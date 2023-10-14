Skip Phone Get 15% Off
GET15
Copied!
Skip Phone Get 15% Off
GET15
Copied!


Breads

Roti

$4.99

Unleavened whole wheat bread

Naan

$4.99

White leavened bread

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Leavened bread topped with garlic

Onion Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with fresh onions

Paneer Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with traditional Indian homemade cheese

Spinach Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach

Veg Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with mixed vegetables and herbs

Aloo Paratha

$6.99

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, onions and fresh spices

Plain Paratha

$5.99

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread

Pesto Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with pesto

Chicken Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with chicken and herbs

Spinach & Paneer Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and homemade Indian cheese

Kashmiri Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins and fennel

Aloo Kulcha

$6.99

Leavened bread stuffed with potatoes and spices

Pita Bread

$2.00

Side Orders

Sweet Mango Chutney

$4.99

Mango Pickle

$4.99

Papadum

$4.99

Large, thin flatbread made from lentil flour, cumin seeds, and baked until crispy in the tandoor

Raita

$5.99

A refreshing yogurt salad made with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and spices

Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$9.99

Lightly seasoned fresh vegetables

Onions & Chilies

$4.99

Plain Yougurt

$3.99

Desserts

Baklava

$9.99

A delicious middle eastern pastry, made of nuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in syrup that has been flavored with exotic juices

Gulab Jamun

$9.99

An Indian delicacy made from milk dough fried until golden brown, and served in a honey and saffron syrup

Kheer

$9.99

Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with nuts and cardamom

Kulfi

$9.99

Traditional Indian ice cream made of condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds, and cardamon

Coconut Almond Ice Cream

$9.99

Specially prepared ice cream

Mango Pistachio Ice Cream

$9.99

Specially prepared ice cream

Cheesecake

$9.99

The name says it all! Served with mango sauce

Rasmalai

$9.99

Delicate homemade cheese parties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce

Beverages

Chai

$5.99

An ancient tea of India, made of black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar

Iced Chai

$5.99

An ancient tea of India, made of black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar

Mango Lemonade

$5.99

Traditional lemonade with a twist of mango

Plain Lassi

$5.99

Traditional Indian drink made with homemade yogurt, milk, and rosewater

Mango Shake

$6.99

Mango puree blended with milk and vanilla ice cream

Hot Tea

$4.99

Mexican Coke

$5.99

Iced Tea

$4.99

Lemonade

$4.99

Coffee

$4.99

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fruit Juices

$4.99

Apple, orange, or mango

Can Soda

$2.00

Mango Lassi

$6.99

Soda

$4.99

Appetizers

Samosa

$8.99

Two crispy pastries filled with your choice of freshly mixed vegetables or delicately spiced lean ground beef

Vegetable Cutlets

$9.99

A medley of vegetables, herbs & spices formed into patties and sautéed served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Pakoras

$9.99

Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered in chickpea flour. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Paneer Tikka APT

$12.99

Tender pieces of cheese marinated in yogurt, ginger garlic, herbs and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Chicken Tikka APT

$13.99

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Fish Tikka APT

$13.99

Juicy pieces of fresh fish marinated with spices and masted in the tandoor oven. Accompanied with our special cilantro and tamarind chutney

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Fresh chicken wings roasted in the tandoor oven. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutneys

India Delight

$15.99

A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, chicken tikka and chicken pakoras, served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Veg Delight

$14.99

A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, aloo pakora, paneer pakora, and vegetable cutlet. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Baba

$9.99

Eggplant smoked on an open fire, pureed and mixed with tahini sauce and our own special dressing. Served with soft pita bread. (Pita not vegan)

Hummus

$9.99

The original middle eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce and a special dressing served with soft pita bread. (Pita not vegan)

Grape Leaves

$9.99

Vine ripened grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, onions and delicate spices. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Our house salad consists of fresh garden greens, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms and cucumbers served with Mediterranean dressing

Med Salad

$10.99

Fresh garden salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, carron, bell peppers, mushrooms, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with Mediterranean dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine lettuce prepared with a classic Caesar dressing and croutons

Indian Salad

$10.99

Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green bell peppers mixed in a tangy sauce

Dal Soup

$9.99

Homemade lentil soup prepared in an old Indian tradition

Tomato Soup

$9.99

A rich curried tomato soup spiced with cumin and curry leaves with a touch of cream

Mulligtawany Soup

$9.99

Tandoori

Tandoori Paneer

$18.99

Soft, juicy chunks of paneer marinated in tandoori masala and then grilled with vegetables

Tandoori Chicken

$19.99

Juicy spring bone-in chicken marinated with yogurt with flavorful, fresh ground spices. Served with sliced onions and lemon, marinated with yogurt

Chicken Tikka

$19.99

Succulent pieces of boneless chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices and marinated with yogurt. Served with sliced onions and lemon

Tandoori Breast

$20.99

Juicy spring boneless chicken breast marinated with yogurt, fresh ground spices. Served with sliced onions and lemon

Shish Taouk

$20.99

Cubed chicken marinated in yogurt garlic, oregano, saffron &other middle eastern spices. Served on a bed of rice & fresh vegetables

Keema Kabab

$20.99

Seasoned ground lamb marinated with fresh herbs and lemon. Served with sliced onions and lemon

Lamb Boti

$20.99

Tender pieces of new Zealand lamb marinated in yogurt with our special blend of Indian spices. Served with lemon and onions

Tandoori Cod

$20.99

Filet of cod marinated and cooked in the tandoor. Served with rice, vegetables, and lemon

Tandoori Salmon

$21.99

Fresh king salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade. Served with lemon and onions

Tandoori Prawns

$21.99

Jumbo prawns marinated in a special blend of spices and herbs then roasted in the tandoor. Served with sliced onions, lemon and bell pepper

Tandoori Surprise

$23.99

An assortment of tandoori specialties: chicken, lamb, beef, fish, and prawn. Served with sliced onions and lemon

Vegetarian

Okra

$16.99

Okra cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, special herbs and spices

Chana

$16.99

Chickpeas cooked over a slow fire blended with spices and tomatoes

Mutter

$16.99

Fresh green peas cooked in a golden curry sauce

AMM

$17.99

Potatoes, green peas and mushrooms in an onion curry sauce with ginger

Paneer Shahi

$17.99

Cubes of mild, homemade Indian cheese cooked in a smooth masala cream sauce

Dal Maharani

$17.99

Creamed lentils cooked with select herbs and spices

Tadka Dal

$17.99

Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and fresh herbs and spices

Aloo Gobi

$17.99

Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with onions and fresh herbs

Baigan

$17.99

Eggplant baked over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs, sautéed onions, green peas and tomatoes

Vege Kofta

$17.99

Pureed vegetables and cheese kofta served in a butter sauce

Navratan

$18.99

Indian

Curry

$17.99

A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs

Coconut

$17.99

Rich curry cooked with coconut milk, cream, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices

Mango

$17.99

Tender pieces of meat or vegetables sautéed with major grey mango chutney and a touch of cream

Jalfrezi

$17.99

Boneless meat or vegetables stir-fried in brown curry with bell peppers, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and onions

Karai Gosht

$17.99

Cooked in a traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, fresh ginger, and garlic

Rogan

$17.99

This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce

Biryani

$17.99

A classic mughlai dish of basmati rice cooked with curry raisins, cashew nuts, sautéed onions, and saffron. Served with raita

Vindaloo

$17.99

Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes

Egg

$17.99