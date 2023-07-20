Lunch Specials 10:00AM-03:00PM

All lunch special come with rice, naan,soup,salad and dessert of the day. Please choose one entree off the menu. Please note down which entree you like.

$15.99

Lunch Chicken Specials

All lunch special come with rice, naan,soup,salad and dessert of the day. Please choose one entree off the menu. Please note down which entree you like. Excludes salmon, rack of lamb, mixed grill.

$17.99

Lunch lamb/goat/fish/shrimp(choose one) special

$18.99

FOOD

Appetizers

Aloo TIkki

$5.99

Mashed potato patty with garlic, ginger and Indian spices, cooked on the grill and served with mint, yogurt and tamarind chutney. Served cold.

Chicken Samosa

$7.99

Deep fried pastries filled with spiced chicken.

Paneer Pakora

$8.99

Homemade cheese deep-fried in gram flour batter.

Samosa Chaat

$11.99

Vegetable samosa mildly spiced, served with mint & tamarind sauce, yogurt and garbanzo beans.

Vegetable pakora

$5.99

Mixed vegetables deep-fried in gram flour batter.

Vegetable Samosa

$6.99

Deep fried pastries filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas.

Side Orders

Mixed Pickles

$2.25

Fresh pickles from India.

Mango Chutney

$2.25

Made with fresh Mangoes.

Basmati Rice

$4.99

Steamed Indian rice.

Raita

$3.50

A wonderful accompaniment for spicy hot dishes, cool refreshing homemade yogurt, freshly seasoned and blended with diced cucumbers and carrots.

French Fries

$5.99
Sauteed Vegetables

$8.99

Mixed vegetable sautéed with salt & lemon pepper.

Side Mint Sauce

$1.50

Side Tamarind Sauce

$1.50

Butter Sauce 16oz

$9.99

Masala Sauce 16oz

$9.99

Entrees

RICE INCLUDED with all entrees
Chili Chicken

$20.99

Chicken cooked , sautéed with freshly cut bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with chili sauce.

Lamb Kofta

$23.99

Lamb meatballs, cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Saag

$16.99

(Your choice Paneer or Tofu) Finely chopped fresh spinach with homemade cheese or Tofu in a mildly spiced gravy.

Mango Coconut Shrimp

$21.99

Shrimp cooked in special Mango coconut onion sauce and then garnished with fresh cilantro.

Madras

$16.99

Protein cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chillies, browned garlic, Indian spices, cumin and other authentic Indian spices.

Rogan JOsh

$16.99

A famous kashmiri dish cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce.

Methi

$16.99

Protein sautéed with a blend of spices including Indian fenugreek.

Vindaloo

$16.99

Dish cooked with potatoes in a tangy onion vinegar sauce.

Jalfrazie

$16.99

Your protein seared in the Tandoori oven then braised with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers and spices in a special sauce.

Goa Curry(coconut curry)

$16.99

A Specialty from Goa. your choice of protein simmered with coconuts in a spicy curry sauce.

Kashmiri

$16.99

Dish sautéed and prepared in a light creamy curry sauce with fruit and cashews.

Korma

$16.99

Curry is prepared in a traditional creamy sauce with cashews and Indian spices.

Mango Curry

$16.99

dish sautéed with onions and a blend of Indian spices, then simmered in a tangy mango sauce made with fresh mangoes and garnished with cilantro.

Karahi

$16.99

Dish sautéed and cooked in tomatoes, onion, ginger and garlic.

Butter

$16.99

prepared and braised in a tomato cream sauce.

Masala

$16.99

Curry cooked in a sauce of tomato and onion gravy.

Curry

$16.99

Cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes, garlic and ginger in a special sauce.

Sizzlers

Tandoori Chicken

$20.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt, onions and garlic then roasted in our special Tandoori clay oven.

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$20.99

Boneless chicken pieces, marinated in yogurt and spices then roasted in the Tandoori clay oven.

Chicken Chapli Kabab

$20.99

Minced chicken shaped in small patties with a nice blend of Indian spices and served hot with mint and tamarind chutney.

