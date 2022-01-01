Tartufo - Newton imageView gallery
Italian

Tartufo - Newton 22 Union St

review star

No reviews yet

22 Union St

Newton, MA 02459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Soups & Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Baby arugula, fresh goat cheese, lemon dressing, and sweet roasted peppers.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmigiano, homemade crostini, and caesar dressing.

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$17.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella, fresh seasonal tomato, basil, and EVOO.

Mesclun Salad

Mesclun Salad

$11.00

Mesclun, tomato, cucumber, basil, walnuts, fresh goat cheese with aged balsamic vinaigrette.

Minestrone Soup Abruzzese

Minestrone Soup Abruzzese

$13.00

Fresh seasonal vegetables, beans, and barley simmered in vegetable stock.

Stracciatella Soup

Stracciatella Soup

$13.00

Spinach, eggs, chicken broth, tortelloni and parmigiano cheese.

Lunch Appetizers

Carpaccio di Manzo

Carpaccio di Manzo

$19.00

Sliced raw beef tenderloin, arugula, lemon, capers, EVOO, and shaved parmigiano cheese.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fried calamari, marinara sauce.

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

Salad greens, grilled calamari, EVOO, and lemon.

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Sautéed mussels, cherry tomato, white wine, crushed red pepper, and EVOO.

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$19.00

Imported parma prosciutto, parmigiano cheese, salamino, roasted peppers, and olives.

Shrimp al Cognac

Shrimp al Cognac

$14.00

Shrimp, garlic, EVOO, scallions, crushed red pepper, and cognac reduction.

Tuna Tartar Avocado

Tuna Tartar Avocado

$18.00

Sashimi tuna, avocado, arugula, sesame oil, and soy sauce dressing.

Lunch Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Sautéed chicken breast, penne pasta with broccoli, Alfredo sauce

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$20.00

Breaded chicken breast, arugula, evoo lemon sauce, cherry tomato, shaved Parmigiano cheese.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato sauce, and rigatoni.

Clams & Shrimp Scampi

Clams & Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sautéed clams, rock shrimp, garlic, EVOO, crushed red pepper, white wine, over linguini.

Eggplant Caponata

Eggplant Caponata

$21.00

Penne pasta, with eggplant caponata, topped with goat cheese.

Gnocchi al Pomodoro

Gnocchi al Pomodoro

$19.00

Homemade gnocchi, tomato basil sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$24.00

Lasagna with besciamella sauce, fresh beef, mozzarella & Parmigiano cheese.

Linguini with Mussels

Linguini with Mussels

$22.00

Linguini with mussels in a light tomato sauce, evoo, crushed red pepper, parsley.

Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

Tagliatelle, pancetta, onions, eggs, cream, black pepper, and parmigiano cheese.

Salmon with Lemon

Salmon with Lemon

$25.00

Wild Alaskan salmon, EVOO lemon-caper sauce served with mixed greens salad and tomato.

Sausage, Rapini & Orecchiette

Sausage, Rapini & Orecchiette

$22.00

Orecchiette, sausage, mushrooms, broccoli rapini, white wine, and fresh pecorino cheese.

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$26.00

Arborio rice, clams, calamari, mussels, scallops, rock shrimp, garlic, and white wine sauce.

Shrimp Piccata

Shrimp Piccata

$25.00

Shrimp, mushrooms, capers, white wine lemon sauce, over linguini.

Tagliatelle and Homemade Meatballs

Tagliatelle and Homemade Meatballs

$20.00

Tagliatelle pasta, homemade meatballs, plum tomato sauce, and parmigiano cheese.

Tortellini Alfredo

Tortellini Alfredo

$20.00

Tortellini Alfredo

Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$21.00

Breaded veal, arugula, evoo lemon sauce, cherries tomato, shaved Parmigiano cheese.

Soups & Salads

Arugula al Limone

Arugula al Limone

$13.00

Fresh baby arugula, goat cheese, lemon dressing, and sweet roasted pepper.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing shaved parmigiano cheese and crostini.

