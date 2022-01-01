TASOs 22 Center Street

Main picView gallery

Appetizer

Dirty Fries

$10.00

in a smoked tomato aioli with pork

Chicken Wings

$15.00

BBQ, Buffalo, Spicy Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesean, Naked

Nacho Tower

$14.00

tortillas with queso, tomatoes, jalapenos, avocado, sour cream, cilantro

Fried Provolone

$10.00

Served over marinara with pesto

Nacho Grande

$16.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Calamari

$14.00

Mussels

$15.00

Mozzarella sticks

$10.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Side salad

$6.00

Mexican street corn

$6.00

Potato Skins

$6.00

Watermelon salad

$8.00

Broccoli toast

$8.00

BBQ CHICKEN FRIES

$10.00

Mushroom Toast

$8.00

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Salmon APP

$9.00

Roasted curry squash

$10.00

Pub Menu

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato with fries

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato pickle with fries

Fish Tacos

$16.00

fried haddock with fresh slaw, siracha aioli and fries

Caesar Salad

$13.00

with homemade croutons & parmesean cheese

Taco Salad

$16.00

ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese, jalapeno, dressing

Fried Calamri

$14.00

fries, gravy smothered with mozzarella cheese

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$16.00

roasted vegetables served over iceburg wedge

Chicken Chimichanga

$19.00

flour tortilla filled with braised beef, rice, beans, cheese, topped with siracha aioli

Rico Burger

$16.00

Chilli rice bowl

$17.00

Flatbread pizza

$14.00

Dinner Menu

Steak Frites

$32.00

ribeye with herb butter & truffle mayo, served w JoJo Fries

Fish and Chips

$18.00

beer battered fish & chips served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Rice Bowl

$22.00

rice, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, corn black bean salsa

Filet Mignon

$34.00

with mashed potato, vegetables with herb butter

Fish Tacos

$16.00

beer battered fish and chips served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Salmon

$29.00

oven roasted served with rice and vegetables

Sliced Tenderloin

$34.00

Eggplant Parm

$23.00

Shrimp Risotto

$26.00

Summer Salad

$16.00

Butter pan fried cod

$26.00

Chicken parmesan

$22.00

Lemon chicken

$22.00

Cod Loin

$29.00

Filet special

$36.00

Pasta Primavera

$21.00

Manicotti

$22.00

Cajun chicken

$18.00

Chicken cordon bleu

$26.00

Duck

$34.00

Shrimp & steak tips

$36.00

Baked haddock

$26.00

Baked shrimp

$24.00

Shrimp & Kale

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Red Snapper

$30.00

Burger & Beer

$15.00

Mussels & Beer

$15.00

Seared king salmon

$29.00

RHS

$960.00

Surf & Turf

$38.00

Seafood Picatta

$30.00

Prime rib manicotti

$24.00

Veal chop bone in 160z

$38.00

Seafood newburg

$30.00

Prime rib ravioli

$24.00

Veal parm

$38.00

Scallops

$31.00

Chicken Broc Alfredo

$22.00

Veal Parmesan

$38.00

Baked Penne w Sausage & Meatballs

$22.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$30.00

Porterhouse Steak

$38.00

Kids Menu

Kids Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.00

served with ketchup

Kids Fish and Chips

$12.00

beer battered fish & chips served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Dessert

