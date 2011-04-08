Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Taste of Belgium - Clifton

review star

No reviews yet

2845 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45219

Sharebles

Add Pretzel

$2.25

Bier Cheese

$12.50

Raspberry Lambic, house-made pretzels

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.50

Pancetta, mustard, and capers infused sherry vinaigrette.

Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar Mornay sauce, toasted bread crumbs

Frites

Frites

$7.00

Loaded Frites

$15.00

Galette & Crepes

Banana Nutella Crepe

$8.50

Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe

$8.50

Salted Caramel Apple Crepe

$8.50

Ham & Gruyere Galette

$12.50

Mushroom Galette

$12.50

Wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, provolone, Boursin, arugula

Spinach & Goat Cheese Galette

$12.50

Prosciutto & Apple Galette

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Galette

$15.00

Salads

LG Fennel & Orange

$13.50

LG Garden Salad

$10.00

LG Mixed Berry Salad

$14.75

SM Fennel & Orange

$7.00

SM Garden Salad

$6.00

SM Mixed Berry Salad

$8.00

Handhelds

Belgian Burger

$16.50

Cheddar cheese, special sauce, iceberg lettuce, fried onions

Bistro Burger

$16.50

Bacon, goat cheese, tomato, aioli and arugula

Black Bean Burger

$16.50Out of stock

House-made black bean patty, pepper jack, spinach, onions, tomato, aioli

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli

Liege Waffles

Banana Nutella Waffle

Banana Nutella Waffle

$7.75

Fresh, sliced bananas, Nutella hazelnut spread.

Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle

Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle

$7.00

House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.

Plain Waffle

$5.00

Seasonal Waffle

$9.00
Smore Waffle

Smore Waffle

$9.25

House-made marshmallow whip, Belgian chocolate

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

Strawberries & Cream Waffle

$7.75

Fresh strawberries, whipped cream.

Lil' Gnomes

Kids Chicken

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Meatball & Mash

$8.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Entrees

Waffle & Chicken

Waffle & Chicken

$16.25

Ohio maple syrup, hot sauce, garnish salad

Beltucky Hot Brown

$16.50

Roasted turkey, candied bacon, tomatoes, Cheddar Mornay sauce

Chicken Waterzooi

$22.00Out of stock

Steak & Frite

$26.00

8 oz. sirloin, garlic butter, garnish salad

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$17.25

Beef and pork sauce, fettuccine, Parmesan

Salmon & Endive

$24.00

Belgian Meatballs

$18.25

Carbonnades Flamandes

$24.00

Sides (Dinner)

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Stoemp

$5.25

Mashed potatoes with carrots and onions

Tomorrow's Breakfast (Copy)

