00

Corsica, France

Merlot, Cabernet, Syrah, Bordeaux

Alain Chateau Saint-Emilion Les Roches de Yon-Figeau, 2012

$111.00

saint-emilion, bordeaux, france

Alexis Soyer Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017

$73.00

Oakville, Napa Valley, California

Anderson's Conn Valley "Right Bank," 2016

$130.00

Napa Valley, California

Anderson's Conn Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017

$128.00

Napa Valley, California

Ao Yun Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014

$465.00

Yunnan, China

Areyna Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

$35.00

mendoza, argentina

Chateau Angelus, 2016

$1,200.00

Avignonesi "Desiderio" Merlot, 2013

$110.00

Cortona, Tuscany, Italy

Barons EB Rothschild Chateau Clarke, 2012

$124.00

listrac-medoc

Bennett Lane "Maximus" Red Feasting Wine, 2016

$92.00

Napa Valley, California

Bennett Lane Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, 2010

$196.00

Napa Valley, California

Blackbird "Arise" Proprietary Red Wine, 2017

$95.00

Napa Valley, California

Chateau La Bonnelle, 2018

$73.00

Saint-Emilion, bordeaux, france

Bouza Tannat Reserva, 2018

$50.00

Montevideo, Uruguay

Chateau Brane Cantenac, 2010

$288.00

Buehler Estate Cabernet, 2019

$73.00

napa valley, california

Chateau Canon 1982

$750.00

Cape Mentelle Shiraz/Cabernet 2018

$37.00

Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia

Chateau Cap de Faugeres 2016

$46.00

Cotes de Castillon, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Le Carmes Haut-Brion, 2010

$375.00

pessac-leognan, bordeaux, france

Chateau Cheval Blanc, 2012

$998.00

1er Grand Cru Classé

Chateau de Carles 2016

$55.00

Fronsac, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Clos Manou Petit Manou, 2012

$69.00Out of stock

Château Coutet Saint-Emilion Grand Cru Bordeaux, 2019

$83.00Out of stock

St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France

Château d'Arcins Haut-Médoc, 2016

$68.00

Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France

d'Arenberg "The Dead Arm" Shiraz, 2014

$119.00

McLaren Vale, Australia

Daou Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

$50.00

Paso Robles, California

Decero ‘Remonlinos' Petit Verdot, 2015

$73.00

Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina

Domaine de Chevalier, 2016

$150.00

Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Duhart-Milon 'Moulin de Duhart,' 2017

