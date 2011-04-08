- Home
Taste of Belgium - Clifton
No reviews yet
2845 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45219
Order Again
Sharebles
Galette & Crepes
Banana Nutella Crepe
Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
Ham & Gruyere Galette
Mushroom Galette
Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, provolone, Boursin, arugula
Spinach & Goat Cheese Galette
Prosciutto & Apple Galette
Smoked Salmon Galette
Salads
Handhelds
Belgian Burger
Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions
Bistro Burger
Bacon, goat cheese, tomato, aioli and arugula
Black Bean Burger
House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Liege Waffles
Banana Nutella Waffle
Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Plain Waffle
Seasonal Waffle
Smore Waffle
House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate
Strawberries & Cream Waffle
Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.
Lil' Gnomes
Entrees
Waffle & Chicken
Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad
Beltucky Hot Brown
Roasted turkey, candied bacon, tomatoes, Cheddar Mornay sauce
Chicken Waterzooi
Steak & Frite
8 oz. sirloin, garlic butter, garnish salad
Pasta Bolognese
Beef and pork sauce, fettuccine, Parmesan
Salmon & Endive
Belgian Meatballs
Carbonnades Flamandes
Sides (Dinner)
Tomorrow's Breakfast (Copy)
N/A Beverages
12oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee
16oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee
Apple Juice
Bottomless Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Gosling's Ginger
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Panna
Peligrino
Soda Water
Sprite
Water
Coffee
Americano
Cafe au lait
Cappucino
Chai
Cortado
Dirty Chai
Espresso
Extra Espresso Shot
Hot Chocolate
Latte
Seasonal Latte
Macchiato
Mocha
Red Eye
TOB Latte
Extra Flavor
Cold Foam Latte
Extra Espresso Shot
Frappe
Iced Chai
Iced Coffee
Iced Dirty Chai
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Smoothie
Americano 12oz
Americano 16oz
Chai Latte 12oz
Chai Latte 16oz
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Latte 12oz
Latte 16oz
TOB Latte 12oz
TOB Latte 16oz
Bier Clifton
$15 Domestic Bucket
$20 Craft Bucket
Achel Blonde
Achel Bruin
Bells Two-Hearted
Bud
Bud Light
Chimay Red
Chimay White
Coors
Coors Light Bottle
Duchesse de Bourgogne*
Duvel
La Chouffe
La Trappe Quad
LaTrappe Dubbel
Lindemans Peche
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Ommegang Hennepin
Ommegang Rosetta Bottle
Orval
Petrus Pale
Rochefort 10
Rochefort 6
Rochefort 8
Saison DuPont
Spencer Trappist
St.Bernardus 12
Westmalle Dubbel
Westmalle Tripel
50 West Coast to Coast Can
Braxton Garage Beer Can
Braxton Storm
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pineapple
HIgh Noon Watermelon
Madtree Amber
MadTree Lift
Madtree PSA
MadTree Psychopathy
Madtree Rounding 3rd
New Belgium Fat Tire
New Belgium VooDoo Ranger Can
New Beligium Voodoo Ranger Jucifer Bottle
PBR Can
Rhinegeist Beezy
Rhinegeist Blizzberry
Rhinegeist Bubbles
Rhinegeist Lil Bubs Bottle
Rhingeist Wowie Can
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
Urban Artifact Finn Can
Urban Artifact Photo Booth Can
Urban Artifat Keypunch Bottle
Vive Tailgate Can
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Lime
White Claw Raspberry
Witterkerke Wild
Wine - New
B- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir
B-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon
B-Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter
B-Revelry Vintners, Merlot
G-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux
G-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon
G- Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter
G- Revelry Vintners, Merlot
G-La Ferme de Gicon, Cotes du Rhone Rose
G -Conca d'oro Prosecco
B Michelle
B- Conca d'oro Prosecco
G-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio
G-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay
G-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson
G-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci
B-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio
B-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci
B-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay
B-Iconic Wines, Sidekick Chardonnay
B-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson
Pies/Tarts
Chocolate Dome Tort
Gluten Friendly Cheesecake
SM Cheesecake - Chocolate Covered Strawberry
SM Cheesecake - Funfetti
SM Cheesecake - Hot Cocoa
SM Cheesecake - Lemon
SM Cheesecake - Strawberry
SM Cheesecake - Turtle
SM Cheesecake - White Choc Rasp
SM NY Cheesecake
Small Seasonal Cheesecake
Bars/Brownie/Bite
Cookies
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45219