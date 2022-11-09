Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Taste of India - Melbourne

review star

No reviews yet

606 N Wickham Rd Ste C

Melbourne, FL 32935

Order Again

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN
BUTTER CHICKEN
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

Vegetarian Appetizers

CHILLY PANEER

$15.00

Stir fried, diced cottage cheese tossed with onions, bell peppers and scallions in an indo chinese sauce.

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$13.00

Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in an indochinese sauce

MIXED VEG PLATTER

$11.00

A delicious combination of one samosa, one spiced potato patty and few vegetable fritters.

ONION BHAJI

$9.00

Sliced onion, lightly tossed in a split gram batter and crispy fried, sprinkled with chat masala (sour/salty dried mango powder.

PANEER PAKODA

$11.00

Cottage cheese dipped in a seasoned split gram batter and fried.

PUNJABI VEG PAKODA

$9.00

Batter fried, crispy lightly seasoned seasonal vegetables

RAGADA

$10.00

Two spiced patties layered with chickpeas,henbs topped with raw chopped onions,tomatoesDrizzled with yogurt, mint and tamarind chutneys, garnished with cilantro.

SAMOSA CHAAT

SAMOSA CHAAT

$9.00

Vegetable samosas layered with chickpeas,topped with raw onions, tomatoes and herbs. Drizzled with yogurt,mint and tamarind chutneys,garnised with cilantro.

VEGETABLE SAMOSA

$7.00

A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes,cilantro,onions and green peas.

STUFFED POTATO PATTY

$7.00

SPICY LENTIL KACHORI

$7.00

BABY CORN MANCHURIAN

$13.00

VEG MANCHURIAN

$13.00

Non Vegetarian Appetizers

CHICKEN LOLLYPOP

$15.00

Battered and fried chicken wings tossed in an indo chinese sauce.

SESAME CHICKEN

$15.00

Crispy batter fried chicken chunks tossed ina hot, sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds

CHICKEN 65

CHICKEN 65

$13.00

Rice battered, crispy boneless fried chicken served with onion, lemon and curry leaves

CHICKEN PAKORA

$13.00

Boneless chicken chunks battered in a split gram flour and fried.

Soups

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$7.00

Tangy, spiced and flavorful lentil soup

TOMATO DHANIA SHORBA

$7.00

Traditional fresh tomato and coriander soup

Specials

Mango Habanero Chicken

$20.00

Dates & Coconut Naan

$7.00

Mozzarella Spinach Garlic Naan

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

INDIAN SALAD

$6.00

Slices of tomato, onion, lemon and green chilly with chef's dressing (on side)

GREEN SALAD

$6.00

A medley of garden fresh greens with chef's dressing ( on side). ** please let your server know if you are VEGAN, we will serve you a vegan dressing for your salad **

Freshly Baked Breads

ALOO PARATHA

$5.00

A whole wheat flatbread stuffed with lightly spiced mashed potatoes

BULLET CHILI NAAN

$4.50

Naan bread stuffed with spicy fresh green chilies

CHEESE NAAN

$5.00

Naan bread stuffed with cheese

CHICKEN TIKKA NAAN

$5.00

Naan bread stuffed with minced chicken tikka

CHILI GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

Naan bread topped with spicy green chili and garlic

GARLIC NAAN

$3.95

Freshly baked naan bread studded with chopped garlic and cilantro

KEEMA NAAN

$5.00

Naan bread stuffed with spiced ground lamb

KERALA PARATHA

$5.00

Multi layered crispy, soft flaky bread cooked on a flat top

NAAN

$3.00

Light and fluffy, freshly baked Indian flat bread

ONION KULCHA

$4.00

Naan bread lightly topped with onions and cilantro

PANEER NAAN

$5.00

Naan bread stuffed with lightly spiced home made cottage cheese

PESHWARI NAN

$5.00

Freshly baked naan bread stuffed with nuts and raisins

TANDOORI ROTI

$3.00

Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven

Vegetarian

ALOO GOBI MASALA ( VEGAN)

$14.00

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked to perfection with ginger, garlic, onions tomatoes, herbs and spices

ALOO JEERA ( VEGAN)

$14.00

A classic potato dish with Indian spices and tempered with cumin seeds

ALOO MATAR

ALOO MATAR

$14.00

Potatoes and green peas gently cooked in a mild creamy sauce with Indian spices

BAGARE BAINGAN (VEGAN)

