Taste-Buds

197 Reviews

$

16535 Hwy 140

Buhl, AL 35446

Beverages

Sm Sweet Tea

$1.00

Lg Sweet Tea

$2.00

Sm Soft Drinks

$1.25

Lg Soft Drinks

$2.25

Coffee 12 Oz

$1.35

Lemonade

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

BBQ Fries

$8.00

Pickle Chips

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Macaroni Bites

$6.00

Broccoli Bacon Bites

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$4.00

Chef Salad

$8.75

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.50

BBQ Salad

$8.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Burgers

Bear Burger

$7.00

Smokehouse Burger

$8.50

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$7.50

Buds “Egg”stravaganza

$9.50

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.25

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.25

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.25

Sandwiches

Buds Club

$8.25

Fried Green Tomato & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$8.75

“Bear Country” Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$8.00

Classic BLT

$7.00

Smokey Bear BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Baskets & Platters

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.25

Chicken Tender Platter

$13.25

Fish Basket

$11.00

Fish Platter

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.75

Half Chicken Platter

$12.75

Hamburger Steak Platter

$11.75

Meatloaf Platter

$11.25

Wings

6 Wings

$10.50

12 Wings

$16.00

24 Wings

$29.00

Cub Menu

Cub Burger

$5.25

Cubs Kickin’ Chickin’

$5.25

Cubs Grilled Cheese

$3.25

Pizzas

Chicago Style Pizza 14" Pizza

$22.00

Small Cheese

$4.75

Small Veggie Lover's

$6.50

Small Hawaiian

$6.50

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.50

Small Meat Lover's

$7.00

Small Buffalo Chicken

$9.25

Small Supreme

$8.00

Medium Cheese

$8.25

Medium Veggie Lover's

$11.50

Medium Hawaiian

$11.50

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.50

Medium Meat Lover's

$12.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$14.25

Medium Supreme

$13.00

Large Cheese

$13.25

Large Veggie Lover's

$16.50

Large Hawaiian

$16.50

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

Large Meat Lover's

$17.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.25

Large Supreme

$18.00

Like Pizza

Small Calzones

$7.00

Medium Calzones

$10.00

Small Cheese Sticks

$4.50

Medium Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Small Cinnamon Sticks

$4.50

Medium Cinnamon Sticks

$8.00

Bosco Sticks

$3.00

Pepperoni Sticks

$1.75

Sides

Creamed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

French Fries

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Premium Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.00

A La Carte

Fish Fillet

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.50

Pork Stuffed Potato

$6.00

Extras

Small Sauce

$0.50

Medium Sauce

$1.00

Large Sauce

$2.00

Extra Large Sauce

$3.00

Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Cheese

$0.75

Jalapeno Peppers

$0.35

Pickles

$0.35

Onion

$0.35

Sauce on Item

$0.50

Gravy on Fries

$0.50

Platters

Wing Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

Sandwich Platters

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16535 Hwy 140, Buhl, AL 35446

Directions

