Sugars Cajun Cuisine

683 Reviews

$$

3424 FM 1092 Rd

#290

Missouri City, TX 77459

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken & Waffles
Catfish
Cajun Fries

All Nonalcoholic Drinks

Bottle of Water

$2.99Out of stock

Coffee or Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Lemonade

Orange Juice

$3.99

Soft Drinks

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Dessert Bar Cocktails

Apple Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan

$12.00Out of stock

Cotton Candy

$12.00Out of stock

Campfire

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

House Specialty Cocktails

Lavender Blue Margarita

$12.00

Superstar Sangria

$16.00

Hennessy Chill

$17.00

Drink Special

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Tank

$8.00Out of stock

DRINK SPECIAL

Old Fashion

$7.00

Frozen Margaritta

$7.00

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Patron Margarita

$15.00

Long Island

$10.00

Strong Island

$15.00

Gin Martini

$10.00

Vodka Martini

$10.00

Titos Martini

$12.00

Lemon drop martini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Adios MF

$12.00

Jack Tea

$10.00

French Connection

$13.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Don Julio Margarita

$16.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$14.00Out of stock

Cognac

Courvasier

$10.00

Dusse

$11.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Martell Blue Swift

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00Out of stock

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$9.00

Zafra

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

1942

$20.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Gold

$12.00Out of stock

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$12.00Out of stock

Ciroc

$8.00

Ciroc Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Highway

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Whiskey

B&B

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$11.00Out of stock

Crown Royal Vanilla

$11.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenlevit

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

House Wine

Melot

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Nior

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Ste. Michelle

$11.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Apps

Loaded Fries

$9.00

French fries topped with cheese sauce, bacon, chives, and sour cream.

Smothered Fries

$9.00

French fries covered in brown gravy, bacon, and chives.

Cajun Fries

$10.00

French fries covered in cajun cream sauce, bell peppers, bacon, shaved parmesan, and scallions.

Cajun Chicken Strips

$8.00

Toss in a sauce +$2

Garlic & Herb Lamb Chops

$39.00

Jerk Lamb Chops

$39.00

Garlic and herb substitution available.

Lobster Bites

$22.00

Lobster bites served with house made tartar sauce.

Boudin Balls

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$9.00Out of stock

Mardi Gras Wings

$13.00

Alligator

$14.00Out of stock

Gumbo

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken & Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Waffle

$17.00

Cajun Chicken & Waffles

Cajun Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Asian Fusion Chicken & Wafffles

Topped with chives.

Asian Fusion Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Grilled Chicken & Waffles

Grilled Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Nashville Chicken & Waffles

Topped with buttered pickles.

Nashville Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Fried Lobster and Waffles

Fried Lobster and Waffles

$24.00

Po-Boys

Catfish

$12.95

Shrimp

$13.95

Add On

Fish

$9.00

2 Fillets Blackened or Fried

Waffles

$8.00

Chicken Only

$9.00

Shrimp

$11.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:01 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sugar's offers NOLA-inspired comfort foods & world-class entertainment in an upscale casual dining environment. The concept was inspired by the fusion of rhythmic beats and creole spices. Guests can expect comfort foods ranging from lamb chops to shrimp & grits. Cajun chicken & waffles and gumbo await the most discriminating palate. Along with comfort classics, Sugar's has developed a creative frozen cocktail selection by our in-house mixologist. Sugar's offers a glass-enclosed cigar and hookah lounge, DJ, and live entertainment with performances by national R&B, jazz, and zydeco touring artists making it the perfect destination for your next gathering!

3424 FM 1092 Rd, #290, Missouri City, TX 77459

