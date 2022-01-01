- Home
- /
- Denver
- /
- Capitol Hill
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
1,315 Reviews
$
1116 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salads
Tossed Salad SM
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Tossed Salad LG
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad LG
Caesar Salad SM
Cheesesteak Salad LG
Cheesesteak Salad SM
Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top
Chef Salad LG
Chef Salad SM
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
Grilled Chicken Salad LG
Grilled Chicken Salad SM
Our tossed salad with a grilled and sliced chicken breast on top
Cheesesteaks
8" Original Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Works Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Green Chile Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
8" Pepperoni Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, pepperoni, chopped steak and american cheese
12" Original Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Mushroom Cheesesteak
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Green Chile Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12" Pepperoni Cheese Steak
12" Five Alarm Philly
Grilled onions, green chiles, jalapenos, franks redhot, American cheese
Hot Roast Pork
8" BBQ Roasted Pork
BBQ sauce, red onion and cheddar cheese
8" Italian Roasted Pork
Roasted red peppers, spinach, provolone and parmesan cheese
8" Cuban Roasted Pork
Spicy mustard, ham, pickles, swiss cheese
8" Green Chile Roasted Pork
Roasted red peppers, hatch green chiles, cheddar cheese
12" BBQ Roast Pork
BBQ Sauce, red onion and cheddar cheese
12" Italian Roast Pork
Roasted red peppers, spinach, provolone and parmesan
12" Cuban Roast Pork
spicy mustard, ham, pickles and swiss cheese
12" Green Chile Roast Pork
Roasted red peppers, hatch green chiles, cheddar cheese
Hoagies & Grinders
8" Club Hoagie
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
8" Turkey
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
8" Ham
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
8" Veggie
Melted cheese of your choice over grilled mushroom, onion and peppers, lettuce and tomato w/ your choice of additional toppings
8" Chicken Breast
8" Italian
12" Italian
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
12" Club Hoagie
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
12" Turkey
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
12" Ham
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
12" Veggie
Melted cheese of your choice over grilled mushroom, onion and peppers, with lettuce, tomato and your choice of additional toppings
12" Chicken Breast
Specialties
Reuben
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
Steak Melt
8" Meatball
Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese
12" Meatball
Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese
Deli Sandwich
Your custom creation. Choose meat cheese veggies and bread.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.
8" Italian Sausage
Mild italian sausage link, provolone, marinara, and parmesan
12" Italian Sausage
Mild italian sausage links, provolone, marinara, and parmesan
BLT
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.
Chicken Choices
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken, ham, swiss, and bleu cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll
Parmesan Chicken
Chicken, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll
Monterey Chicken
Chicken, ranch, swiss cheese, and grilled mushrooms on a 12" Amoroso roll
Chicken Club
Chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a 12" Amoroso roll
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
Kids
Sides
Drinks
Desserts
Sweet Street Rice Crispy
Chewy Marshmallow w/ Brown Butter & Sea Salt - Gluten Free
Sweet Street Brownie
Sustainable Puruvian Chocolate - Non GMO
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Non GMO - Cage Free eggs -
Grandma's Cookies
Luigi's Italian Ice
Tastykake
Catering
Build Your Own Cheesesteak Buffet (price per person - 10 minimum)
Cooked Steak, Sliced Amoroso rolls, American cheese, Sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers set up for guests to assemble.
Family Salad
Feeds 5-10. Freshly prepared romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, red & green peppers, mushrooms, olives, cherry peppers. sides of ranch and italian dressing.
Potato Salad (1lb)
Coleslaw (1lb)
Macaroni Salad (1lb)
Plates
Forks
Napkins
6 pack cans
Assorted Chips (each)
Grandma's Cookies (each)
Sweet Street Rice Crispy
Chewy Marshmallow w/ Brown Butter & Sea Salt - Gluten Free
Sweet Street Brownie
Sustainable Puruvian Chocolate - Non GMO
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Non GMO - Cage Free eggs -
Salads
Caesar Salad LG
Caesar Salad SM
Tossed Salad LG
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Tossed Salad SM
Hand crafted with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red and green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, olive, and cherry pepper with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad with Chicken SM
Caesar Salad with Chicken LG
Tossed Salad with Chicken LG
Tossed Salad with Chicken SM
Our tossed salad with a grilled and sliced chicken breast on top
Cheesesteak Salad LG
Cheesesteak Salad SM
Our tossed salad with steak, grilled onions, and american cheese on top
Chef Salad LG
Chef Salad SM
Our tossed salad with a sliced turkey/ham/cheese roll on top
Cheesesteaks
8" Original Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pepper Cheesesteak
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
8" Works Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese
8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Green Chile Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
8" Pepperoni Cheesesteak
8" Southwest Philly
8" Colorado Philly
8" Club Philly
8" Chicken Club Philly
8" House Philly
12" Original Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Mushroom Cheesesteak
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Green Chile Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12" Pepperoni Cheese Steak
Hoagies & Grinders
8" Italian
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
8" Club Hoagie
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
8" Turkey
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
8" Ham
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
8" Veggie
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll
8" Chicken Breast
12" Italian
Sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese, with your choice of toppings.
12" Club Hoagie
Turkey ham bacon and swiss, with your choice of toppings.
12" Turkey
Sliced turkey with your choice of cheese and toppings
12" Ham
Sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
12" Veggie
Your choice of cheese, and fresh or grilled veggies on an Amoroso roll
12" Chicken Breast
Chicken Choices
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken, ham, swiss, and bleu cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll
Parmesan Chicken
Chicken, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese on a 12" Amoroso roll
Monterey Chicken
Chicken, ranch, swiss cheese, and grilled mushrooms on a 12" Amoroso roll
Chicken Club
Chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo, on a 12" Amoroso roll
Kids
Hot Roast Pork
Drinks
Specialties
Reuben
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
Deli Sandwich/Melt
Your custom creation. Choose meat cheese veggies and bread.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled sourdough and white american cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled sourdough, white american cheese, grilled ham.
BLT
Bacon lettuce tomato and mayo, on grilled sourdough. It's really good.
8" Meatball
Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese
12" Meatball
Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese
8" Italian Sausage
Mild italian sausage link, provolone, marinara, and parmesan
12" Italian Sausage
Mild italian sausage links, provolone, marinara, and parmesan
Steak Melt
Sides
Desserts
Sweet Street Rice Crispy
Chewy Marshmallow w/ Brown Butter & Sea Salt - Gluten Free
Sweet Street Brownie
Sustainable Puruvian Chocolate - Non GMO
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Cookie - Non GMO - Cage Free eggs -
Grandma's Cookies
Tastykake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1116 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203