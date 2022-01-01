A map showing the location of TARTINE Kitchen & EateryView gallery

TARTINE Kitchen & Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

192 Cabot Street

Beverly, MA 01915

Order Again

Early

Avocado Toast

$14.90

Avocado mash, finely chopped hard boiled eggs, on a slice of country boule bread.

Berry Bowl

$12.30

Greek yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and honey.

Granola Bowl

$14.60

Greek yogurt or your choice of milk, house-made granola, strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

Ham & Cheese Croissant (oven melted)

$11.30

French bistro ham, gouda cheese.

Nut Butter Toast

$12.60

Almond butter, strawberries, bananas, on a slice of country boule bread.

Nutella Toast

$12.20

Nutella, bananas, on a slice of country boule bread.

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$14.80

Fine herb spread, salmon, microgreens

Tartines

Tartine Goat & Fig

$21.40

Goat cheese, fig spread, arugula, balsamic, on a slice of country boule bread.

Tartine Ham & Cheese

$19.80

French bistro ham, gouda cheese, butter, cornichons on a slice of country boule bread.

Tartine Hummus & Roasted Vegetables

$20.60

House-made hummus, roasted vegetables on a slice of country boule bread.

Tartine Mozzarella Tomato

$20.90

House-made pesto, tomatoes, mozzarella, on a slice of country boule bread.

Tartine Smoked Salmon

$22.60

Fine herb spread, smoked salmon, microgreens, on a slice of country boule bread.

Quiches

Quiche Goat Cheese Tomato

$20.60

Quiche Lorraine

$21.80

Quiche Spinach Feta

$21.20

Butternut Pancetta Ssge Quiche

$21.80

Salads

Caprese Salad

$23.70

Mixed greens, mozzarella, tomatoes, prosciutto, and pesto. Served with bread and butter.

Lentil Salad

$23.90

Arugula, tomato, scallion, radish, avocado, carrot, and basil vinaigrette. Served with bread and butter.

Smoked Salmon Salad

$22.80

Arugula, Fennel, Smoked Salmon, and Champagne Vinaigrette. Served with bread and butter.

Autumn Salad

$24.30

Soups (online)

Soup du jour

$11.90

Daily soup served with bread and butter.

Iced Drinks

Cream cold brew

$9.20

Cold brew with cold foam and sweet cream.

Cold Brew

$5.20

12hr steeped cold brew, served as a ready to drink concentrate. 32oz bottle available.

Iced Americano

$5.70

Espresso over ice and water.

Iced Chai

$5.10

Iced latte

$6.40

Iced Matcha

$6.40

Iced Tea

$4.40Out of stock

Glass of milk

$1.80

Shakerato

$6.80

ARIA Cold Brew

$6.20

Iced Cappuccino

$6.40

Espresso tonic

$8.40

Two shots espresso, tonic water, orange peel

Espresso Spritzer

$8.40Out of stock

Iced Brown Sugar Nutmeg

$6.90

Iced Fall Spice

$6.90

Espresso

Americano

$5.70

Capuccino

$6.40

Cortado

$5.70

Single espresso

$3.90

Double espresso

$5.70

Latte

$6.40

Macchiato

$4.90

Brown Sugar Nutmeg

$6.90

Fall Spice

$6.90

Hot Coffee/Tea

Chai Latte

$5.10

Babyccino

$2.50

Belgian hot chocolate

$5.20

Cafe au Lait

$4.50

French Press SMALL

$5.10

French Press LARGE

$11.20

Fresh Brew

$3.20

Hot water and Lemon

$2.50

London Fog

$5.10

Matcha Latte

$6.40

Tea Dammann Freres

$4.40

Tummeric Chai latte

$7.10

Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.80

Soda Fridge

Harney Iced tea

$3.90

Galvanina soda

$3.40

Perrier/Aqua Panna/pellegrino

$2.90

RAW juices

$8.60

Kombucha

$6.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

192 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