4- Pack

4- Pack

$12.00

Double 4- Pack

$20.00

N/A Beverages

12oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee

$3.00

16oz Togo Belgian Roast Coffee

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Bottomless Coffee

$3.95

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Decaf

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Gosling's Ginger

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.50

Panna

$5.00

Peligrino

$5.00

Soda Water

$1.75

Sprite

$3.75

Water

Coffee

Americano

$3.25

Cafe au lait

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.75

Chai

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$5.75

Espresso

$3.25

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Latte

$4.75

Seasonal Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Mocha

$6.50

Red Eye

$5.25

TOB Latte

$5.00

Extra Flavor

Cold Foam Latte

$7.50

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.50

Frappe

$6.00

Iced Chai

$5.25

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.50

Iced Latte

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Smoothie

$7.00

Americano 12oz

$2.25

Americano 16oz

$3.25

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.00

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.00

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Latte 16oz

$5.00

TOB Latte 12oz

$4.50

TOB Latte 16oz

$5.50

Bier Clifton

$15 Domestic Bucket

$15.00

$20 Craft Bucket

$20.00

Achel Blonde

$12.00

Achel Bruin

$12.00

Bells Two-Hearted

$6.00Out of stock

Bud

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$4.00

Chimay Red

$10.00

Chimay White

$10.00Out of stock

Coors

$4.50Out of stock

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Duchesse de Bourgogne*

$10.00Out of stock

Duvel

$8.00Out of stock

La Chouffe

$8.00Out of stock

La Trappe Quad

$10.00Out of stock

LaTrappe Dubbel

$10.00Out of stock

Lindemans Peche

$12.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00Out of stock

Ommegang Hennepin

$7.00

Ommegang Rosetta Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Orval

$12.00

Petrus Pale

$12.00Out of stock

Rochefort 10

$10.00Out of stock

Rochefort 6

$10.00

Rochefort 8

$10.00Out of stock

Saison DuPont

$12.00Out of stock

Spencer Trappist

$10.00Out of stock

St.Bernardus 12

$12.00Out of stock

Westmalle Dubbel

$10.00Out of stock

Westmalle Tripel

$10.00Out of stock

50 West Coast to Coast Can

$5.00Out of stock

Braxton Garage Beer Can

$5.00Out of stock

Braxton Storm

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

HIgh Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Madtree Amber

$5.00Out of stock

MadTree Lift

$5.00Out of stock

Madtree PSA

$5.00Out of stock

MadTree Psychopathy

$5.00Out of stock

Madtree Rounding 3rd

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$5.00Out of stock

New Belgium VooDoo Ranger Can

$5.00Out of stock

New Beligium Voodoo Ranger Jucifer Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

PBR Can

$4.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Beezy

$5.00

Rhinegeist Blizzberry

$6.00

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$5.00

Rhinegeist Lil Bubs Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Rhingeist Wowie Can

$5.00Out of stock

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$6.00Out of stock

Urban Artifact Finn Can

$5.00Out of stock

Urban Artifact Photo Booth Can

$6.00Out of stock

Urban Artifat Keypunch Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Vive Tailgate Can

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Witterkerke Wild

$7.00

Wine - New

B- Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir

$70.00

B-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

B-Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter

$42.00

B-Revelry Vintners, Merlot

$45.00

G-Chateau les Terrasses de Bouey, Bordeaux

$11.00

G-Hedges Family Estate, CMS Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.50

G- Maison L'Envoye, Pinor Noir Straight Shooter

$13.00

G- Revelry Vintners, Merlot

$15.00

G-La Ferme de Gicon, Cotes du Rhone Rose

$10.00

G -Conca d'oro Prosecco

$11.00

B Michelle

$40.00

B- Conca d'oro Prosecco

$40.00

G-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio

$11.00

G-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay

$12.50

G-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson

$13.00

G-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci

$15.00

B-Cantina Colli Euganei, Veneto Pinot Grigio

$38.00

B-Domaine de la Pepiere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine Merci

$45.00

B-Grayson Cellars Chardonnay

$40.00

B-Iconic Wines, Sidekick Chardonnay

$60.00

B-Old Coach Road Sauvignon Blanc Nelson

$42.00

Pies/Tarts

Chocolate Dome Tort

$6.75

Gluten Friendly Cheesecake

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$5.00Out of stock

SM Cheesecake - Funfetti

$5.00Out of stock

SM Cheesecake - Hot Cocoa

$5.00Out of stock

SM Cheesecake - Lemon

$5.00Out of stock

SM Cheesecake - Strawberry

$5.00

SM Cheesecake - Turtle

$5.00Out of stock

SM Cheesecake - White Choc Rasp

$5.00Out of stock

SM NY Cheesecake

$5.00

Small Seasonal Cheesecake

$5.00

Bars/Brownie/Bite

12 Mac $20

$20.00

Brownie - Triple Choc

$3.50

Buckeye

$2.50

Coco Mac

$2.50

Confetti Blondie

$3.50

French Mac

$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Frosted Oatmeal Cookie

$2.50

GIngersnap

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Vegan Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Breakfast

Croissant

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00

Pop Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Packaged

Bag of Coffee

$15.00

Bag of Granola

$12.00

Gift Box

$50.00

Bag Waffles

4- Pack

4- Pack

$12.00

Double 4- Pack

$20.00

8 Bags of Waffles

$72.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45219

Directions

Gallery
Taste of Belgium image
Taste of Belgium image
Taste of Belgium image
Taste of Belgium image

