Taste of Belgium Beavercreek
10 Greene Blvd 100
Beavercreek, OH 45440
Dinner
Brunch for Dinner
Bistro Breakfast
Two farm eggs, breakfast potatoes, choice of meat and bread
Brunch Burger
Waffle bun, all natural beef patty, smoked bacon, Havarti, sunny-side egg, Ohio maple syrup, frites
Chicken Biscuit & Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pepper gravy, sunny-side egg.
Goetta Hash
Eckerlin goetta, roasted peppers & onions, breakfast potatoes, two sunny side eggs
McWaffle
Egg, smoked bacon, Gruyère, Ohio Maple syrup, frites
Steak & Eggs
8oz angus sirloin,, garlic butter, two eggs your way, breakfast potatoes
Entrees
Waffle & Chicken
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber, and lemon vinaigrette
Beltucky Hot Brown
Roasted turkey, candied bacon, tomatoes, waffle, Cheddar Mornay sauce
Steak & Frite
8oz angus sirloin, garlic butter, side salad with blue cheese, carrots, cucumber and lemon vinaigrette
Pasta Bolognese
Pork, beef, carrots, celery, onions, white wine, cream, parmesan
Belgian Meatballs
Salmon
Fingerling potatoes, farro, roasted grape tomatoes, spinach, rum butter
Crepes
Banana Nutella Crepe
Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
Ham & Gruyere Galette
Ham, Gruyère, sunny-side farm egg
Smoked Salmon Galette
Lemon crème fraîche, cucumber, radish, red onions, tomato, and arugula
Pig & Fig Galette
Prosciutto, Brie, fig jam, arugula
Mushroom Galette
Roasted cremini & shallots, herbed farmer’s cheese, Havarti, arugula, sherry vinaigrette
Handhelds
Belgian Burger
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
Bistro Burger
Smoked bacon, herbed farmer’s cheese, tomato, arugula, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Black Bean Burger
Housemade black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Gouda, spring mix, tomato, aïoli, brioche bun, frites
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Parmesan butter, ham, Gruyère, arugula, shredded carrots, Sirop de Liège on artisan sourdough, frites
Ham & Brie Waffle
Apples, basil pesto, served on a waffle
Southwestern Waffle
Roasted turkey, pepper jack, spring mix, tomato, chipotle mayo, frites
Turkey Club
Smoked bacon, Havarti, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber, hard boiled egg, aïoli, on artisan sourdough, frites
Liege Waffles
Banana Nutella Waffle
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Plain Waffle
Seasonal Waffle
Smore Waffle
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Strawberries & Cream Waffle
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Over the Top Waffle
Lil' Gnomes
Kids Breakfast Plate
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, fruit
Kids Chicken
Breaded chicken, frites, fruit
Kids Grilled Cheese
Sourdough, Havarti, frites
Kids Mac & Cheese
Spiral pasta, Cheddar Mornay sauce
Kids Meatball & Frite
Beef & pork meatball, sirop de liege, frites
Seasonal Fruit
Salads
Sharebles
Sides (Dinner)
Tomorrow's Breakfast (Copy)
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
12oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee
16oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee
Apple Juice
Bottomless Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Gosling's Ginger
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Panna
Peligrino
Red Bull NA Bev
Sprite
Water
Soda Water
Coffee
Americano
Cafe au lait
Cappucino
Chai
Cortado
Dirty Chai
Espresso
Extra Espresso Shot
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Seasonal Latte
Macchiato
Mocha
Red Eye
TOB Latte
Extra Flavor
Waffle Latte
Cold Foam Latte
Extra Espresso Shot
Frappe
Iced Chai
Iced Coffee
Iced Dirty Chai
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Smoothie
Iced Waffle Latte
Iced TOB Latte
Wine
B- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir
B-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux
B-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon
B-Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter
B-Revelry Vintners, Merlot
G-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux
G-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon
G- Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter
G- Revelry Vintners, Merlot
G-La Ferme de Gicon, Cotes du Rhone Rose
B-Enfant Terrible
G -Conca d'oro Prosecco
B Michelle
B- Conca d'oro Prosecco
G-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio
G-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay
G-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson
G-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci
B-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio
B-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci
B-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay
B-Iconic Wines, Sidekick Chardonnay
B-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson
BAKERY/RETAIL
Pies/Tarts
Chocolate Dome Tort
Gluten Friendly Cheesecake
SM Cheesecake - Chocolate Covered Strawberry
SM Cheesecake - Funfetti
SM Cheesecake - Hot Cocoa
SM Cheesecake - Lemon
SM Cheesecake - Strawberry
SM Cheesecake - Turtle
SM Cheesecake - White Choc Rasp
SM NY Cheesecake
Small Seasonal Cheesecake
Bars/Brownie/Bite
Cookies
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
10 Greene Blvd 100, Beavercreek, OH 45440