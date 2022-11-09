Taste of India - Melbourne
No reviews yet
606 N Wickham Rd Ste C
Melbourne, FL 32935
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Vegetarian Appetizers
CHILLY PANEER
Stir fried, diced cottage cheese tossed with onions, bell peppers and scallions in an indo chinese sauce.
GOBI MANCHURIAN
Crispy fried cauliflower tossed in an indochinese sauce
MIXED VEG PLATTER
A delicious combination of one samosa, one spiced potato patty and few vegetable fritters.
ONION BHAJI
Sliced onion, lightly tossed in a split gram batter and crispy fried, sprinkled with chat masala (sour/salty dried mango powder.
PANEER PAKODA
Cottage cheese dipped in a seasoned split gram batter and fried.
PUNJABI VEG PAKODA
Batter fried, crispy lightly seasoned seasonal vegetables
RAGADA
Two spiced patties layered with chickpeas,henbs topped with raw chopped onions,tomatoesDrizzled with yogurt, mint and tamarind chutneys, garnished with cilantro.
SAMOSA CHAAT
Vegetable samosas layered with chickpeas,topped with raw onions, tomatoes and herbs. Drizzled with yogurt,mint and tamarind chutneys,garnised with cilantro.
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes,cilantro,onions and green peas.
STUFFED POTATO PATTY
SPICY LENTIL KACHORI
BABY CORN MANCHURIAN
VEG MANCHURIAN
Non Vegetarian Appetizers
CHICKEN LOLLYPOP
Battered and fried chicken wings tossed in an indo chinese sauce.
SESAME CHICKEN
Crispy batter fried chicken chunks tossed ina hot, sweet and sour sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds
CHICKEN 65
Rice battered, crispy boneless fried chicken served with onion, lemon and curry leaves
CHICKEN PAKORA
Boneless chicken chunks battered in a split gram flour and fried.
Soups
Specials
Salads
Freshly Baked Breads
ALOO PARATHA
A whole wheat flatbread stuffed with lightly spiced mashed potatoes
BULLET CHILI NAAN
Naan bread stuffed with spicy fresh green chilies
CHEESE NAAN
Naan bread stuffed with cheese
CHICKEN TIKKA NAAN
Naan bread stuffed with minced chicken tikka
CHILI GARLIC NAAN
Naan bread topped with spicy green chili and garlic
GARLIC NAAN
Freshly baked naan bread studded with chopped garlic and cilantro
KEEMA NAAN
Naan bread stuffed with spiced ground lamb
KERALA PARATHA
Multi layered crispy, soft flaky bread cooked on a flat top
NAAN
Light and fluffy, freshly baked Indian flat bread
ONION KULCHA
Naan bread lightly topped with onions and cilantro
PANEER NAAN
Naan bread stuffed with lightly spiced home made cottage cheese
PESHWARI NAN
Freshly baked naan bread stuffed with nuts and raisins
TANDOORI ROTI
Whole wheat bread baked in clay oven
Vegetarian
ALOO GOBI MASALA ( VEGAN)
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked to perfection with ginger, garlic, onions tomatoes, herbs and spices
ALOO JEERA ( VEGAN)
A classic potato dish with Indian spices and tempered with cumin seeds
ALOO MATAR
Potatoes and green peas gently cooked in a mild creamy sauce with Indian spices
BAGARE BAINGAN (VEGAN)
Baby eggplant cooked in a gravy made of coconut cream, roasted peanuts and sesame seeds
BALTI BAINGAN (VEGAN)
Baby eggplant cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and tempered with garlic, red chilies and ground spices
BHINDI DO PYAZA (VEGAN)
Fresh okra cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and Indian spices
BOMBAY ALOO
CHANA MASALA (VEGAN)
Garbanzo beans (chickpeas)slowly simmered with tart pomegranate seeds, tomatoes and cilantro
CHANA SAAG
DAL MAKHANI
Creamy buttery deliciously prepared black lentils
DAL SAAG
Yellow lentils slow cooked with spinach, onion and garlic
DAL TADKA (VEGAN)
Yellow lentils cooked and tempered with cumin, garlic, onions and cilantro
KADAI VEGETABLE (VEGAN)
Seasonal vegetables tossed in an onion and tomato spiced sauce
KAJU KHOYA
Cashew nuts cooked in mildly spiced creamy alond cashew gravy
KONKANI GHOTALA (VEGAN)
Tofu, Baby Eggplant, potatoes and carrots simmered in coconut milk with spices, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leavesand ginger
MADRAS VEGETABLES
MALAI KOFTA
Mixed vegetables dumplings stuffed with nuts and raisins in a creamy nutty sauce
