Taste Of New York Pizza

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic Knots
House Salad

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

TONY Slice

$5.00

Margherita Slice

$4.50

Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

$19.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

TONY’s Special Pizza

$27.00

Square (Sicilian) Pizza

$22.00

Margherita Pizza

$25.00

White Pizza

$24.00

Lasagna Pizza

$28.00

Allá Vodka Pizza

$25.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$28.00

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$28.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$28.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$28.00

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$27.00

Vegetable Pizza

$27.00

Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$28.00

Gluten Free PIZZA

$11.00

2-free toppings!

Choose Pasta

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Baked Penne Alla Vodka

$13.00

Ravioli

$13.00

Money Bags Pasta

$15.00

Side Marinara

$0.75

Choose Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Shepherd Salad

$9.50

House Salad

$6.50

Hero Sandwiches

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$11.75

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$11.75

Sausage, Pepper, & Onion, Parmigiana Hero

$11.75

Starters

Garlic Knots

$1.60+

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.50

Meatballs (2)

$8.50

French Fries

$4.75

Chicken Tenders (5)

$8.25

Fried Ravioli (9)

$7.50

Wings (6)

$9.25

Onion Rings

$5.95

Choose Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.00

Meatball Calzone

$9.50

"Pete Cardillo" Calzone

$10.25

Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$7.00

TONY Roll

$7.00

Sausage Roll

$7.00

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$7.00

Spinach Roll

$7.00

Rice Balls

Cheese Rice Ball

$6.00

Meat Rice Ball

$6.00

Rice Ball Special

$6.75

Fountain

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite (Can)

$1.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Water

Can/Bottled

Coke (Can)

$1.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.50

Sprite (Can)

$1.50

Mr. Pibb (Can)

$1.50Out of stock

Rootbeer (Can)

$1.50

Monster

$3.30

Gatorade

$2.25Out of stock

Gold Peak Tea

$2.25

Minute Maid (Can)

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

Coke (2L)

$2.85

Diet Coke (2L)

$2.85

Sprite (2L)

$2.85

Choose Dessert

Cannoli

$4.25

Cheescake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Double Layered Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Holy Cannoli

$10.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion

$7.50

Tuxedo Bombe

$7.50Out of stock

Zeppoli (6)

$4.75

Alcohol

Lemon Granita

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Blue Moon

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

SIDES

Side RANCH

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic New York style pizza!

Location

769 SE Alices Rd, Waukee, IA 50263

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

