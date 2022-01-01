- Home
Tartufo - Newton 22 Union St
22 Union St
Newton, MA 02459
Lunch Soups & Salads
Arugula Salad
Baby arugula, fresh goat cheese, lemon dressing, and sweet roasted peppers.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmigiano, homemade crostini, and caesar dressing.
Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Imported buffalo mozzarella, fresh seasonal tomato, basil, and EVOO.
Mesclun Salad
Mesclun, tomato, cucumber, basil, walnuts, fresh goat cheese with aged balsamic vinaigrette.
Minestrone Soup Abruzzese
Fresh seasonal vegetables, beans, and barley simmered in vegetable stock.
Stracciatella Soup
Spinach, eggs, chicken broth, tortelloni and parmigiano cheese.
Lunch Appetizers
Carpaccio di Manzo
Sliced raw beef tenderloin, arugula, lemon, capers, EVOO, and shaved parmigiano cheese.
Fried Calamari
Fried calamari, marinara sauce.
Grilled Calamari
Salad greens, grilled calamari, EVOO, and lemon.
Mussels
Sautéed mussels, cherry tomato, white wine, crushed red pepper, and EVOO.
Prosciutto di Parma
Imported parma prosciutto, parmigiano cheese, salamino, roasted peppers, and olives.
Shrimp al Cognac
Shrimp, garlic, EVOO, scallions, crushed red pepper, and cognac reduction.
Tuna Tartar Avocado
Sashimi tuna, avocado, arugula, sesame oil, and soy sauce dressing.
Lunch Entrees
Chicken Alfredo
Sautéed chicken breast, penne pasta with broccoli, Alfredo sauce
Chicken Milanese
Breaded chicken breast, arugula, evoo lemon sauce, cherry tomato, shaved Parmigiano cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and rigatoni.
Clams & Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed clams, rock shrimp, garlic, EVOO, crushed red pepper, white wine, over linguini.
Eggplant Caponata
Penne pasta, with eggplant caponata, topped with goat cheese.
Gnocchi al Pomodoro
Homemade gnocchi, tomato basil sauce.
Lasagna Bolognese
Lasagna with besciamella sauce, fresh beef, mozzarella & Parmigiano cheese.
Linguini with Mussels
Linguini with mussels in a light tomato sauce, evoo, crushed red pepper, parsley.
Pasta Carbonara
Tagliatelle, pancetta, onions, eggs, cream, black pepper, and parmigiano cheese.
Salmon with Lemon
Wild Alaskan salmon, EVOO lemon-caper sauce served with mixed greens salad and tomato.
Sausage, Rapini & Orecchiette
Orecchiette, sausage, mushrooms, broccoli rapini, white wine, and fresh pecorino cheese.
Seafood Risotto
Arborio rice, clams, calamari, mussels, scallops, rock shrimp, garlic, and white wine sauce.
Shrimp Piccata
Shrimp, mushrooms, capers, white wine lemon sauce, over linguini.
Tagliatelle and Homemade Meatballs
Tagliatelle pasta, homemade meatballs, plum tomato sauce, and parmigiano cheese.
Tortellini Alfredo
Tortellini Alfredo
Veal Milanese
Breaded veal, arugula, evoo lemon sauce, cherries tomato, shaved Parmigiano cheese.
Soups & Salads
Arugula al Limone
Fresh baby arugula, goat cheese, lemon dressing, and sweet roasted pepper.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing shaved parmigiano cheese and crostini.
Caesar Anchovies
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing shaved parmigiano cheese, crostini and white anchovies.
Mesclun Balsamico
Mesclun, tomato, cucumber, basil, walnuts, and fresh pecorino cheese with aged balsamic vinaigrette.
Minestrone Abruzzese Soup
Fresh vegetables, beans, and barley simmered in housemade vegetable stock.
Stracciatella Soup
Spinach, eggs, chicken broth, cheese agnolotti and parmigiano cheese.
Appetizers
Beef Carpaccio
Sliced raw Angus Beef tenderloin, lemon, capers, greens, EVOO, and shaved parmigiano cheese.
Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Imported fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh seasonal tomato, basil and EVOO.
Crab Cakes
Homemade with jumbo lump crab, panko, herbs, and lemon-mustard sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant filled with fresh ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato basil sauce.
Grilled Calamari
Grilled calamari, baby arugula, EVOO, lemon, and basil oil.
Half Dozen of Oysters
Homemade Meatballs
Homemade with beef, veal, and lamb, served with tomato basil sauce and grilled bread.