MATAR PANEER
Green peas and cottage cheese slow cooked in a creamy spiced sauce
METHI MATAR MALAI
Delicoiusly cooked green peas in a creamy sauce with fenugreek and grated cottage cheese
PANEER BUTTER MASALA
Cubes of cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions cooked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices
PANEER KHURCHAN
Grated cottage cheese bell peppers, onions cooked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices
PANEER PASANDA
Dices of home made cottage cheese cooked in mildly spiced almond cashew gravy flavored with a dash of rosewater
SAAG PANEER
Pureed thick creamy spinach sauce and home made cottage cheese, cooked with cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices
SABJI SAAG
SOUTH INDIAN DAL (VEGAN)
Slow cooked lentils, spiced and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and ginger
VEG KONDAPUR (VEGAN)
A mixed veg curry cooked in coconut milk and southern Indian spices
VEG KORMA
Mixed vegetables and cottage cheese cooked in mildy spiced almond cashew sauce
VEGETABLE CHETTINAD (VEGAN)
Mixed vegetables cooked with roasted coconut and black pepper
VEGETABLE MAKHANI
Seasonal vegetables cokked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices
VEGETABLE PHAAL (VEGAN)
A melody of vegetables cooked in a very spicy ANGLO INDIAN sauce laced with green chillis
VEGETABLE VINDALOO (VEGAN)
A traditional GOAN speciality, seasonal vegetables cooked in a very hot spicy, red chilli, vinegar, ginger, garlic, hot sour Anglo Indian sauce
VEGETABLE XACUTTI (VEGAN)
A traditional GOAN delicacy, seasonal vegetables cooked with coconut milk and a special blend of roasted spices, dried red chilis and poppy seeds
Chicken Specialities
CHETTINAD CHICKEN
Autthentic and traditional South Indian style devilled chicken. Chicken thigh pieces cooked with crushed black pepper and roasted coconut
CHUTNEYWALA CHICKEN
Chicken tikka pieces cooked in a curried mango mint sauce with fresh ginger and cilantro
CURRY CHICKEN
Chicken thigh pieces simmered in a fragrant combination of Indian spiced mild gravy
DOI MURG
Lightly curried chicken breast pieces cooked with home made yogurt, cilantro and black cardamom
EGG CURRY
Four fresh boiled eggs in a basic curry sauce or your choice of sauce, masala, khorma, saag, chettinad, spicy vindaloo, spicy phaal, madras
KADAI CHICKEN
Chicken thigh pieces cooked with selected freshly ground spices in a "KADAI" ( Indian Iron Wok) with caramelized onion, bell peppers, cilantro and ginger
KHORMA CHICKEN
Chicken thigh pieces cooked in a mild creamy cashew almond sauce
KONDAPUR CHICKEN
MADRAS CHICKEN
Chicken thigh pieces cooked in a hot coconut curry " South Indian Style" tempered with mustard seeds, whole red chilies, curry leaves and ginger
BUTTER CHICKEN
Boneless chicken thigh sautéed with onion, bell peppers in a rich creamy tomato sauce
METHI MALAI CHICKEN
Slow cooked chciken breast pieces in a creamy sauce with fresh fenugreek leaves and Indian spices
PHAAL CHICKEN
Chicken thigh pieces cooked in a very spicy " ANGLO INDIAN " sauce made with hottest peppers and chef's special blend of spices
ROGANJOSH CHICKEN
SAAG CHICKEN
Chicken tikka pieces tossed in a delicately spiced creamy spinach sauce
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tender chicken breast pieces broiled in a tandoor clay oven and gently cooked in creamy tomato sauce with Indian spices
VINDALOO CHICKEN
Chicken thigh pieces simmered in a very hot and sour " GOAN" " ANGLO INDIAN" red chilli sauce with vinegar and potatoes
XACUTTI CHICKEN
A traditional goan delicacy, chicken cooked with coconut milk and special blend of roasted spices, dried red chilies and poppy seeds
Lamb and Goat Specialities
BALTI GOSHT
Choice of lamb or goat cooked with onions, bell-peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, tempered with chilies and fresh home made balti spices.
GOAT CURRY
Goat in a traditional curry sauce.
MADRAS
Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a hot coconut based south Indian style gravy, tempered with grated coconut, mustard seeds, red whole chilies, curry leaves and ginger.
