Taste of Benedict's and More Taste - Crystal Lake

review star

No reviews yet

35 North Williams Street

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Popular Items

Coffee
Waldorf
Kale and Quinoa

Coffee

Coffee

Coffee

$2.25+

Our own blend of Intelligentsia Coffee!

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

"Coffee on the Rocks"

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Intense concentrated cold brewed coffee

Nitro Brew

Nitro Brew

$5.50+

Velvety-smooth coffee with a subtly sweet flavor and a rich, creamy head of foam

Espresso Bev

Espresso

Espresso

$2.75+

Intelligentsia's famous Black Cat Espresso roasted to perfection

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.35+

A classic!!! Made with Inteelligentsia Black Cat Espresso

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

A shot of espresso topped with hot water

Latte

Latte

$3.35+

Black Cat espresso with steamed milk

Mocha Latte

$3.50+

Black Cat espresso, steamed milk, and premium dark chocolate

Benaccinos

Benaccinos

$4.75+

A blended coffee drink with coffee, cream, ice, and flavor of your choice. Topped with whipped cream

Tea

Kilogram Organic Hot Tea

Kilogram Organic Hot Tea

$2.75

Our wonderful selection of Kilogram Organic Teas

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75+
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$2.75+

Green iced tea with notes of blackberry and jasmine

Matcha Latte

$3.60+

Organic Macha Powder, hot water and steamed milk

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Tazo chai tea with steamed milk

London Fog

London Fog

$3.25+

Earl Grey tea steeped in steamed milk with vanilla

Smoothies

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$6.50

Strawberry, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry blended with yogurt and milk

Orange Dream

Orange Dream

$6.50

Orange Juice blended with yogurt and milk

Banana Chocolate Chip

Banana Chocolate Chip

$6.50

Banana, Chocolate Chips blended with yogurt and milk

Aloha Breeze

Aloha Breeze

$6.50

Pineapple juice, strawberry, banana and yogurt

Wild Strawberries

Wild Strawberries

$6.50

Strawberry, banana, apple juice, and yogurt

Pomegranate

Pomegranate

$6.50

Pomegranate juice, mangos, blueberries

After Pilates

$6.50

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, and protein powder

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$6.50

Mango, orange juice, and pineapple juice

Detox Green

Detox Green

$6.50

Kale, spinach, mango, pineapple, banana, ginger

Sweet Greens

Sweet Greens

$6.50

Kale, apple juice, bananas, mango, peach

Kale Almond Date

Kale Almond Date

$6.50

Almond milk, dates, and kale

Bottled Water

$1.50
Body Armor Lyte

Body Armor Lyte

$1.75
Bubly Sparkling

Bubly Sparkling

$1.50

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50
Rockstar Energy

Rockstar Energy

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sobe Water Black and Blue

$2.50

Sobe Water Pomegranate

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.25

Minute Maid Drinks

$2.25

La Colombe Oatmilk Latte

$4.50

Apple Cider

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.75+

Half and half black iced tea and lemonade with a pump of concentrate ginger syrup

Hot Chocolate

$3.70+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Matcha Lemonade

$3.50+

Tart lemonade with a scoop of organic matcha powder

Regular

Biscotti

Biscotti

$0.75

Cake Pop

$2.25+
Chocolate Croissant/Avalance Pastry

Chocolate Croissant/Avalance Pastry

$2.99

Flaky Croissant with a decadent chocolate filling

Cookie

Cookie

$1.25

Energy Bites

$2.45

Homemade rolled balls of peanut butter, chocolate chips, coconut, oats, and honey. (3 pieces)

Special Flavor Energy Bites

$2.45
Grandma Gents Blueberry Coffee Cake

Grandma Gents Blueberry Coffee Cake

$3.00+

Homemade coffee cake loaded with blueberries and topped with a brown sugar and pecan crumble

Iced Cookie

$2.75+
Leek Parmesan Bistro Pastry

Leek Parmesan Bistro Pastry

$6.49

Baked pastry with a leek and parmesan filling

Lemon Bar

$2.00

Lemon curd on a buttery crust topped with powdered sugar

Macaroons 3 pack

$3.00

3 pack of assorted Macaroons

Scone

Scone

$2.75

Homemade Buttery Scone

Tomato and Olive Bistro Pastry

Tomato and Olive Bistro Pastry

$6.49

Buttery bistro pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Flaky croissant with almonds

Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.75

Iced Lemon Loaf

$3.00
Blueberry Lemon Muffin

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$3.50
Apple Cinnamon with Salted Carmel Muffin

Apple Cinnamon with Salted Carmel Muffin

$3.50
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.75

Regular Brownie

$2.50

Spanakopita

$2.50

Apple Cider Donut

$2.00

GF Scones

$3.25

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Chopped greens, crisp noodles, sugared pecans, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, apples, balsamic vinaigrette dressing. (Add Chicken $3)

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.99

Chopped greens and romaine lettuce, red onion, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, garbanzo beans and feta cheese, olive oil and lemon dressing. (add chicken $3)

Waldorf

Waldorf

$11.99

Chicken salad blended with walnuts, apples, grapes and dried cranberries on a bed of greens, and fresh fruit

Trio

$11.99

a scoop of each of Benedict's famous salads. Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, Egg Salad

Kale and Quinoa

$12.99

Shredded kale, cranberries, sliced almonds, grapes, quinoa with shredded Parmesan and champagne vinaigrette.

California

California

$12.99

Fresh turkey breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in a multigrain tortilla.

Southwest

Southwest

$12.99

Fresh turkey breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in a multigrain tortilla.

Waldorf

Waldorf

$12.99

Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.

Roasted Turkey W/Cranberry Relish

Roasted Turkey W/Cranberry Relish

$11.99

Roasted turkey breast with orange cranberry relish and mixed greens on a multigrain bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna, capers, dill pickle, mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, onion, and tomato on multigrain bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Benedict's famous egg salad with romaine lettuce on multigrain bread

Overnight Oats

$4.50

Fresh Berries, vanilla dairy free coconut yogurt, chia seeds, organic oats, almond milk, and honey

Bonnie's Berries

$3.99

Fresh berries and oats atop vanilla Greek yogurt

Quiche

Quiche

$19.99+

Meat Quiche - Bacon, spinach, white cheddar Veggie Quiche - Spinach, Broccoli, roasted tomatoes, and cheddar

Sides

$2.25

Chips

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Best Coffee Around! Our Exclusive blend of Intelligentsia Coffee! Gluten Free Scones, Hand Pies and Soups and More! Benedict's La Strata Grab and Go! Great Gifts for everyone!

35 North Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