Caesar Anchovies

Caesar Anchovies

$18.00

Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing shaved parmigiano cheese, crostini and white anchovies.

Mesclun Balsamico

Mesclun Balsamico

$13.00

Mesclun, tomato, cucumber, basil, walnuts, and fresh pecorino cheese with aged balsamic vinaigrette.

Minestrone Abruzzese Soup

Minestrone Abruzzese Soup

$13.00

Fresh vegetables, beans, and barley simmered in housemade vegetable stock.

Stracciatella Soup

Stracciatella Soup

$13.00

Spinach, eggs, chicken broth, cheese agnolotti and parmigiano cheese.

Appetizers

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

Sliced raw Angus Beef tenderloin, lemon, capers, greens, EVOO, and shaved parmigiano cheese.

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$19.00

Imported fresh buffalo mozzarella, fresh seasonal tomato, basil and EVOO.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Homemade with jumbo lump crab, panko, herbs, and lemon-mustard sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.00

Eggplant filled with fresh ricotta cheese, spinach, and tomato basil sauce.

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$20.00

Grilled calamari, baby arugula, EVOO, lemon, and basil oil.

Half Dozen of Oysters

$17.50
Homemade Meatballs

Homemade Meatballs

$13.00

Homemade with beef, veal, and lamb, served with tomato basil sauce and grilled bread.

Mussels

Mussels

$19.00

Sautéed mussels, garlic, white wine, evoo, crushed red pepper, & cherry tomatoes.

Parma Prosciutto

Parma Prosciutto

$25.00

Imported Parma prosciutto, parmigiano cheese, salamino, roasted peppers, and olive.

Shrimp Cognac

Shrimp Cognac

$19.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, evoo, garlic, scallions, crushed red pepper, & cognac reduction.

Tuna Tartar Avocado

Tuna Tartar Avocado

$20.00

Sashimi tuna, avocado, cucumber, arugula, sesame oil, and soy sauce dressing.

Pasta

Bolognese

Bolognese

$28.00

Rigatoni pasta, freshly made ragout, beef, veal, lamb, celery, and carrots.

Tagliatelle Carbonara

Tagliatelle Carbonara

$28.00

Homemade tagliatelle, imported pancetta, onions, eggs, cream, black pepper, and parmigiano.

Seafood Frutti di Mare

Seafood Frutti di Mare

$36.00

Linguini, shrimp, rock shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, scallops, EVOO, garlic, a touch spicy and cherry tomato sauce.

Gnocchi Pomodoro

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$24.00

Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato, basil sauce. **Gluten-free not available.

Homemade Ravioli

Homemade Ravioli

$30.00

hree cheese ravioli, shiitake mushrooms, sausage, meatball, and plum tomato. **Gluten-free not available.

Lobster Arrabbiata

Lobster Arrabbiata

$32.00

Tagliatelle pasta, half lobster, garlic, plum tomato, basil, and crushed red pepper.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster, crabmeat, ricotta, touch of cream, lobster sauce, arugula. **Gluten-free not available.

Orecchiette, Sausage and Rapini

Orecchiette, Sausage and Rapini

$30.00

Orecchiette, sausage, broccoli rapini, mushrooms, EVOO, garlic, and fresh pecorino cheese.

Pappardelle al Tartufo

Pappardelle al Tartufo

$33.00

Pappardelle pasta, champignon, porcini mushrooms, shallots and freshly sliced black truffles.

Pasta Pomodoro

$18.00
Scallops and Pappardelle

Scallops and Pappardelle

$32.00

Pan seared scallops, pappardelle pasta, spinach, portabella mushroom, and vodka mascarpone pink sauce.

Entrees

Alaskan Salmon

Alaskan Salmon

$32.00

Pan-roasted wild Alaskan Salmon filet with diced tomatoes, capers, wild mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, & basil oil.

Angus Filet Mignon

Angus Filet Mignon

$42.00

Grilled beef tenderloin, port wine, and balsamic sauce, seasonal vegetables, and mashed potatoes.

