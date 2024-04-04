American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taste Community Restaurant
16 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Taste Community Restuarant, Pay-What-You-Can
Location
1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paco's Mexican Cuisine and Cantina
No Reviews
1508 W. Magnolia ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
4.6 • 280
401 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth - 1621 River Run Suite 176
No Reviews
1621 River Run Suite 176 Fort Worth, TX 76107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
4.6 • 280
401 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth