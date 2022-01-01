Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill

1,315 Reviews

$

1116 Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8" Original Cheesesteak
12" Original Cheesesteak
12" Works Cheesesteak

Salads

Fresh cut romaine with tomato, cucumber, red & green peppers, red onion, mushroom, olives w/ cherry peppers w/ choice of dressing on side
Tossed Salad SM

Tossed Salad SM

$5.00

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad LG

Tossed Salad LG

$7.50

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad LG

Caesar Salad LG

$5.50
Caesar Salad SM

Caesar Salad SM

$3.50
Cheesesteak Salad LG

Cheesesteak Salad LG

$11.50
Cheesesteak Salad SM

Cheesesteak Salad SM

$8.75

Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top

Chef Salad LG

$11.50
Chef Salad SM

Chef Salad SM

$8.00

Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top

Grilled Chicken Salad LG

$11.50Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Salad SM

Grilled Chicken Salad SM

$7.50Out of stock

Our tossed salad with a grilled and sliced chicken breast on top

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

8" Works Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.49Out of stock

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

8" Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$9.49

Grilled onions, pepperoni, chopped steak and american cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

12" Original Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

$14.49

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.49

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$13.49

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$13.49Out of stock

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$13.49

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.49

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$13.49

12" Five Alarm Philly

$13.49

Grilled onions, green chiles, jalapenos, franks redhot, American cheese

Hot Roast Pork

8" BBQ Roasted Pork

8" BBQ Roasted Pork

$8.75

BBQ sauce, red onion and cheddar cheese

8" Italian Roasted Pork

8" Italian Roasted Pork

$8.75

Roasted red peppers, spinach, provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Cuban Roasted Pork

8" Cuban Roasted Pork

$8.75

Spicy mustard, ham, pickles, swiss cheese

8" Green Chile Roasted Pork

8" Green Chile Roasted Pork

$8.75

Roasted red peppers, hatch green chiles, cheddar cheese

12" BBQ Roast Pork

12" BBQ Roast Pork

$11.50

BBQ Sauce, red onion and cheddar cheese

12" Italian Roast Pork

12" Italian Roast Pork

$11.50

Roasted red peppers, spinach, provolone and parmesan

12" Cuban Roast Pork

12" Cuban Roast Pork

$11.50

spicy mustard, ham, pickles and swiss cheese

12" Green Chile Roast Pork

$11.50

Roasted red peppers, hatch green chiles, cheddar cheese

Hoagies & Grinders

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Amoroso rolls
8" Club Hoagie

8" Club Hoagie

$8.00

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

8" Turkey

$7.50

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Ham

8" Ham

$6.99

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie

8" Veggie

$7.74

Melted cheese of your choice over grilled mushroom, onion and peppers, lettuce and tomato w/ your choice of additional toppings

8" Chicken Breast

$8.00Out of stock

8" Italian

$8.00
12" Italian

12" Italian

$11.00

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

12" Club Hoagie

12" Club Hoagie

$11.00

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

$10.00

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

$10.00

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$10.99

Melted cheese of your choice over grilled mushroom, onion and peppers, with lettuce, tomato and your choice of additional toppings

12" Chicken Breast

$11.00Out of stock

Specialties

The real deal
Reuben

Reuben

$12.29

The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.29Out of stock

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.

Steak Melt

Steak Melt

$7.00Out of stock
8" Meatball

8" Meatball

$8.50

Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

12" Meatball

$11.50

Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$7.00

Your custom creation. Choose meat cheese veggies and bread.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

8" Italian Sausage

$8.50

Mild italian sausage link, provolone, marinara, and parmesan

12" Italian Sausage

12" Italian Sausage

$11.50

Mild italian sausage links, provolone, marinara, and parmesan

BLT

BLT

$7.50Out of stock

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

Chicken Choices

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken, ham, swiss, and bleu cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll

Parmesan Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll

Monterey Chicken

Monterey Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken, ranch, swiss cheese, and grilled mushrooms on a 12" Amoroso roll

Chicken Club

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a 12" Amoroso roll

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

Kids

Mini subs and such

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Small grilled cheese on white bread with white american cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$3.00

On white bread with white american cheese

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese

Kids Cheesesteak

$5.00

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.25
Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$2.00Out of stock

Authentic Luigi's brand water ice

Potato Salad SM

Potato Salad SM

$2.00Out of stock

Potato Salad LG

$3.50Out of stock

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Macaroni Salad LG

$3.50

Dressings / sauces

Sides of Peppers

Drinks

Fountain Drink (NOT FOR DELIVERY) - pickup only

$2.00

Lg Fountain Drink (NOT FOR DELIVERY) - pickup only

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.25

Dasani

$2.00

6 Pack Soda

$5.00

Bottle Drink

$2.00Out of stock

Hanks Orange

$2.39Out of stock

Hanks Vanilla Cream

$2.39

Hanks RootBeer

$2.39

Hanks Birch Beer

$2.59

Desserts

Sweet Street Rice Crispy

Sweet Street Rice Crispy

$1.99Out of stock

Chewy Marshmallow w/ Brown Butter & Sea Salt - Gluten Free

Sweet Street Brownie

Sweet Street Brownie

$2.89Out of stock

Sustainable Puruvian Chocolate - Non GMO

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49Out of stock

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Non GMO - Cage Free eggs -

Grandma's Cookies

Grandma's Cookies

$1.25
Luigi's Italian Ice

Luigi's Italian Ice

$2.00

Tastykake

$2.89

Catering

Build Your Own Cheesesteak Buffet (price per person - 10 minimum)

$8.25

Cooked Steak, Sliced Amoroso rolls, American cheese, Sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers set up for guests to assemble.

Family Salad

$15.00

Feeds 5-10. Freshly prepared romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red & green peppers, mushrooms, olives, cherry peppers. sides of ranch and italian dressing.

Potato Salad (1lb)

$5.99

Coleslaw (1lb)

$5.99Out of stock

Macaroni Salad (1lb)

$5.99

Plates

Forks

Napkins

6 pack cans

$5.00

Assorted Chips (each)

$1.25

Grandma's Cookies (each)

$1.25
Sweet Street Rice Crispy

Sweet Street Rice Crispy

$1.99Out of stock

Chewy Marshmallow w/ Brown Butter & Sea Salt - Gluten Free

Sweet Street Brownie

Sweet Street Brownie

$2.89Out of stock

Sustainable Puruvian Chocolate - Non GMO

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49Out of stock

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Non GMO - Cage Free eggs -

Salads

Lots of fresh cut veggies

Caesar Salad LG

$6.00

Caesar Salad SM

$4.50

Tossed Salad LG

$8.50

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad SM

Tossed Salad SM

$6.00

Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad with Chicken SM

$6.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad with Chicken LG

$10.00Out of stock

Tossed Salad with Chicken LG

$12.25Out of stock
Tossed Salad with Chicken SM

Tossed Salad with Chicken SM

$8.75Out of stock

Our tossed salad with a grilled and sliced chicken breast on top

Cheesesteak Salad LG

$12.50

Cheesesteak Salad SM

$9.75

Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top

Chef Salad LG

$12.50
Chef Salad SM

Chef Salad SM

$9.75

Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.69

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.69Out of stock

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.69

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.69

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

$9.69Out of stock

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.69

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.69

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.69

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.69

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.69

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

8" Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$9.69

8" Southwest Philly

$9.69

8" Colorado Philly

$9.69

8" Club Philly

$9.69

8" Chicken Club Philly

$9.69

8" House Philly

$9.69

12" Original Cheesesteak

$13.19

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$13.19Out of stock

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$13.19

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.19

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

$13.19Out of stock

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.19

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$13.19

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$13.19

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$13.19

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.19

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$13.19

Hoagies & Grinders

Fresh sliced meats and cheeses on Amoroso rolls

8" Italian

$9.00

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

8" Club Hoagie

$9.00

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

8" Turkey

$8.50

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Ham

8" Ham

$8.50

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

8" Veggie

$6.50

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

8" Chicken Breast

$9.00Out of stock

12" Italian

$12.00

Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.

12" Club Hoagie

12" Club Hoagie

$12.00

Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.

12" Turkey

$11.50

Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Ham

$11.50

Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

12" Veggie

$8.50

Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll

12" Chicken Breast

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Choices

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken, ham, swiss, and bleu cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll

Parmesan Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll

Monterey Chicken

Monterey Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken, ranch, swiss cheese, and grilled mushrooms on a 12" Amoroso roll

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a 12" Amoroso roll

Kids

Mini subs and such
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Small grilled cheese on white bread with white american cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

Kids Ham & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

On white bread with white american cheese

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, american cheese

Kids Cheesesteak

$6.00

Hot Roast Pork

8" BBQ Roasted Pork

$9.50

8" Italian Roasted Pork

$9.50

8" Cuban Roasted Pork

$9.50

8" Green Chili Roasted Pork

$9.50

12" BBQ Roast Pork

$12.25

12" Italian Roast Pork

$12.25

12" Cuban Roast Pork

$12.25

12" Green Chili Roast Pork

$12.25

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Dasani

$2.00Out of stock

6 Pack Soda

$6.50Out of stock

12 Pack Soda

$8.50Out of stock

Bottle Drink

$2.50Out of stock

Specialties

The real deal

Reuben

$12.00

The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.

Deli Sandwich/Melt

Deli Sandwich/Melt

$8.00Out of stock

Your custom creation. Choose meat cheese veggies and bread.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.

BLT

BLT

$8.00Out of stock

Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.

8" Meatball

8" Meatball

$8.50

Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

12" Meatball

$11.00

Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

8" Italian Sausage

$8.50

Mild italian sausage link, provolone, marinara, and parmesan

12" Italian Sausage

12" Italian Sausage

$11.00

Mild italian sausage links, provolone, marinara, and parmesan

Steak Melt

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Cookie

$1.50

Italian Ice

$2.50

Dressings / sauces

Side of dressing

$0.50

Hatch Chiles

$0.50Out of stock

Pizza sauce

$0.50

Chips

$1.50
Italian Ice

Italian Ice

$2.00Out of stock

Authentic Luigi's brand water ice

Potato Salad SM

Potato Salad SM

$2.50

Potato Salad LG

$4.00

Mac Salad SM

$2.50

Mac Salad LG

$4.00

Desserts

Sweet Street Rice Crispy

$2.99Out of stock

Chewy Marshmallow w/ Brown Butter & Sea Salt - Gluten Free

Sweet Street Brownie

$3.49Out of stock

Sustainable Puruvian Chocolate - Non GMO

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.49Out of stock

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Non GMO - Cage Free eggs -

Grandma's Cookies

$1.50

Tastykake

$2.89
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1116 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Gallery
Taste of Philly image
Banner pic
Taste of Philly image

Similar restaurants in your area

Leven Deli
orange star4.7 • 1,266
123 West 12th Ave Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1740 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
OPEN - 3242 E Colfax Ave
orange star4.0 • 13
3242 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Brider
orange starNo Reviews
1644 Platte St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

City, O' City
orange star4.0 • 2,270
206 E 13th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
3 Kilts Tavern
orange star4.7 • 82
1076 Ogden St Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston