Tasta Pizza & Taproom

508 East Main Street

Bradford, PA 16701

French Fries
Tray (28 Slices)
Turkey

Pizza

Order pizza by the slice/square, round, & even in cauliflower crust!

Cheese & Pepperoni Slice

$1.75

Square cut pizza! Classic cheese & pepperoni!

Special Slices

$2.00

Square cut pizza! Everything, BBQ chicken, & more!

Tray (28 Slices)

$35.00

This is the perfect size to feed up to 14 people (2 slices per person)! Classic cheese & pepperoni!

Specialty Tray (28 Slices)

$48.00

This is the perfect size to feed up to 14 people (2 slices per person)! Everything, BBQ chicken, & more!

12" Cheese & Pepperoni

12" Cheese & Pepperoni

$15.00

12" round classic cheese & pepperoni!

12" Specialty

$17.00

12" round chicken wing, everything, BBQ chicken, & more!

16" Cheese & Pepperoni

$19.00

16" round classic cheese & pepperoni!

16" Specialty

$23.00

16" round chicken wing, everything, BBQ chicken, & more!

10" Cauliflower Crust

10" Cauliflower Crust

$10.00

10" cauliflower crust to keep your gluten to a MINIMUM! Perfect size for 1-2 people.

10" Cauliflower Crust Special

$13.00

10" cauliflower crust to keep your gluten to a MINIMUM! Perfect size for 1-2 people.

Wings

Great sized chicken wings! Classic sauce options!

Bone-In Wings

$1.10

In our opinion, we've got the best wings for miles! Ask for them wet or super sloppy! We'll kick it up a notch in heat if you're feeling spicy!

Boneless Wings

$1.25

Boneless wings are great for snacking and keep your hands much cleaner! We can still make 'em messy though... Let us know how you like them!

Breaded Wings

$1.50

Our breaded wings crisp up to perfection, and then soak up all the flavor we put into it!

Other Fried Foods

Options from the fryer! Tenders, fries, & more!
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$2.15

Good sized chicken tenders fried to perfection. Take it to the next level by tossing it in your favorite sauce, or get it on the side.

French Fries

$5.00

Crisp straight cut fries! Pair with a sauce!

Wedge Fries

$5.00

Wedge cut fries with the perfect surface area for dipping!

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Straight cut sweet potato fries.

Hot Fries

$6.00

Straight cut fries tossed in medium wing sauce!

Ghost Fries

$8.00

Straight cut fries, topped with ghost cheese, cheddar cheese, & crispy bacon!

Mini Tacos

$8.00

Mini tacos made with chicken!

Pizza Logs

$7.00

Pepperoni & mozzarella wrapped up & fried!

Onion Rings

$7.00

Crispy battered onion rings!

Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Cheddar poppers perfect as an appetizer or side!

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Cream cheese poppers perfect as an appetizer or side!

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.00

Pickle spears breaded and fried to perfection!

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Mushrooms breaded and fried to perfection!

Deep Fried Vegetables

$7.00

Assortment of vegetables breaded and fried to perfection!

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried!

Nachos

$5.00

Tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese!

Loaded Nachos

$5.00

Nacho chips (or French fries) topped with nacho cheese, taco meat, shredded cheddar, lettuce & tomatoes!

Giant Subs

8" & 16" sub options on white & wheat!

Pizza

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with pizza sauce, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, & oregano!

Ham

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with ham, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Turkey

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with turkey, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Salami

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with salami, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Pepperoni

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with pepperoni, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Tuna

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with tuna, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Cheese

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Italian

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with ham, capicola, salami, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Capicola

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with capicola, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Cajun Turkey

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with cajun turkey, pepperjack cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Combo

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Regular

$8.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with dutch loaf, chopped ham, salami, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Giant Premium Subs

Tender

$9.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with tenders (try them sauced), provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Grilled Chicken

$9.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with grilled chicken, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Sausage Parm

$9.00+

Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with sausage mixed with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, & oregano!

Chicken Parm

$9.00+

Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with tenders, tomato sauce, provolone, parmesan, & oregano!

BLT

$9.00+

Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Meatball

$9.00+

Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with meatballs, provolone, parmesan, & oregano!

