TARU SUSHI

Shirakabegura

$27.00

Traditionally served chilled, Shirakabegura Junmai Daiginjo has a full-bodied palate with a hint of sweetness and a smooth, velvety feel in the mouth. Clear and bright in the glass, it has subtle aromas of pear, melon, banana and petrichor. The flavors of vanilla, melon, banana and white mushroom are enhanced by a hint of sweetness.