MALABAR CURRY
Choice of goat or lamb cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrot and south Indian spices.
MASALA
Choice of lamb / goat cooked in a creamy tomato, onion sauce with Indian spices
NEELGIRI KORMA
Choice of lamb or goat cooked in coconut milk, cashew cream, mint and cilantro.
PEPPER FRY
Choice of lamb or goat chunks pan roasted with onions, bell peppers crushed black pepper and ginger. Served dry.
PHAAL
Choice of lamb / goat in a very spicy ANGLO INDIAN sauce made with hottest peppers and chef's special blend of spices
ROGANJOSH
Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a dry ginger and aniseed flavored gravy.
SAAG
Choice of lamb / goat cooked in a delicately spiced creamy spinach sauce
SHAHI KORMA
Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a rich creamy almond-cashew sauce with Indian spices.
TRADITIONAL LAMB CURRY
Lamb cooked in a traditional gravy.
VINDALOO
Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a traditional Goan red hot chilli curry with vinegar and potatoes.
XACUTTI
Choice of lamb or goat cooked in a traditional Goan gravy with coconut milk and a special blend of roasted spices, dried red chillies and poppy seeds.
Seafood Specialities
SHRIMP MASALA
Jumbo shrimps grilled and gently simmered in a creamy tomato sauce.
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Shrimp cooked in a traditional Goan red hot chili curry with vinegar and potatoes.
SHRIMP PAPPAS
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a tomato-coconut sauce with mustard seeds, dried red chilies, curry leaves, cilantro.
SHRIMP CURRY
Jumbo shrimps cooked in a traditional gravy.
SHRIMP MADRAS
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a hot coconut based curry, south Indian style, tempered with grated coconut, mustard seeds, red whole chilies, curry leaves and ginger.
SHRIMP SAAG
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a delicately spiced creamy spinach sauce.
SHRIMP MANGO CURRY
Jumbo shrimp simmered in ripe mango pulp and coconut milk, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and ginger.
SHRIMP PHAAL
Jumbo shrimp cooked in a very spicy anglo-Indian sauce, made with hot peppers and chef's special blend of spices.
MEEN MOILEE
Grouper filets in coconut gravy with curry leaves, mustard seeds, tomatoes and Indian spices.
KERALA FISH CURRY
Signature dish from the state of Kerala. Fish Filet cooked in coconut milk with Indian herbs and spices, chilies, garcinia indica or 'cocum' and raw mangoes.
SHRIMP JALFREZI
Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms and bell peppers, in a medium spicy sweet tomato sauce.
GRILLED YELLOW TAIL KEYWEST
Tandoor, and Grill Specialities
CHICKEN MALAI KEBAB
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt with ginger, white pepper, a dash of saffron, and other Indian spices cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).
CHICKEN HARIYALI KEBAB
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated in yogurt with mint, cilantro, and aromatic Indian spices, cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).
CHICKEN TIKKA
Boneless chicken breast pieces marinated with yogurt and aromatic Indian spices, cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).
GARLIC SHRIMP
Shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic and selected Indian spices served with a side of rice.
LAMB BOTI KEBAB
Tender chunks of lean lamb marinated in yogurt and Indian spices, skewered and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).
MIXED GRILL
A combo platter containing chicken tikka, hariyali, malai, and lamb boti kebab, with two tandoori shrimp served with rice and veggies.
PANEER TIKKA
Dices of homemade cottage cheese, marinated with yogurt and a special blend of Indian spices. Cooked in the tandoor (clay oven) with bell peppers and onions,
RACK OF LAMB
Tender lamb racks cooked in a tandoor (clay oven) with saffron cream and Indian spices. Served with veggies, and a side of masala sauce.
TANDOORI CHICKEN
One half chicken on the bone, marinated in yogurt with aromatic Indian spices and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven).
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp marinated in yogurt with smoked garlic, and caraway seeds, skewered and broiled in a tandoor (clay oven).
Rice and Biryanis
INDO CHINESE CHICKEN FRIED RICE
Rice cooked in a wok with curried chicken, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI
Chicken chunks cooked in aromatic basmati rice with fresh mint, onions, and cilantro, and garnished with nuts and raisins.
EGG BIRIYANI
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, onions, and cilantro and garnished with nuts and raisins.
COCONUT RICE
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with grated coconut and coconut milk. Tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
LEMON RICE
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Tempered mustard seeds, curry leaves, and roasted peanuts.
JEERA RICE
Aromatic basmati rice tempered with saffron and cumin seeds.