Mexican Meatball

$9.00+

Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with taco meat, meatballs, provolone, parmesan, & oregano!

Italian Meatball

$9.00+

Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with pizza sauce, pepperoni, provolone, meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, & oregano!

Steak

$9.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with steak, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Grilled Chicken

$9.00+

Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with roast beef, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!

Wraps, Pitas, & More

Try a wrap, pita, taco, or quesadilla!

Ham & Provolone Pita

$7.00

Pita stuffed with ham, provolone, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!

Turkey & Swiss Pita

$7.00

Pita stuffed with turkey, swiss, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!

Tuna & Provolone Pita

$7.00

Pita stuffed with tuna, provolone, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!

Steak & Cheddar Pita

$8.00

Pita stuffed with steak, cheddar, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!

BLT Pita

$8.00

Pita stuffed with bacon, lettuce, & tomato! Make sure to add MAYO if you'd like!

Ham & Provolone Pretzel Melt

$6.00

Pretzel bun with ham, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

Turkey Provolone Pretzel Melt

$6.00

Pretzel bun with turkey, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

Tuna & Provolone Pretzel Melt

$6.00

Pretzel bun with tuna, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

Steak & Provolone Pretzel Melt

$7.00

Pretzel bun with steak, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

BLT Pretzel Melt

$7.00

Pretzel bun with bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Make sure to add MAYO if you'd like!

Ham & Provolone Wrap

$7.00

Tortilla wrap with ham, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

Turkey & Provolone Wrap

$7.00

Tortilla wrap with turkey, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

Tender Wrap

$8.00

Tortilla wrap with a tender (tossed or not), cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, & tomato!

Tuna & Provolone Wrap

$7.00

Tortilla wrap with tuna, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

Steak & Cheddar Wrap

$8.00

Tortilla wrap with steak, cheddar, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!

BLT Wrap

$8.00

Tortilla wrap with bacon, lettuce, & tomato! Make sure to add MAYO if you'd like!

Soft Taco

$5.00

Tortilla wrap with taco meat, cheddar cheese, you're choice of taco sauce heat, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato!

Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Tortilla wrap with mozzarella, cheddar, & steak! Served with sour cream & salsa!

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Tortilla wrap with mozzarella, cheddar, & chicken! Served with sour cream & salsa!

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Tortilla wrap with mozzarella, & cheddar! Served with sour cream & salsa!

Salads

Great salads & portioned perfectly with meat, cheese, & veggies!

Super Salad

$6.00+

Ham, salami, & provolone with lettuce & tomato!

Turkey & Swiss Salad

$6.00+

Turkey & swiss with lettuce & tomato!

Taco Salad

$6.00+

Taco meat, cheddar, & black olives with lettuce & tomato! Sour cream

Tender Salad

$6.00+

Tenders, mozzarella, & fries with lettuce & tomato!

Chicken Fajita Salad

$6.00+

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, & fries with lettuce & tomato!

Steak Salad

$6.00+

Steak, mozzarella, & fries with lettuce & tomato!

Create My Own

$6.00+

Create your own salad! Make sure it's made perfectly to your liking. Comes with only lettuce as a default!

Sauces

Pick some sauces for your meal!

Ranch

$0.80

Bleu Cheese

$0.80

Mild

$0.80

Medium

$0.80

Hot

$0.80

BBQ

$0.80

Sweet & Tangy

$0.80

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Butter & Garlic

$0.80

Cajun

$0.80

Ketchup

$0.80

Marinara

$0.80

Salsa

$0.80

Sour Cream

$0.80

French

$0.80

Italian

$0.80

Raspberry Vinegarette

$0.80

Fat-Free Ranch

$0.80

Mayonnaise

$0.80

Thousand Island

$0.80

Fat-Free Catalina

$0.80

Light Italian

$0.80

Nacho Cheese

$0.80

Front Drinks

Have a refreshing beverage!

Soda Can

$1.25

20oz Soda/Water

$2.50

1L Soda/Water

$3.00

2L Soda

$3.50

Energy Drink

$4.00

Other Drinks

$2.00

Off-Brand Soda

$1.00
Staple of Bradford, PA for 50 years! Tasta serves pizza, subs, salads, wings, and tons of other fried foods. Pickup and delivery available!

508 East Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701

