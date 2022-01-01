Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Chicken

Famous Philly CheeseSteak Oneida

review star

No reviews yet

2200 Oneida St.

Denver, CO 80207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Fry
12" Original Cheesesteak
8" Original Cheesesteak

Cheesesteaks

8" Original Cheesesteak

8" Original Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

8" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

8" Pepper Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Works Cheesesteak

8" Works Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$9.29

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

8" Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, chopped steak, marinara sauce, with melted provolone and parmesan cheese

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

8" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, American cheese

8" Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, pepperoni, chopped steak and american cheese

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

8" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$9.29

Grilled onions, jalapenos, chopped steak, and cream cheese

8" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12" Original Cheesesteak

12" Original Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

12" Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

12" Pepper Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled bell peppers and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Works Cheesesteak

12" Works Cheesesteak

$12.49

Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

12" Hoagie Philly Cheesesteak

$12.29

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

12" Pizza Cheesesteak

$12.29

Grilled onions, marinara sauce, chopped steak, provolone and parmesan cheese

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

12" Green Chile Cheesesteak

$12.49

Grilled onions, green chile, chopped steak, American cheese

12" Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$12.49

12" Hot Popper Cheesesteak

$12.49

Grilled onions, jalapenos, cream cheese, chopped steak

12" Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, white american cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.49

Grilled onions, chopped chicken, buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Wings

Famous Wings!
10 wings

10 wings

$13.99

1 pound of jumbo fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce

20 wings

$24.99

2 pounds of jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Specialties

The real deal
12" Italian Sausage

12" Italian Sausage

$11.49

Mild italian sausage links, provolone, marinara, and parmesan

12" Meatball

$11.49

Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

8" Italian Sausage

$8.49

Mild italian sausage link, provolone, marinara, and parmesan

8" Meatball

8" Meatball

$8.49

Meatballs, provolone, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese

Adult Chicken Tenders

Adult Chicken Tenders

$8.99

3 chicken tenders with over a bed of fries with choice of dipping sauce

Cheeseburger*

Cheeseburger*

$6.49

Double Cheeseburger w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, mustard and ketchup.

Chicken Parm

$11.49

Fish & Chips

$10.49Out of stock

Two pieces of Alaskan cod, served with french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon, and malt vinegar.

Lg Veggie

Lg Veggie

$9.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, lettuce, tomato, white american cheese.

Reuben

$12.49

Rg Veggie

$6.99

Sides

Reg Fry

$2.25
Large Fry

Large Fry

$3.25

Large Tot

$3.99

Reg Tot

$2.99

Reg Cheese Fry

$2.99

Large Cheese Fry

$4.99

Reg Green Chili Cheese Fry

$3.49

Lg Green Chili Cheese Fry

$5.49

Cheeseteak Fries

$8.29

Reg Onion Ring

$3.49
Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$5.99

(4) Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

(6) Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Dressings / sauces

$0.50

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.25

Dasani

$1.50

6 Pack Soda

$4.99

Hank's Soda

$2.39

Order Attention Required

Out of stock

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger

$6.49

A classic burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard, and mayo

*Famous* Burger

$6.49

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and american cheese, smothered in our zesty "Famous Sauce"

Mushroom Swiss

$6.49

Grilled Mushrooms, Melted Swiss, Sauteed Onions

Black & Bleu

$6.49

Grilled in blackened seasoning, and topped with bleu cheese, fried onions, and pickles

Bacon Cheddar

$6.49

Deli case

Cheesecake

$3.79

Brownie

$2.79Out of stock

1x Cannoli

$2.99

2x Cannolis

$5.00

Tastykake Kandykake

$2.89

Tastykake Krimpets

$2.89Out of stock

Tastykake Juniors

$2.89Out of stock

Sweet Street

$1.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2200 Oneida St., Denver, CO 80207

Directions

Gallery
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop - Colfax
orange starNo Reviews
4990 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80220
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery - Lowry
orange star4.5 • 711
200 Quebec St Denver, CO 80220
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Lowry - East Denver
orange starNo Reviews
200 Quebec Street Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Officer's Club
orange starNo Reviews
94 Rampart Way Denver, CO 80230
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Patxi's Pizza - 17th / Uptown
orange star4.3 • 2,529
1598 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Colfax
orange star4.7 • 1,919
2001 E Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Hamburger Mary's Denver
orange star4.4 • 1,731
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
The District Marketplace - Denver
orange star4.1 • 1,507
1320 E 17th Ave Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Four Friends Kitchen - 2893 Roslyn Street
orange star4.0 • 1,331
2893 Roslyn Street Denver, CO 80238
View restaurantnext
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 828
2216 Kearney Street Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston