Greek

Taste of Greece - Midtown 715 Peachtree St NE Suite 102

review star

No reviews yet

715 Peachtree St NE Suite 102

Atlanta, GA 30308

Order Again

Coffe/Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Greek Carbonated Juice

Orange Carbonated

$3.99

Sour Cherry Carbonated

$3.99

Greek Frappe Coffee

Greek Frappe Coffee

$3.99

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Panna Still Water

Panna Still Water

$7.99

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.99

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Water

"Mezze" Appetizers

Cold "Mezze" Sampler

$15.99

Dolmades

$10.99

Falafel Appetizer

$14.99

Feta Fries

$9.99

Flaming Saganaki Cheese

$12.99

Fried Artichokes

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Grilled Octopus

$21.99

Hummus Appetizer

$9.99

Keftedakia Appetizer

$14.99

Melitzanosalata (baba ghanoush)

$9.99

Onion Rings Appetizer

$10.99

Shrimp Crab Cakes Appetizer

$19.99

Skordalia Appetizer

$9.99

Spanakopita Appetizer

$10.99

Spicy Hummus

$9.99

Taste of Greece Appetizer

$22.99

Tyrokafteri

$9.99

Tzatziki

$9.99

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.99+

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Galaktoboureko

$5.49

Lady Rose

$7.99

Mix berries mousse over vanilla cake .

Lemon Meringue Tart

$7.99

Santorini Dessert

$8.99

Vanilla & chocolate mousse, salted butter caramel filling, vanilla genoise.

Thera Volcano

$7.99

Pistachio mousse, dark cherry jelly filling, vanilla cookie and amarena cherry.

From the Land

Braised Lamb Shank

$27.99

Filet Mignon

$49.99

Lamb Chops

$44.99

Lamb Shank

$25.99

Rib Eye

$39.99

Roasted Lamb Shoulder

$29.99

Surf n' Turf

$74.99

From the Sea

Lavraki

$44.99

Salmon Crabmeat

$29.99

Salmon Spinach & Feta

$27.99

Santorini Mahi Mahi

$29.99

Tsipoura

$44.99

Twin Lobster

$59.99

Gourmet Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.99

8 oz of certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions over brioche bread.

Greek Burger

$12.99

8 oz of certified angus beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, crumbled feta cheese in pita bread.

Lamb Burger

$12.99

Server with arugula, crumbled blue cheese, onions and tzatziki sauce on the side.

Greek Specialities

Gemista

$19.99

Greek Chicken

$23.99

Greek Combination Platter

$25.99

Kotopoulo Fournou

$19.99

Kotopoulo Lemonato

$23.99

Lahanodolmades

$19.99

Pastitsio

$19.99

Sarmadakia

$19.99

Taste of Greece Combination Platter

$25.99

Vegan Combo

$25.99

Vegetable Combo

$25.99

Vegetable Moussaka

$19.99

Yia Yia's Moussaka

$19.99

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger Jr

$7.99

Chicken Fingers Jr (3)

$7.99

Grilled cheese Jr

$7.99

Gyro Jr

$7.99

Pancake Jr

$7.99

Pita Pizza

$7.99

Souvlaki Jr

$7.99

Pastas

Aegean Seafood

$44.99

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Makaronia Me Kima

$17.99

Mykonos Plate

$19.99

Pappou Special

$19.99

Salmon Athenian Style

$24.99

Veggie Pasta

$15.99

Platters

Chicken and Pork Platter

$19.99

Chicken and Gyro Platter

$19.99

Falafel Platter

$19.99

From Greece with Love

$35.99

Kefta Kabob Platter

$19.99

Keftedakia Platter

$19.99

Kotopoulo Stithos

$19.99

Meat Lover's Platter

$25.99

Mixed Grill Platter

$25.99

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

$35.99

OPA! Gyro Platter

$19.99

Pork Souvlaki and Gyro Platter

$19.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Greek Salad

$7.99+

Horiatiki Salad

$7.99+

Kalokairi Salad

$9.99+

Wraps

"Best Gyro in Town"

$10.99

Falafel "Green Gyro"

$11.99

Greek Melt

$13.99

Gyro Supreme

$12.99

Hummus Gyro

$11.99

Kefta Wrap

$12.99

Skordalia Gyro

$11.99

Philly Style Gyro

$11.99

Seafood Delight

$12.99

Souvlaki Wrap

$10.99

Veggie Gyro

$9.99

Loukaniko

$10.99

Shish Kabob

Beef Shish Kabob

$28.99

Chicken Shish Kabob

$22.99

Lamb Shish Kabob

$28.99

Pork Shish Kabob

$22.99

Salmon Shish Kabob

$24.99

Shrimp Shish Kabob

$24.99

Side Dishes

Asparagus (6)

$7.99

Carrots and celery

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries

$5.99

Greek potatoes

$4.99

Greek rice pilaf

$4.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Pita Bread

$1.25

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$0.49

Side Syrup

$0.49

Side salad dressing

$0.49

Soups

Avgolemono

$3.99+

Lentil

$3.99+

Seafood Bisque

$4.99+

Souvlaki on a Stick

Beef On A Stick

$12.99

Chicken On A Stick

$8.99

Kefta On A Stick

$10.99

Lamb On A Stick

$12.99

Loukaniko On A Stick

$8.99

Pork On A Stick

$8.99

Shrimp On A Stick

$11.99

Veggie On A Stick

$7.99

Subs

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99

3 Egg Omelets

Cheese Omelette

$10.99

With American cheese or cheddar.

Egg White Omelette

$11.99

With feta and spinach.

Garden Omelette

$11.99

With tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

Greek Omelette

$10.99

With feta cheese, tomatoes and onions.

Ham, Bacon, Pork or Turkey Sausage Omelette

$11.99

Meat Lover's Omelette

$11.99

With ham, bacon, pork or turkey sausage and cheese.

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two halves of English muffin, topped with Canadian bacon, poached egg and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$14.99

Two halves of English muffin, topped with smoked salmon, poached egg and homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Breakfast Sides

Add cheese

$1.99

Side Bacon (4)

$3.99

Extra Egg

$1.00

Grits

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Home Fries

$4.99

Pork Sausage (4)

$3.99

Side Toast (2)

$1.49

Turkey Sausage (4)

$3.99

Biscuit (1)

$2.50

Bagel

$2.99

Grits with cheese

$5.24

Fresh Cracked Eggs

Single Egg

$5.99

Two Eggs

$6.99

From the Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Fluffy Pancakes

$7.99

French Toast

$7.99

Extra Syrup

$0.49

House Breakfast Special

House Breakfast Special

$14.99

Sandwiches and Wraps

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.99

Breakfast Wrap

$9.99

Choice of breakfast meat, 2 scrambled eggs, feta cheese, tomatoes, wrapped in pita bread.

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Sausage and Gravy on a Biscuit

$9.99

Skillet Choices

Chicken Skillet

$11.99

A tasty blend of grilled chicken breast, onions and bell peppers served over home fries, three eggs and cheddar cheese on top.

Country Skillet

$11.99

A tasty blend of pork sausage, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, served over home fries, three eggs and cheddar cheese on top. Gravy on the side.

Greek Skillet

$12.99

A tasty blend of gyro meat, feta cheese, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served over home fries and three eggs on top.

Meat Lover's Skillet

$11.99

A tasty blend of ham, bacon and pork or turkey sausage, served over home fries, three eggs and cheddar cheese on top.

Vegetarian Skillet

$11.99

A tasty blend of mushrooms, spinach, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, served over home fries, 3 eggs and cheddar cheese on top.

Steak and Eggs

8 oz. Rib eye, two eggs (any style) served with home fries.