$15.00

Baby eggplant cooked in a gravy made of coconut cream, roasted peanuts and sesame seeds

BALTI BAINGAN (VEGAN)

$15.00

Baby eggplant cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and tempered with garlic, red chilies and ground spices

BHINDI DO PYAZA (VEGAN)

$15.00

Fresh okra cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and Indian spices

BOMBAY ALOO

$14.00

CHANA MASALA (VEGAN)

$14.00

Garbanzo beans (chickpeas)slowly simmered with tart pomegranate seeds, tomatoes and cilantro

CHANA SAAG

$14.00

DAL MAKHANI

$15.00

Creamy buttery deliciously prepared black lentils

DAL SAAG

DAL SAAG

$13.00

Yellow lentils slow cooked with spinach, onion and garlic

DAL TADKA (VEGAN)

$13.00

Yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, garlic, onions and cilantro

KADAI VEGETABLE (VEGAN)

$14.00

Seasonal vegetables tossed in an onion and tomato spiced sauce

KAJU KHOYA

$20.00

Cashew nuts cooked in mildly spiced creamy alond cashew gravy

KONKANI GHOTALA (VEGAN)

$15.00

Tofu, Baby Eggplant, potatoes and carrots simmered in coconut milk with spices, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leavesand ginger

MADRAS VEGETABLES

MADRAS VEGETABLES

$14.00
MALAI KOFTA

MALAI KOFTA

$18.00

Mixed vegetables dumplings stuffed with nuts and raisins in a creamy nutty sauce

MATAR PANEER

$16.00

Green peas and cottage cheese slow cooked in a creamy spiced sauce

METHI MATAR MALAI

METHI MATAR MALAI

$16.00

Delicoiusly cooked green peas in a creamy sauce with fenugreek and grated cottage cheese

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

$16.00

Cubes of cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions cooked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices

PANEER KHURCHAN

$18.00

Grated cottage cheese bell peppers, onions cooked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices

PANEER PASANDA

$16.00

Dices of home made cottage cheese cooked in mildly spiced almond cashew gravy flavored with a dash of rosewater

SAAG PANEER

SAAG PANEER

$16.00

Pureed thick creamy spinach sauce and home made cottage cheese, cooked with cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices

SABJI SAAG

$15.00

SOUTH INDIAN DAL (VEGAN)

$13.00

Slow cooked lentils, spiced and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and ginger

VEG KONDAPUR (VEGAN)

$15.00

A mixed veg curry cooked in coconut milk and southern Indian spices

VEG KORMA

$16.00

Mixed vegetables and cottage cheese cooked in mildy spiced almond cashew sauce

VEGETABLE CHETTINAD (VEGAN)

$15.00

Mixed vegetables cooked with roasted coconut and black pepper

VEGETABLE MAKHANI

$15.00

Seasonal vegetables cokked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices

VEGETABLE PHAAL (VEGAN)

$14.00

A melody of vegetables cooked in a very spicy ANGLO INDIAN sauce laced with green chillis

VEGETABLE VINDALOO (VEGAN)

$14.00

A traditional GOAN speciality, seasonal vegetables cooked in a very hot spicy, red chilli, vinegar, ginger, garlic, hot sour Anglo Indian sauce

VEGETABLE XACUTTI (VEGAN)

$15.00

A traditional GOAN delicacy, seasonal vegetables cooked with coconut milk and a special blend of roasted spices, dried red chilis and poppy seeds

Chicken Specialities

Served with a side of steamed aromatic basmati white rice
CHETTINAD CHICKEN

CHETTINAD CHICKEN

$18.00

Autthentic and traditional South Indian style devilled chicken. Chicken thigh pieces cooked with crushed black pepper and roasted coconut

CHUTNEYWALA CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken tikka pieces cooked in a curried mango mint sauce with fresh ginger and cilantro

CURRY CHICKEN

CURRY CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken thigh pieces simmered in a fragrant combination of Indian spiced mild gravy

DOI MURG

$18.00

Lightly curried chicken breast pieces cooked with home made yogurt, cilantro and black cardamom

EGG CURRY

$15.00

Four fresh boiled eggs in a basic curry sauce or your choice of sauce, masala, khorma, saag, chettinad, spicy vindaloo, spicy phaal, madras

KADAI CHICKEN

KADAI CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken thigh pieces cooked with selected freshly ground spices in a "KADAI" ( Indian Iron Wok) with caramelized onion, bell peppers, cilantro and ginger

KHORMA CHICKEN

KHORMA CHICKEN

$19.00

Chicken thigh pieces cooked in a mild creamy cashew almond sauce

KONDAPUR CHICKEN

$18.00

MADRAS CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken thigh pieces cooked in a hot coconut curry " South Indian Style" tempered with mustard seeds, whole red chilies, curry leaves and ginger

BUTTER CHICKEN

$20.00

Boneless chicken thigh sautéed with onion, bell peppers in a rich creamy tomato sauce

METHI MALAI CHICKEN

$19.00

Slow cooked chciken breast pieces in a creamy sauce with fresh fenugreek leaves and Indian spices

PHAAL CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken thigh pieces cooked in a very spicy " ANGLO INDIAN " sauce made with hottest peppers and chef's special blend of spices

ROGANJOSH CHICKEN

$18.00

SAAG CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken tikka pieces tossed in a delicately spiced creamy spinach sauce

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$20.00

Tender chicken breast pieces broiled in a tandoor clay oven and gently cooked in creamy tomato sauce with Indian spices

VINDALOO CHICKEN

$18.00

Chicken thigh pieces simmered in a very hot and sour " GOAN" " ANGLO INDIAN" red chilli sauce with vinegar and potatoes

XACUTTI CHICKEN

$18.00

A traditional goan delicacy, chicken cooked with coconut milk and special blend of roasted spices, dried red chilies and poppy seeds

Lamb and Goat Specialities

BALTI GOSHT

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat cooked with onions, bell-peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, tempered with chilies and fresh home made balti spices.

GOAT CURRY

$20.00

Goat in a traditional curry sauce.

MADRAS

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a hot coconut based south Indian style gravy, tempered with grated coconut, mustard seeds, red whole chilies, curry leaves and ginger.

MALABAR CURRY

$20.00

Choice of goat or lamb cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrot and south Indian spices.

MASALA

$20.00

Choice of lamb / goat cooked in a creamy tomato, onion sauce with Indian spices

NEELGIRI KORMA

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat cooked in coconut milk, cashew cream, mint and cilantro.

PEPPER FRY

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat chunks pan roasted with onions, bell peppers crushed black pepper and ginger. Served dry.

PHAAL

$20.00

Choice of lamb / goat in a very spicy ANGLO INDIAN sauce made with hottest peppers and chef's special blend of spices

ROGANJOSH

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a dry ginger and aniseed flavored gravy.

SAAG

$20.00

Choice of lamb / goat cooked in a delicately spiced creamy spinach sauce

SHAHI KORMA

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a rich creamy almond-cashew sauce with Indian spices.

TRADITIONAL LAMB CURRY

$20.00

Lamb cooked in a traditional gravy.

VINDALOO

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a traditional Goan red hot chilli curry with vinegar and potatoes.

XACUTTI

$20.00

Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a traditional Goan gravy with coconut milk and a special blend of roasted spices, dried red chillies and poppy seeds.

Seafood Specialities

SHRIMP MASALA

$20.00

Jumbo shrimps grilled and gently simmered in a creamy tomato sauce.

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$20.00

Shrimp cooked in a traditional Goan red hot chili curry with vinegar and potatoes.

SHRIMP PAPPAS

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a tomato-coconut sauce with mustard seeds, dried red chilies, curry leaves, cilantro.

SHRIMP CURRY

$20.00

Jumbo shrimps cooked in a traditional gravy.

SHRIMP MADRAS

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a hot coconut based curry, south Indian style, tempered with grated coconut, mustard seeds, red whole chilies, curry leaves and ginger.

SHRIMP SAAG

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a delicately spiced creamy spinach sauce.

SHRIMP MANGO CURRY

SHRIMP MANGO CURRY

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp simmered in ripe mango pulp and coconut milk, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and ginger.

SHRIMP PHAAL

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in a very spicy anglo-Indian sauce, made with hot peppers and chef's special blend of spices.

MEEN MOILEE

$18.00

Grouper filets in coconut gravy with curry leaves, mustard seeds, tomatoes and Indian spices.

KERALA FISH CURRY

KERALA FISH CURRY

$18.00

Signature dish from the state of Kerala. Fish Filet cooked in coconut milk with Indian herbs and spices, chilies, garcinia indica or 'cocum' and raw mangoes.

SHRIMP JALFREZI

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms and bell peppers, in a medium spicy sweet tomato sauce.

GRILLED YELLOW TAIL KEYWEST

$30.00Out of stock

Tandoor, and Grill Specialities

CHICKEN MALAI KEBAB

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt with ginger, white pepper, a dash of saffron, and other Indian spices cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

CHICKEN HARIYALI KEBAB

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt with mint, cilantro, and aromatic Indian spices, cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

CHICKEN TIKKA

CHICKEN TIKKA

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated with yogurt and aromatic Indian spices, cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

GARLIC SHRIMP

GARLIC SHRIMP

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic and selected Indian spices served with a side of rice.

LAMB BOTI KEBAB

$30.00

Tender chunks of lean lamb marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, skewered and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

MIXED GRILL

$29.00

A combo platter containing chicken tikka, hariyali, malai, and lamb boti kebab, with two tandoori shrimp served with rice and veggies.

PANEER TIKKA

$20.00

Dices of homemade cottage cheese, marinated with yogurt and a special blend of Indian spices. Cooked in the tandoor (clay oven) with bell peppers and onions,

RACK OF LAMB

$35.00

Tender lamb racks cooked in a tandoor (clay oven) with saffron cream and Indian spices. Served with veggies, and a side of masala sauce.

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$18.00

One half chicken on the bone, marinated in yogurt with aromatic Indian spices and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt with smoked garlic, and caraway seeds, skewered and broiled in a tandoor (clay oven).

Rice and Biryanis

INDO CHINESE CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$16.00

Rice cooked in a wok with curried chicken, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI

$17.00

Chicken chunks cooked in aromatic basmati rice with fresh mint, onions, and cilantro, and garnished with nuts and raisins.

EGG BIRIYANI

$15.00

Hard-boiled eggs cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, onions, and cilantro and garnished with nuts and raisins.

COCONUT RICE

$9.00

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with grated coconut and coconut milk. Tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

LEMON RICE

$9.00

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Tempered mustard seeds, curry leaves, and roasted peanuts.

JEERA RICE

$7.00

Aromatic basmati rice tempered with saffron and cumin seeds.

TAMARIND RICE

$9.00

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with tamarind sauce. Tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and roasted peanuts.

MINT RICE

$7.00

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with fresh mint leaves.

CILANTRO RICE

$7.00

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with fresh cilantro leaves.

VEG PULAO

$9.00

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with seasonal vegetables and saffron.

VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI

$14.00

Basmati rice slow cooked with selected herbs and spices, melange of seasonal vegetables, onion, cilantro, and mint. Garnished with nuts and raisins.

LAMB DUM BIRIYANI

$20.00

Chunks of lamb cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, and onion, and garnished with nuts and raisins.

GOAT DUM BIRYIANI

$20.00

Chunks of goat cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, onions and cilantro, garnished with nuts and raisins.

SHRIMP BIRYIANI

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, onions, and cilantro. Garnished with nuts and raisins.

BIRIYANI RICE

$12.00

Aromatic basmati rice boiled with a subtle Indian spice mix.

INDO CHINESE VEG FRIED RICE

$13.00

Rice cooked in a wok with fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.

INDO CHINEESE EGG FRIED RICE

$14.00

Rice cooked in a wok with scrambled eggs, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.

Sides

CURRY SAUCE

$12.00

LARGE RICE

$6.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$4.00

MINT CHUTNEY LARGE

$4.00

ONION CHILLI LEMON

$1.99

ONION CHUTNEY LARGE

$4.00

PICKLE

$4.00

PLAIN YOGURT

$4.00

RAITA

$4.00

ROASTED PAPPADAM

$3.00

SMALL RICE

$3.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$8.00

Extras

Curry Sauce ( Chargable) 6oz

$8.00

Extra Chutney Mint

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Chutney Onion

$1.50

Extra Chutney Tamarind

$1.50

Extra Goat ( Chargable)

$8.00

Extra goat is limited to goat specialties.

Extra Lamb ( Chargable)

$8.00

Extra lamb is limited to lamb specialties.

Extra Paneer ( Chargable)

$5.00

Extra paneer is limited to paneer specialties.

Extra Shrimp 3 pcs

$9.00

Extra shrimp is limited to shrimp specialties.