TAMARIND RICE
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with tamarind sauce. Tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and roasted peanuts.
MINT RICE
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with fresh mint leaves.
CILANTRO RICE
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with fresh cilantro leaves.
VEG PULAO
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with seasonal vegetables and saffron.
VEGETABLE DUM BIRYANI
Basmati rice slow cooked with selected herbs and spices, melange of seasonal vegetables, onion, cilantro, and mint. Garnished with nuts and raisins.
LAMB DUM BIRIYANI
Chunks of lamb cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, and onion, and garnished with nuts and raisins.
GOAT DUM BIRYIANI
Chunks of goat cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, onions and cilantro, garnished with nuts and raisins.
SHRIMP BIRYIANI
Jumbo shrimp cooked in basmati rice with fresh mint, onions, and cilantro. Garnished with nuts and raisins.
BIRIYANI RICE
Aromatic basmati rice boiled with a subtle Indian spice mix.
INDO CHINESE VEG FRIED RICE
Rice cooked in a wok with fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
INDO CHINEESE EGG FRIED RICE
Rice cooked in a wok with scrambled eggs, fresh veggies, selected spices, onion, garlic, scallions, and soy sauce.
Sides
Extras
Curry Sauce ( Chargable) 6oz
Extra Chutney Mint
Extra Chutney Onion
Extra Chutney Tamarind
Extra Goat ( Chargable)
Extra goat is limited to goat specialties.
Extra Lamb ( Chargable)
Extra lamb is limited to lamb specialties.
Extra Paneer ( Chargable)
Extra paneer is limited to paneer specialties.
Extra Shrimp 3 pcs
Extra shrimp is limited to shrimp specialties.
Hot Sauce on side
Korma Sauce 6oz
Large Sauce 16oz
Masala Sauce 6oz
Phaal Sauce 6oz
Saag Sauce
Sliced Onion/Chilli/lemon
Vindaloo Sauce 6oz
Add Tilapia
SOFT DRINKS
BOTTLE WATER
CLUB SODA
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
Dr.PEPPER
GINGER ALE
LEMONADE
MADRAS COFFEE
MANGO LASSI
MASALA CHAI
PELLEGRINO
ROOT BEER
SALT LASI
SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER
SWEET LASI
ICED TEA UNSWEETENED
Sierra Mist
BEER
Bud lite 12 oz
Budweiser 12 oz
Casablanca Euro Pale Lager 12oz
Godfather Premium Lager 650ml
Goose Island IPA
Hunter
King Fisher 12 oz
Michelob Ultra 12 oz
Shock Top Belgian White 12 oz
Taj Mahal Premium Lager 12 oz
Taj Mahal Premium Lager 22 oz
Tucher Hefeweizen 11.2 oz
Old Speckled Hen
La Fin Du Monde IPA
OLD MONK 22 OZ
FLYING HORSE
WHITE WINE BOTTLE
RED WINE BOTTLE
OMEN/ PINO
FENWICK SPRING / MERLOT
CHATEAU ARNAUDS/ BORDAUX
BURNSIDE SUNSET/ RED BLEND
PEMBROOK/ CAB
QUANTUM LEAP/ CAB
OMEN/CAB
BORGO ANTICO/ CHIANTI
TRES OJOS/ GARNACHA
SANGUE DI GIUDA, CALATRONI
SILVER RIDGE PINOT NOIR (Deep Copy)
DOUGLASS HILL MERLOT (Deep Copy)
THE DRAFTSMAN RED BLEND (Deep Copy)
ESTRELLA RIVER CAB
MALBEC MAIPE (Deep Copy)
SALUS ITALIAN RED BLEND
OFF THE HOOK CAB SPLITTER
OPEN HOPE Red Blend
OPEN HOPE Cab
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to TASTE OF INDIA a fine Indian restaurant. Located right in the heart of town close to the Melbourne airport. Serving best Indian cuisine in town since 2002. We serve a selection of traditional Indian dishes, as well as, several of our own creations. The Ingredients we use complement each other nutritionally and please the palate. All dishes are made with freshly ground herbs and other spices. Each dish is spiced to enhance its particular aroma and flavor. The spices do not make the dishes hot but adds the flavor. Our skilled chefs make each dish individually and we will be happy to make your dishes the way you prefer them, from mild to extra-hot. Serving a extraordinary selection of VEGAN dishes for our vegan preferred guests. Please bear in mind that Indian food is not "fast food" and that our dishes take time to prepare. Your patience will be rewarded.
606 N Wickham Rd Ste C, Melbourne, FL 32935