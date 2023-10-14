Taste of India - Seattle 5517 Roosevelt Way Northeast
5517 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Breads
Roti
Unleavened whole wheat bread
Naan
White leavened bread
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread topped with garlic
Onion Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with fresh onions
Paneer Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with traditional Indian homemade cheese
Spinach Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach
Veg Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with mixed vegetables and herbs
Aloo Paratha
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, onions and fresh spices
Plain Paratha
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread
Pesto Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with pesto
Chicken Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with chicken and herbs
Spinach & Paneer Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and homemade Indian cheese
Kashmiri Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins and fennel
Aloo Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with potatoes and spices
Pita Bread
Side Orders
Sweet Mango Chutney
Mango Pickle
Papadum
Large, thin flatbread made from lentil flour, cumin seeds, and baked until crispy in the tandoor
Raita
A refreshing yogurt salad made with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and spices
Rice
Brown Rice
Sautéed Vegetables
Lightly seasoned fresh vegetables
Onions & Chilies
Plain Yougurt
Desserts
Baklava
A delicious middle eastern pastry, made of nuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in syrup that has been flavored with exotic juices
Gulab Jamun
An Indian delicacy made from milk dough fried until golden brown, and served in a honey and saffron syrup
Kheer
Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with nuts and cardamom
Kulfi
Traditional Indian ice cream made of condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds, and cardamon
Coconut Almond Ice Cream
Specially prepared ice cream
Mango Pistachio Ice Cream
Specially prepared ice cream
Cheesecake
The name says it all! Served with mango sauce
Rasmalai
Delicate homemade cheese parties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce
Beverages
Chai
An ancient tea of India, made of black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar
Iced Chai
An ancient tea of India, made of black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar
Mango Lemonade
Traditional lemonade with a twist of mango
Plain Lassi
Traditional Indian drink made with homemade yogurt, milk, and rosewater
Mango Shake
Mango puree blended with milk and vanilla ice cream
Hot Tea
Mexican Coke
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Coffee
Bottled Water
Fruit Juices
Apple, orange, or mango
Can Soda
Mango Lassi
Soda
Appetizers
Samosa
Two crispy pastries filled with your choice of freshly mixed vegetables or delicately spiced lean ground beef
Vegetable Cutlets
A medley of vegetables, herbs & spices formed into patties and sautéed served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Pakoras
Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered in chickpea flour. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Paneer Tikka APT
Tender pieces of cheese marinated in yogurt, ginger garlic, herbs and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Chicken Tikka APT
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Fish Tikka APT
Juicy pieces of fresh fish marinated with spices and masted in the tandoor oven. Accompanied with our special cilantro and tamarind chutney
Chicken Wings
Fresh chicken wings roasted in the tandoor oven. Served with tamarind and cilantro chutneys
India Delight
A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, chicken tikka and chicken pakoras, served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Veg Delight
A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, aloo pakora, paneer pakora, and vegetable cutlet. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Baba
Eggplant smoked on an open fire, pureed and mixed with tahini sauce and our own special dressing. Served with soft pita bread. (Pita not vegan)
Hummus
The original middle eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce and a special dressing served with soft pita bread. (Pita not vegan)
Grape Leaves
Vine ripened grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, onions and delicate spices. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Our house salad consists of fresh garden greens, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms and cucumbers served with Mediterranean dressing
Med Salad
Fresh garden salad made with lettuce, tomatoes, green olives, carron, bell peppers, mushrooms, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with Mediterranean dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce prepared with a classic Caesar dressing and croutons
Indian Salad
Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green bell peppers mixed in a tangy sauce
Dal Soup
Homemade lentil soup prepared in an old Indian tradition
Tomato Soup
A rich curried tomato soup spiced with cumin and curry leaves with a touch of cream
Mulligtawany Soup
Tandoori
Tandoori Paneer
Soft, juicy chunks of paneer marinated in tandoori masala and then grilled with vegetables
Tandoori Chicken
Juicy spring bone-in chicken marinated with yogurt with flavorful, fresh ground spices. Served with sliced onions and lemon, marinated with yogurt
Chicken Tikka
Succulent pieces of boneless chicken rubbed with Indian herbs and spices and marinated with yogurt. Served with sliced onions and lemon
Tandoori Breast
Juicy spring boneless chicken breast marinated with yogurt, fresh ground spices. Served with sliced onions and lemon
Shish Taouk
Cubed chicken marinated in yogurt garlic, oregano, saffron &other middle eastern spices. Served on a bed of rice & fresh vegetables
Keema Kabab
Seasoned ground lamb marinated with fresh herbs and lemon. Served with sliced onions and lemon
Lamb Boti
Tender pieces of new Zealand lamb marinated in yogurt with our special blend of Indian spices. Served with lemon and onions
Tandoori Cod
Filet of cod marinated and cooked in the tandoor. Served with rice, vegetables, and lemon
Tandoori Salmon
Fresh king salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade. Served with lemon and onions
Tandoori Prawns
Jumbo prawns marinated in a special blend of spices and herbs then roasted in the tandoor. Served with sliced onions, lemon and bell pepper
Tandoori Surprise
An assortment of tandoori specialties: chicken, lamb, beef, fish, and prawn. Served with sliced onions and lemon
Vegetarian
Okra
Okra cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, special herbs and spices
Chana
Chickpeas cooked over a slow fire blended with spices and tomatoes
Mutter
Fresh green peas cooked in a golden curry sauce
AMM
Potatoes, green peas and mushrooms in an onion curry sauce with ginger
Paneer Shahi
Cubes of mild, homemade Indian cheese cooked in a smooth masala cream sauce
Dal Maharani
Creamed lentils cooked with select herbs and spices
Tadka Dal
Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and fresh herbs and spices
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with onions and fresh herbs
Baigan
Eggplant baked over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs, sautéed onions, green peas and tomatoes
Vege Kofta
Pureed vegetables and cheese kofta served in a butter sauce
Navratan
Indian
Curry
A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs
Coconut
Rich curry cooked with coconut milk, cream, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices
Mango
Tender pieces of meat or vegetables sautéed with major grey mango chutney and a touch of cream
Jalfrezi
Boneless meat or vegetables stir-fried in brown curry with bell peppers, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and onions
Karai Gosht
Cooked in a traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, fresh ginger, and garlic
Rogan
This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce
Biryani
A classic mughlai dish of basmati rice cooked with curry raisins, cashew nuts, sautéed onions, and saffron. Served with raita
Vindaloo
Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce of wine vinegar, ginger, and potatoes