Mussels
Sautéed mussels, garlic, white wine, evoo, crushed red pepper, & cherry tomatoes.
Parma Prosciutto
Imported Parma prosciutto, parmigiano cheese, salamino, roasted peppers, and olive.
Shrimp Cognac
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, evoo, garlic, scallions, crushed red pepper, & cognac reduction.
Tuna Tartar Avocado
Sashimi tuna, avocado, cucumber, arugula, sesame oil, and soy sauce dressing.
Pasta
Bolognese
Rigatoni pasta, freshly made ragout, beef, veal, lamb, celery, and carrots.
Tagliatelle Carbonara
Homemade tagliatelle, imported pancetta, onions, eggs, cream, black pepper, and parmigiano.
Seafood Frutti di Mare
Linguini, shrimp, rock shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, scallops, EVOO, garlic, a touch spicy and cherry tomato sauce.
Gnocchi Pomodoro
Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato, basil sauce. **Gluten-free not available.
Homemade Ravioli
hree cheese ravioli, shiitake mushrooms, sausage, meatball, and plum tomato. **Gluten-free not available.
Lobster Arrabbiata
Tagliatelle pasta, half lobster, garlic, plum tomato, basil, and crushed red pepper.
Lobster Ravioli
Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster, crabmeat, ricotta, touch of cream, lobster sauce, arugula. **Gluten-free not available.
Orecchiette, Sausage and Rapini
Orecchiette, sausage, broccoli rapini, mushrooms, EVOO, garlic, and fresh pecorino cheese.
Pappardelle al Tartufo
Pappardelle pasta, champignon, porcini mushrooms, shallots and freshly sliced black truffles.
Pasta Pomodoro
Scallops and Pappardelle
Pan seared scallops, pappardelle pasta, spinach, portabella mushroom, and vodka mascarpone pink sauce.
Entrees
Alaskan Salmon
Pan-roasted wild Alaskan Salmon filet with diced tomatoes, capers, wild mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, & basil oil.
Angus Filet Mignon
Grilled beef tenderloin, port wine, and balsamic sauce, seasonal vegetables, and mashed potatoes.
Chicken Artichoke & Lemon
Sautéed chicken breast, artichokes, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, white wine, and lemon sauce.
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and rigatoni pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Porcini & Marsala
Chicken breast, champignon, and porcini, marsala reduction and wild mushroom ravioli.
Grilled Seafood
Grilled shrimp, scallops calamari, EVOO, lemon, mixed greens, roasted peppers, capers.
Grilled Seafood Add 1/2 Lobster
Grilled shrimp, scallops calamari, 1/2 lobster on the shell, evoo, lemon, mixed greens, roasted peppers, capers.
Grilled Swordfish
Grilled swordfish, lemon capers sauce with roasted potatoes and asparagus.
Veal Marsala
Veal scaloppini, champignon, and shiitake, marsala sauce, saffron parsley risotto.
Veal Parmigiana
Veal Piccata
Veal scaloppini, white wine, lemon, capers, champignon mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, and mashed potatoes.
Risotti
Risotto Wow
Arborio rice, shrimp, portabella, white asparagus, spinach, and fresh pecorino cheese.
Scallops & Shrimp Risotto
Arborio rice, scallops, lobster meat, shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, and lobster sauce.
Seafood Risotto
Arborio rice, sautéed shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, garlic, evoo, white wine sauce.
Specials
Barramundi Special
Grilled Octopus
Lobster Salad
Pappardelle 5 Terre
Pappardelle pasta, half Maine lobster, shrimp and scallops, in a pink brandy mascarpone cream sauce.
Rack of Lamb
Grilled Colorado Rack of Lamb, in a dry cranberries port madera sauce, served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.
Trout Special
Veal Chop
Bone in double cut veal chop, stuffed with prosciutto and fontina cheese, topped with mushrooms and port wine reduction, with roasted potato and vegetables.
Desserts
Affogato Al Cappuccino
Double Cannoli
Pastry shell filled with vanilla fresh ricotta custard
Lemon Sorbet
Lemon sorbet in a natural lemon shell.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Sponge layer cake with mascarpone and limoncello
Profiterole
Soft choux filled with vanilla chantilly cream, all covered with chocolate cream.
Tartufo al Cappuccino
Cappuccino gelato with a heart of expresso, covered with coffe- flavored meringue sprinles.
Tiramisu
Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake and mascarpone cheese dusted with cocoa powder
Traditional Baklava
Vanila Ice Cream
Warm Chocolate Cake
Warm Chocolate Cake with vanilla and chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
22 Union St, Newton, MA 02459