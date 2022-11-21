Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sundy House

5,407 Reviews

$$$

106 S Swinton Ave.

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Calamari

$18.00

cornmeal dusted, pickled peppers, malt vinegar

Lump Crab Cake

$22.00

spaghetti squash, pomegranate, caper aioli

Meatballs

$15.00

pomegranate, tzatziki, mint, and pita

Mussels

$19.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$20.00

Steak Tartare

$18.00

soft egg, dijon, warm bread

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

watermelon, cucumber, ginger

Salads

Beet Caesar

$15.00

anchovy, parmesan crisp

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Main Plates

8oz Filet

$52.00

choice of parmesan fries or mashed potato, béarnaise, red wine demi

Blackened Mahi

$35.00

butternut squash, brussels sprouts, baby kale, pepitas

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, gravy

Scallops

$40.00

broccolini risotto, port wine reduction

Sundy Burger

$19.00

fontina aioli, aged white cheddar, served with parmesan fries

Pork Shank

$33.00

Cioppino

$49.00

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Bruleed Salmon

$32.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Plain

$10.00

Kids Pasta Red

$10.00

Sides

Asparagus

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Creamy Polenta

$9.00

Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Side Bread

Whipped Pot

$9.00

Wild Rice

$9.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Churros

$10.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Flourless Choc Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Happy Anniversary

Happy Birthday

Ice Cream Sundy

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A restaurant with great food in an amazing atmosphere. Our menu offers a diverse collection of American Classic Dishes, highlighted by fresh ingredients, expertly prepared and presented. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails in the Atrium Bar, dine in the unique Fresco or Mediterranean rooms, have dessert under a canopy of twinkling lights in the Taru Garden.

Location

106 S Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444

Directions

Gallery
Sundy House image
Sundy House image
Sundy House image

