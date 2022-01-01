Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Taste of Benedict's

6 Reviews

35 N Williams St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bridal

Blessings Cake Serving Set

Blessings Cake Serving Set

$33.99

Blessings for a Sweet Marriage! This Wedding Cake Serving Set is a wonderful shower gift. Inside reads: Recipe for a sweet marriage... Ingredients Instructions: Take faith and hope and mix thoroughly with love. Blend in kindness and understanding. Sprinkle abundantly with prayer. Add patience and humility. Garnish with forgiveness and thoughtfulness. Bake with quality time. Keep it warm with laughter. Serve Daily with generous helpings of God's Word. Enjoy.Champagne Gold Stainless Steel Size: 5" W x 13" H x 1" D Care Instructions: Dishwasher Safe

Forever Serving Platter

Forever Serving Platter

$37.99

Serve all your favorite sweet treats on this classic serving platter. The simple gilded details make it perfect for your wedding day. Ceramic Size: 14x10x0 Care Instructions: Handwash

Guest Book

$31.99

The New Mrs. Tumbler

$21.99

Vow Book Ours

$13.99

Cardboard Book Sets

Baking

$27.99

Pet Grooming

$15.99

Christmas

A Gift Log Regift Responsibly Journal

$24.99

All Hearts Come Home SIgn

$8.99

And To all A Goodnight Pillow

$45.99

Awesome Secret Santa Socks

$9.99

Black and White Check Towel

$7.99Out of stock

Comfort and Joy Aprons

$29.00

Dear Santa Towel and Cookie Cutter Set

$11.99

Goodwill To Men Towel

$13.99

I'm Dreaming Wine Christmas Tumbler

$19.99

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Sign

$8.99

Making a List Notepad

$4.99

May The Simple Joys Of Christmas Warm Your Heart Sign

$8.99

Merry And Bright Ribbon

$9.99

Merry Everything Pillow

$36.99

No Peaking Ribbon

$9.99

Note to Santa Note Pad

$10.99

Pencil Glass Ornament

$9.99

Reserved For Santa Pillow

$45.99

There's No Place Like Home Sock and Sign Set

$12.99

Tree Set Tiered

$35.99

Holiday

Black Holiday Crown Pen

Black Holiday Crown Pen

$1.99

Black Holiday Pen joy.merry.bright in white type on side of pen

Buffalo Checked Pen

Buffalo Checked Pen

$2.99

Buffalo Checked Pen with bell and red tassel attachment.Add a little Holiday Spirit to your stationery with Bell Tassel Pens! Perfect for Jingleing all the way through signing your Holiday cards. Perfect for the office, home, and gift giving. -- Metal -- 0.375" W x 5.5" H

White Holiday Crown Pen

White Holiday Crown Pen

$1.99

White Holiday Crown Pen

Wonderful Time Of The Year Tea Towel

Wonderful Time Of The Year Tea Towel

$9.99Out of stock

Create a timeless kitchen setting with these stylish holiday tea towel designs. Easy to hang fabric hook. Long lasting cotton material. Material: Flour Sack Cotton Size: 29"L x 20" W Care Instructions: Machine Wash

Pets

Dog Tag Beach

Dog Tag Beach

$4.59

Enamel Dog Tag Beach

Dog Tag Rescued With Love

Dog Tag Rescued With Love

$4.59

A high-quality, hard enamel collar charm featuring a "Rescued With Love" sentiment with an original, hand-illustrated design to add playful personality! Charm is attached to an illustrated dog backer card in plastic bag for easy hanging. Back of charm is safe to be engraved without damaging front enamel. Charm: 1.25" x 1.25", Card: 3" x 5" Material: Metal, Enamel, Paper

Don't bother ringing the bell we know you are here

$16.99

Embrace The Dog Hair Frame

$16.99
Fetch It Yourself Towel

Fetch It Yourself Towel

$8.99

A rustic-inspired cotton kitchen towel featuring a "Fetch It Yourself" sentiment with dog and paw print designs throughout. Complements well with coordinating pieces in collection for a spunky pet display. Machine-washable. 28" x 28" Material: Cotton

Go Fetch It Yourself Sign

Go Fetch It Yourself Sign

$8.99

A rustic-inspired wooden block sign featuring a "Go Fetch It Yourself" sentiment with smug dog design. Contains predrilled back keyhole for easy hanging or can free-stand alone. Complements well with coordinating pieces in collection for a spunky pet display. 4" x 6" x 1" Material: Wood, Paper

I Did The Math Can't afford a Cat

I Did The Math Can't afford a Cat

$7.99

A rustic-inspired wooden block sign featuring a "Look, I Did The Math… We Can’t Afford The Cat" sentiment with dog with glasses illustration. Easy to hang via predrilled keyhole slot or can free-stand alone.4.50" x 4.50" x 1" Material: Wood, Paper

