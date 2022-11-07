Sushi & Japanese
TARU SUSHI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville, CA 94526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Danville
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
4.7 • 8,416
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant