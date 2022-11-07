- Home
Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
No reviews yet
2432 S. Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Cheesesteaks
12" Original Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Mushroom Cheesesteak
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pepper Cheesesteak
Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Pizza Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese
12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Green Chile Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, cheddar cheese
12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese