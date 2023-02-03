  • Home
Taste of Philly Aurora 700 South Buckley Road Unit A

No reviews yet

700 South Buckley Road Unit A

Aurora, CO 80017

Order Again

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

8" Works Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

12" Original Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

12" Works Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$13.79

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.79

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Hoagies

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Liscio's hoagie rolls
8" Italian

8" Italian

$9.49

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

8" Club Hoagie

8" Club Hoagie

$9.79

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

8" Turkey

$9.29

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Ham

8" Ham

$8.99

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie Grinder

8" Veggie Grinder

$7.49

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on a toasted Liscio's roll

12" Italian Hoagie

12" Italian Hoagie

$12.49

Fresh sliced capicola, salami, ham and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

12" Club Hoagie

12" Club Hoagie

$13.49

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

12" Turkey

$12.29

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

12" Ham

$12.29

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie Grinder

12" Veggie Grinder

$9.99

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on a toasted Liscio's roll

Specialties

The real deal
Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.79

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

BLT

BLT

$7.99

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

8" Meatball Parmesan

8" Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies

12" Meatball Parmesan

12" Meatball Parmesan

$11.99

Marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and melted parmesan with choice of grilled veggies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.29

3 Italian breaded fried chicken tenders, served with french fries and dipping sauce

Salads

Lots of fresh cut veggies
Tossed Salad SM

Tossed Salad SM

$5.79

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad SM

Crispy Chicken Salad SM

$7.99

Our tossed salad with crispy chicken tender strips on top

Cheesesteak Salad SM

Cheesesteak Salad SM

$8.49

Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top

Chef Salad SM

Chef Salad SM

$8.49

Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey, ham and cheese on top

Tossed Salad LG

Tossed Salad LG

$7.99

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad LG

Crispy Chicken Salad LG

$11.49

Our large tossed salad topped with crispy chicken strips

$12.49

Our large tossed salad topped with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese

Chef Salad LG

Chef Salad LG

$12.49

Large tossed salad topped with sliced turkey, ham, and cheese

Desserts

Brickfire Brownie

Brickfire Brownie

$2.49
(1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli

(1x) Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$2.99
(2x) Chocolate Chip Cannolis

(2x) Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$5.00
New York Style Cheesecake

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.79

Kids

Mini subs and such
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Small grilled cheese on white bread with white american cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.00

On white bread with white american cheese

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

Kids Tenders w/ Fries

$5.00

2 chicken tenders with a small french fry and choice of dipping sauce

Kids Philly

Kids Philly

$6.00

Sides

French Fries SM

French Fries SM

$2.79
French Fries LG

French Fries LG

$3.89
Onion Rings SM

Onion Rings SM

$3.99
Onions Rings LG

Onions Rings LG

$5.99
Potato Salad SM

Potato Salad SM

$2.79

Cheese Fries SM

Cheese Fries SM

$3.50

Covered in cheese wiz

Green Chile Fries SM

Green Chile Fries SM

$3.75

Topped with cheese wiz and green chile

Cheesesteak Fries RG

$6.49

Small side of fries, covered with steak, grilled onions, and cheese wiz

Chips

$1.50

Side of Sauce

Drinks

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.50
Dasani

Dasani

$1.25
6 Pack Soda

6 Pack Soda

$6.00

Hank's Soda

Hank's Soda

$2.79
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Roast Pork

8" Green Chile Pork

8" Green Chile Pork

$9.29

Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers

8" Italian Roast Pork

8" Italian Roast Pork

$9.29

Provolone, roasted red peppers, seasoned oil, parmesan

8" BBQ Roast Pork

$9.29

Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese

8" Cuban Roast Pork

8" Cuban Roast Pork

$9.29

Ham, swiss, spicy mustard, pickles, on a long hoagie roll

Hatch green chile, melted cheddar, roasted red peppers

12" BBQ Roast Pork

12" BBQ Roast Pork

$12.99

Tangy BBQ sauce, red onions, cheddar cheese

Sausages

Premium Bratwurst

Premium Bratwurst

$5.99

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Home of the REAL Philly Cheesestea!

700 South Buckley Road Unit A, Aurora, CO 80017

