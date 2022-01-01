Sugars Cajun Cuisine

Restaurant info

Sugar's offers NOLA-inspired comfort foods & world-class entertainment in an upscale casual dining environment. The concept was inspired by the fusion of rhythmic beats and creole spices. Guests can expect comfort foods ranging from lamb chops to shrimp & grits. Cajun chicken & waffles and gumbo await the most discriminating palate. Along with comfort classics, Sugar's has developed a creative frozen cocktail selection by our in-house mixologist. Sugar's offers a glass-enclosed cigar and hookah lounge, DJ, and live entertainment with performances by national R&B, jazz, and zydeco touring artists making it the perfect destination for your next gathering!

