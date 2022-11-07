Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

TARU SUSHI

review star

No reviews yet

120 E PROSPECT AVE

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake
Salmon & Avocado
California

Starters

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Fried tofu with sauce

Chicken Karaage

$15.00

Fried chicken

Grilled Garlic Edamame

$9.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Fried beef dumplings

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

Grilled yellowtail cheek

Hiyashi Edamame

$6.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Tempura

$14.00

Assorted veggies and shrimp (2) battered & fried

Tsukemono

$10.00

Assorted Japanese pickled veggies

Lotus Root

$9.00

Fried lotus root paired with seaweed and tempura sauce

Deep Fried Scallop

$19.00

Fried Scallop on top on lemon and avocado, topped with spicy mayo and ponzu sauce.

Spicy Chicken Karaage

$17.00

Kimari

$9.00

Sweet potato glass noodles, wrapped in seaweed and deep fried. Served with tempura sauce.

Sushi Rice

$6.00

Salads

Wakame Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Seaweed salad

Small Green Salad

$7.00

Sunomono

$9.00

Picked cucumber

Tako sunomono

$14.00

Pickled cucumber with 2 pieces of tako

Sashimi

4PCs Sashimi

$22.00

8PCs Sashimi

$45.00

8PCs One Kind of Fish

$55.00

16PCs Chef Choice

$80.00

Fresh Wasabi

$5.00

Maki (Roll)

Roll

Bamboo Roll

$18.00

Roll with spicy salmon and avocado with crunchy flakes on top

California

$9.00

A roll with crab and avocado

Vegetable Crunch

$16.00

A roll with fried green beans and yam with avocado and cucumber inside with unagi sauce

Danville

$20.00

A roll with spicy tuna and spicy crab inside with hamachi, a slice of jalapeño, and tobiko on top

Dragon

$19.00

A roll with crab, shrimp, tempura, and cucumber inside with avocado and unagi on top

Green Dragon

$18.00

A roll with crab and shrimp tempura inside with avocado on top

Hawaiian

$20.00

A roll with avocado and spicy tuna inside with tuna and tobiko on top

Inside Out

$20.00

A roll with a choice of hamachi, tuna or salmon on the inside and on top

Jedi XXL

$23.00

A roll with spicy tuna, spicy crab, avocado, and shrimp tempura inside with tuna, salmon, and fried green onion on top

Kappa

$7.00

A roll with cucumber inside

Kuma Roll

$18.00

A roll with shrimp tempura and fried yam inside with unagi on top

Leia

$19.00

A roll with avocado and spicy tuna inside with unagi on top

Lion King

$18.00

A baked roll with crab and avocado inside with salmon and cheese sauce on top

Orange Delight

$17.00

A roll with cucumber and avocado inside with salmon on top

Prospect

$19.00

A roll with spicy salmon and avocado inside with salmon on top

Rainbow

$19.00

A roll with crab and avocado inside with a variety of fish on top

Red Dragon

$18.00

A roll with cucumber and shrimp tempura inside with spicy tuna on top

Salmon & Avocado

$10.00

A roll with salmon and avocado inside

Sexy Sexy

$17.00

A deep-fried roll with spicy tuna and cream cheese inside

Shiroi

$18.00

A roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and crab inside wrapped with soy paper

Spicy Tuna

$10.00

A roll with cucumber and spicy tuna

Storm

$19.00

A roll with spicy tuna and avocado inside with albacore on top

Tataki

$18.00

A roll with spicy crab inside and seared salmon crunch on top

Tekka

$8.00

A roll with tuna inside

Tempura Roll

$10.00

A roll with shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado

The Sophie

$8.00

A roll with cucumber and avocado

Volcano

$17.00

A deep-fried jalapeño filled with cream cheese and spicy tuna

Spider Roll

$15.00

Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, and carrots

Nigiri (sushi)

Amaebi

$20.00

Sweet shrimp

Ebi

$7.00

Cooked shrimp

Hamachi

$11.00

Yellow tail

Hirame

$14.00

Halibut

Hokkigai

$15.00

Surf clam

Hotate

$12.00

Scallop

Ika

$8.00

Squid

Ikura

$14.00

Salmon roe

Inari

$6.00

Bean curd

Maguro

$11.00

Tuna

Saba

$10.00

Mackerel

Sake

$9.00

Salmon

Sake Toro

$11.00

Salmon belly

Shiro Maguro

$9.00

Albacore

Tai

$13.00

Red snapper

Tako

$13.00

Octopus

Tamago

$6.00

Egg omelette

Tobiko

$9.00

Flying fish egg

Unagi

$11.00

Cooked eel

Uni

$25.00

Sea urchin

Toro(Fatty tuna)

$25.00

Taru Special Sashimi

Jalapeno Hamachi

$40.00

Thin slices of yellowtail with jalapeño and ponzu sauce

Salmon Carpaccio

$36.00

Thin slices of salmon with ponzu wasabi dressing

Tuna Tataki

$38.00

Seared bluefin tuna with soy vinaigrette dressing

Temaki(Handroll)

Unagi & Avocado Handroll

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Hand roll

$14.00

From the kitchen

Chicken Teriyaki

$25.00

Grilled chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce, steamed vegetables, and rice

Tonkatsu (Pork Cutlet)

$24.00

Fried breaded pork served with salad and rice

Chicken Katsu

$26.00

Deep fried breaded chicken breast served with Japanese style coleslaw.

Salmon Teriyaki

$28.00

Spicy BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Udon

Noodle with Japanese Katsuo soup

Chicken Udon

$18.00

Tempura Udon

$18.00

Vege Udon

$16.00

Beef Udon

$18.00

Plain Udon

$14.00

Beef Yaki Udon

$18.00

Japanese noodles stir fried with beef steak, noodles, and vegetables

Sauce

Unagi sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Creamy mayo

$1.00

Shriracha

$1.00

Wasabi sauce

$1.00

Wine

Hess Chardonnay

$10.00+

Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$11.00+

Michael David Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Corkage fee

$15.00

Bogle Merlot

$32.00

Sterling Pinot Noir

$36.00

Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Avissi Prosecco

$10.00

Beer

Asahi

$7.00+

Sapporo

$7.00+

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Kirin

$10.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Sake

Shochikubai Nigori

$16.00

Soft and smooth with a hint of sweetness

Kizakura Nigori

$18.00

Kizakura Nigori sake has a fresh & light flavor, and low-alcohol content. It has a semi-sweet and sour taste and it should be easy to be taken by sake beginners.

Hot Sake

$9.00

Shirakabegura

$27.00

Traditionally served chilled, Shirakabegura Junmai Daiginjo has a full-bodied palate with a hint of sweetness and a smooth, velvety feel in the mouth. Clear and bright in the glass, it has subtle aromas of pear, melon, banana and petrichor. The flavors of vanilla, melon, banana and white mushroom are enhanced by a hint of sweetness.

Drunken Whale

$23.00

This Tokubetsu Junmai is said to be brewed for whales that reside off of the Pacific coast of Kochi. The nose is a collection of rose, wood, and grape scents.

Otokayama

$23.00

Mio Sparkling Sake

$18.00

MIO is a festive, sparkling sake, bright with aromas of peach, ripe persimmon, freesia, and fresh bread. Its gentle effervescence creates a refreshing piquancy in the mouth, and sets off the flavors of pear and peach, with accents of yellow rose and baking spice.

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparking water

$3.00

Green Tea (Pot)

$5.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 E PROSPECT AVE, Danville, CA 94526

Directions

