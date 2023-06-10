Main picView gallery

Taste Budds

6192 Vermilion Loop

Graniteville, SC 29829

Entrees

Pull Pork

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Ribs

$16.00

Brisket

$16.00

Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Pork Chop

$15.00

Double Smash Burger

$15.00

Jerk Wings

$15.00

Wings and fries

$13.00

Sides

Green Beans

$3.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Red Beans and Rice

$3.50

Cabbages

$3.50

Fries

$3.00

Sandwiches

Pull Pork

$8.00

Grill Chicken

$8.00

Brisket

$9.00

Jerk Chicken

$8.00

Jerk Pork Chops

$9.00

Drinks/Desserts

Lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6192 Vermilion Loop, Graniteville, SC 29829

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