Chicken Artichoke & Lemon

Chicken Artichoke & Lemon

$29.00

Sautéed chicken breast, artichokes, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, white wine, and lemon sauce.

Chicken Milanese

$27.00
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

Breaded chicken breast, tomato basil sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese and rigatoni pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$29.00
Chicken Porcini & Marsala

Chicken Porcini & Marsala

$29.00

Chicken breast, champignon, and porcini, marsala reduction and wild mushroom ravioli.

Grilled Seafood

Grilled Seafood

$33.00

Grilled shrimp, scallops calamari, EVOO, lemon, mixed greens, roasted peppers, capers.

Grilled Seafood Add 1/2 Lobster

Grilled Seafood Add 1/2 Lobster

$60.00

Grilled shrimp, scallops calamari, 1/2 lobster on the shell, evoo, lemon, mixed greens, roasted peppers, capers.

Grilled Swordfish

Grilled Swordfish

$37.00

Grilled swordfish, lemon capers sauce with roasted potatoes and asparagus.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$33.00

Veal scaloppini, champignon, and shiitake, marsala sauce, saffron parsley risotto.

Veal Parmigiana

$33.00
Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$33.00

Veal scaloppini, white wine, lemon, capers, champignon mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, and mashed potatoes.

Risotti

Risotto Wow

Risotto Wow

$32.00

Arborio rice, shrimp, portabella, white asparagus, spinach, and fresh pecorino cheese.

Scallops & Shrimp Risotto

Scallops & Shrimp Risotto

$35.00

Arborio rice, scallops, lobster meat, shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, asparagus, and lobster sauce.

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$38.00

Arborio rice, sautéed shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, calamari, garlic, evoo, white wine sauce.

Sides

Asparagus

$11.00

Broccoli

$11.00

Broccoli Rapini

$11.00

Mushrooms

$11.00

Side Pasta

$11.00

Spinach

$11.00

Specials

Barramundi Special

$33.00

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Lobster Salad

$35.00
Pappardelle 5 Terre

Pappardelle 5 Terre

$55.00

Pappardelle pasta, half Maine lobster, shrimp and scallops, in a pink brandy mascarpone cream sauce.

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$55.00

Grilled Colorado Rack of Lamb, in a dry cranberries port madera sauce, served with roasted potatoes and vegetables.

Trout Special

$33.00
Veal Chop

Veal Chop

$55.00

Bone in double cut veal chop, stuffed with prosciutto and fontina cheese, topped with mushrooms and port wine reduction, with roasted potato and vegetables.

Desserts

Affogato Al Cappuccino

$8.00
Double Cannoli

Double Cannoli

$12.00

Pastry shell filled with vanilla fresh ricotta custard

Lemon Sorbet

$12.00

Lemon sorbet in a natural lemon shell.

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$12.00

Sponge layer cake with mascarpone and limoncello

Profiterole

$12.00

Soft choux filled with vanilla chantilly cream, all covered with chocolate cream.

Tartufo al Cappuccino

$12.00

Cappuccino gelato with a heart of expresso, covered with coffe- flavored meringue sprinles.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Layers of espresso drenched sponge cake and mascarpone cheese dusted with cocoa powder

Traditional Baklava

$12.00

Vanila Ice Cream

$5.00

Warm Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Warm Chocolate Cake with vanilla and chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

22 Union St, Newton, MA 02459

Directions

Gallery
Tartufo - Newton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Da LaPosta Pizzeria - 825 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
825 Washington Street Newtonville, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
MIDA - Newton
orange starNo Reviews
261 Walnut St Newton, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
Echo Bridge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1068 Chestnut Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
Spiga
orange star4.2 • 470
18 Highland Cir Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
La Morra - Brookline
orange star4.4 • 2,076
48 Boylston St Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Brookline
orange starNo Reviews
286 Harvard Street Brookline, MA 02445
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newton

SUSHICO of Newton Centre - 761 Beacon Street
orange star4.0 • 5
761 Beacon St Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newton
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston