Sundy House
5,407 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A restaurant with great food in an amazing atmosphere. Our menu offers a diverse collection of American Classic Dishes, highlighted by fresh ingredients, expertly prepared and presented. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails in the Atrium Bar, dine in the unique Fresco or Mediterranean rooms, have dessert under a canopy of twinkling lights in the Taru Garden.
Location
106 S Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Delray Beach
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurant