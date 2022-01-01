Taste of Benedict's

Blessings Cake Serving Set

$33.99

Blessings for a Sweet Marriage! This Wedding Cake Serving Set is a wonderful shower gift. Inside reads: Recipe for a sweet marriage... Ingredients Instructions: Take faith and hope and mix thoroughly with love. Blend in kindness and understanding. Sprinkle abundantly with prayer. Add patience and humility. Garnish with forgiveness and thoughtfulness. Bake with quality time. Keep it warm with laughter. Serve Daily with generous helpings of God's Word. Enjoy.Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Size: 5" W x 13" H x 1" D Care Instructions: Dishwasher Safe