$76.00

pauillac, bordeaux, france

Chateau Qvintvs “Le Dragon de Qvintvs" 2018

$128.00

saint-emilion, bordeaux, france

Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013

$245.00

Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, California

Errazuriz Don Maximiano Founder's Reserva, 2017

$220.00

Aconcagua Valley, Chile

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon, 2005

$125.00

Napa Valley, California

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$114.00

La Fleur de Bouard Lalande de Pomerol, 2016

$125.00Out of stock

Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

Frog's Leap Rutherford Merlot, 2018

$67.00

Rutherford, Napa Valley, California

Chateau La Gaffeliere 1989

$425.00

St. Emilion Grand Cru Classe B, France

GB Crane Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014

$395.00

Napa Valley, California

GB Crane Vineyard "El Coco," 2017

$150.00

Napa Valley, California

Chateau Gloria Saint Julien, 2018

$174.00

Saint-Julien, Bordeaux, France

Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$123.00

St. Helena, Napa Valley, California

Harlan Estate 'The Maiden,' 2013

$725.00

Oakville, Napa Valley, California

Harlan Estate Proprietary Red, 2009

$1,400.00

Oakville, Napa Valley, CA

Chateau Haut Brion 2016

$3,200.00

Chateau Haut Brion, 2018

$3,200.00

1er cru, bordeaux, france

Hecht & Banner Bandol Rouge 2012

$72.00

Bandol, Provence, South of France, France

Hedges Familly Estate Red Blend, 2019

$60.00

red mountain, columbia valley, washington

Heitz Cellars Trailside Cabernet Sauvignon, 1993

$305.00

Napa Valley, California

Justin "Isosceles" Bordeaux Blend, 2018

$153.00Out of stock

Paso Robles, California

Kenefick Ranch Chris's Cuvee, 2018

$110.00

calistoga, napa valley, california

Chateau Latour 1966

$3,250.00

Chateau Latour 1978

$1,085.00

Chateau Latour 1979

$1,150.00

Chateau La Tour de By Heritage Medoc, 2016

$92.00

Médoc, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1978

$1,150.00

Bordeaux First Growth, France

Chateau Lafite Rothschild 1979

$1,020.00

Bordeaux First Growth, France

Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre Syrah Apalta Vineyard, 2009

$50.00

Valle del Colchagua, Chile

L'Ecole 41 Seven Hills Vineyard Perigee Bourdeaux Blend, 2017

$110.00

Walla Walla Valley, Washington

Chateau l'Eglise Clinet 2014

$315.00

Chateau Leoville Las Casas 1982

$940.00

Château Lynch Bages Grand Cru, 1996

$375.00

Pauillac, Bordeaux, France

Château Lynch Bages Grand Cru, 2011

$322.00

Pauillac, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Margaux 1978

$1,850.00

Chateau Margaux 1979

$1,905.00

Chateaux Margaux 1983

$1,250.00

Marques de Griñon Dominio de Valdepusa, 2013

$46.00

Spain

Chateau Marsau 2017

$53.00

Cotes de Francs, Bordeaux, France

Matchbook Arsonist Red Blend, 2018

$55.00

Mayacamas Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014

$238.00Out of stock

Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley, California

Mayu Carmenere Syrah, 2017

$27.00

Valle de Elqui, Chile

Chateau La Mondotte, 2005

$975.00

St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France

Château Mongravey Bordeaux, 2018

$92.00

Margaux, Bordeaux, France

Château Montrose 'La Dame de Montrose' Saint-Estèphe Bordeaux, 2016

$128.00

Saint-Estèphe, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1975

$1,600.00

Bordeaux First Growth, France

Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1978

$1,725.00

Bordeaux First Growth, France

Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1979

$1,950.00

Bordeaux First Growth, France

Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1982

$3,175.00

Bordeaux First Growth, France

Chateau Mouton Rothschild 1983

$2,950.00

Bordeaux First Growth, France

Nugan's Estate "Scruffy's" Shiraz, 2017

$33.00

Riverina, Australia

Obsidian Ridge "Half Mile 2640" Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015

$122.00

Red Hills Lake County, California

Obsidian Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

$59.00

Lake County, North Coast, California

Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2005

$580.00

Napa Valley, California

Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2013

$500.00

Napa Valley, California

Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2014

$650.00

Napa Valley, California

Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2015

$584.00

Napa Valley, California

Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2016

$615.00

Napa Valley, California

Opus One Bordeaux Blend 2018

$625.00

napa valley, california

Opus One Bordeaux Blend, 2019

$620.00

Chateau Les Ormes de Pez, 2016

$110.00

St. Estephe, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Pavie "Espirit de Pavie,” 2015