Hot Sauce on side

$1.00

Korma Sauce 6oz

$8.00

Large Sauce 16oz

$12.00

Masala Sauce 6oz

$8.00

Phaal Sauce 6oz

$8.00

Saag Sauce

$8.00

Sliced Onion/Chilli/lemon

$1.99

Vindaloo Sauce 6oz

$8.00

Add Tilapia

Out of stock

SOFT DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER

$1.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

Dr.PEPPER

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

MADRAS COFFEE

$4.50

MANGO LASSI

$5.00

MASALA CHAI

$4.50

PELLEGRINO

$6.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

SALT LASI

$5.00Out of stock

SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

$4.00Out of stock

SWEET LASI

$5.00Out of stock

ICED TEA UNSWEETENED

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

BEER

Bud lite 12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Budweiser 12 oz

$5.00

Casablanca Euro Pale Lager 12oz

$5.00

Godfather Premium Lager 650ml

$8.00Out of stock

Goose Island IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Hunter

$8.00Out of stock

King Fisher 12 oz

$8.00

Michelob Ultra 12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Shock Top Belgian White 12 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Taj Mahal Premium Lager 12 oz

$8.00

Taj Mahal Premium Lager 22 oz

$12.00Out of stock

Tucher Hefeweizen 11.2 oz

$5.00Out of stock

Old Speckled Hen

$4.00

La Fin Du Monde IPA

$5.00Out of stock

OLD MONK 22 OZ

$12.00

FLYING HORSE

$12.00

WHITE WINE BOTTLE

GIORGIOZ - PINOT GRIGIO

$27.00

CEDAR BROOK- SAUVIGNON BLANC

$24.00

EIGHTY THREE ROSE

$30.00

SEAL ROCK- CHARDONNAY

$24.00

ORO BELLO- CHARDONNAY

$36.00

DOUGLAS- WHITE Zin

$21.00

CULITO- MOSCATO

$24.00

FRITZ-RIESLING

$21.00

FENWICK SPRINGS PINOT GRIGIO

$21.00

RUBUS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$30.00

ESTRELLA RIVER CHARDONNAY

$18.00

RED WINE BOTTLE

OMEN/ PINO

$39.00

FENWICK SPRING / MERLOT

$21.00

CHATEAU ARNAUDS/ BORDAUX

$30.00

BURNSIDE SUNSET/ RED BLEND

$27.00Out of stock

PEMBROOK/ CAB

$24.00

QUANTUM LEAP/ CAB

$30.00

OMEN/CAB

$39.00

BORGO ANTICO/ CHIANTI

$24.00

TRES OJOS/ GARNACHA

$24.00

SANGUE DI GIUDA, CALATRONI

$24.00Out of stock

SILVER RIDGE PINOT NOIR (Deep Copy)

$24.00

DOUGLASS HILL MERLOT (Deep Copy)

$18.00

THE DRAFTSMAN RED BLEND (Deep Copy)

$24.00

ESTRELLA RIVER CAB

$18.00

MALBEC MAIPE (Deep Copy)

$27.00

SALUS ITALIAN RED BLEND

$24.00

OFF THE HOOK CAB SPLITTER

$6.00

OPEN HOPE Red Blend

$30.00

OPEN HOPE Cab

$9.00

SPARKLING WINE

ANTONICO- PROSECCO

DOMAIN LAURIER- BRUT

ROLAND CHAMPION- CHAMPAGNE

$98.00

INDIAN DESSERTS

GAJAR HALWA

$6.00

GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

RASMALAI

$6.00

RICE PUDDING

$6.00

KULFI

$5.00

GULAB JAMUN ICE CREAM COMBO

$9.00

PUMPKIN ICE CREAM

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to TASTE OF INDIA a fine Indian restaurant. Located right in the heart of town close to the Melbourne airport. Serving best Indian cuisine in town since 2002. We serve a selection of traditional Indian dishes, as well as, several of our own creations. The Ingredients we use complement each other nutritionally and please the palate. All dishes are made with freshly ground herbs and other spices. Each dish is spiced to enhance its particular aroma and flavor. The spices do not make the dishes hot but adds the flavor. Our skilled chefs make each dish individually and we will be happy to make your dishes the way you prefer them, from mild to extra-hot. Serving a extraordinary selection of VEGAN dishes for our vegan preferred guests. Please bear in mind that Indian food is not "fast food" and that our dishes take time to prepare. Your patience will be rewarded.

606 N Wickham Rd Ste C, Melbourne, FL 32935

Taste of India - Melbourne image
Taste of India - Melbourne image
Taste of India - Melbourne image

