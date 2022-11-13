Taste-Buds
197 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16535 Hwy 140, Buhl, AL 35446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-020 - Tuscaloosa, AL
No Reviews
2229 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurant
SoCal Cantina - Tuscaloosa - 2310 University Blvd
No Reviews
2310 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurant