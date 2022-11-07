Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill

2432 S. Colorado Blvd

Denver, CO 80222

12" Original Cheesesteak
8" Original Cheesesteak
12" Works Cheesesteak

Gift Certificates

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

Great stocking stuffer!

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

Great stocking stuffer!

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

Great stocking stuffer!

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled onions, pepperoni, chopped steak and american cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

$14.49

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.49

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$13.49
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$13.49

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$13.49

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$13.49

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.49

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

Hot Roast Pork

8" BBQ Roasted Pork

$8.99

BBQ sauce, red onion and cheddar cheese

8" Italian Roasted Pork

$8.99

Roasted red peppers, spinach, provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Cuban Roasted Pork

$8.99

Spicy mustard, ham, pickles, swiss cheese