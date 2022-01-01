Restaurant header imageView gallery
TASTE! Craft Eatery

2550 Broad Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Lunch & Dinner

Duo

$16.00

Choose any 2 items

Trio

$20.00

Choose any 3 items

Quartet

$29.00

Choose any 4 items

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Today's soup served with a toasted baguette

Entree Salads

California Cowboy Cobb

$18.00

Romaine, hard boiled egg, bacon, marinated tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing.

Hometown House

$16.00

Mixed greens, roasted beet, cucumber, red onion, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette.

Back To Basic Berry

$16.00

Mixed greens, blue cheese, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette.

Hail Caesar

$16.00

Baby kale, crouton, parmesan, lemon Caesar dressing.

Quirky Quinoa

$16.00

Baby kale, dried cranberry, green onion, maple roasted squash, sliced apple, almond, maple pumpkin vinaigrette.

Spin Master

$16.00

Spinach, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, pine nuts, chèvre, balsamic vinaigrette.

Spooky Season Spin

$16.00

Spinach, maple roasted squash, sliced apple, bacon, chèvre, maple pumpkin vinaigrette.

Hail to the Kale

$16.00

Baby kale, dried cranberry, sliced apple, toasted pecan, chèvre, maple pumpkin vinaigrette.

The Tip Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, red onion, sautéed mushroom, green bean, avocado, potato, parmesan, tarragon dijon vinaigrette, grilled tri tip.

Ahi Nicoise Salad

$22.00

Mixed greens, green bean, hard boiled egg, marinated tomato, potato, tarragon dijon vinaigrette, grilled ahi.

Bet Your Burrata Salad

$18.00

Spinach, maple roasted squash, roasted beet, dried cranberry, toasted pecan, maple pumpkin vinaigrette, burrata.

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Mixed Greens, roasted beet, red onion, blue cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, grilled salmon.

Cabo Chicken Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, roasted corn, cucumber, marinated tomato, tortilla strip, cotija, toasted coriander vinaigrette, grilled chipotle chicken.

Scarecrow

$20.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberry, roasted corn, sliced apple, candied walnut, maple pumpkin vinaigrette, fried chicken

Yard Bird Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, red onion, roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strip, BBQ sauce, ranch, grilled chipotle chicken.

Special Salad

$16.00

Today's special salad

Sharing Plates

Grilled Artichoke

$16.00

Served with garlic aioli & grilled lemon.

Burrata Board

$18.00

Served with apple chutney, honey, almond, roasted maple squash, toasted baguette.

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Seasonal hummus, country olives, marinated tomato, house made flat bread

Lamb Kofta

$15.00

Served with a side of seasonal hummus, olive tapenade, house made flat bread

Meat Board

$16.00

Chef selection of sausages served with accoutrement

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Made with green onions, cilantro, chili paste, sesame topped with rice noodles, served with wonton crisps and cucumbers

Calamari

$15.00

Served with sides of cocktail sauce and lemon caper aioli

Grilled Brie

$18.00

Served with fig jam, apple chutney, roasted garlic, dried cherries & apricots, honey and a toasted baguette

Sharing Fries

$10.00

Sharing Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

House made flourless chocolate torte served with whipped cream and raspberry sauce

Cheesecake

$10.00

Our seasonal cheesecake served with whipped cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Our house made vanilla creme brulee served with candied ginger

Cobbler

$10.00

Our seasonal cobbler served with whipped cream

Sorbet Trio

$10.00

A trio of our house made seasonal sorbet flavors

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Root beer poured over our house made vanilla ice cream

Orange Float

$8.00

Orange soda poured over our house made vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream Bowl

$8.00

A bowl of our house made vanilla ice cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