I love my rescue socks

$9.99Out of stock

Left Overs Ceramic Bowl

$11.99

No Need to Knock Matt

$16.99

Rescued with love dog toy

$3.99
There's A Lot Of Cats In Here

There's A Lot Of Cats In Here

$16.99

A rustic polyester rug featuring paw print design, "There's Like A Lot Of Cats In Here" sentiment, and slip-resistant backing. Rug is neatly rolled with tag featuring full design. 34" x 20" Material: Polyester, PVC

Socks

Always A Fighter Socks

$9.99

Awesome Boss

$9.99

Awesome Cat Mom

$9.99

Awesome Coach

$9.99

Awesome Girlfriend

$9.99

Awesome Police Officer

$9.99

I'm A Nurse Socks

$9.99Out of stock

Running Late Socks

$9.99

Towels

After All The Stupid Things I Have Done

After All The Stupid Things I Have Done

$13.99

remium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

Dear Algebra

Dear Algebra

$13.99

Premium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

I Came I Saw I forgot

I Came I Saw I forgot

$13.99

Premium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

I Just Fired Myself Towel

$13.99

I wish "You Dumass" Towel

$13.99

I wish I was the person Produce Towel

$9.99

It Takes a Village To Raise Towel

$9.99

It takes A Village Towel

$13.99
Mom Sorry!

Mom Sorry!

$13.99

Mom I'm Sorry ! Premium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

My Bucket List Towel

$13.99
My Heart Says Chocolate My Jeans

My Heart Says Chocolate My Jeans

$13.99

My Heart Says Chocolate And Wine But My Jeans Say, For The Love Of God Woman, Eat A SaladPremium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

OMG Mother Was Right Towel

OMG Mother Was Right Towel

$13.99

OMG Mother was right towel Premium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

Pretty Wild How We Towel

$13.99

Raisin Cookies Trust Issues Towel

$9.99
Sometimes I Wonder If

Sometimes I Wonder If

$13.99

Premium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

The 90's

The 90's

$13.99

Premium Artisan Tea Towel. 100% Cotton, heavy weight fabric with reinforced seams and hanging loop. Measures 20x28" Designed and printed in Arizona.

GOO GOO Bars

Goo Goo 3 Count Box Original

Goo Goo 3 Count Box Original

$5.99Out of stock

A sweet nashville staple since 1912, this combination candy bar is still made with real milk chocolate, caramel, peanuts and marshmallow nougat. Available in a package of three (3) individually wrapped clusters for your snacking pleasure.

Goo Goo 3 Count Pecan

Goo Goo 3 Count Pecan

$5.99

Pecan-lovers, meet your match: the pecan goo goo cluster! Bite into caramel, marshmallow nougat, pecans, and real milk chocolate—a favorite since they were introduced in the early 80's (formerly known as the supreme). Each box contains three (3) individually wrapped clusters.

Goo Goo Peanut Butter 3pak

Goo Goo Peanut Butter 3pak

$5.99Out of stock

Taking our original peanut cluster to the next level, meet the peanut butter goo goo. Joining our confectionary family in 1991, these tasty treats are made with peanut butter, peanuts, and real milk chocolate. Each box contains three (3) individually wrapped peanut butter clusters.

Goo Goo Variety Pack

Goo Goo Variety Pack

$11.99

A little bit of everything! The variety pack provides a perfect sample of all three classic goo goo clusters: original, pecan (formerly the supreme), and peanut butter. Share the sweet stuff with coworkers and friends when you tear into this six (6) count package.

Goo Goo Bag

Goo Goo Bag

$5.99

These bite-sized lil’ goos are perfect for snacking. Our resealable 6 oz. Bag contains unwrapped mini-goo goo clusters based on the original recipe: peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate.

Goo Goo Original Bar Single

$1.79

Goo Goo Cluster The Original Peanut, caramel and Marshmallow Nougat covered in Milk Chocolate

GooGoo Pecan Bar Single

$1.79

GooGoo Cluster Pecan Pecan, Caramel, and Marshmallow Nougat covered with Milk Chocolate

Chocolates and Caramels

Annie B Caramels

$0.75

Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Bag

$7.99

Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Bag

$7.99

Prairie Dog Bite

$0.49

Prairie Dog Gift Box

$8.99Out of stock

Salty Dog Bite

$0.49Out of stock

Salty Dog Gift Box

$8.99Out of stock

Dot's Dark Chocolate Bar

$2.49

Prairie Dog Bar 3oz.

$5.99Out of stock

70% Dark Chocolate Bite

$0.49

Salty Dog Bar 3 oz.

$5.99

Sunflower Seeds

Rainbow colored seeds 3 oz. tube

$3.50

Sunny Seeds Rainbow colored 3 oz. Tube

Dark Chocolate

$3.50

Rainbow colored seeds 1 oz.

$1.49

Halloween 3 oz

$3.50

Christmas Candy Cane

$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Coffee Around! Our Exclusive blend of Intelligentsia Coffee! Gluten Free Scones, Hand Pies and Soups and More! Benedict's La Strata Grab and Go! Great Gifts for everyone!

Location

35 N Williams St, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Directions

Taste of Benedict's image
Taste of Benedict's image
Taste of Benedict's image