Malai Chicken

$20.99

Boneless chicken breast marinated in ginger, garlic, onions, yogurt, butter, cream and Indian spices, then baked in the Tandoori clay oven.

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$20.99

Tender minced chicken mixed with ginger, green chilies, fresh cilantro and onions. Slowly broiled in the Tandoori clay oven.

Lamb Boti Kabab

$23.99

Tender pieces of Iamb marinated with our special blend of Indian spices, served with sliced onions and lemons.

Vegetarian Specialties

Shahi

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Dish cooked in a creamy tomato and onion sauce.

Matar

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Peas cooked with homemade cheese or tofu with spices in a tomato sauce.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$16.99

Freshly made deep fried vegetables balls served in a creamy tomato sauce.

Mushroom Matar

$15.99

Peas and mushrooms cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Vegetable Korma W/Paneer

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.

Mixed Vegetables

$16.99

Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked in Indian spices.

Saag

$16.99

(Your choice Paneer or Tofu) Finely chopped fresh spinach with homemade cheese or Tofu in a mildly spiced gravy.

Vegetable Korma W/Tofu

$16.99

(Your choice of Paneer or Tofu) Sautéed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with cashews.

Non-Dairy Specialties

Saag Aloo

$16.99

Finely chopped Spinach with potatoes in a mildly spiced gravy.

Aloo Matar

$16.99

Peas and chunks of potatoes cooked delicately in a ginger garlic tomato & onion sauce and Indian spices.

Bengan Aloo

$16.99

Fresh eggplant cooked with potatoes, garlic, ginger and Indian spices.

Eggplant Bhartha

$16.99

A whole eggplant baked, mashed and seasoned with spices, then sautéed with tomatoes and onions.

Okra Masala

$16.99

Fresh okra cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, special herbs and spices.

Channa Masala

$16.99

Garbanzo beans delicately cooked with onions and spices.

Dal Maharani

$15.99

Pureed black lentils cooked over low heat and mildly spiced. Served with white basmati rice.

Aloo Gobi

$16.99

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes sautéed with garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices.

Daal Tardka

$15.99

Yellow lentils seasoned with fresh garlic, tomatoes, cumin, and onion seeds.

Vegetable Jalfrazie

$16.99

A thick brown curry with stir fried bell peppers, garlic, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions

Rice Specialties

Chicken Biryani

$21.99

Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of chicken and a special blend of herbs and spices.

Lamb Biryani

$23.99

Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of lamb and a special blend of herbs and spices, topped with nuts.

Vegetable Biryani

$16.99

Basmati rice cooked with a selection of seasonal vegetables.

Pea Pulao

$9.99

Basmati rice cooked with fresh peas.

Kashmiri Pulao

$9.99

Basmati rice cooked with fruit, nuts and fresh Kashmiri pineapple.

Mushroom Rice

$9.99

Basmati rice cooked with mushrooms.

Plain Biryani Rice

$7.99

Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with specially prepared masala sauce.

Basmati Rice

$4.99

Steamed Indian white rice.

Goat Biryani

$24.99

Highly aromatic Basmati rice cooked with pieces of goat and a special blend of herbs and spices.

Specialty Breads

Plain Naan

$3.99

Indian style leavened white bread, garnished with fresh cilantro.

Mint Naan

$4.99

Naan garnished with fresh mint and olive oil.

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Naan garnished with fresh garlic and olive oil

Garlic Basil Naan

$4.99

Naan garnished with garlic and basil.

Roti

$3.99

Basic Indian style (non-dairy) whole wheat bread.

Parantha

$5.99

Whole wheat layered bread cooked with olive oil in a Tandoori clay oven.

Peshawari Naan

$10.99

Masala's signature naan with pistachio, almonds, dates, raisins, honey

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$6.99

Freshly made cheese balls deep fried in butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup garnished with pistachios.

Gajar Hawla

$8.99

Carrot-based sweet dessert.

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Bottled water

$3.99
Mango Lassi

$5.99

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99