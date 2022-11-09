Tasta Pizza & Taproom
Cheese & Pepperoni Slice
Square cut pizza! Classic cheese & pepperoni!
Special Slices
Square cut pizza! Everything, BBQ chicken, & more!
Tray (28 Slices)
This is the perfect size to feed up to 14 people (2 slices per person)! Classic cheese & pepperoni!
Specialty Tray (28 Slices)
This is the perfect size to feed up to 14 people (2 slices per person)! Everything, BBQ chicken, & more!
12" Cheese & Pepperoni
12" round classic cheese & pepperoni!
12" Specialty
12" round chicken wing, everything, BBQ chicken, & more!
16" Cheese & Pepperoni
16" round classic cheese & pepperoni!
16" Specialty
16" round chicken wing, everything, BBQ chicken, & more!
10" Cauliflower Crust
10" cauliflower crust to keep your gluten to a MINIMUM! Perfect size for 1-2 people.
10" Cauliflower Crust Special
10" cauliflower crust to keep your gluten to a MINIMUM! Perfect size for 1-2 people.
Wings
Bone-In Wings
In our opinion, we've got the best wings for miles! Ask for them wet or super sloppy! We'll kick it up a notch in heat if you're feeling spicy!
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings are great for snacking and keep your hands much cleaner! We can still make 'em messy though... Let us know how you like them!
Breaded Wings
Our breaded wings crisp up to perfection, and then soak up all the flavor we put into it!
Other Fried Foods
Chicken Tenders
Good sized chicken tenders fried to perfection. Take it to the next level by tossing it in your favorite sauce, or get it on the side.
French Fries
Crisp straight cut fries! Pair with a sauce!
Wedge Fries
Wedge cut fries with the perfect surface area for dipping!
Sweet Potato Fries
Straight cut sweet potato fries.
Hot Fries
Straight cut fries tossed in medium wing sauce!
Ghost Fries
Straight cut fries, topped with ghost cheese, cheddar cheese, & crispy bacon!
Mini Tacos
Mini tacos made with chicken!
Pizza Logs
Pepperoni & mozzarella wrapped up & fried!
Onion Rings
Crispy battered onion rings!
Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers
Cheddar poppers perfect as an appetizer or side!
Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese poppers perfect as an appetizer or side!
Deep Fried Pickles
Pickle spears breaded and fried to perfection!
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Mushrooms breaded and fried to perfection!
Deep Fried Vegetables
Assortment of vegetables breaded and fried to perfection!
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese breaded and fried!
Nachos
Tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese!
Loaded Nachos
Nacho chips (or French fries) topped with nacho cheese, taco meat, shredded cheddar, lettuce & tomatoes!
Giant Subs
Pizza
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with pizza sauce, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, & oregano!
Ham
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with ham, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Turkey
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with turkey, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Salami
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with salami, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Pepperoni
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with pepperoni, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Tuna
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with tuna, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Cheese
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with mozzarella, cheddar, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Italian
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with ham, capicola, salami, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Capicola
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with capicola, provolone cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Cajun Turkey
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with cajun turkey, pepperjack cheese, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Combo
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Regular
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with dutch loaf, chopped ham, salami, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Giant Premium Subs
Tender
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with tenders (try them sauced), provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Grilled Chicken
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with grilled chicken, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Sausage Parm
Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with sausage mixed with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, & oregano!
Chicken Parm
Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with tenders, tomato sauce, provolone, parmesan, & oregano!
BLT
Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Meatball
Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with meatballs, provolone, parmesan, & oregano!
Mexican Meatball
Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with taco meat, meatballs, provolone, parmesan, & oregano!
Italian Meatball
Standard is 8" or 16" white bread with pizza sauce, pepperoni, provolone, meatballs, mozzarella, parmesan, & oregano!
Steak
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with steak, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Grilled Chicken
Standard is 8” or 16” white bread with roast beef, provolone, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, oil & vinegar, parmesan, & oregano!
Wraps, Pitas, & More
Ham & Provolone Pita
Pita stuffed with ham, provolone, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!
Turkey & Swiss Pita
Pita stuffed with turkey, swiss, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!
Tuna & Provolone Pita
Pita stuffed with tuna, provolone, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!
Steak & Cheddar Pita
Pita stuffed with steak, cheddar, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, tomato, & pickle!
BLT Pita
Pita stuffed with bacon, lettuce, & tomato! Make sure to add MAYO if you'd like!
Ham & Provolone Pretzel Melt
Pretzel bun with ham, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
Turkey Provolone Pretzel Melt
Pretzel bun with turkey, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
Tuna & Provolone Pretzel Melt
Pretzel bun with tuna, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
Steak & Provolone Pretzel Melt
Pretzel bun with steak, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
BLT Pretzel Melt
Pretzel bun with bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Make sure to add MAYO if you'd like!
Ham & Provolone Wrap
Tortilla wrap with ham, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
Turkey & Provolone Wrap
Tortilla wrap with turkey, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
Tender Wrap
Tortilla wrap with a tender (tossed or not), cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, & tomato!
Tuna & Provolone Wrap
Tortilla wrap with tuna, provolone, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
Steak & Cheddar Wrap
Tortilla wrap with steak, cheddar, mayonnaise, lettuce, & tomato!
BLT Wrap
Tortilla wrap with bacon, lettuce, & tomato! Make sure to add MAYO if you'd like!
Soft Taco
Tortilla wrap with taco meat, cheddar cheese, you're choice of taco sauce heat, sour cream, lettuce, & tomato!
Steak Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap with mozzarella, cheddar, & steak! Served with sour cream & salsa!
Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap with mozzarella, cheddar, & chicken! Served with sour cream & salsa!
Cheese Quesadilla
Tortilla wrap with mozzarella, & cheddar! Served with sour cream & salsa!
Salads
Super Salad
Ham, salami, & provolone with lettuce & tomato!
Turkey & Swiss Salad
Turkey & swiss with lettuce & tomato!
Taco Salad
Taco meat, cheddar, & black olives with lettuce & tomato! Sour cream
Tender Salad
Tenders, mozzarella, & fries with lettuce & tomato!
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, & fries with lettuce & tomato!
Steak Salad
Steak, mozzarella, & fries with lettuce & tomato!
Create My Own
Create your own salad! Make sure it's made perfectly to your liking. Comes with only lettuce as a default!
Sauces
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Mild
Medium
Hot
BBQ
Sweet & Tangy
Honey Mustard
Butter & Garlic
Cajun
Ketchup
Marinara
Salsa
Sour Cream
French
Italian
Raspberry Vinegarette
Fat-Free Ranch
Mayonnaise
Thousand Island
Fat-Free Catalina
Light Italian
Nacho Cheese
Front Drinks
Staple of Bradford, PA for 50 years! Tasta serves pizza, subs, salads, wings, and tons of other fried foods. Pickup and delivery available!
508 East Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701