Steak and Eggs

$24.99

1. Wraps

“Best Gyro in Town”

$10.99

Kefta gyro

$12.99

Philly Style

$11.99

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Pork Gyro

$10.99

Loukaniko Gyro

$10.99

Lamb Gyro

$13.99

Beef Gyro

$13.00

Falafel Gyro

$11.99

Seafood delight

$12.99

Skordalia gyro

$11.99

Hummus gyro

$11.99

Greek melt

$13.99

Gyro supreme

$12.99

Veggie gyro

$9.99

2. Subs

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.99

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.99

3. Burgers

Classic burger

$9.99

Lamb burger

$12.99

Greek burger

$12.99

4. Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers (5) with French fries

$12.99

5. Small Salad

Small salad with gyro meat

$12.99

Small salad with chicken skewer

$12.99

Small salad with pork skewer

$12.99

Small salad with falafel

$12.99

6. Moussaka Lunch

Moussaka Lunch

$13.99

7. Veggie moussaka Lunch

Veggie moussaka Lunch

$13.99

8. Pastitsio Lunch

Pastitsio Lunch

$13.99

9. Lahanodolma Luch

Lahanodolma (1)

$13.99

10. Kotopoulo Fournou Lunch

Kotopoulo Fournou leg

$13.99

Kotopoulo Fournou Breast

$13.99

11. Sarmadakia Lunch (2)

Sarmadakia (2)

$13.99

12. Gemista

Gemista Lunch (1)

$13.99

13. Spanakopita,dolma,hummus,pita

Spanakopita (1) , Dolmades (2), hummus ,pita bread

$14.99

Appetizers

Hummus Catering (7 pitas)

$39.99

Tzatziki Catering (7 pitas)

$39.99

Spanakopita Catering (7 pcs cut in 3)

$39.99

Fried Artichokes Catering

$29.95

Dolmades Catering (30 pcs)

$39.99

Melitzanosalata Catering (7 pitas)

$39.99

Skordalia Catering (7 pitas)

$39.99

Falafel Catering (20 pcs)

$49.99

Keftedakia Catering (20 pcs)

$49.95

Wraps

Gyro Wrap Catering (10 pcs)

$89.99

Chicken Wrap Catering (10)

$89.99

Shrimp Wrap Catering (10)

$99.99

Pork Wrap Catering (10)

$89.99

Kefta Wrap Catering (10)

$89.95

Hot Entrees

Chicken Stick Catering (10pcs)

$79.99

Salmon Stick Catering (10pcs)

$89.99

Gyro Meat Catering (4 pounds)

$79.99

Chicken Fournou Catering

$79.99

Pastitsio Catering

$89.95

Pork Stick Catering (10psc)

$79.99

Shrimp Skewer Catering (10 pcs)

$89.99

Kefta Stick Catering (10pcs)

$69.95

Kotopoulo Stithos Catering

$84.95

Moussaka Catering

$89.95

Salads

Greek Salad Catering

$59.99

Pasta Salad Catering

$39.99

Caesar Salad Catering

$59.99

Sides

Rice Catering

$34.99

Greek Potatoes Catering

$34.99

Green Beans Catering

$34.99

Pita Bread Catering (10 pcs)

$14.99

Corn Catering (10pcs)

$15.00

Desserts

Baklava Catering

$49.99

Cannoli Catering (10 Pcs)

$49.95

Galaktoboureko Catering

$49.99

Beverages

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.99

Gallon Unsweetened tea

$9.99

Gallon Orange Juice

$11.99

Breakfast

Scrambled eggs

$29.99

Bacon Catering (20 pcs)

$29.99

Pork Sausage Catering (20 pcs)

$29.99

Turkey Sausage Catering (20 pcs)

$29.99

Home Fries Catering

$24.99

French Toast Catering

$29.99

Pancakes Catering

$29.99

Grits Catering

$19.99

White Toast Catering

$9.99

Wheat Toast Catering

$9.99

Utensils

Si utensils

No utensils

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

715 Peachtree St NE Suite 102, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