$65.00

Bordeaux, France

Chateau Petit-Freylon Cuvee Sarah, 2018

$76.00

bordeaux superior, france

Chateau Petrus 1978

$1,500.00

Château Peybonhomme-Les Tours L'Atypic, 2019

$42.00

bordeaux, france

Chateau Pey La Tour Reserve Bordeaux Superior, 2017

$48.00

Bordeaux Superior, France

Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Reserve de Comtesse 2018

$152.00Out of stock

Pauillac, Bordeaux, France

Château Picque Caillou Bordeaux, 2019

$84.00

Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux, France

Chateau La Prade, 2016

$46.00

Bordeaux, France

Quinta de la Rosa Estate Red, 2017

$37.00

Douro, Portugal

Quintessa Proprietary Red, 2014

$300.00

Rutherford, Napa Valley, California

Quintessa Proprietary Red, 2015

$292.00

Rutherford, Napa Valley, California

Quintessa Proprietary Red, 2017

$334.00

rutherford, napa valley, california

Round Pond Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$128.00

Rutherford, Napa Valley, California

Rowen Red Blend, 2016

$106.00

Sonoma County, California

Saint Emilion de Qvintvs 2018

$76.00

saint-emilion, bordeaux, france

San Simeon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah, 2019

$48.00

paso robles, california

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$99.00

Rutherford, Napa Valley, California

Chateau Smith Haut Lafite 2017

$940.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 1995

$575.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 1996

$412.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 1998

$380.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2001

$315.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2005

$490.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2008

$345.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2009

$715.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2010

$380.00

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte 2015

$340.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017

$142.00Out of stock

Alexander Valley, Napa Valley, California

St. Andre Corbin Bordeaux, 2019

$46.00Out of stock

St. Georges-St. Emilion, Bordeaux, France

St-Andre Corbin 2020 BDX 19

$46.00

Stags' Leap "The Investor" Red Blend, 2019

$116.00Out of stock

Napa Valley, California

Stark-Conde Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$55.00

Stellenbosch, South Africa

Torbreck "Woodcutter's" Shiraz, 2020

$51.00

Barossa Valley, Australia

Château Tournefeuille Lalande de Pomerol, 2019

$72.00

Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$101.00

Oak Knoll, Napa Valley, California

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

$101.00

1

Trefethen Dragon's Tooth, 2018

$101.00

Oak Knoll, Napa Valley, California

Chateau Les Trois Croix Fronsac 2015

$49.00Out of stock

Fronsac, Bordeaux, France

Trianon de Larigaudiére Margaux, 2013

$64.00

Médoc, Bordeaux, France

Trinchero "BRV" Cabernet Sauvignon, 2013

$147.00

Napa Valley, California

Château Vielle Forge Lalande-de-Pomerol, 2018

$46.00

Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux, France

Woodward Canyon 'Artist Series' Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018

$110.00

Columbia Valley, Washington

Woodward Canyon Estate Bordeaux Blend, 2012

$183.00

Walla Walla Valley, Washington

Chateau Ausone, 2018

$2,860.00Out of stock

Chateau Lafite Rothschild, 1970

$1,450.00Out of stock

Small, Large Format Bottles

Couly-Dutheil Chinon Baronnie Madelaine, 1995 (1.5L)

