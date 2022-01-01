TASOs 22 Center Street
No reviews yet
22 Center Street
Rutland, VT 05701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Dirty Fries
in a smoked tomato aioli with pork
Chicken Wings
BBQ, Buffalo, Spicy Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesean, Naked
Nacho Tower
tortillas with queso, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado, sour cream, cilantro
Fried Provolone
Served over marinara with pesto
Nacho Grande
Side Fries
Calamari
Mussels
Mozzarella sticks
Pretzel
Side salad
Mexican street corn
Potato Skins
Watermelon salad
Broccoli toast
BBQ CHICKEN FRIES
Mushroom Toast
Antipasto Salad
Salmon APP
Roasted curry squash
Pub Menu
Fish Sandwich
beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato with fries
Double Cheeseburger
choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato pickle with fries
Fish Tacos
fried haddock with fresh slaw, siracha aioli and fries
Caesar Salad
with homemade croutons & parmesean cheese
Taco Salad
ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, jalapeno, dressing
Fried Calamri
fries, gravy smothered with mozzarella cheese
Roasted Vegetable Salad
roasted vegetables served over iceburg wedge
Chicken Chimichanga
flour tortilla filled with braised beef, rice, beans, cheese, topped with siracha aioli
Rico Burger
Chilli rice bowl
Flatbread pizza
Dinner Menu
Steak Frites
ribeye with herb butter & truffle mayo, served w JoJo Fries
Fish and Chips
beer battered fish & chips served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
Rice Bowl
rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, corn black bean salsa
Filet Mignon
with mashed potato, vegetables with herb butter
Fish Tacos
beer battered fish and chips served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
Salmon
oven roasted served with rice and vegetables
Sliced Tenderloin
Eggplant Parm
Shrimp Risotto
Summer Salad
Butter pan fried cod
Chicken parmesan
Lemon chicken
Cod Loin
Filet special
Pasta Primavera
Manicotti
Cajun chicken
Chicken cordon bleu
Duck
Shrimp & steak tips
Baked haddock
Baked shrimp
Shrimp & Kale
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Pot Pie
Red Snapper
Burger & Beer
Mussels & Beer
Seared king salmon
RHS
Surf & Turf
Seafood Picatta
Prime rib manicotti
Veal chop bone in 160z
Seafood newburg
Prime rib ravioli
Veal parm
Scallops
Chicken Broc Alfredo
Veal Parmesan
Baked Penne w Sausage & Meatballs
Pan Seared Salmon
Porterhouse Steak
Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
FISH TACOS
FISH SANDWICH
CHIMICHANGA
FISH AND CHIPS
STEAK FRITES
CHICKEN RANCH WRAP
CHICKEN TENDERS
DIRTY FRIES
WINGS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
CALAMARI
NACHO TOWER
CAESAR SALAD
WEDGE SALAD
TACO SALAD
Chicken salad cornucopia
Bacon cheeseburger SUB
Chicken Philly
Chicken sandwich special
Late Night Apps
Bourbon/Rye
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Rum
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
Well Smirnoff
Absolut
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raz
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
DBL Well Smirnoff
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Tito's
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Stoli
DBL Ketel One
DBL Stoli Raz
DBL Stoli Orange
DBL Stoli Vanilla
DBL Stoli Blueberry
Whiskey
Fast Bar
Cosmo
Margarita
Manhattan
Martini
Mule
Shot 1
Shot 2
Shot 3
Shot 4
Shot 10
Frozen Margarita
Blossom Fizz
Espresso martini
Long island
Bloody mary
Mimosa
Apple cider margarita
Gold rush
Cider sidecar
Maple rum honey crisp
Creme brulee martini
Bees knees
Caramel apple sangria
Pink margarita
Beer
16oz Allagash
16oz Switchback
16oz Sams Summer
16oz Lake Monster
12oz Thugduck
16oz Labatts Blue Light
16 oz Zaboo Hazy IPA
16 oz Dog Fish Hazy-O IPA
16 oz blueberry blonde
16 oz 14th star codename
16 oz fiddlehead
16 oz zero gravity
16 oz octoberfest
16 oz shipyard
16 oz maple breakfast stout
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Coors
Devil's Fiddle
Dos Equis
Genesee
Guinness Stout
Heineken
High Life
Kill Puss IIPA
Miller Lite
Pacifico
PBR
Rutland Red
Shipyard
Switchback
Truly
Twisted Tea
Ultra
Corona light
Wine
Arroyo Vista Chardonnay BTL
Carols Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Coastal Estates Pinot Noir
Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon
Trapch Oak CSK Malbec
Underwood Rosé
PG-Ruffino
Little Sheep Sav Blanc
Knotty Vines Chardonnay
Anko Malbec BTL
Barossa Valley BTL
BV Pinot Noir BTL
Castello Chianti BTL
Ch Ste Michelle BTL
Charles Krug Cab BTL
Côtes du Rhône BTL
Hidden Crush Cabernet BTL
Jlohr BTL
Mondavi BTL
Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
San Vito Chianti BTL
Spoken Barrel Meritage BTL
Trapch Oak CSK Malbec BTL
Umani Montepulciano BTL
Unshackled Cab BTL
Snoop Dog BTL
Chianti classico
Boundary Break Dry Riesling BTL
Kenwood Yalupa BTL
Kettmeir PG BTL
Knotty Vines Chardonnay BTL
Little Sheep Sav Blanc BTL
PG-Ruffino BTL
Sancerre-Pascal BTL
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL
Underwood Rose BTL
Zonin Prosecco
Rosé Sparkling
Cava-Marques
Mionetta Prosecco
Listel
PG-Kobal BTL
Underwood Rosé
Aperol
Camapri
Capano Antica
Cocchi Americano
Cocchi di Torino
Dolin Dry
Punt e Mes
Cocktails
After Hours
Amaretto Sour
Americano
Aperol Spritz
Apple of My Heart
Ardbeg Sing
Astoria
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bobby Burns
Boulevardier
Buddy Brown
Cadillac Margarita
Cafe Oscuro
Cape Cod
Chilcano
Corn & Oil
Daiquiri
Dark & Stormy
Dude Abides
Fourth Region
French 75
Fresa Fresa
Gibson
Gimlet
Glenmorang
Grey Hound
Hulf & Hulf
Jalapeno Margarita
Jonesy
Kahlua & Milk
King Louie
Last Word
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Madras
Mai Tai
Maple Creemee
Marg Mule
Martinez
Mercy Mercy
Mezcal Sour
Mimosa
Misty Knight
Mud Slide
Negroni
Negroni Sbagliato
NY Sour
Oaxaca Wocka
Old Fashion
Paloma
Paper Plane
Primm Particle
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Side Car
Sombrero
Tipperary
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Yara Greyjoy
Seltzers/Ciders
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our amazing restaurant in beautiful downtown Rutland!
22 Center Street, Rutland, VT 05701