Check availability

Cookies

$2.25

Cannoli 1

$4.00

Cannoli 2

$7.00

Cookie skillet

$7.00

Lunch Menu

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

FISH TACOS

$16.00

FISH SANDWICH

$14.00

CHIMICHANGA

$19.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$18.00

STEAK FRITES

$32.00

CHICKEN RANCH WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

DIRTY FRIES

$10.00

WINGS

$15.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

CALAMARI

$14.00

NACHO TOWER

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

WEDGE SALAD

$13.00

TACO SALAD

$16.00

Chicken salad cornucopia

$14.00

Bacon cheeseburger SUB

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Chicken sandwich special

$15.00

Late Night Apps

DIRTY FRIES

$5.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.50

NACHO TOWER

$7.00

PRETZEL

$6.00

BONELESS WINGS

$7.50

POPPERS

$6.00

Bourbon/Rye

Jim Bean

$8.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Woodford

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Maker's 46

$12.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Dickel

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Basil Hayden Rye

$12.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.00

BH Tom Cat

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Stonecutter

$13.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Bénédictine

$11.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse

$13.00

Cynar

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Maple Cream

$9.00

Nonino

$12.00

Patron XO

$9.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Appleton

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain

$8.00

Cruzan

$8.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Mad River

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10

$12.00

Balvenie 12

$13.00

Dewer's

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnnie Black

$11.00

Johnnie Red

$9.00

Lagavulin

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Cincoro

$12.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Don 1942

$21.00

Don Anejo

$15.00

Don Blanco

$13.00

Don Reposado

$13.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Milagro

$11.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Vodka

Well Smirnoff

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

DBL Well Smirnoff

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Tito's

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Grey Goose Citron

DBL Stoli

DBL Ketel One

DBL Stoli Raz

DBL Stoli Orange

DBL Stoli Vanilla

DBL Stoli Blueberry

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Black Bush

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Crown

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

VO

$8.00

Fast Bar

Cosmo

$2.00

Margarita

$2.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Martini

$2.00

Mule

$2.00

Shot 1

$5.00

Shot 2

$6.00

Shot 3

$7.00

Shot 4

$8.00

Shot 10

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Blossom Fizz

$10.00

Espresso martini

$13.00

Long island

$14.00

Bloody mary

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Apple cider margarita

$13.00

Gold rush

$13.00

Cider sidecar

$13.00

Maple rum honey crisp

$15.00

Creme brulee martini

$15.00

Bees knees

$14.00

Caramel apple sangria

$13.00

Pink margarita

$12.00

Beer

16oz Allagash

$6.00

16oz Switchback

$7.00

16oz Sams Summer

$6.00

16oz Lake Monster

$7.00

12oz Thugduck

$8.00

16oz Labatts Blue Light

$4.00

16 oz Zaboo Hazy IPA

$6.00

16 oz Dog Fish Hazy-O IPA

$6.00

16 oz blueberry blonde

$7.00

16 oz 14th star codename

$8.00

16 oz fiddlehead

$7.00

16 oz zero gravity

$6.00

16 oz octoberfest

$6.00

16 oz shipyard

$7.00

16 oz maple breakfast stout

$8.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Devil's Fiddle

$8.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Genesee

$3.00

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Heineken

$3.00

High Life

$2.00

Kill Puss IIPA

$8.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Pacifico

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Rutland Red

$8.00

Shipyard

$6.00

Switchback

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

Corona light

$4.00

Wine

Arroyo Vista Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Carols Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$82.00

Coastal Estates Pinot Noir

$8.00

Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Trapch Oak CSK Malbec

$10.00

Underwood Rosé

$9.00

PG-Ruffino

$8.00

Little Sheep Sav Blanc

$7.00

Knotty Vines Chardonnay

$7.00

Anko Malbec BTL

Barossa Valley BTL

BV Pinot Noir BTL

Castello Chianti BTL

Ch Ste Michelle BTL

Charles Krug Cab BTL

Côtes du Rhône BTL

Hidden Crush Cabernet BTL

Jlohr BTL

Mondavi BTL

Parducci Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

San Vito Chianti BTL

Spoken Barrel Meritage BTL

Trapch Oak CSK Malbec BTL

Umani Montepulciano BTL

Unshackled Cab BTL

Snoop Dog BTL

$24.00

Chianti classico

$32.00

Boundary Break Dry Riesling BTL

$33.00

Kenwood Yalupa BTL

Kettmeir PG BTL

Knotty Vines Chardonnay BTL

Little Sheep Sav Blanc BTL

PG-Ruffino BTL

Sancerre-Pascal BTL

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio BTL

$42.00

Underwood Rose BTL

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

Rosé Sparkling

$11.00

Cava-Marques

$28.00

Mionetta Prosecco

$29.00

Listel

PG-Kobal BTL

Underwood Rosé

Aperol

$7.00

Camapri

$8.00

Capano Antica

$10.00

Cocchi Americano

$7.00

Cocchi di Torino

$7.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Punt e Mes

$7.00

Cocktails

After Hours

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Americano

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Apple of My Heart

$14.00

Ardbeg Sing

$12.00

Astoria

$12.00

Bay Breeze

Black Russian

Bloody Mary

Bobby Burns

Boulevardier

Buddy Brown

Cadillac Margarita

Cafe Oscuro

Cape Cod

Chilcano

$11.00

Corn & Oil

$9.00

Daiquiri

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Dude Abides

$10.00

Fourth Region

French 75

$10.00

Fresa Fresa

$12.00

Gibson

Gimlet

Glenmorang

$12.00

Grey Hound

Hulf & Hulf

$12.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.00

Jonesy

$12.00

Kahlua & Milk

King Louie

$12.00

Last Word

Lemon Drop

Long Island

$12.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$10.00

Maple Creemee

$14.00

Marg Mule

$11.00

Martinez

$13.00

Mercy Mercy

$11.00

Mezcal Sour

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Misty Knight

$12.00

Mud Slide

Negroni

Negroni Sbagliato

$11.00

NY Sour

Oaxaca Wocka

$12.00

Old Fashion

Paloma

Paper Plane

Primm Particle

$11.00

Rob Roy

Rusty Nail

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Side Car

$13.00

Sombrero

$9.00

Tipperary

$12.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

Tom Collins

Vieux Carre

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Yara Greyjoy

$13.00

Seltzers/Ciders

Citizens

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

High noon

$7.25

Non-Alcoholic

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Gingerale

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Orange Cream

$2.00

Vanilla Cream

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our amazing restaurant in beautiful downtown Rutland!

Location

22 Center Street, Rutland, VT 05701

Directions