$300.00

Chinon, Loire Valley, France

Château d'Arcins Haut-Médoc (1.5L) 2016

$112.00

Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France

Chateau Ferrande Graves (1.5L) 2016

$125.00Out of stock

Graves, Bordeaux, France

Franco Conterno Barolo Riserva Bussia “Munie” (1.5L), 1999

$315.00

Barolo, Piedmont, Italy

Franco Conterno Barolo Riserva Bussia “Munie” (1.5L), 2001

$325.00

Barolo, Piedmont, Italy

Domaine De Fontsainte Corbieres (1.5L), 2017

$58.00

Languedoc-Roussillon, France

Chateau Genins (3L) 2014

$350.00

Bordeaux, France

Chateau Grand Bateau Bordeaux (1.5L) 2010

$100.00

Bordeaux, France

La Mannella Brunello di Montalcino (1.5L) 2010

$300.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy

L'Ecole Merlot 375mL

$32.00

columbia valley, washington

Les Griffons de Pichon Baron Pauillac (1.5L) 2016

$300.00

Pauillac, Bordeaux, France

Mouton-Cadet (5L) 1981

$600.00

Bordeaux, France

Prisoner 1.5L, 2019

$168.00

Barolo, Piedmont, Italy

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte (1.5L) 2008

$372.00

Pessac-Leognan, Bordeaux, France

Chateau d'Issan (1.5L) 2010

$414.00

Margaux, Bordeaux, France

Château Quintus Le Dragon de Quintus Saint Émilion Grand Cru (3L) 2014

$710.00

St. Émilion, Bordeaux, France

Gerard Bertrand Rosé Cote des Roses (1.5L) 2017

$68.00

Languedoc, Southern France

Ruinart Brut Rosé (1.5L) NV

$454.00

Servin Les Pargues Chablis 375mL

$32.00

Elio Perrone Sourgal Moscato 375mL 2021

$17.00

Chateau Pichon-Longueville Comtesse de Lalande (1.5L) 2004

$1,000.00

pauillac, bordeaux, france

Chateau Pontet-Canet (1.5L) 2005

$1,070.00

pauillac, bordeaux, france

Chateau Leoville Las Cases (1.5L) 2000

$1,875.00

st-julien, bordeaux, france

Dessert & Fortified Wines

Glass - Vintage 2017 Graham's

$25.00

Gaia, Portugal

Glass - Castello Vin Santo del Chianti, 2019

$9.00Out of stock

Montespertoli, IT

Bottle - Castello Vin Santo del Chianti, 2003

$162.00Out of stock

Montespertoli, IT

Glass - Chateau Roumieu Sauternes

$10.00

Sauternes, France

Bottle - Chateau Roumieu Sauternes

$36.00

Sauternes, France

Glass - Cypres de Climens Barsac, 2016

$18.00

Barsac, Sauternes, France

Glass - Domaine des Barraubio Muscat de Saint-Jean-de-Minervois, 2017

$7.00

Glass - Dolce Late Harvest Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle - Dom des Barraubio Muscat SJM

$33.00

Glass - Late Harvest Tokaji

$9.00

Tokaj, Hungary

Bottle - Late Harvest Tokaji

$32.00

Tokaj, Hungary

Glass - Lustau Manzanilla Sanlucar de Barrameda Papirusa Sherry

$6.00

Glass - Lustau PX Solera Reserva San Emilio Sherry

$11.00

Glass - Quinta do Noval 10 Yr Tawny

$11.00

Gaia, Portugal

Glass - Toro Albala PX Cream Sherry

$12.00

Montilla-Moriles, Spain

Glass - Warres Ruby Port

$7.00

Gaia, Portugal

Bottle - Warres Ruby Port

$24.00

Gaia, Portugal

Glass - Warres Tawny Port

$9.00

Gaia, Portugal

Bottle - Warres Tawny Port

$32.00

Gaia, Portugal

Glass - Alvear Olo Sherry

$10.00

Gls 1997 Primo Palatum

$22.00

Gls 2003 Guiraud

$25.00

Glass - Pian dei Sogni Brochette Passito

$16.00Out of stock

Glass - Caratello Vin Santo, 2009

$10.00Out of stock

Bottle - Caratello Vin Santo, 2009

$85.00Out of stock

Bottle - d'Yquem, 1995

$1,300.00

Bottle - d'Yquem, 2002

$750.00

Bottle - d'Yquem, 2013

$660.00

DESSERT

BLONDIE

$10.00

MAPLE BUTTER CREAM, CANDIED WALNUTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

TOASTED COCONUT, GANACHE, MINT

French Vanilla Crème Brûlée

$9.00

CHEESECAKE PARFAIT

$10.00

GRAHAM CRACKER, POMEGRANATE, TOASTED PECANS, MAPLE WHIPPED CREAM

VEGAN Crème Brûlée

$9.00

VEGAN BLONDIE

$10.00

MAPLE, CANDIED WALNUTS

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$2.00

PARTY WINE/BEER

NICOLAS IDIART BDB

$20.00

Broadbent Red Blend

$40.00

Four Vines Biker

$33.00

Areyna

$35.00

Coelho Pinot Gris

$36.00

Domaine Tariquet Chard

$36.00

Felluga PG

$55.00

Naudet Sancerre

$52.00

Pey la Tour

$44.00

Lava Cap

$52.00

IMM SON IPA

$7.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$7.00

IMM SON ALE

$7.00

Duvel

$8.00

TOPO CHICO

$7.00

Comte De Laube

$32.00